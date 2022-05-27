Jinan Acetate Chemical : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/27 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Acknowledgment of the 2021 Earnings Distribution. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved the amendment to the articles of association of the company. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Amendment of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets discussing. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.