SECTION A: GENERAL DISCLOSURES

  1. Details of the listed entity

Sr. No.

Particulars

Details

1.

Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Listed Entity

L27104UP1984PLC023979

2.

Name of the Listed Entity

Jindal SAW Limited

3.

Year of incorporation

1984

4.

Registered office address

A-1, Nandgaon Road, UPSIDC Industrial Area, Kosi Kalan, Mathura , Uttar

Pradesh- 281403

5.

Corporate address

Jindal Centre, 12, Bhikaiji Cama Place, New Delhi-110066

6.

Email

investors@jindalsaw.com

7.

Telephone

011-26188360-74

8.

Website

www.jindalsaw.com

9.

Financial year reported

2023-24

10.

Name of the Stock Exchange(s) where shares are listed

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Ltd.

11.

Paid-up capital

639.52 Million

12.

Name and contact details (telephone, e-mail address) of the

Mr. Sunil K. Jain

person who may be contacted in case of any queries on the

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

BRSR report

Contact No.: 011-61462220 Email: sunil.jain@jindalsaw.com

13.

Reporting boundary - Are the disclosures under this report made

Standalone Basis

on a standalone basis (i.e., only for the entity) or on a consolidated

basis (i.e., for the entity and all the entities which form a part of its

consolidated financial statements, taken together).

14.

Name of assurance provider

NA

15.

Type of assurance obtained

NA

  1. Products/services

16. Details of business activities (accounting for 90% of the turnover):

Sr. no.

Description of Main Activity

Description of Business Activity

Percentage of

Turnover of the entity

1

Iron and steel products (Pipe and allied accessories)

Manufacturing & sale

89.8%

2

Pellet

10.19%

17. Products/Services sold by the entity (accounting for 90% of the entity's Turnover):

Sr. no.

Product/Service

NIC Code

Percentage of total Turnover

contributed

1

Iron and steel products (Pipe and allied accessories)

24106

89.8%

2

Pellet

07100

10.19%

  1. Operations

18. Number of locations where plants and/or operations/offices of the entity are situated:

Location

Number of plants

Number of offices

Total

National

11

13

24

International

0

0

0

19. Markets served by the entity:

a. Number of locations

Locations

Number

National (No. of States)

25

International (No. of Countries)

26

  1. What is the contribution of exports as a percentage of the total turnover of the entity? Response: 23.77%
  2. A brief on types of customers Response:
    Jindal SAW products cater to a diverse clientele spanning various sectors including Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage Transportation, Irrigation, Agriculture, Infrastructure, Automotive, Construction, and Power Generation, operating on a global scale. Our client base comprises National, International and Supermajor Oil Companies, PSU's, PSE's, Engineering companies, encompassing governmental entities (at central, state, or local levels), non-governmental organizations, and contractors.

20. Details as at the end of Financial Year:

  1. Employees and workers (including differently abled):

Sr. No.

Particulars

Total (A)

Male

Female

No. (B)

% (B / A)

No. (C)

% (C / A)

Employees

1

Permanent (D)

4,036

3,947

97.79

89

2.2

2

Other than Permanent (E)

504

497

98.61

7

1.39

3

Total employees (D + E)

4,540

4,444

97.88

96

2.21

Workers

4

Permanent (F)

3,481

3,481

100

0

0

5

Other than Permanent (G)

12,686

12,508

98.60

178

1.40

6

Total workers (F + G)

16,167

15,989

98.90

178

1.10

  1. Differently abled Employees and workers:

Sr. No.

Particulars

Total (A)

Male

Female

No. (B)

% (B / A)

No. (C)

% (C / A)

Differently

abled Employees

1

Permanent (D)

24

24

100

0

0

2

Other than Permanent (E)

0

0

0

0

0

3

Total employees (D + E)

24

24

100

0

0

Differently abled Workers

4

Permanent (F)

30

30

100

0

0

5

Other than Permanent (G)

23

23

100

0

0

6

Total workers (F + G)

53

53

100

0

0

21. Participation/ Inclusion/ Representation of women:

Total (A)

No. and percentage of Females

No. (B)

% (B / A)

Board of Directors

13

4

30.77

Key Management Personnel

7

3

42.86

22. Turnover rate for permanent employees and workers:

Turnover rate of current FY 2023-24

Turnover rate of previous FY 2022-23

Turnover rate of the year prior to the

previous FY 2021-22

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Total

Permanent Employees

10.64

17.33

10.77

5.2

20.3

5.3

3.7

15.5

2.7

Permanent Workers

4.91

0

4.91

1.8

0

1.8

1.7

0

1.7

IV. Holding, Subsidiary and Associate Companies (including joint ventures)

23. (a) Names of holding/ subsidiary/ associate companies/ joint ventures

Sr. No.

Name of the holding/ subsidiary/ associate

Indicate whether

Percentage of shares

Does the entity indicated at column A,

companies/ joint ventures (A)

holding/ Subsidiary/

held by listed entity

participate in the Business Responsibility

Associate/ Joint Venture

initiatives of the listed entity? (Yes/No)

1.

Jindal ITF Limited

Subsidiary

51.00%

No

2.

Jindal Metal & Alloys Limited

Subsidiary

80.71%

No

3.

S.V. Trading Limited

Subsidiary

100.00%

No

4.

Ralael Holdings Limited

Subsidiary

100.00%

No

5.

