SECTION A: GENERAL DISCLOSURES
- Details of the listed entity
Sr. No.
Particulars
Details
1.
Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Listed Entity
L27104UP1984PLC023979
2.
Name of the Listed Entity
Jindal SAW Limited
3.
Year of incorporation
1984
4.
Registered office address
A-1, Nandgaon Road, UPSIDC Industrial Area, Kosi Kalan, Mathura , Uttar
Pradesh- 281403
5.
Corporate address
Jindal Centre, 12, Bhikaiji Cama Place, New Delhi-110066
6.
investors@jindalsaw.com
7.
Telephone
011-26188360-74
8.
Website
www.jindalsaw.com
9.
Financial year reported
2023-24
10.
Name of the Stock Exchange(s) where shares are listed
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
BSE Ltd.
11.
Paid-up capital
639.52 Million
12.
Name and contact details (telephone, e-mail address) of the
Mr. Sunil K. Jain
person who may be contacted in case of any queries on the
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
BRSR report
Contact No.: 011-61462220 Email: sunil.jain@jindalsaw.com
13.
Reporting boundary - Are the disclosures under this report made
Standalone Basis
on a standalone basis (i.e., only for the entity) or on a consolidated
basis (i.e., for the entity and all the entities which form a part of its
consolidated financial statements, taken together).
14.
Name of assurance provider
NA
15.
Type of assurance obtained
NA
- Products/services
16. Details of business activities (accounting for 90% of the turnover):
Sr. no.
Description of Main Activity
Description of Business Activity
Percentage of
Turnover of the entity
1
Iron and steel products (Pipe and allied accessories)
Manufacturing & sale
89.8%
2
Pellet
10.19%
17. Products/Services sold by the entity (accounting for 90% of the entity's Turnover):
Sr. no.
Product/Service
NIC Code
Percentage of total Turnover
contributed
1
Iron and steel products (Pipe and allied accessories)
24106
89.8%
2
Pellet
07100
10.19%
- Operations
18. Number of locations where plants and/or operations/offices of the entity are situated:
Location
Number of plants
Number of offices
Total
National
11
13
24
International
0
0
0
19. Markets served by the entity:
a. Number of locations
Locations
Number
National (No. of States)
25
International (No. of Countries)
26
- What is the contribution of exports as a percentage of the total turnover of the entity? Response: 23.77%
-
A brief on types of customers Response:
Jindal SAW products cater to a diverse clientele spanning various sectors including Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage Transportation, Irrigation, Agriculture, Infrastructure, Automotive, Construction, and Power Generation, operating on a global scale. Our client base comprises National, International and Supermajor Oil Companies, PSU's, PSE's, Engineering companies, encompassing governmental entities (at central, state, or local levels), non-governmental organizations, and contractors.
20. Details as at the end of Financial Year:
- Employees and workers (including differently abled):
Sr. No.
Particulars
Total (A)
Male
Female
No. (B)
% (B / A)
No. (C)
% (C / A)
Employees
1
Permanent (D)
4,036
3,947
97.79
89
2.2
2
Other than Permanent (E)
504
497
98.61
7
1.39
3
Total employees (D + E)
4,540
4,444
97.88
96
2.21
Workers
4
Permanent (F)
3,481
3,481
100
0
0
5
Other than Permanent (G)
12,686
12,508
98.60
178
1.40
6
Total workers (F + G)
16,167
15,989
98.90
178
1.10
- Differently abled Employees and workers:
Sr. No.
Particulars
Total (A)
Male
Female
No. (B)
% (B / A)
No. (C)
% (C / A)
Differently
abled Employees
1
Permanent (D)
24
24
100
0
0
2
Other than Permanent (E)
0
0
0
0
0
3
Total employees (D + E)
24
24
100
0
0
Differently abled Workers
4
Permanent (F)
30
30
100
0
0
5
Other than Permanent (G)
23
23
100
0
0
6
Total workers (F + G)
53
53
100
0
0
21. Participation/ Inclusion/ Representation of women:
Total (A)
No. and percentage of Females
No. (B)
% (B / A)
Board of Directors
13
4
30.77
Key Management Personnel
7
3
42.86
22. Turnover rate for permanent employees and workers:
Turnover rate of current FY 2023-24
Turnover rate of previous FY 2022-23
Turnover rate of the year prior to the
previous FY 2021-22
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total
Permanent Employees
10.64
17.33
10.77
5.2
20.3
5.3
3.7
15.5
2.7
Permanent Workers
4.91
0
4.91
1.8
0
1.8
1.7
0
1.7
IV. Holding, Subsidiary and Associate Companies (including joint ventures)
23. (a) Names of holding/ subsidiary/ associate companies/ joint ventures
Sr. No.
