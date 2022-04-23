Jindal Poly Films : Postal Ballot

�JINDAL PO FILMS D.
Plot No.12, Sector B-1, Local Shopping Complex, Vasant Kunj,
New Delhi - 110070 (INDIA) Phone: 011-40322100
Fax Web.
: (91-11) 40322129 :www.jindalgroup.com
|
Date: 23 rd April, 2022
|
The Manager, Listing
|
The Manager Listing
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
|
BSE Limited.
|
Exchange Plaza,
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex
|
Street,
|
Sandra (E)
|
Fort,
|
MUMBAI - 400 051
|
MUMBAI -400 001
|
Symbol: NSE: JINDALPOLY
|
Scrip Code: BSE: 500227
|
Sub: Outcome of Postal Ballot
|
Dear Sir/Madam,
JPFL/DE-PT/SE/2022-23
In terms of Regulation 30 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), it is to inrm that the llowing resolutions as set out for approval by members of the Company vide Postal Ballot notice dated March 16, 2022 have been passed with requisite majority:
Item No.I Sale of Undertaking (Plastic Film business) on a slump sale basis Item No.3 Increase in limits of Loans, Investments, Guarantees and Securities Item No.4 Enhanced Governance Rights
Resolution at Item No.2 regarding Put Option as set out r approval by PubIic Shareholders of the Company vide Postal Ballot notice dated March 16, 2022 has not been approved by requisite majority.
In this regard, please find enclosed herewith Postal Ballot Results and the Scrutinizers Report for resolutions set out in the Postal Ballot notice dated March 16, 2022.
Kindly take the above on record.
Thanking You
Yours Sincerely,
For Jindal Poly Films Limited
Sunit Maheshwari
Company Secretary M No. FCS: 5324
Encl.: As above
Regd. Oﬀice : 19th K.M. Hapur Bulandshahr Road, P.O. Gulaothi, Distt. Bulandshahr (U.P.)
GSTIN: 07AAACJ7650E3ZN CIN: L17111UP1974PLC003979
General information about company
Scrip code NSE Symbol MSEI Symbol ISIN
Name of the company Type of meeting
Date of the meeting/ last day of receipt of postal ballot forms (in case of Postal Ballot)
Start time of the meeting
End time of the meeting
500227 JINDALPOLY
NA
INE197D01010 JINDAL POLY FILMS LIMITED
Postal Ballot
21-04-2022
Scrutinizer Details
|
Name of the Scrutinizer
|
Mr. Deepak Kukreja
|
Firms Name
|
DMK & Associates
|
Qualification
|
cs
|
Membership Number
|
FCS 4140
|
Date of Board Meeting in which appointed
|
16-03-2022
|
Date of Issuance of Report to the company
|
23-04-2022
|
Voting results
Record date
Total number of shareholders on record date
No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through pro
|
18-03-2022 49158 y
|
a) Promoters and Promoter group b) Public
|
No. of shareholders attended the meeting through video conferencing
|
a) Promoters and Promoter group b) Public
|
No. of resolution passed in the meeting
Disclosure of notes on voting results
|
4
Add Notes
4
|
Resolution (1)
|
Resolution required: (Ordinary/ Special)
|
Special
|
Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
|
No
|
Sale of Undertaking (Plastic Film business) on a slump sale basis
Description of resolution considered
(1)
Promoter and Promoter Group
E-Voting Poll
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
Total
Public- Institutions
E-Voting Poll
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
Total
Public- Non Institutions
E-Voting Poll
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
Total
32641089
32641089
1263346
1263346
9881978
9881978
Total
43786413
(2)
32641089
0
0
32641089
1073432
0
0
1073432
4597888
0
0
4597888
38312409
(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100
100.0000
0.0000
0.0000
100.0000
84.9674
0.0000
0.0000
84.9674
46.5280
0.0000
0.0000
46.5280
87.4984
Whether resolution is Pass or Not.
(4)
32641089
0
0
32641089
707802
0
0
707802
295202
0
0
295202
33644093
(5)
0
0
0
0
365630
0
0
365630
4302686
0
0
4302686
4668316
Disclosure of notes on resolution
(6)=[(4)/{2)]*100
100.0000
(7)=[(5)/{2)]*100
0.0000
0 0
0 0
100.0000 0.0000
65.9382 34.0618
0 0
0 0
65.9382 34.0618
6.4204 93.5796
0 0
0 0
6.4204 93.5796
87.8151 12.1849
Yes
Add Notes
|
Details of Invalid Votes
|
Category
|
No. of Votes
|
Promoter and Promoter Group Public lnsitutions
Pµblic · Non lnsitutions
|
0
0
0
|