Jindal Saw Holdings FZE

Subsidiary

100.00%

No

6.

Greenray Holdings Limited

Subsidiary

100.00%

No

7.

JITF Shipyards Limited

Subsidiary

100.00%

No

8.

Jindal Intellicom Limited

Subsidiary

98.78%

No

9.

iCom Analytics Limited

Subsidiary

98.78%

No

10.

Jindal X LLC

Subsidiary

98.78%

No

11.

Jindal Saw Gulf L.L.C.

Subsidiary

100.00%

No

12.

World Transload and Logistics LLC

Subsidiary

100.00%

No

13.

5101 Boone LLP

Subsidiary

100.00%

No

14.

Tube Technologies INC

Subsidiary

100.00%

No

15.

Jindal Saw USA, LLC

Subsidiary

100.00%

No

16.

Jindal Saw Middle East FZE

Subsidiary

100.00%

No

17.

Derwent Sand SARL

Subsidiary

99.62%

No

18.

Helical Anchors INC

Subsidiary

100.00%

No

19.

Boone Real Property Holding LLC

Subsidiary

100.00%

No

20.

Drill Pipe International LLC

Subsidiary

100.00%

No

21.

Jindal Hunting Energy Services Limited

Subsidiary

51.00%

No

22.

Jindal MMG, LLC

Joint Venture

50.00%

No

23.

ReNew Surya Tejas Private Limited

Associate

31.20%

No

  1. CSR Details

24. (i) Whether CSR is applicable as per section 135 of Companies Act, 2013: Yes

  1. Turnover (in ₹.): 1,79,61,96,83,798.15
  2. Net worth (in ₹.): 1,01,91,32,88,652.72

VI. Transparency and Disclosures Compliances

25. Complaints/Grievances on any of the principles (Principles 1 to 9) under the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct:

Sr.

Material issue

Indicate

Rationale for identifying

In case of risk, approach to

Financial implications of

No

identified

whether risk

the risk / opportunity

adapt or mitigate

the risk or opportunity

or opportunity

(Indicate positive or negative

FY 2023-24

FY 2022-23

(R/O)

implications)

Stakeholder group from whom complaint is received

Grievance Redressal Mechanism in Place (Yes/No) (If yes, then provide weblink for grievance redress policy)

Number of

Number of

Remarks Number of

Number of

Remarks

complaints

complaints

complaint

complaints

filed during the

pending

filed during

pending

year

resolution at

the year

resolution at close

close of the year

of the year

3

Energy and

Risk

As regulatory and compliance re-

Emissions

quirements regarding climate change

Management

intensify, our business must adapt to

evolving standards through appropri-

ate investments. However, immediate

returns on investments in energy

and emission management are not

We prioritize energy-efficient processes and emission reduction initiatives. Continuous investments in managing energy and emission that leads to improvement in process efficiency, which underscores

Negative. Despite the lack of immediate ROI visibility, we prioritize initiatives for energy-efficient processes and reducing emissions. Investments in energy and emission management

Communities

Investors

(Other than

shareholders)

Shareholders

Yes, at Jindal SAW

we have a grievance

00

00

10

0

0

0

0

1

0

immediately visible, posing financial

uncertainties.

our commitment to sustainability.

systems and technologies impact our financials, which we acknowledge as part of our strategic approach to sustainability and regulatory compliance.

Employees and

redressal at place.

workers

Web link:https://jindal-

Customers

saw.org/pdf/vigil-mecha-

nism-policy-new.pdf

Value Chain

Partners

Others (Contract

Employees &

workers)

00

250

00

00

0

0

NA

29

0

0

0

0

0

4

Occupational

Risk

Our workforce forms the foundation

We prioritize investments

Positive. Despite the investments

Health and

of our operations, necessitating a

in assuring safe working

required in maintaining these

Safety

commitment to providing a safe and

environment and technology

standards and ensuring a

healthy environment. Occupational

while maintaining

safe work environment, with

health and safety incidents not only

comprehensive safety training

safety technology and training,

pose regulatory and reputational

programs to mitigate risks.

employee safety remains

risks but also threaten business

Additionally, our well-equipped

our paramount concern.

continuity and the well-being of our

Occupational Health Centres

The financial benefits of

employees. Non-compliance could

(OHCs) underscore our

uninterrupted operations far

adversely affect operational efficiency

commitment to employee well-

outweigh the associated costs,

and compromise our ability to meet

being and safety.

safeguarding both our workforce

customer demands.

and operational continuity.

5

Customer

Opportunity

Elevating customer satisfaction serves

NA

Positive. Enhanced customer

26. Overview of the entity's material responsible business conduct issues:

Please indicate material responsible business conduct and sustainability issues pertaining to environmental and social matters that present a risk or an opportunity to your business, rationale for identifying the same, approach to adapt or mitigate the risk along-with its financial implications, as per the following format

Sr.

Material issue

Indicate

Rationale for identifying

In case of risk, approach to

Financial implications of

No

identified

whether risk

the risk / opportunity

adapt or mitigate

the risk or opportunity

or opportunity

(Indicate positive or negative

(R/O)

implications)

Satisfaction

as a strategic avenue for driving

satisfaction translates into

market development, enhancing

tangible benefits such as

market penetration, and delivering

increased repeat orders and

superior value propositions to our

expanded market presence. This

clientele. Furthermore, it plays a

solidifies our positioning as a

pivotal role in strengthening the

valued reliable partner, thereby

reliability of our brand, thereby

yielding favourable financial

facilitating sustained growth and

outcomes and contributing to

profitability.

sustained business success.