Name of the holding/ subsidiary/ associate
Indicate whether
Percentage of shares
Does the entity indicated at column A,
companies/ joint ventures (A)
holding/ Subsidiary/
held by listed entity
participate in the Business Responsibility
Associate/ Joint Venture
initiatives of the listed entity? (Yes/No)
1.
Jindal ITF Limited
Subsidiary
51.00%
No
2.
Jindal Metal & Alloys Limited
Subsidiary
80.71%
No
3.
S.V. Trading Limited
Subsidiary
100.00%
No
4.
Ralael Holdings Limited
Subsidiary
100.00%
No
5.
Jindal Saw Holdings FZE
Subsidiary
100.00%
No
6.
Greenray Holdings Limited
Subsidiary
100.00%
No
7.
JITF Shipyards Limited
Subsidiary
100.00%
No
8.
Jindal Intellicom Limited
Subsidiary
98.78%
No
9.
iCom Analytics Limited
Subsidiary
98.78%
No
10.
Jindal X LLC
Subsidiary
98.78%
No
11.
Jindal Saw Gulf L.L.C.
Subsidiary
100.00%
No
12.
World Transload and Logistics LLC
Subsidiary
100.00%
No
13.
5101 Boone LLP
Subsidiary
100.00%
No
14.
Tube Technologies INC
Subsidiary
100.00%
No
15.
Jindal Saw USA, LLC
Subsidiary
100.00%
No
16.
Jindal Saw Middle East FZE
Subsidiary
100.00%
No
17.
Derwent Sand SARL
Subsidiary
99.62%
No
18.
Helical Anchors INC
Subsidiary
100.00%
No
19.
Boone Real Property Holding LLC
Subsidiary
100.00%
No
20.
Drill Pipe International LLC
Subsidiary
100.00%
No
21.
Jindal Hunting Energy Services Limited
Subsidiary
51.00%
No
22.
Jindal MMG, LLC
Joint Venture
50.00%
No
23.
ReNew Surya Tejas Private Limited
Associate
31.20%
No
- CSR Details
24. (i) Whether CSR is applicable as per section 135 of Companies Act, 2013: Yes
- Turnover (in ₹.): 1,79,61,96,83,798.15
- Net worth (in ₹.): 1,01,91,32,88,652.72
VI. Transparency and Disclosures Compliances
25. Complaints/Grievances on any of the principles (Principles 1 to 9) under the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct:
Sr.
Material issue
Indicate
Rationale for identifying
In case of risk, approach to
Financial implications of
No
identified
whether risk
the risk / opportunity
adapt or mitigate
the risk or opportunity
or opportunity
(Indicate positive or negative
FY 2023-24
FY 2022-23
(R/O)
implications)
Stakeholder group from whom complaint is received
Grievance Redressal Mechanism in Place (Yes/No) (If yes, then provide weblink for grievance redress policy)
Number of
Number of
Remarks Number of
Number of
Remarks
complaints
complaints
complaint
complaints
filed during the
pending
filed during
pending
year
resolution at
the year
resolution at close
close of the year
of the year
3
Energy and
Risk
As regulatory and compliance re-
Emissions
quirements regarding climate change
Management
intensify, our business must adapt to
evolving standards through appropri-
ate investments. However, immediate
returns on investments in energy
and emission management are not
We prioritize energy-efficient processes and emission reduction initiatives. Continuous investments in managing energy and emission that leads to improvement in process efficiency, which underscores
Negative. Despite the lack of immediate ROI visibility, we prioritize initiatives for energy-efficient processes and reducing emissions. Investments in energy and emission management
Communities
Investors
(Other than
shareholders)
Shareholders
Yes, at Jindal SAW
we have a grievance
00
00
10
0
0
0
0
1
0
immediately visible, posing financial
uncertainties.
our commitment to sustainability.
systems and technologies impact our financials, which we acknowledge as part of our strategic approach to sustainability and regulatory compliance.
Employees and
redressal at place.
workers
Web link:https://jindal-
Customers
saw.org/pdf/vigil-mecha-
nism-policy-new.pdf
Value Chain
Partners
Others (Contract
Employees &
workers)
00
250
00
00
0
0
NA
29
0
0
0
0
0
4
Occupational
Risk
Our workforce forms the foundation
We prioritize investments
Positive. Despite the investments
Health and
of our operations, necessitating a
in assuring safe working
required in maintaining these
Safety
commitment to providing a safe and
environment and technology
standards and ensuring a
healthy environment. Occupational
while maintaining
safe work environment, with
health and safety incidents not only
comprehensive safety training
safety technology and training,
pose regulatory and reputational
programs to mitigate risks.
employee safety remains
risks but also threaten business
Additionally, our well-equipped
our paramount concern.
continuity and the well-being of our
Occupational Health Centres
The financial benefits of
employees. Non-compliance could
(OHCs) underscore our
uninterrupted operations far
adversely affect operational efficiency
commitment to employee well-
outweigh the associated costs,
and compromise our ability to meet
being and safety.
safeguarding both our workforce
customer demands.
and operational continuity.
