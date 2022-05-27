Log in
    4763   KYG5138S1057

JINAN ACETATE CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

(4763)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-25
100.50 TWD   -0.50%
04:39aJINAN ACETATE CHEMICAL : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting.
PU
05/20JINAN ACETATE CHEMICAL : The first domestic unsecured conversion of corporate bonds matters related to repayment of principal and termination of over-the-counter trading
PU
05/13Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Jinan Acetate Chemical : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting.

05/27/2022 | 04:39am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/27 Time of announcement 16:27:19
Subject 
 Important resolutions of the Company's 2022
regular shareholders meeting.
Date of events 2022/05/27 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/27
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Acknowledgment of the 2021 Earnings Distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
 Approved the amendment to the articles of
 association of the company.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
 Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
 (1)Amendment of Regulations Governing the
    Acquisition and Disposal of Assets discussing.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Jinan Acetate Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 08:38:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