6

Ethics and

Opportunity

Prioritizing ethics and compliance

NA

Positive. A steadfast commitment

1

Product

Risk

Product innovation, quality, and safety

innovation,

issues can significantly impact our

safety, and

ability to meet customer demand and

quality

generate value for stakeholders. Any

lapses in these areas can lead to

reputational damage, loss of market

share, and legal liabilities.

We enforce rigorous testing, compliance measures, and comprehensive quality management systems to proactively identify and address potential issues. Investing in employee training ensures our workforce maintains high standards. Our proactive measures include being one of the first in the industry to adopt ISO 45001 certification, demonstrating our commitment to safety and quality manage- ment. Global accreditation further validates our dedication to excellence.

Positive: Positive financial implications are anticipated as we prioritize product innovation and quality, aiming for increased customer satisfaction and revenue growth through value- added products.

Compliance

within our organization cultivates a

to ethics and compliance

conducive business environment

yields tangible benefits such

which favours in furthering employee

as heightened employee

loyalty, consequently reducing

retention rates and cost savings

attrition rates and enhancing talent

associated with rehiring efforts.

attraction efforts. A motivated

Additionally, it empowers us to

workforce inherently translates into

surpass performance targets,

heightened productivity and develops

thereby promoting sustainable

a cohesive organizational culture.

business growth and success.

Moreover, the emphasis on ethics and

compliance not only contributes to

employee morale but also facilitates

cost savings through increased

productivity and efficiency gains.

7

Risk,

Opportunity

Taking a proactive stance on crisis

NA

Positive. Although the

Opportunities

management not only enables the

establishment of robust Health,

2

Economic

Opportunity

Economic value distribution is integral NA

Positive. Economic value

Value

to our stakeholder strategy, facilitating

distribution is anticipated to

Distributed

the allocation of financial resources

enhance market capitalization,

towards strategic investments aligned

providing opportunities for

with our defined strategic objectives.

fundraising to support growth.

and Crisis

establishment of resilient systems but

Safety, and Environment (HSE)

Management

also positions the organization as a

protocols and employee

forward-thinking entity, staying ahead

training initiatives require initial

of industry competitors.

investments, the resulting

prevention of avoidable

operational disruptions

yields substantial positive

impacts, ultimately enhancing

organizational resilience and

sustainability.

Sr.

Material issue

Indicate

Rationale for identifying

In case of risk, approach to

Financial implications of

No

identified

whether risk

the risk / opportunity

adapt or mitigate

the risk or opportunity

or opportunity

(Indicate positive or negative

(R/O)

implications)

SECTION B: MANAGEMENT AND PROCESS DISCLOSURES

This section is aimed at helping businesses demonstrate the structures, policies and processes put in place towards adopting the NGRBC Principles and Core Elements.

8

Supply Chain

Opportunity

The current global scenario with

NA

Management

respect to conflicts and instability

has

significantly disrupted supply chain systems, presenting an opportune moment for us to innovate and establish alternative SCM models. This strategic move not only positions us to navigate uncertainties but also allows us to gain a competitive edge in the market while optimizing production costs.

Positive. Implementing a robust supply chain management strategy not only enhances operational efficiency but also provides improved customer satisfaction, thereby paving the way for sustainable business growth and profitability.

Disclosure Section

P1

P2

P3

P4

P5

P6

P7

P8

P9

Policy and management processes

1. a.

Whether your entity's policy/policies cover each principle and its

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

core elements of the NGRBCs. (Yes/No)

b.

Has the policy been approved by the Board? (Yes/No)

Yes

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

c.

Web Link of the Policies, if available

P1:

• Entertainment / Gifts Guidelines:

https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/gift-guildelines.pdf

9

Employee

Opportunity

Prioritizing employee wellbeing

NA

Wellbeing

is essential for the organization's

sustainable growth. Despite

the challenge of immediate ROI

assessment, investing in employee

wellbeing not only helps in attracting

talent but also helps in retention

and contributes to uplifting overall

workforce morale.

Positive. While implementing and maintaining employee wellbeing programs require initial investments and ongoing costs, the tangible benefits such as increased employee loyalty and longer average service tenure contribute to enhanced organizational performance and overall business success.

• Whistle Blower/ Vigil Mechanism: https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/vigil-mechanism-policy-new.pdf

• Board Diversity:https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/POLICY-ONBOARD-DIVERSITY.pdf

• Related Party Transaction Policy: https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/policy-on-rpts-jindal-saw-ltd-final-2022.pdf

• Preservation of Documents:https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/Policy-of-Preservation-on-Documents.pdf

• Determining Material Subsidaries: https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/POLICY-FOR-DETERMINING-MATERIAL-SUBSIDIARIES-10-2020.pdf

10

Water

Risk

Water, a vital yet limited resource,

Management

poses a significant risk due to its

scarcity. Our commitment to efficient

water management involves stringent

monitoring and conservation efforts,

including recycling practices. We

ensure that our plants follow Zero

Liquid Discharge (ZLD) mechanism

for efficient water management and

conservation.

