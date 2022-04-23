Jindal Poly Films : Postal Ballot

�JINDAL PO FILMS D.

Plot No.12, Sector B-1, Local Shopping Complex, Vasant Kunj,

New Delhi - 110070 (INDIA) Phone: 011-40322100

Fax Web.

: (91-11) 40322129 :www.jindalgroup.com

Date: 23 rd April, 2022 The Manager, Listing The Manager Listing National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Limited. Exchange Plaza, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Bandra-Kurla Complex Street, Sandra (E) Fort, MUMBAI - 400 051 MUMBAI -400 001 Symbol: NSE: JINDALPOLY Scrip Code: BSE: 500227 Sub: Outcome of Postal Ballot Dear Sir/Madam, JPFL/DE-PT/SE/2022-23

In terms of Regulation 30 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), it is to inrm that the llowing resolutions as set out for approval by members of the Company vide Postal Ballot notice dated March 16, 2022 have been passed with requisite majority:

Item No.I Sale of Undertaking (Plastic Film business) on a slump sale basis Item No.3 Increase in limits of Loans, Investments, Guarantees and Securities Item No.4 Enhanced Governance Rights

Resolution at Item No.2 regarding Put Option as set out r approval by PubIic Shareholders of the Company vide Postal Ballot notice dated March 16, 2022 has not been approved by requisite majority.

In this regard, please find enclosed herewith Postal Ballot Results and the Scrutinizers Report for resolutions set out in the Postal Ballot notice dated March 16, 2022.

Kindly take the above on record.

Thanking You

Yours Sincerely,

For Jindal Poly Films Limited

Sunit Maheshwari

Company Secretary M No. FCS: 5324

Encl.: As above

Regd. Oﬀice : 19th K.M. Hapur Bulandshahr Road, P.O. Gulaothi, Distt. Bulandshahr (U.P.)

GSTIN: 07AAACJ7650E3ZN CIN: L17111UP1974PLC003979

General information about company

Scrip code NSE Symbol MSEI Symbol ISIN

Name of the company Type of meeting

Date of the meeting/ last day of receipt of postal ballot forms (in case of Postal Ballot)

Start time of the meeting

End time of the meeting

500227 JINDALPOLY

NA

INE197D01010 JINDAL POLY FILMS LIMITED

Postal Ballot

21-04-2022

Scrutinizer Details

Name of the Scrutinizer Mr. Deepak Kukreja Firms Name DMK & Associates Qualification cs Membership Number FCS 4140 Date of Board Meeting in which appointed 16-03-2022 Date of Issuance of Report to the company 23-04-2022

Voting results Record date Total number of shareholders on record date No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through pro 18-03-2022 49158 y a) Promoters and Promoter group b) Public No. of shareholders attended the meeting through video conferencing a) Promoters and Promoter group b) Public No. of resolution passed in the meeting Disclosure of notes on voting results 4 Add Notes 4

Resolution (1) Resolution required: (Ordinary/ Special) Special Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? No Sale of Undertaking (Plastic Film business) on a slump sale basis Description of resolution considered

(1)

Promoter and Promoter Group

E-Voting Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

Total

Public- Institutions

E-Voting Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

Total

Public- Non Institutions

E-Voting Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

Total

32641089

32641089

1263346

1263346

9881978

9881978

Total

43786413

(2)

32641089

0

0

32641089

1073432

0

0

1073432

4597888

0

0

4597888

38312409

(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100

100.0000

0.0000

0.0000

100.0000

84.9674

0.0000

0.0000

84.9674

46.5280

0.0000

0.0000

46.5280

87.4984

Whether resolution is Pass or Not.

(4)

32641089

0

0

32641089

707802

0

0

707802

295202

0

0

295202

33644093

(5)

0

0

0

0

365630

0

0

365630

4302686

0

0

4302686

4668316

Disclosure of notes on resolution

(6)=[(4)/{2)]*100

100.0000

(7)=[(5)/{2)]*100

0.0000

0 0

0 0

100.0000 0.0000

65.9382 34.0618

0 0

0 0

65.9382 34.0618

6.4204 93.5796

0 0

0 0

6.4204 93.5796

87.8151 12.1849

Yes

- -- --- ----

-

--

Add Notes