5
Customer
Opportunity
Elevating customer satisfaction serves
NA
Positive. Enhanced customer
26. Overview of the entity's material responsible business conduct issues:
Please indicate material responsible business conduct and sustainability issues pertaining to environmental and social matters that present a risk or an opportunity to your business, rationale for identifying the same, approach to adapt or mitigate the risk along-with its financial implications, as per the following format
Sr.
Material issue
Indicate
Rationale for identifying
In case of risk, approach to
Financial implications of
No
identified
whether risk
the risk / opportunity
adapt or mitigate
the risk or opportunity
or opportunity
(Indicate positive or negative
(R/O)
implications)
Satisfaction
as a strategic avenue for driving
satisfaction translates into
market development, enhancing
tangible benefits such as
market penetration, and delivering
increased repeat orders and
superior value propositions to our
expanded market presence. This
clientele. Furthermore, it plays a
solidifies our positioning as a
pivotal role in strengthening the
valued reliable partner, thereby
reliability of our brand, thereby
yielding favourable financial
facilitating sustained growth and
outcomes and contributing to
profitability.
sustained business success.
6
Ethics and
Opportunity
Prioritizing ethics and compliance
NA
Positive. A steadfast commitment
1
Product
Risk
Product innovation, quality, and safety
innovation,
issues can significantly impact our
safety, and
ability to meet customer demand and
quality
generate value for stakeholders. Any
lapses in these areas can lead to
reputational damage, loss of market
share, and legal liabilities.
We enforce rigorous testing, compliance measures, and comprehensive quality management systems to proactively identify and address potential issues. Investing in employee training ensures our workforce maintains high standards. Our proactive measures include being one of the first in the industry to adopt ISO 45001 certification, demonstrating our commitment to safety and quality manage- ment. Global accreditation further validates our dedication to excellence.
Positive: Positive financial implications are anticipated as we prioritize product innovation and quality, aiming for increased customer satisfaction and revenue growth through value- added products.
Compliance
within our organization cultivates a
to ethics and compliance
conducive business environment
yields tangible benefits such
which favours in furthering employee
as heightened employee
loyalty, consequently reducing
retention rates and cost savings
attrition rates and enhancing talent
associated with rehiring efforts.
attraction efforts. A motivated
Additionally, it empowers us to
workforce inherently translates into
surpass performance targets,
heightened productivity and develops
thereby promoting sustainable
a cohesive organizational culture.
business growth and success.
Moreover, the emphasis on ethics and
compliance not only contributes to
employee morale but also facilitates
cost savings through increased
productivity and efficiency gains.
7
Risk,
Opportunity
Taking a proactive stance on crisis
NA
Positive. Although the
Opportunities
management not only enables the
establishment of robust Health,
2
Economic
Opportunity
Economic value distribution is integral NA
Positive. Economic value
Value
to our stakeholder strategy, facilitating
distribution is anticipated to
Distributed
the allocation of financial resources
enhance market capitalization,
towards strategic investments aligned
providing opportunities for
with our defined strategic objectives.
fundraising to support growth.
and Crisis
establishment of resilient systems but
Safety, and Environment (HSE)
Management
also positions the organization as a
protocols and employee
forward-thinking entity, staying ahead
training initiatives require initial
of industry competitors.
investments, the resulting
prevention of avoidable
operational disruptions
yields substantial positive
impacts, ultimately enhancing
organizational resilience and
sustainability.
Sr.
Material issue
Indicate
Rationale for identifying
In case of risk, approach to
Financial implications of
No
identified
whether risk
the risk / opportunity
adapt or mitigate
the risk or opportunity
or opportunity
(Indicate positive or negative
(R/O)
implications)
SECTION B: MANAGEMENT AND PROCESS DISCLOSURES
This section is aimed at helping businesses demonstrate the structures, policies and processes put in place towards adopting the NGRBC Principles and Core Elements.
8
Supply Chain
Opportunity
The current global scenario with
NA
Management
respect to conflicts and instability
has
significantly disrupted supply chain systems, presenting an opportune moment for us to innovate and establish alternative SCM models. This strategic move not only positions us to navigate uncertainties but also allows us to gain a competitive edge in the market while optimizing production costs.