Despite our efforts to minimize water usage in the manufacturing processes, the inherent risk lies in meeting discharge standards and addressing water scarcity concerns. To mitigate this risk, we prioritize water recycling initiatives and incorporate water reuse at various stages in our production processes.

Negative. While our direct water consumption remains relatively low, there are associated costs and investments required

to maintain robust water management practices.

• Determination of Materiality of Events or Information: https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/Policy_for_Determination_of_ Materiality_of_Events_or_Information_final.pdf

• Code of Conduct: https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/Policy-Code-of-Conduct.pdf

• Information Risk Management (IT): https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/IT-Information-And-Risk-Management-Policy.pdf

P2:

• We have plant Specific QMS policies available on intranet with Corporate IMS policy under approval.

11

Waste

Risk

Despite our diligent efforts to

Management

minimize solid or hazardous waste

generation, waste management

remains a significant risk area within

our operations.

Our waste management strategy primarily focuses on recycling and appropriate disposal practices for solid waste. Addition- ally, we utilize waste as a raw material input in our production processes to reduce environmental impact.

Negative. While our direct operations result in minimal waste generation, there are associated costs and investments required to maintain effective waste management practices. These expenditures, though essential, pose financial challenges to our operations.

P3:

• Prevention of Sextual Harassment (POSH):

https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/posh-policy.pdf

• Code of Conduct:

https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/Policy-Code-of-Conduct.pdf

P4:

• Dividend Distribution:

https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/Dividend-Distribution-Policy.pdf

12

Diversity and

Opportunity

Developing a diverse and inclusive

NA

Positive. Embracing diversity and

Inclusion

workplace culture, free from

inclusion not only enhances our

discrimination based on factors

organizational culture but also

such as caste, creed, faith, gender,

brings substantial value to our

or reduced mobility, is paramount

operations. This commitment

for organizational success. We are

to D&I contributes positively to

committed to cultivating an inclusive

employee morale, productivity,

environment.

and overall business success.

13

Respect for

Risk

Human rights considerations are

To mitigate this risk, we have

Positive. Investing in frameworks

Human Rights

often influenced by external factors

established robust policies and

and guidelines for human rights

beyond our direct control, making

procedures that encourages

preservation incurs marginal

them inherently risky. Dependence

and facilitates continuous

costs, however the benefits in

on external environments and

dialogue and collaboration

maintaining are conducive work

stakeholders can pose challenges

among stakeholders to ensure

environment and upholding

in upholding human rights standards

a supportive work environment

ethical standards which far

within our operations.

throughout the organization.

outweigh the initial investments.

• Jindal SAW's policies;

• Familiarization Programme for Independent Directors of Jindal SAW Limited

P5:

• Prevention of Sextual Harassment (POSH): https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/posh-policy.pdf

• Whistle Blower/ Vigil Mechanism: https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/vigil-mechanism-policy-new.pdf

• Remuneration:https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/POLICY-REMUNERATION-POLICY-OF-JINDAL-SAW.pdf

P6:

• EHS Policy

P7:

• Corporate Social Responsibility:

https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/CSR-Policy-2021.pdf

Disclosure Section

P1

P2

P3

P4

P5

P6

P7

P8

P9

P8:

• Corporate Social Responsibility:

https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/CSR-Policy-2021.pdf

P9:

• Customer responsibility is covered under the Company's Quality Policy.

2.

Whether the entity has translated the policy into procedures. (Yes / No)

Y

N

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

N

3.

Do the enlisted policies extend to your value chain partners? (Yes/No)

N

N

N

N

N

N

N

N

N

10. Details of Review of NGRBCs by the Company:

Subject for Review

Indicate whether review was undertaken by

Frequency

Director / Committee of the Board/ Any other

(Annually/ Half yearly/ Quarterly/

Committee

Any other - please specify)

P1

P2

P3

P4

P5

P6

P7

P8

P9

P1

P2

P3

P4

P5

P6

P7

P8

P9

Performance against above policies and follow

All policies undergo regular review by department heads, business leaders, senior management

up action.

personnel, or relevant committees. They are subsequently presented to the Board of Directors as

needed. During these assessments, the effectiveness

of the policies is

evaluated,

and

any necessary

adjustments to policies and procedures are promptly implemented to ensure ongoing alignment with

organizational objectives and industry standards

4. Name of the national and international codes/certifications/labels/ standards (e.g., Forest Stewardship Council, Fairtrade, Rainforest Alli- ance, Trustee) standards (e.g., SA 8000, OHSAS, ISO, BIS) adopted by your entity and mapped

Our comprehensive Policy framework encompasses key policies including IMS Policy, CSR Policy, Waste Management Procedure, Employee Code of Conduct, and Employee Grievance Management. These policies are meticulously developed to adhere to established principles and align with the ethos of national and international standards such as API 5L, API 5CT, BIS standards, ISO 9000, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, UNGC guidelines, and GRI standards, ensuring relevance and applicability across our operations. Furthermore, Jindal SAW has implemented Integrated Management System (IMS) certification across its units.

Compliance with statutory requirements of

Jindal SAW ensures compliance with all relevant statutory requirements and promptly addressing any

relevance to the principles, and rectification of

instances of non-compliance in accordance with established principles.

any non-compliances

11.

Has the entity carried out independent assessment/ evaluation of the working of its policies by an external agency? (Yes/No). If yes, provide

name of the agency.

Response: Yes, entity carried out independent assessment/ evaluation of the working of its policies by an external agency namely S.K. Gupta and Co.

