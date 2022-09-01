Log in
    500227   INE197D01010

JINDAL POLY FILMS LIMITED

(500227)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-29
1058.15 INR   +0.47%
08/23ONGC, Indian Oil to Make Joint Bid for JBF Petrochemicals
CI
08/16JINDAL POLY FILMS : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
08/10JINDAL POLY FILMS : Appointment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jindal Poly Films : Book Closure

09/01/2022 | 03:41am EDT
PO

IL

S LTD.

Vasant Kunj,

Plot No. 12, Sector B-1,

Local Shopping Complex,

NEW DELHI, 110070 (INDIA)

Phone: 011-4167 2100

Fax: 011-4167 2129

Web: www.jindalgroup.com

JPFL/DE-PT/SE/2022-23

September 01, 2022

The Manager, Listing

The Manager Listing

National Stock Exchange of

BSE Limited.

India Ltd. Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Towers, Dalal Street,

Sandra (E)

Fort,

MUMBAI - 400 051

MUMBAI - 400 001

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Out Come of the Board Meeting

(Scrip Code: BSE: 500227 and NSE: JINDALPOLY)

Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on August 30, 2022, has inter-alia considered and approved the followings:

  1. 48th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing ("VC")/ Other Audio- Visual Means ("OAVM"),
  2. The Register of Members and the Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 23.09.2022 to 30.09.2022 (both days inclusive) for determining the names of members eligible for dividend on Equity Shares, if declared at the Annual General Meeting.

Kindly bring it to the notice of all concerned.

Yours Sincerely,

For JINDAL POLY FILMS LIMIT

Sunit Maheshwari

COMPANY SECRETARY

FCS:5324

Regd. Office : 19th K.M. Hapur Bulandshahr Road, P.O. Gulaothi, Dlstt. Bulandshahr (U"P.)

CIN: l17111UP1974PLC003979

Disclaimer

Jindal Poly Films Limited published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 07:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