Positive. Implementing a robust supply chain management strategy not only enhances operational efficiency but also provides improved customer satisfaction, thereby paving the way for sustainable business growth and profitability.
Disclosure Section
P1
P2
P3
P4
P5
P6
P7
P8
P9
Policy and management processes
1. a.
Whether your entity's policy/policies cover each principle and its
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
core elements of the NGRBCs. (Yes/No)
b.
Has the policy been approved by the Board? (Yes/No)
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
c.
Web Link of the Policies, if available
P1:
• Entertainment / Gifts Guidelines:
https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/gift-guildelines.pdf
9
Employee
Opportunity
Prioritizing employee wellbeing
NA
Wellbeing
is essential for the organization's
sustainable growth. Despite
the challenge of immediate ROI
assessment, investing in employee
wellbeing not only helps in attracting
talent but also helps in retention
and contributes to uplifting overall
workforce morale.
Positive. While implementing and maintaining employee wellbeing programs require initial investments and ongoing costs, the tangible benefits such as increased employee loyalty and longer average service tenure contribute to enhanced organizational performance and overall business success.
• Whistle Blower/ Vigil Mechanism: https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/vigil-mechanism-policy-new.pdf
• Board Diversity:https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/POLICY-ONBOARD-DIVERSITY.pdf
• Related Party Transaction Policy: https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/policy-on-rpts-jindal-saw-ltd-final-2022.pdf
• Preservation of Documents:https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/Policy-of-Preservation-on-Documents.pdf
• Determining Material Subsidaries: https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/POLICY-FOR-DETERMINING-MATERIAL-SUBSIDIARIES-10-2020.pdf
10
Water
Risk
Water, a vital yet limited resource,
Management
poses a significant risk due to its
scarcity. Our commitment to efficient
water management involves stringent
monitoring and conservation efforts,
including recycling practices. We
ensure that our plants follow Zero
Liquid Discharge (ZLD) mechanism
for efficient water management and
conservation.
Despite our efforts to minimize water usage in the manufacturing processes, the inherent risk lies in meeting discharge standards and addressing water scarcity concerns. To mitigate this risk, we prioritize water recycling initiatives and incorporate water reuse at various stages in our production processes.
Negative. While our direct water consumption remains relatively low, there are associated costs and investments required
to maintain robust water management practices.
• Determination of Materiality of Events or Information: https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/Policy_for_Determination_of_ Materiality_of_Events_or_Information_final.pdf
• Code of Conduct: https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/Policy-Code-of-Conduct.pdf
• Information Risk Management (IT): https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/IT-Information-And-Risk-Management-Policy.pdf
P2:
• We have plant Specific QMS policies available on intranet with Corporate IMS policy under approval.
11
Waste
Risk
Despite our diligent efforts to
Management
minimize solid or hazardous waste
generation, waste management
remains a significant risk area within
our operations.
Our waste management strategy primarily focuses on recycling and appropriate disposal practices for solid waste. Addition- ally, we utilize waste as a raw material input in our production processes to reduce environmental impact.
Negative. While our direct operations result in minimal waste generation, there are associated costs and investments required to maintain effective waste management practices. These expenditures, though essential, pose financial challenges to our operations.
P3:
• Prevention of Sextual Harassment (POSH):
https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/posh-policy.pdf
• Code of Conduct:
https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/Policy-Code-of-Conduct.pdf
P4:
• Dividend Distribution:
https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/Dividend-Distribution-Policy.pdf
12
Diversity and
Opportunity
Developing a diverse and inclusive
NA
Positive. Embracing diversity and
Inclusion
workplace culture, free from
inclusion not only enhances our
discrimination based on factors
organizational culture but also
such as caste, creed, faith, gender,
brings substantial value to our
or reduced mobility, is paramount
operations. This commitment
for organizational success. We are
to D&I contributes positively to
committed to cultivating an inclusive
employee morale, productivity,
environment.
and overall business success.
13
Respect for
Risk
Human rights considerations are
To mitigate this risk, we have
Positive. Investing in frameworks
Human Rights
often influenced by external factors
established robust policies and
and guidelines for human rights
beyond our direct control, making
procedures that encourages
preservation incurs marginal
them inherently risky. Dependence
and facilitates continuous
costs, however the benefits in
on external environments and
dialogue and collaboration
maintaining are conducive work
stakeholders can pose challenges
among stakeholders to ensure
environment and upholding
in upholding human rights standards
a supportive work environment
ethical standards which far
within our operations.
throughout the organization.
outweigh the initial investments.