Company Secretaries.

12.

If answer to question (1) above is "No" i.e., not all Principles are covered by a policy, reasons to be stated:

5.

Specific commitments, goals and targets set by the entity with defined

Jindal SAW is dedicated to developing the sustainable growth of the

timelines, if any

organization. Through stakeholder engagement, we have identified

key material issues such as Energy, Emission, Water, Waste, Gender

Diversity. Currently, we are in the process of developing relevant

policies, procedures, as well as short-term,mid-term, and long-term

objectives and targets to address these issues comprehensively. Our

focus extends to Diversity & Inclusion and various other ethical busi-

ness practices. Additionally, multitude of policies aimed at expediting

sustainability efforts are

also in the

pipeline for

development.

6.

Performance of the entity against the specific commitments, goals, and

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

targets along-with reasons in case the same are not met.

Governance, leadership, and oversight

7. Statement by director responsible for the business responsibility report, highlighting ESG related challenges, targets, and achievements (listed entity has flexibility regarding the placement of this disclosure)

Response:

Jindal SAW is committed to conducting business in an ethical and sustainable manner to create a positive impact on society and the environment. We continuously strive to minimize our carbon footprint through resource efficiency, operational improvements, increased utilisation of renewable energy and effective waste management systems. We foster an inclusive work environment and invest in human resources, emphasizing sustainability, innovation and efficient systems. Further, our CSR initiative, Svayam, raises awareness about accessible public spaces. We strive to build resilience within our business and among our stakeholders, by monitoring our activities and their environmental and social impacts to ensure that we generate value for everyone involved.

8. Details of the highest authority responsible for implementation and oversight of the Business Responsibility policy(ies). Response:

Mr Neeraj Kumar - Group CEO and Whole Time Director (DIN 01776688) Mr Sunil K Jain - Company Secretary (Membership No F3056)

9. Does the entity have a specified Committee of the Board/ Director responsible for decision making on sustainability related issues? (Yes / No). If yes, provide details.

Response:

Yes, Jindal SAW's group CEO and Whole Time Director Mr Neeraj Kumar is driving the ESG of the organization. Other ESG related organizational structure under development.

Response: Not Applicable.

SECTION C: PRINCIPLE WISE PERFORMANCE DISCLOSURE

PRINCIPLE 1

Businesses should conduct and govern themselves with integrity, and in a manner that is ethical, transparent, and accountable.

Essential Indicators:

1. Percentage coverage by training and awareness programmes on any of the principles during the financial year:

Segment

Total number of

Topics / principles covered under the

Percentage of persons in

training and awareness

training and its impact

respective category covered by

programmes held

the awareness programmes

Board of Directors

2

Legal and Secretarial Compliances and

100%

Financials Overview

Key Managerial Personnel

4

POSH, Health and Managerial Skill

100%

Employees other than BoD

1,086

Safety, Environment, Human rights, Technical

100%

and KMPs

and Behavioural etc.

Workers

1,029

Safety, Environment, Human rights, Technical

100%

and Behavioural etc.

2. Details of fines / penalties /punishment/ award/ compounding fees/ settlement amount paid in proceedings (by the entity or by directors / KMPs) with regulators/ law enforcement agencies/ judicial institutions, in the financial year, in the following format (Note: the entity shall make disclosures on the basis of materiality as specified in Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Obligations) Regulations, 2015 and as disclosed on the entity's website):

Monetary

NGRBC

Name of the

Amount

Brief of the Case

Has an

Principle

regulatory/

(In INR)

appeal been

enforcement

preferred?

agencies/ judicial

(Yes/No)

institutions

Penalty/ Fine

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Settlement

Principle 1

SEBI

26,30,550

The Company had on its own, informed SEBI of

No

the historical and inadvertent error in classification

of one of the Promoter Group entities as a

public shareholder in the shareholding pattern.

Subsequently, SEBI issued a show cause notice dated

1st February 2022. In response to the show cause

notice, the Company filed a reply on 22nd April

2022.

In addition, the Company has also filed a settlement

application with SEBI on 4th April 2022 for amicable

settlement of the matter. The order in this matter was

issued on 1st December 2023 in this regard.

Compounding Fee

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Non-monetary

NGRBC

Name of the

Amount

Brief of the Case

Has an

Principle

regulatory/

(In INR)

appeal been

enforcement

preferred?

agencies/ judicial

(Yes/No)

institutions

Imprisonment

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Punishment

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

3. Of the instances disclosed in Question 2 above, details of the Appeal/ Revision preferred in cases where monetary or non-monetary action has been appealed:

Case Details

Name of the regulatory/ enforcement agencies/ judicial institutions

Not applicable, as no appeal was preferred in monetary settlement.

