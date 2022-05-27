Jinan Acetate Chemical : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting.
05/27/2022 | 04:39am EDT
Provided by: Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD.
Important resolutions of the Company's 2022
regular shareholders meeting.
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/27
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Acknowledgment of the 2021 Earnings Distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the amendment to the articles of
association of the company.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Amendment of Regulations Governing the
Acquisition and Disposal of Assets discussing.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