• Jindal SAW's policies;
• Familiarization Programme for Independent Directors of Jindal SAW Limited
P5:
• Prevention of Sextual Harassment (POSH): https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/posh-policy.pdf
• Whistle Blower/ Vigil Mechanism: https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/vigil-mechanism-policy-new.pdf
• Remuneration:https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/POLICY-REMUNERATION-POLICY-OF-JINDAL-SAW.pdf
P6:
• EHS Policy
P7:
• Corporate Social Responsibility:
https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/CSR-Policy-2021.pdf
Disclosure Section
P1
P2
P3
P4
P5
P6
P7
P8
P9
P8:
• Corporate Social Responsibility:
https://www.jindalsaw.com/pdf/CSR-Policy-2021.pdf
P9:
• Customer responsibility is covered under the Company's Quality Policy.
2.
Whether the entity has translated the policy into procedures. (Yes / No)
Y
N
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
Y
N
3.
Do the enlisted policies extend to your value chain partners? (Yes/No)
N
N
N
N
N
N
N
N
N
10. Details of Review of NGRBCs by the Company:
Subject for Review
Indicate whether review was undertaken by
Frequency
Director / Committee of the Board/ Any other
(Annually/ Half yearly/ Quarterly/
Committee
Any other - please specify)
P1
P2
P3
P4
P5
P6
P7
P8
P9
P1
P2
P3
P4
P5
P6
P7
P8
P9
Performance against above policies and follow
All policies undergo regular review by department heads, business leaders, senior management
up action.
personnel, or relevant committees. They are subsequently presented to the Board of Directors as
needed. During these assessments, the effectiveness
of the policies is
evaluated,
and
any necessary
adjustments to policies and procedures are promptly implemented to ensure ongoing alignment with
organizational objectives and industry standards
4. Name of the national and international codes/certifications/labels/ standards (e.g., Forest Stewardship Council, Fairtrade, Rainforest Alli- ance, Trustee) standards (e.g., SA 8000, OHSAS, ISO, BIS) adopted by your entity and mapped
Our comprehensive Policy framework encompasses key policies including IMS Policy, CSR Policy, Waste Management Procedure, Employee Code of Conduct, and Employee Grievance Management. These policies are meticulously developed to adhere to established principles and align with the ethos of national and international standards such as API 5L, API 5CT, BIS standards, ISO 9000, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, UNGC guidelines, and GRI standards, ensuring relevance and applicability across our operations. Furthermore, Jindal SAW has implemented Integrated Management System (IMS) certification across its units.
Compliance with statutory requirements of
Jindal SAW ensures compliance with all relevant statutory requirements and promptly addressing any
relevance to the principles, and rectification of
instances of non-compliance in accordance with established principles.
any non-compliances
11.
Has the entity carried out independent assessment/ evaluation of the working of its policies by an external agency? (Yes/No). If yes, provide
name of the agency.
Response: Yes, entity carried out independent assessment/ evaluation of the working of its policies by an external agency namely S.K. Gupta and Co.
Company Secretaries.
12.
If answer to question (1) above is "No" i.e., not all Principles are covered by a policy, reasons to be stated:
5.
Specific commitments, goals and targets set by the entity with defined
Jindal SAW is dedicated to developing the sustainable growth of the
timelines, if any
organization. Through stakeholder engagement, we have identified
key material issues such as Energy, Emission, Water, Waste, Gender
Diversity. Currently, we are in the process of developing relevant
policies, procedures, as well as short-term,mid-term, and long-term
objectives and targets to address these issues comprehensively. Our
focus extends to Diversity & Inclusion and various other ethical busi-
ness practices. Additionally, multitude of policies aimed at expediting
sustainability efforts are
also in the
pipeline for
development.
6.
Performance of the entity against the specific commitments, goals, and
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
targets along-with reasons in case the same are not met.
Governance, leadership, and oversight
7. Statement by director responsible for the business responsibility report, highlighting ESG related challenges, targets, and achievements (listed entity has flexibility regarding the placement of this disclosure)
Response:
Jindal SAW is committed to conducting business in an ethical and sustainable manner to create a positive impact on society and the environment. We continuously strive to minimize our carbon footprint through resource efficiency, operational improvements, increased utilisation of renewable energy and effective waste management systems. We foster an inclusive work environment and invest in human resources, emphasizing sustainability, innovation and efficient systems. Further, our CSR initiative, Svayam, raises awareness about accessible public spaces. We strive to build resilience within our business and among our stakeholders, by monitoring our activities and their environmental and social impacts to ensure that we generate value for everyone involved.