  1. Does the entity have an anti-corruption or anti-bribery policy? If yes, provide details in brief and if available, provide a web-link to the policy. Response:
    Jindal SAW upholds a robust Employee Code of Conduct, which encompasses provisions addressing anti-corruption and anti-bribery measures. Complementing this policy is our Vigil Mechanism, established in accordance with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, to effectively handle instances of corruption or bribery. Our Guiding Principles underscore the company's stance against accepting gifts, favours, or entertainment from parties with whom official dealings occur. Additionally, the misuse of any authority, position, or information for personal gain is strictly prohibited. Employees are also required to disclose any conflicts of interest in writing to mitigate potential conflicts between personal and company interests. Furthermore, the Company has an Entertainments & Gifts policy which outline the position of Jindal SAW Ltd. with respect to providing entertainment, gifts, and accepting the same from the suppliers/vendors of the Company. The policy can be accessed here.
  2. Number of Directors/KMPs/employees/workers against whom disciplinary action was taken by any law enforcement agency for the charges of bribery/ corruption:

FY 2023-24

FY 2022-23

Directors

Nil

Nil

Key Managerial Personnel

Nil

Nil

Employees other than BoD and KMPs

Nil

Nil

Workers

Nil

Nil

6. Details of complaints with regard to conflict of interest:

FY 2023-24

FY 2022-23

Number

Remarks

Number

Remarks

Number of complaints received in relation to issues of Conflict

of Inter-

0

None

0

None

est of the Directors

Number of complaints received in relation to issues of Conflict

of Inter-

0

None

0

None

est of the KMPs

  1. Provide details of any corrective action taken or underway on issues related to fines / penalties / action taken by regulators/ law enforcement agencies/ judicial institutions, on cases of corruption and conflicts of interest.
    Response: Not Applicable.
  2. Number of days of accounts payables ((Accounts payable *365) / Cost of goods/services procured) in the following format:

FY 2023-24

FY 2022-23

Number of days of accounts payables

96.16

77.49

9. Open-ness of business

Provide details of concentration of purchases and sales with trading houses, dealers, and related parties along-with loans and advances & investments, with related parties, in the following format

Parameter

Metrics

FY 2023-24

FY 2022-23

Concentration of Purchases

a.

Purchases from trading houses as % of

18.79%

8.56%

total purchases.

b.

Number of trading houses where pur-

40

36

chases are made from

c.

Purchases from top 10 trading houses as

89.20%

87.17%

% of total purchases from trading houses

Concentration of Sales

a.

Sales to dealers / distributors as % of

5.4%

4.8%

total sales

b.

Number of dealers / distributors to whom

70

82

sales are made

c.

Sales to top 10 dealers / distributors as %

85.0%

76.7%

of total sales to dealers / distributors

Share of RPTs in

a.

Purchases (Purchases with related par-

39.75%

45.71%

ties / Total Purchases)

b.

Sales (Sales to related parties / Total

7.01%

4.37%

Sales)

c.

Loans & advances (Loans & advances

given to related parties / Total loans &

89.26%

92.40%

advances)

d.

Investments (Investments in related par-

99.99%

100%

ties / Total Investments made)

Leadership Indicators:

1. Awareness programmes conducted for value chain partners on any of the principles during the financial year:

Total number of awareness

Topics / principles covered

Percentage of value chain partners covered (by value of business

under the training

done with such partners) under the awareness programmes

Nil

2.

Does the entity have processes in place to avoid/ manage conflict of interests involving

members of the

Board? (Yes/No) If Yes, provide

details of the same.

Response:

Yes, at Jindal SAW, we have in place processes to avoid and manage conflict

of interests involving

members

of the Board.

Within

our governance

framework, Jindal SAW prioritizes the stringent review of potential conflicts of interest among

directors,

adhering to best practices. Director

disclosures regarding any such conflicts are diligently presented to the

Board for

collective

consideration, ensuring

transparent decision-

making processes. Annual affirmations regarding adherence to

our Code of

Business

Conduct

and Ethics are obligatory for

directors and senior

management, underscoring our commitment to ethical governance. Additionally, our "Code of Conduct for Board of Directors" aligns with SEBI

LODR and Companies Act, 2013, mandating avoidance of situations where personal interests may conflict

with those

of the

Company. This

commitment extends to enhancing a culture of disclosure and appropriate action in managing conflicts of interest, upholding the

highest ethical

standards.

PRINCIPLE 2

Businesses should provide goods and services in a manner that is sustainable and safe.

Essential Indicators:

1. Percentage of R&D and capital expenditure (capex) investments in specific technologies to improve the environmental and social impacts of product and processes to total R&D and capex investments made by the entity, respectively.

FY 2023-24

FY 2022-23

Details of improvements in environmental and social impacts

R&D

0

21.60

R&D towards environmental and social impact of product and processes is an

ongoing and integrated process.

Capex

4.48%

2.42%

The Company invests in specific technologies to improve the environment and

social impacts of product and processes.

Research and Development is an ongoing and integrated process; therefore, no designated expenses have been allocated specifically under the category of Research and Development Expenditure

2. a. Does the entity have procedures in place for sustainable sourcing? (Yes/No)

Response:

Yes, Jindal SAW has procedures in place for sustainable sourcing.

  1. If yes, what percentage of inputs were sourced sustainably?

Response:

Average 87% inputs were sourced sustainably within India.

  1. Describe the processes in place to safely reclaim your products for reusing, recycling and disposing at the end of life, for (a) Plastics (including packaging) (b) E-waste (c) Hazardous waste and (d) other waste:
    Response:
    Jindal SAW manufactures pipes and accessories made of iron and steel. The products feature coatings, having low environmental impact, on both internal and external surfaces. Minimum packaging materials are utilized for transporting products from manufacturing sites to customer locations. Moreover, no plastic, e-waste, or hazardous waste is generated at the end of the product life cycle.
  2. Whether Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is applicable to the entity's activities (Yes / No). If yes, whether the waste collection plan is in line with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) plan submitted to Pollution Control Boards? If not, provide steps taken to address the same.

