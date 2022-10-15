Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    511034   INE742C01031

JINDAL DRILLING & INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(511034)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
325.75 INR   -1.96%
10/15Jindal Drilling & Industries : Board Meeting Notice - 17.10.2022
PU
09/23Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited Announces Declaration of Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
07/29Jindal Drilling to Deploy Jack-up Rig for Oil & Natural Gas Corp.
MT
Jindal Drilling & Industries : Board Meeting Notice - 17.10.2022

10/15/2022 | 08:23pm EDT
JDIL/SECT/SE/2022-23

October 07, 2022

BSE Ltd

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

25th Floor, P.J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G

Dalal Street, Mumbai-400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Security Code: 511034

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Security Code: JINDRILL

Sub: Regulation 29: Intimation regarding meeting of the Board of Directors, inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 17th October, 2022, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022.

Further, in continuation to our letter dated 28th September, 2022 regarding intimation of closure of Trading Window, we would like to confirm that Trading Window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed till 19th October, 2022.

You are requested to kindly take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Jindal Drilling and Industries Limited

(Saurabh Agrawal)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Jindal Drilling and Industries Limited published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2022 00:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 199 M 51,0 M 51,0 M
Net income 2022 645 M 7,83 M 7,83 M
Net Debt 2022 2 007 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 0,21%
Capitalization 9 441 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 688
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart JINDAL DRILLING & INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raghav Jindal Chief Executive Director, Director & MD
Radhey Shyam Gupta Chief Executive Officer
Pawan Kumar Rustagi Chief Financial Officer
Dharam Pal Jindal Non-Executive Chairman
Saurabh Agrawal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JINDAL DRILLING & INDUSTRIES LIMITED147.06%115
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.1.76%15 071
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED14.79%7 988
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.70.63%4 258
VALARIS LIMITED55.33%4 204
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC26.08%4 082