8. Details of the highest authority responsible for implementation and oversight of the Business Responsibility policy(ies). Response:
Mr Neeraj Kumar - Group CEO and Whole Time Director (DIN 01776688) Mr Sunil K Jain - Company Secretary (Membership No F3056)
9. Does the entity have a specified Committee of the Board/ Director responsible for decision making on sustainability related issues? (Yes / No). If yes, provide details.
Response:
Yes, Jindal SAW's group CEO and Whole Time Director Mr Neeraj Kumar is driving the ESG of the organization. Other ESG related organizational structure under development.
Response: Not Applicable.
SECTION C: PRINCIPLE WISE PERFORMANCE DISCLOSURE
PRINCIPLE 1
Businesses should conduct and govern themselves with integrity, and in a manner that is ethical, transparent, and accountable.
Essential Indicators:
1. Percentage coverage by training and awareness programmes on any of the principles during the financial year:
Segment
Total number of
Topics / principles covered under the
Percentage of persons in
training and awareness
training and its impact
respective category covered by
programmes held
the awareness programmes
Board of Directors
2
Legal and Secretarial Compliances and
100%
Financials Overview
Key Managerial Personnel
4
POSH, Health and Managerial Skill
100%
Employees other than BoD
1,086
Safety, Environment, Human rights, Technical
100%
and KMPs
and Behavioural etc.
Workers
1,029
Safety, Environment, Human rights, Technical
100%
and Behavioural etc.
2. Details of fines / penalties /punishment/ award/ compounding fees/ settlement amount paid in proceedings (by the entity or by directors / KMPs) with regulators/ law enforcement agencies/ judicial institutions, in the financial year, in the following format (Note: the entity shall make disclosures on the basis of materiality as specified in Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Obligations) Regulations, 2015 and as disclosed on the entity's website):
Monetary
NGRBC
Name of the
Amount
Brief of the Case
Has an
Principle
regulatory/
(In INR)
appeal been
enforcement
preferred?
agencies/ judicial
(Yes/No)
institutions
Penalty/ Fine
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Settlement
Principle 1
SEBI
26,30,550
The Company had on its own, informed SEBI of
No
the historical and inadvertent error in classification
of one of the Promoter Group entities as a
public shareholder in the shareholding pattern.
Subsequently, SEBI issued a show cause notice dated
1st February 2022. In response to the show cause
notice, the Company filed a reply on 22nd April
2022.
In addition, the Company has also filed a settlement
application with SEBI on 4th April 2022 for amicable
settlement of the matter. The order in this matter was
issued on 1st December 2023 in this regard.
Compounding Fee
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Non-monetary
NGRBC
Name of the
Amount
Brief of the Case
Has an
Principle
regulatory/
(In INR)
appeal been
enforcement
preferred?
agencies/ judicial
(Yes/No)
institutions
Imprisonment
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Punishment
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
3. Of the instances disclosed in Question 2 above, details of the Appeal/ Revision preferred in cases where monetary or non-monetary action has been appealed:
Case Details
Name of the regulatory/ enforcement agencies/ judicial institutions
Not applicable, as no appeal was preferred in monetary settlement.
-
Does the entity have an anti-corruption or anti-bribery policy? If yes, provide details in brief and if available, provide a web-link to the policy. Response:
Jindal SAW upholds a robust Employee Code of Conduct, which encompasses provisions addressing anti-corruption and anti-bribery measures. Complementing this policy is our Vigil Mechanism, established in accordance with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, to effectively handle instances of corruption or bribery. Our Guiding Principles underscore the company's stance against accepting gifts, favours, or entertainment from parties with whom official dealings occur. Additionally, the misuse of any authority, position, or information for personal gain is strictly prohibited. Employees are also required to disclose any conflicts of interest in writing to mitigate potential conflicts between personal and company interests. Furthermore, the Company has an Entertainments & Gifts policy which outline the position of Jindal SAW Ltd. with respect to providing entertainment, gifts, and accepting the same from the suppliers/vendors of the Company. The policy can be accessed here.
- Number of Directors/KMPs/employees/workers against whom disciplinary action was taken by any law enforcement agency for the charges of bribery/ corruption:
FY 2023-24
FY 2022-23
Directors
Nil
Nil
Key Managerial Personnel
Nil
Nil
Employees other than BoD and KMPs
Nil
Nil
Workers
Nil
Nil
6. Details of complaints with regard to conflict of interest:
FY 2023-24
FY 2022-23
Number
Remarks
Number
Remarks
Number of complaints received in relation to issues of Conflict
of Inter-
0
None
0
None
est of the Directors
Number of complaints received in relation to issues of Conflict
of Inter-
0
None
0
None
est of the KMPs
- Provide details of any corrective action taken or underway on issues related to fines / penalties / action taken by regulators/ law enforcement agencies/ judicial institutions, on cases of corruption and conflicts of interest.
