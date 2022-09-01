Jindal Poly Films : Book Closure

Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on August 30, 2022, has inter-alia considered and approved the followings:
48th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing ("VC")/ Other Audio- Visual Means ("OAVM"),
The Register of Members and the Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 23.09.2022 to 30.09.2022 (both days inclusive) for determining the names of members eligible for dividend on Equity Shares, if declared at the Annual General Meeting.
