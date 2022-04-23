Log in
Jindal Poly Films : Postal Ballot

04/23/2022
�JINDAL PO FILMS D.

Plot No.12, Sector B-1, Local Shopping Complex, Vasant Kunj,

New Delhi - 110070 (INDIA) Phone: 011-40322100

Fax Web.

: (91-11) 40322129 :www.jindalgroup.com

Date: 23 rd April, 2022

The Manager, Listing

The Manager Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited.

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Street,

Sandra (E)

Fort,

MUMBAI - 400 051

MUMBAI -400 001

Symbol: NSE: JINDALPOLY

Scrip Code: BSE: 500227

Sub: Outcome of Postal Ballot

Dear Sir/Madam,

JPFL/DE-PT/SE/2022-23

In terms of Regulation 30 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), it is to inrm that the llowing resolutions as set out for approval by members of the Company vide Postal Ballot notice dated March 16, 2022 have been passed with requisite majority:

Item No.I Sale of Undertaking (Plastic Film business) on a slump sale basis Item No.3 Increase in limits of Loans, Investments, Guarantees and Securities Item No.4 Enhanced Governance Rights

Resolution at Item No.2 regarding Put Option as set out r approval by PubIic Shareholders of the Company vide Postal Ballot notice dated March 16, 2022 has not been approved by requisite majority.

In this regard, please find enclosed herewith Postal Ballot Results and the Scrutinizers Report for resolutions set out in the Postal Ballot notice dated March 16, 2022.

Kindly take the above on record.

Thanking You

Yours Sincerely,

For Jindal Poly Films Limited

�,�

Sunit Maheshwari

Company Secretary M No. FCS: 5324

Encl.: As above

Regd. Oﬀice : 19th K.M. Hapur Bulandshahr Road, P.O. Gulaothi, Distt. Bulandshahr (U.P.)

GSTIN: 07AAACJ7650E3ZN CIN: L17111UP1974PLC003979

M=Hi·S

------ ----

Validate

-- ------

Import XML

-

General information about company

Scrip code NSE Symbol MSEI Symbol ISIN

Name of the company Type of meeting

Date of the meeting/ last day of receipt of postal ballot forms (in case of Postal Ballot)

Start time of the meeting

End time of the meeting

500227 JINDALPOLY

NA

INE197D01010 JINDAL POLY FILMS LIMITED

Postal Ballot

21-04-2022

--- ---

M=Hi·E

Validate

Scrutinizer Details

Name of the Scrutinizer

Mr. Deepak Kukreja

Firms Name

DMK & Associates

Qualification

cs

Membership Number

FCS 4140

Date of Board Meeting in which appointed

16-03-2022

Date of Issuance of Report to the company

23-04-2022

M=Hi·S

-

-

Validate

Voting results

Record date

Total number of shareholders on record date

No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through pro

18-03-2022 49158 y

a) Promoters and Promoter group b) Public

No. of shareholders attended the meeting through video conferencing

a) Promoters and Promoter group b) Public

No. of resolution passed in the meeting

Disclosure of notes on voting results

4

Add Notes

4

mF@MM

Resolution (1)

Resolution required: (Ordinary/ Special)

Special

Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

No

Sale of Undertaking (Plastic Film business) on a slump sale basis

Description of resolution considered

(1)

Promoter and Promoter Group

E-Voting Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

Total

Public- Institutions

E-Voting Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

Total

Public- Non Institutions

E-Voting Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

Total

32641089

32641089

1263346

1263346

9881978

9881978

Total

43786413

(2)

32641089

0

0

32641089

1073432

0

0

1073432

4597888

0

0

4597888

38312409

(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100

100.0000

0.0000

0.0000

100.0000

84.9674

0.0000

0.0000

84.9674

46.5280

0.0000

0.0000

46.5280

87.4984

Whether resolution is Pass or Not.

(4)

32641089

0

0

32641089

707802

0

0

707802

295202

0

0

295202

33644093

(5)

0

0

0

0

365630

0

0

365630

4302686

0

0

4302686

4668316

Disclosure of notes on resolution

(6)=[(4)/{2)]*100

100.0000

(7)=[(5)/{2)]*100

0.0000

0 0

0 0

100.0000 0.0000

65.9382 34.0618

0 0

0 0

65.9382 34.0618

6.4204 93.5796

0 0

0 0

6.4204 93.5796

87.8151 12.1849

Yes

- -- --- ----

-

--

Add Notes

  • • this fields are optional

Details of Invalid Votes

Category

No. of Votes

Promoter and Promoter Group Public lnsitutions

Pµblic · Non lnsitutions

0

0

0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jindal Poly Films Limited published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 12:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