Response: Not Applicable.
- Number of days of accounts payables ((Accounts payable *365) / Cost of goods/services procured) in the following format:
FY 2023-24
FY 2022-23
Number of days of accounts payables
96.16
77.49
9. Open-ness of business
Provide details of concentration of purchases and sales with trading houses, dealers, and related parties along-with loans and advances & investments, with related parties, in the following format
Parameter
Metrics
FY 2023-24
FY 2022-23
Concentration of Purchases
a.
Purchases from trading houses as % of
18.79%
8.56%
total purchases.
b.
Number of trading houses where pur-
40
36
chases are made from
c.
Purchases from top 10 trading houses as
89.20%
87.17%
% of total purchases from trading houses
Concentration of Sales
a.
Sales to dealers / distributors as % of
5.4%
4.8%
total sales
b.
Number of dealers / distributors to whom
70
82
sales are made
c.
Sales to top 10 dealers / distributors as %
85.0%
76.7%
of total sales to dealers / distributors
Share of RPTs in
a.
Purchases (Purchases with related par-
39.75%
45.71%
ties / Total Purchases)
b.
Sales (Sales to related parties / Total
7.01%
4.37%
Sales)
c.
Loans & advances (Loans & advances
given to related parties / Total loans &
89.26%
92.40%
advances)
d.
Investments (Investments in related par-
99.99%
100%
ties / Total Investments made)
Leadership Indicators:
1. Awareness programmes conducted for value chain partners on any of the principles during the financial year:
Total number of awareness
Topics / principles covered
Percentage of value chain partners covered (by value of business
under the training
done with such partners) under the awareness programmes
Nil
2.
Does the entity have processes in place to avoid/ manage conflict of interests involving
members of the
Board? (Yes/No) If Yes, provide
details of the same.
Response:
Yes, at Jindal SAW, we have in place processes to avoid and manage conflict
of interests involving
members
of the Board.
Within
our governance
framework, Jindal SAW prioritizes the stringent review of potential conflicts of interest among
directors,
adhering to best practices. Director
disclosures regarding any such conflicts are diligently presented to the
Board for
collective
consideration, ensuring
transparent decision-
making processes. Annual affirmations regarding adherence to
our Code of
Business
Conduct
and Ethics are obligatory for
directors and senior
management, underscoring our commitment to ethical governance. Additionally, our "Code of Conduct for Board of Directors" aligns with SEBI
LODR and Companies Act, 2013, mandating avoidance of situations where personal interests may conflict
with those
of the
Company. This
commitment extends to enhancing a culture of disclosure and appropriate action in managing conflicts of interest, upholding the
highest ethical
standards.
PRINCIPLE 2
Businesses should provide goods and services in a manner that is sustainable and safe.
Essential Indicators:
1. Percentage of R&D and capital expenditure (capex) investments in specific technologies to improve the environmental and social impacts of product and processes to total R&D and capex investments made by the entity, respectively.
FY 2023-24
FY 2022-23
Details of improvements in environmental and social impacts
R&D
0
21.60
R&D towards environmental and social impact of product and processes is an
ongoing and integrated process.
Capex
4.48%
2.42%
The Company invests in specific technologies to improve the environment and
social impacts of product and processes.
Research and Development is an ongoing and integrated process; therefore, no designated expenses have been allocated specifically under the category of Research and Development Expenditure
2. a. Does the entity have procedures in place for sustainable sourcing? (Yes/No)
Response:
Yes, Jindal SAW has procedures in place for sustainable sourcing.
- If yes, what percentage of inputs were sourced sustainably?
Response:
Average 87% inputs were sourced sustainably within India.
-
Describe the processes in place to safely reclaim your products for reusing, recycling and disposing at the end of life, for (a) Plastics (including packaging) (b) E-waste (c) Hazardous waste and (d) other waste:
Response:
Jindal SAW manufactures pipes and accessories made of iron and steel. The products feature coatings, having low environmental impact, on both internal and external surfaces. Minimum packaging materials are utilized for transporting products from manufacturing sites to customer locations. Moreover, no plastic, e-waste, or hazardous waste is generated at the end of the product life cycle.
- Whether Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is applicable to the entity's activities (Yes / No). If yes, whether the waste collection plan is in line with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) plan submitted to Pollution Control Boards? If not, provide steps taken to address the same.
