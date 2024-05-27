5. Specific commitments, goals and targets set by the entity with defined Jindal SAW is dedicated to developing the sustainable growth of the timelines, if any organization. Through stakeholder engagement, we have identified key material issues such as Energy, Emission, Water, Waste, Gender Diversity. Currently, we are in the process of developing relevant policies, procedures, as well as short-term,mid-term, and long-term objectives and targets to address these issues comprehensively. Our focus extends to Diversity & Inclusion and various other ethical busi- ness practices. Additionally, multitude of policies aimed at expediting sustainability efforts are also in the pipeline for development. 6. Performance of the entity against the specific commitments, goals, and NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA targets along-with reasons in case the same are not met.

Governance, leadership, and oversight

7. Statement by director responsible for the business responsibility report, highlighting ESG related challenges, targets, and achievements (listed entity has flexibility regarding the placement of this disclosure)

Jindal SAW is committed to conducting business in an ethical and sustainable manner to create a positive impact on society and the environment. We continuously strive to minimize our carbon footprint through resource efficiency, operational improvements, increased utilisation of renewable energy and effective waste management systems. We foster an inclusive work environment and invest in human resources, emphasizing sustainability, innovation and efficient systems. Further, our CSR initiative, Svayam, raises awareness about accessible public spaces. We strive to build resilience within our business and among our stakeholders, by monitoring our activities and their environmental and social impacts to ensure that we generate value for everyone involved.

8. Details of the highest authority responsible for implementation and oversight of the Business Responsibility policy(ies).

Mr Neeraj Kumar - Group CEO and Whole Time Director (DIN 01776688) Mr Sunil K Jain - Company Secretary (Membership No F3056)

9. Does the entity have a specified Committee of the Board/ Director responsible for decision making on sustainability related issues? (Yes / No). If yes, provide details.

Yes, Jindal SAW's group CEO and Whole Time Director Mr Neeraj Kumar is driving the ESG of the organization. Other ESG related organizational structure under development.