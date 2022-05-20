Jinan Acetate Chemical : The first domestic unsecured conversion of corporate bonds matters related to repayment of principal and termination of over-the-counter trading

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/20
2.Company name:Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
The first domestic unsecured conversion of corporate bonds will be
Expires on June 9, 2022, according to Article 10 of its issuance and
conversion measures, because every 2022 during the period when the
annual shareholders' meeting stops the transfer of shares and the
conversion of corporate bonds is suspended, the converted
corporate bonds shall be The conversion will be stopped from March 29,
2022 to May 27, 2022, and the next day after the expiry date
On the business day (June 10, 2022), the OTC trading will be
terminated.
6.Countermeasures:none
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The company expects to pay due repayment on June 23, 2022
by check or remittance pay creditors.