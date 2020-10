Jindal Drilling & Industries : Shareholding Pattern 30-09-2020 0 10/29/2020 | 02:40am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields General information about company Scrip code 511034 NSE Symbol JINDRILL MSEI Symbol NOTLISTED ISIN INE742C01031 Name of the company JINDAL DRILLING AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED Whether company is SME No Class of Security Equity Shares Type of report Quarterly Quarter Ended / Half year ended/Date of Report (For Prelisting / Allotment) 30-09-2020 Date of allotment / extinguishment (in case Capital Restructuring selected) / Listing Date Shareholding pattern filed under Regulation 31 (1) (b) Whether the listed entity is Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)? No Declaration Sr. No. Particular Yes/No Promoter and Promoter Group Public shareholder Non Promoter- Non Public 1 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares? No No No No 2 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities ? No No No No 3 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ? No No No No 4 Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository receipts are issued? No No No No 5 Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in? No No No No 6 Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise encumbered? No No 7 Whether company has equity shares with differential voting rights? No No No No 8 Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner? Yes Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities No. Of No. Of shares Shareholding as a % of Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities (IX) No. of fully paid Partly paid- Total nos. shares total no. of shares Category of Nos. Of shareholders underlying No of Voting (XIV) Rights Category (I) up equity shares up equity held (VII) = (calculated as per SCRR, Total as a % of shareholder (II) (III) Depository Receipts held (IV) shares held (IV)+(V)+ (VI) 1957) (VIII) As a % of (VI) Class eg: X Class eg:y Total (A+B+C) (V) (A+B+C2) (A) Promoter & Promoter 17 19472152 19472152 67.19 19472152 19472152 67.19 Group (B) Public 15309 9508952 9508952 32.81 9508952 9508952 32.81 (C) Non Promoter- Non Public (C1) Shares underlying DRs (C2) Shares held by Employee Trusts Total 15326 28981104 28981104 100 28981104 28981104 100 Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities Shareholding , as a % Number of Locked in Number of Shares No. Of Shares No. of Shares No. Of Shares assuming full conversion of shares (XII) pledged or otherwise Number of equity shares Category of Underlying Outstanding Underlying Outstanding convertible securities ( as a encumbered (XIII) Category (I) Underlying Outstanding held in dematerialized form shareholder (II) convertible securities Warrants (Xi) convertible securities and percentage of diluted share As a % of As a % of (XIV) (X) No. Of Warrants (Xi) (a) capital) (XI)= (VII)+(X) As No. (a) total Shares No. (a) total Shares a % of (A+B+C2) held (b) held (b) (A) Promoter & Promoter 67.19 19472152 Group (B) Public 32.81 9439340 (C) Non Promoter- Non Public (C1) Shares underlying DRs (C2) Shares held by Employee Trusts Total 100 28911492 Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group No. Of Shareholding as a % Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities Partly No. Of shares (IX) No. of fully paid Total nos. shares of total no. of shares Sr. Category & Name of the Nos. Of up equity shares paid-up underlying held (VII) = (calculated as per No of Voting (XIV) Rights Total as a Shareholders (I) shareholders (III) held (IV) equity Depository (IV)+(V)+ (VI) SCRR, 1957) (VIII) % of Total shares Receipts (VI) Class As a % of (A+B+C2) Class eg: X Total Voting held (V) eg:y rights A Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group (1) Indian (a) Individuals/Hindu undivided 8 566394 566394 1.95 566394 566394 1.95 Family (d) Any Other (specify) 9 18905758 18905758 65.23 18905758 18905758 65.23 Sub-Total (A)(1) 17 19472152 19472152 67.19 19472152 19472152 67.19 (2) Foreign Total Shareholding of Promoter and 17 19472152 19472152 