  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4763   KYG5138S1057

JINAN ACETATE CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

(4763)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-18
101.00 TWD   -0.49%
03:35aJINAN ACETATE CHEMICAL : The first domestic unsecured conversion of corporate bonds matters related to repayment of principal and termination of over-the-counter trading
PU
05/13Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/18JINAN ACETATE CHEMICAL : Announcement of the bank's dedicated account for deposit and collection of payments for the Company to issue CB3
PU
Summary 
Summary

Jinan Acetate Chemical : The first domestic unsecured conversion of corporate bonds matters related to repayment of principal and termination of over-the-counter trading

05/20/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/20 Time of announcement 15:23:50
Subject 
 The first domestic unsecured conversion of corporate
bonds matters related to repayment of principal and
termination of over-the-counter trading
Date of events 2022/05/20 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/20
2.Company name:Jinan Acetate Chemical Co., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
The first domestic unsecured conversion of corporate bonds will be
Expires on June 9, 2022, according to Article 10 of its issuance and
conversion measures, because every 2022 during the period when the
annual shareholders' meeting stops the transfer of shares and the
conversion of corporate bonds is suspended, the converted
corporate bonds shall be The conversion will be stopped from March 29,
2022 to May 27, 2022, and the next day after the expiry date
On the business day (June 10, 2022), the OTC trading will be
terminated.
6.Countermeasures:none
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The company expects to pay due repayment on June 23, 2022
by check or remittance pay creditors.

Disclaimer

Jinan Acetate Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 07:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
