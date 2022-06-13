Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    536773   INE147P01019

JINDAL POLY INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(536773)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
273.35 INR   -2.91%
12:43aJINDAL POLY INVESTMENT AND FINANCE : Related Party Transaction
PU
04/27Jindal Poly Investment Appoints New CFO
MT
04/27Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company Limited Appoints Sh. Sunil Kumar Gupta as Chief Financial Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jindal Poly Investment and Finance : Related Party Transaction

06/13/2022 | 12:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-

during

only once,

loans,inter

disclosed

relates

to

transaction

need to be

party

details

related

These

the

entity.

case

thelisted

only

in

applicable

given by

- or

transactions

made

party

ori

related

of

disclosure

d

d

Additional

Pp

party

either

to

due

are

of the

monies

a result

case

In jas

oftransaction

the reporting period

Value

during

Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or Investments

incurred indebtednessIs financial any case In

to makeor give loans,

Purposefor which the

funds will be utilised by the ultimate

/recipientof funds

(end-usage)

Secured/

Unsecured

'Tenure

Interest Rate (%)

}Nature

(loan/advance/inter-

corporatedeposit/

investment)

Tenure

'Cost

Nature of Indebtedness

(loan/issuance of

debt/any otheretc.)

1,350

Closing balance

Opening

48,144

1,350

3,095,667

2,31,512

43,425

5.50%|Repayabl4 Unsecured Business

10,000

39,54,00,000.00

5,36,227

19.40,00.000

19.40,00,000

10,000

39,53,85,000

39,54,00,000

5,95,808

of

party

asthe

Committee

48,144

1,350

3,058,667

2,31,512

the

transactionapproved

Value

telated

Audit

{related partytransactions for the period Ist October, 2021 to 31st March, 2022

DetailsofthecounterpartyTypeofrelatedparty

transaction

NAMEPANRelationship ofthe counterparty with thelisted entity

ConcatenateAdvestPromotersGroupRentpaidforproperty AdvisoryPrivateLimitedontakenlease

Director'ssittingfeesGhanshyamDassSingalKeyManagerialPersonnelofthe entity-ManagingDirector

SakshieMendirattaKeyManagerialPersonneloftheRemunerationpaid

entity - Company Secretary

AnujKumartheofPersonnelManagerialKeyRemunerationpaid2021)12.31(tillCFO-entity

0

Disclosure

Details of the party

entering into the

transaction

NAME PAN

Jindal Poly [Investment& Finance

Company| |Limited

Annexure:

1

Sr,

1

=F

43,425

incuured on

the Company

Expenses

behallof

partyrelated Other

Jindal Poly Films Limited

10,000:

39,53,85,000

39,54,00,000

5,95,808

Rentpaid for property taken on lease

Purchase of Redeemable Preference

sharesofJindalIndiaieobsfieeeieaed

Loan raised

Interest expense on loan

raised

Advances

Other related party

partyrelated Other

Entites under Common Control

Entities under Common Control

Otherrelated party

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Jindal Poly Films Limited

SBJ Green Investments Private Limited

SBJ Green Investments

Private Limited

Jindal Photo Limited

Investment and Finance Col Ltd

For Jindal Poly

Ghanshyamni Dass Sing:

Managing Director DIN: 00708019

Disclaimer

Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 04:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JINDAL POLY INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
12:43aJINDAL POLY INVESTMENT AND FINANCE : Related Party Transaction
PU
04/27Jindal Poly Investment Appoints New CFO
MT
04/27Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company Limited Appoints Sh. Sunil Kumar Gupta as Ch..
CI
01/01Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company Limited Announces Resignation of Anuj Kumar ..
CI
2021Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company Limited Appoints Vinumon K. Govindan as Addi..
CI
2021Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2021Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company Limited Reports Unaudited Consolidated and S..
CI
2021Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company Limited Reports Audited Standalone and Conso..
CI
2021JINDAL POLY FILMS : Appoints New CFO
MT
2020Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company Limited Announces Resignation of Nidhi Bhask..
CI
More news
Chart JINDAL POLY INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Ghanshyam Dass Singal Managing Director & Executive Director
Sunil Kumar Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Suresh Chander Sharma Chairman
Sakshie Mendiratta Secretary & Compliance Officer
Radhey Shyam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JINDAL POLY INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED2.51%37
BLACKROCK, INC.-32.54%93 579
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-18.84%73 921
UBS GROUP AG1.22%56 310
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.33%34 566
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-18.31%31 279