Response:

No, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is not applicable to the Company's products and services.

Leadership Indicators:

1. Has the entity conducted Life Cycle Perspective / Assessments (LCA) for any of its products (for manufacturing industry) or for its services (for service industry)? If yes, provide details in the following format?

Particulars

Product 1

NIC code

24106

Name of the product

Iron and steel products (Pipe and allied accessories)

% of total Turnover contributed

89.8%

Boundary for which the Life Cycle Perspective / Assessment was

Cradle to Gate and Gate to Gate

conducted

Whether conducted by independent external agency (Yes/No)

Yes

Results communicated in public domain (Yes/No)

Yes

If yes, provide the web-link.

Weblink for the reports can be accessed through following links:

Report 1,Report 2,Report 3

2. If there are any significant social or environmental concerns and/or risks arising from production or disposal of your products / services, as identified in the Life Cycle Perspective / Assessments (LCA) or through any other means, briefly describe the same along-with action taken to mitigate the same.

Name of Product / Service

Description of the risk / concern

Action Taken

No significant social or

environmental

Iron and steel products (Pipe and allied accessories)

concern or risk arises from production

No action required

or disposal of the product were identi-

fied as all the products

are recyclable.

3. Percentage of recycled or reused input material to total material (by value) used in production (for manufacturing industry) or providing services (for service industry).

PRINCIPLE 3

Businesses should respect and promote the well-being of all employees, including those in their value chains.

Essential Indicators:

1. a. Details of measures for the well-being of employees:

Category

Percentage of Employees (Permanent and Other employees) covered by

Total (A) Health Insurance

Accident Insurance*

Maternity Benefits

Paternity Benefits

Day-care Facilities

Number

%

Number

%

Number

%

Number

%

Number

%

(B)

(B/A

(C)

(C/A)

(D)

(D/A)

(E)

(E/A)

(F)

(F/A)

Permanent Employees

Indicate input material

Recycled or re-used input material to total material

Male

3,947

3,947

100%

3,947

100%

0

0%

0

0%

0

0%

Nutcoke

Cokefines

Iron Ore Fines

Sinter Fines

Sand

MS Scrap

FY 2023-24

1.64%

1.14%

7.63%

7.39%

85.93%

1.37%

FY 2022-23

0.73%

0.75%

7.50%

6.05%

83.94%

0.71%

Female

89

89

100%

89

100%

89

100%

0

0%

89

100%

Total

4,036

4,036

100%

4,036

100%

89

100%

0

0%

89

100%

Other Than Permanent Employees

Male

497

0

0%

497

100%

0

0%

0

0%

0

0%

Female

7

0

0%

7

100%

7

100%

0

0%

7

100%

Total

504

0

0%

504

100%

7

100%

0

0%

7

100%

*Other than Permanent Workers are covered under Work Plan Compensation Policy

  1. Details of measures for the well-being of workers:

4. Of the products and packaging reclaimed at end of life of products, amount (in metric tonnes) reused, recycled, and safely disposed, as per the following format:

Category

Percentage of workers covered by

Total (A)

Health Insurance

Accident Insurance

Maternity Benefits

Paternity Benefits

Day-care Facilities

Indicate input material

Plastics (including packaging)

E-waste

Hazardous Waste

Other Waste

FY 2023-24

Re-used

Recycled

Safely

Disposed

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

FY 2022-23*

Re-used

Recycled

Safely

Disposed

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Number

%

Number

%

Number

%

Number

%

Number

%

(B/A)

(C)

(C/A)

(D)

(D/A)

(E)

(E/A)

(F)

(F/A)

Permanent Workers

Male

3,481

3,481

100%

3,481

100%

0

0%

0

0%

0

0%

Female

0

0

0%

0

0%

0

0%

0

0%

0

0%

Total

3,481

3,481

100%

3,481

100%

0

0%

0

0%

0

0%

Other than Permanent Workers

*Response for FY 2022-23 has been rectified as Jindal SAW manufactures pipes and accessories made of iron and steel no plastic, e-waste, or hazardous waste is generated at the end of the product life cycle.

5. Reclaimed products and their packaging materials (as percentage of products sold) for each product category.

Indicate product category

Reclaimed products and their packaging materials as % of total products sold in respective category

Not Applicable

Male

12,508

0

0%

0

0%

0

0%

0

0%

0

0%

Female

178

0

0%

0

0%

178

100%

0

0%

178

100%

Total

12,686

0

0%

0

0%

178

100%

0

0%

178

100%

  1. Spending on measures towards well-being of employees and workers (including permanent and other than permanent) in the following format:

FY 2023-24

FY 2022-23

Cost incurred on well-being measures as a % of total revenue of the Company

0.09%

0.09%

2. Details of retirement benefits, for Current FY and Previous Financial Year

Benefits

PF

Gratuity

ESI

FY 2023-24

No. of

No. of

Deducted

employees

workers

and

covered as

covered as a % of

deposited

a % of total

total workers

with the authority

employees

(Y/N/N.A.)

