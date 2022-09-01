Jindal Poly Films : Book Closure

PO IL S LTD. Vasarit Kunj, P!oi'. No. ·i 2, Sec:i<.ir B-1, local Shopping Complmi, Nf,W D1,H1l , 1 rnoto {INrnA) Phmi.e · 01 ll-4rn✓.2100 Falt ,: (�H ·i·q ,1,mi:2:t129 W€b : www.jind;c,lgroup.,xJn1 JPFL/DE-PT/SE/2022-23 September 01, 2022 The Manager, Listing The Manager Listing National Stock Exchange of BSE Limited. India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Bandra-Kurla Complex Towers, Dalal Street, Sandra (E) Fort, MUMBAI - 400 051 MUMBAI - 400 001

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Out Come of the Board Meeting

(Scrip Code: BSE: 500227 and NSE: JINDALPOLY)

Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on August 30, 2022, has inter-alia considered and approved the followings:

48 th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing ("VC")/ Other Audio- Visual Means ("OAVM"), The Register of Members and the Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 23.09.2022 to 30.09.2022 (both days inclusive) for determining the names of members eligible for dividend on Equity Shares, if declared at the Annual General Meeting.

Kindly bring it to the notice of all concerned.

Yours Sincerely,

For JINDAL POLY FILMS LIMIT

Sunit Maheshwari

COMPANY SECRETARY

FCS:5324