67.19 19472152 19472152 67.19 Promoter Group (A)=(A)(1)+(A)(2) B Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder (1) Institutions (a) Mutual Funds 1 97625 97625 0.34 97625 97625 0.34 (e) Foreign Portfolio Investors 2 6000 6000 0.02 6000 6000 0.02 (f) Financial Institutions/ Banks 2 500 500 0 500 500 0 (i) Any Other (specify) 1 200 200 0 200 200 0 Sub-Total (B)(1) 6 104325 104325 0.36 104325 104325 0.36 ( 3 ) Non-institutions (a(i)) Individuals - i.Individual 14184 3699718 3699718 12.77 3699718 3699718 12.77 shareholders holding nominal share capital up to Rs. 2 lakhs. Individuals - ii. Individual (a(ii)) shareholders holding nominal 6 761736 761736 2.63 761736 761736 2.63 share capital in excess of Rs. 2 lakhs. (e) Any Other (specify) 1113 4943173 4943173 17.06 4943173 4943173 17.06 Sub-Total (B)(3) 15303 9404627 9404627 32.45 9404627 9404627 32.45 Total Public Shareholding 15309 9508952 9508952 32.81 9508952 9508952 32.81 (B)=(B)(1)+(B)(2)+(B)(3) C Table IV - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Non Promoter- Non Public shareholder Total ( A+B+C2 ) 15326 28981104 28981104 100 28981104 28981104 100 Total (A+B+C ) 15326 28981104 28981104 100 28981104 28981104 100 Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group Shareholding , as a % Number of Locked in Number of Shares No. Of Shares No. of Shares No. Of Shares Underlying assuming full conversion of shares (XII) pledged or otherwise Outstanding convertible convertible securities ( as a encumbered (XIII) Number of equity shares held Sr. Underlying Outstanding Underlying Outstanding convertible securities (X) Warrants (Xi) securities and No. Of percentage of diluted share As a % of As a % of total in dematerialized form (XIV) Warrants (Xi) (a) capital) (XI)= (VII)+(X) As a No. (a) total Shares No. (a) Shares held (b) % of (A+B+C2) held (b) A Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group (1) Indian (a) 1.95 566394 (d) 65.23 18905758 Sub-Total (A)(1) 67.19 19472152 (2) Foreign Total Shareholding of Promoter and Promoter 67.19 19472152 Group (A)=(A)(1)+(A)(2) B Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder (1) Institutions (a) 0.34 97625 (e) 0.02 6000 (f) 0 400 (i) 0 0 Sub-Total (B)(1) 0.36 104025 ( 3 ) Non-institutions (a(i)) 12.77 3630962 (a(ii)) 2.63 761736 (e) 17.06 4942617 Sub-Total (B)(3) 32.45 9335315 Total Public Shareholding 32.81 9439340 (B)=(B)(1)+(B)(2)+(B)(3) C Table IV - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Non Promoter- Non Public shareholder Total ( A+B+C2 ) 100 28911492 Total (A+B+C ) 100 28911492 Number of Voting Rights held in each class of Shareholding , as a Shareholding securities No. Of Shares % assuming full as a % of total (IX) Underlying conversion of Number of no. of shares Name No. of fully paid Total nos. shares No of Voting (XIV) Rights Outstanding convertible equity shares (calculated as Searial of the PAN up equity held Total as convertible securities (as a held in per SCRR, Shareholder type No. Shareholders (II) shares held (VII) = (IV)+(V)+ a % of securities and percentage of dematerialized 1957) (I) (IV) (VI) Total No. Of diluted share form (VIII) Class Total Voting Warrants capital) (XIV) As a % of eg:X rights (Xi) (a) (XI)= (VII)+(Xi)(a) (A+B+C2) As a % of (A+B+C2) A1(a) Individuals/Hindu undivided Family 1 DHARAM PAL JINDAL AAGPJ6720N 69420 69420 0.24 69420.00 69420.00 0.24 0.24 69420 Promoter 2 DHARAM PAL JINDAL (HUF) AADHD6208C 57300 57300 0.20 57300.00 57300.00 0.20 0.20 57300 Promoter Group 3 RACHNA JINDAL AABPC7951P 25066 25066 0.09 25066.00 25066.00 0.09 0.09 25066 Promoter Group 4 RAGHAV JINDAL AALPJ2826Q 169776 169776 0.59 169776.00 169776.00 0.59 0.59 169776 Promoter 5 RAGHAV JINDAL (HUF) AAOHR1468K 13500 13500 0.05 13500.00 13500.00 0.05 0.05 13500 Promoter Group 6 SAKET JINDAL AAKPJ3565H 174932 174932 0.60 174932.00 174932.00 0.60 0.60 174932 Promoter Group 7 SAVITA JINDAL ADBPJ6573F 24200 24200 0.08 24200.00 24200.00 0.08 0.08 24200 Promoter Group 8 SHRUTI RAGHAV JINDAL AHVPD9705D 32200 32200 0.11 32200.00 32200.00 0.11 0.11 32200 Promoter Group Click here to go back Total 566394 566394 1.95 566394.00 566394.00 1.95 1.95 566394 This is an excerpt of the original content. 