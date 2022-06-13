Jindal Poly Investment and Finance : Related Party Transaction
-
during
only once,
loans,inter
disclosed
relates
to
transaction
need to be
party
details
related
These
the
entity.
case
thelisted
only
in
applicable
given by
-
or
transactions
made
party
ori
related
of
disclosure
d
d
Additional
Pp
party
either
to
due
are
of the
monies
a result
case
In jas
oftransaction
the reporting
period
Value
during
Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or Investments
incurred indebtednessIs financial any case In
Purposefor which the
funds will be utilised by the ultimate
/recipientof funds
(end-usage)
Secured/
Unsecured
'Tenure
Interest Rate (%)
}Nature
(loan/advance/inter-
corporatedeposit/
investment)
Tenure
'Cost
Nature of Indebtedness
(loan/issuance of
debt/any otheretc.)
1,350
Closing balance
Opening
48,144
1,350
3,095,667
2,31,512
5.50%|Repayabl4 Unsecured Business
10,000
39,54,00,000.00
5,36,227
19.40,00.000
19.40,00,000
10,000
39,53,85,000
39,54,00,000
5,95,808
of
party
asthe
Committee
48,144
1,350
3,058,667
2,31,512
the
transactionapproved
Value
telated
Audit
{related partytransactions for the period Ist October, 2021 to 31st March, 2022
DetailsofthecounterpartyTypeofrelatedparty
transaction
NAME
PAN Relationship ofthe counterparty with thelisted entity
ConcatenateAdvestPromotersGroupRentpaidforproperty AdvisoryPrivateLimitedontakenlease
Director'ssittingfeesGhanshyamDassSingalKeyManagerialPersonnelofthe entity-ManagingDirector
SakshieMendirattaKeyManagerialPersonneloftheRemunerationpaid
entity - Company Secretary
AnujKumartheofPersonnelManagerialKeyRemunerationpaid2021)12.31(tillCFO-entity
0
Disclosure
Details of the party
entering into the
transaction
NAME
PAN
Jindal Poly [Investment& Finance
Company|
|Limited
Annexure:
1
Sr,
1
=F
43,425
incuured on
the Company
Expenses
behallof
partyrelated Other
Jindal Poly Films Limited
10,000:
39,53,85,000
39,54,00,000
5,95,808
Rentpaid for property taken on lease
Purchase of Redeemable Preference
sharesofJindalIndiaieobsfieeeieaed
Loan raised
Interest expense on loan
raised
Advances
Other related party
partyrelated Other
Entites under Common Control
Entities under Common Control
Otherrelated party
Jindal Poly Films Limited
Jindal Poly Films Limited
SBJ Green Investments Private Limited
SBJ Green Investments
Private Limited
Jindal Photo Limited
Investment and Finance Col Ltd
For Jindal Poly
Managing Director DIN: 00708019
Disclaimer
Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 04:42:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about JINDAL POLY INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Chart JINDAL POLY INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week