  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    511034   INE742C01031

JINDAL DRILLING & INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(511034)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
192.05 INR   +1.94%
07/23JINDAL DRILLING & INDUSTRIES : Board Meeting Notice - 25.07.2022
PU
05/30Crisil Improves Rating on Jindal Drilling's Bank Loans to A-; Outlook Stable
MT
05/27Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited Announces Appointment Mr. Saurabh Agrawal as the Company Secretary
CI
Jindal Drilling & Industries : Board Meeting Notice - 25.07.2022

07/23/2022 | 08:24pm EDT
JDIL/SECT/2022/

July 18, 2022

BSE Ltd

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

25th Floor, P.J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G

Dalal Street, Mumbai-400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complexs

Security Code: 511034

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Security Code: JINDRILL

Sub: Regulation 29: Intimation regarding Meeting of the Board of Directors, inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the Un- audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Further, in continuation to our letter dated June 28, 2022 regarding intimation of closure of Trading Window, we would like to confirm that Trading Window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed till July 27, 2022.

You are requested to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

For Jindal Drilling and Industries Limited

(Saurabh Agrawal)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Jindal Drilling and Industries Limited published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2022 00:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