100%

100%

Yes

100%

100%

Yes

1.10%

1.83%

Yes

FY 2022-23

No. of

No. of

Deducted and

employees

Workers covered

deposited with

covered as

as a percentage

the authority

a % of total

of total workers

(Y/N/N.A.)

employees

100%

100%

Yes

100%

100%

Yes

2%

18%

Yes

  1. Accessibility of workplaces: Are the premises / offices of the entity accessible to differently abled employees and workers, as per the requirements of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016? If not, whether any steps are being taken by the entity in this regard.
    Response: Yes, some of the Jindal SAW's the premises/offices are accessible to differently abled employees and workers in compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
  2. Does the entity have an equal opportunity policy as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016? If so, provide a web-link to the policy. Response:
    Jindal Saw strives to create a workplace that is inclusive and free from discrimination. The Company follows Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 to ensure equal opportunities for all employees regardless of ability. The Company prioritizes respect for individuality and is dedicated to fostering a safe and supportive work environment free from prejudice, gender bias, and sexual harassment. It guarantees that no employee faces disadvantage due to disability and upholds equal opportunities for all.
  3. Return to work and Retention rates of permanent employees and workers that took parental leave.

Gender

Permanent Employees

Permanent Workers

Return to work rate

Retention rate

Return to work rate

Retention rate

Male

NA

NA

NA

NA

Female

NA

NA

NA

NA

Total

NA

NA

NA

NA

6. Is there a mechanism available to receive and redress grievances for the following categories of employees and worker? If yes, give details of the mechanism in brief.

Category

Yes/No (If Yes, then give details of the mechanism in brief)

Permanent Workers

Yes, Jindal SAW has an Employee Code of Conduct and a grievance management procedure in place

Other than Permanent Workers

to address and resolve grievances of both permanent and other than permanent employees as well as

Permanent Employees

workers. Employees and workers can report grievances through a designated point-of-contact and a

unique email ID.

Other than Permanent Employees

7. Membership of employees and worker in association(s) or unions recognised by the listed entity:

Category

FY 2022-23

FY 2021-22

Total employees

No. of employees /

%

Total employees

No. of employees /

%

/workers in

workers in respective

(B / A)

/workers in

workers in respective

(D / C)

respective

category, who are part of

respective

category, who are part of

category (A)

association(s) or Union (B)

category (C)

association(s) or Union (D)

Total Permanent Employees

Male

0

0

NA

0

0

NA

Female

0

0

NA

0

0

NA

Total Permanent Workers

Male

0

0

NA

0

0

NA

Female

0

0

NA

0

0

NA

8. Details of training given to employees and workers:

Category

FY 2022-23

FY 2021-22

Total

On Health and safety

On Skill

Total

On Health and safety

On Skill

(A)

measures

upgradation

(D)

measures

upgradation

No.(B)

% (B/A)

No. (C)

% (C/A)

No.(E)

% (E/D)

No.(F)

% (F/D)

Employees

Male

3,947

3,947

100%

3,947

100%

3,787

3,787

100%

2,569

67.84%

Female

89

89

100%

89

100%

59

59

100%

30

50.85%

Total

4,036

4,036

100%

4,036

100%

3,846

3,846

100%

2,599

67.58%

Workers

Male

3,481

3,481

100%

3,481

100%

3,671

3,671

100%

1,500

40.86%

Female

0

0

0

0

0

0

NA

NA

NA

NA

Total

3,481

3,481

100%

3,481

100%

3,671

3,671

100%

1,500

40.86%

9. Details of performance and career development reviews of employees and worker:

Category

FY 2023-24

FY 2022-23

Total (A)

No.(B)

% (B/A)

Total (C)

No.(D)

% (D/C)

Employees

Male

3,947

3,879

98.27%

3,787

3,787

100%

Female

89

66

74.15%

59

59

100%

Total

4,036

3,945

97.74%

3,846

3,846

100%

Workers

Male

3,481

3,182

91.41%

3,671

3,671

100%

Female

0

0

0%

0

0

100%

Total

3,481

3,182

91.41%

3,671

3,671

100%

10. Health and safety management system:

  1. Whether an occupational health and safety management system has been implemented by the entity? (Yes/ No). If yes, the coverage such system?
    Response:
    Yes, an Occupational Health and Safety Management System (OHSMS) has been implemented by Jindal SAW, adhering to the ISO 45001 standards across most of its units and is already in the process of being implemented in the remaining units. The coverage of this management system extends comprehensively across all operations within the plant boundaries, ensuring a systematic approach to identifying, assessing, and managing occupational health and safety risks. This includes measures aimed at promoting a safe working environment, preventing work-related injuries and illnesses, and complying with relevant regulatory requirements. This approach ensures that the system remains aligned with the overarching safety principles of the Company.
  2. What are the processes used to identify work-related hazards and assess risks on a routine and non-routine basis by the entity
    Response:
    Jindal SAW employs a documented process to identify work-related hazards and assess risks on a routine and non-routine basis, including safety walks, routine checkups, periodic inspections, a work permit system, safety committee meetings, health checkups, and audits. Additionally, risk assessment is conducted through a Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA) methodology to identify significant risks and implement appropriate measures for risk mitigation.
  3. Whether you have processes for workers to report the work-related hazards and to remove themselves from such risks. (Y/N)
    Response:
    Jindal SAW employs various methods across its plants for workers to report hazards and remove themselves from risks. These include near miss reporting, safety meetings, Safety Toolbox Talks, an observation system via the "Safety Portal," and communication channels such as internal mail and phone. Hazard evaluation is conducted through methods like risk assessment and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA).

