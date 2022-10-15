Jindal Drilling & Industries : Board Meeting Notice - 17.10.2022

JDIL/SECT/SE/2022-23 October 07, 2022 BSE Ltd National Stock Exchange of India Limited 25th Floor, P.J. Towers, Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G Dalal Street, Mumbai-400 001 Bandra-Kurla Complex Security Code: 511034 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Security Code: JINDRILL

Sub: Regulation 29: Intimation regarding meeting of the Board of Directors, inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 17th October, 2022, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022.

Further, in continuation to our letter dated 28th September, 2022 regarding intimation of closure of Trading Window, we would like to confirm that Trading Window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed till 19th October, 2022.

You are requested to kindly take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Jindal Drilling and Industries Limited

(Saurabh Agrawal)

Company Secretary