Response:
No, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is not applicable to the Company's products and services.
Leadership Indicators:
1. Has the entity conducted Life Cycle Perspective / Assessments (LCA) for any of its products (for manufacturing industry) or for its services (for service industry)? If yes, provide details in the following format?
Particulars
Product 1
NIC code
24106
Name of the product
Iron and steel products (Pipe and allied accessories)
% of total Turnover contributed
89.8%
Boundary for which the Life Cycle Perspective / Assessment was
Cradle to Gate and Gate to Gate
conducted
Whether conducted by independent external agency (Yes/No)
Yes
Results communicated in public domain (Yes/No)
Yes
If yes, provide the web-link.
Weblink for the reports can be accessed through following links:
Report 1,Report 2,Report 3
2. If there are any significant social or environmental concerns and/or risks arising from production or disposal of your products / services, as identified in the Life Cycle Perspective / Assessments (LCA) or through any other means, briefly describe the same along-with action taken to mitigate the same.
Name of Product / Service
Description of the risk / concern
Action Taken
No significant social or
environmental
Iron and steel products (Pipe and allied accessories)
concern or risk arises from production
No action required
or disposal of the product were identi-
fied as all the products
are recyclable.
3. Percentage of recycled or reused input material to total material (by value) used in production (for manufacturing industry) or providing services (for service industry).
PRINCIPLE 3
Businesses should respect and promote the well-being of all employees, including those in their value chains.
Essential Indicators:
1. a. Details of measures for the well-being of employees:
Category
Percentage of Employees (Permanent and Other employees) covered by
Total (A) Health Insurance
Accident Insurance*
Maternity Benefits
Paternity Benefits
Day-care Facilities
Number
%
Number
%
Number
%
Number
%
Number
%
(B)
(B/A
(C)
(C/A)
(D)
(D/A)
(E)
(E/A)
(F)
(F/A)
Permanent Employees
Indicate input material
Recycled or re-used input material to total material
Male
3,947
3,947
100%
3,947
100%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
Nutcoke
Cokefines
Iron Ore Fines
Sinter Fines
Sand
MS Scrap
FY 2023-24
1.64%
1.14%
7.63%
7.39%
85.93%
1.37%
FY 2022-23
0.73%
0.75%
7.50%
6.05%
83.94%
0.71%
Female
89
89
100%
89
100%
89
100%
0
0%
89
100%
Total
4,036
4,036
100%
4,036
100%
89
100%
0
0%
89
100%
Other Than Permanent Employees
Male
497
0
0%
497
100%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
Female
7
0
0%
7
100%
7
100%
0
0%
7
100%
Total
504
0
0%
504
100%
7
100%
0
0%
7
100%
*Other than Permanent Workers are covered under Work Plan Compensation Policy
- Details of measures for the well-being of workers:
4. Of the products and packaging reclaimed at end of life of products, amount (in metric tonnes) reused, recycled, and safely disposed, as per the following format:
Category
Percentage of workers covered by
Total (A)
Health Insurance
Accident Insurance
Maternity Benefits
Paternity Benefits
Day-care Facilities
Indicate input material
Plastics (including packaging)
E-waste
Hazardous Waste
Other Waste
FY 2023-24
Re-used
Recycled
Safely
Disposed
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
FY 2022-23*
Re-used
Recycled
Safely
Disposed
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Number
%
Number
%
Number
%
Number
%
Number
%
(B/A)
(C)
(C/A)
(D)
(D/A)
(E)
(E/A)
(F)
(F/A)
Permanent Workers
Male
3,481
3,481
100%
3,481
100%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
Female
0
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
Total
3,481
3,481
100%
3,481
100%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
Other than Permanent Workers
*Response for FY 2022-23 has been rectified as Jindal SAW manufactures pipes and accessories made of iron and steel no plastic, e-waste, or hazardous waste is generated at the end of the product life cycle.
5. Reclaimed products and their packaging materials (as percentage of products sold) for each product category.
Indicate product category
Reclaimed products and their packaging materials as % of total products sold in respective category
Not Applicable
Male
12,508
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
Female
178
0
0%
0
0%
178
100%
0
0%
178
100%
Total
12,686
0
0%
0
0%
178
100%
0
0%
178
100%
- Spending on measures towards well-being of employees and workers (including permanent and other than permanent) in the following format:
FY 2023-24
FY 2022-23
Cost incurred on well-being measures as a % of total revenue of the Company
0.09%
0.09%
2. Details of retirement benefits, for Current FY and Previous Financial Year
Benefits
PF
Gratuity
ESI
FY 2023-24
No. of
No. of
Deducted
employees
workers
and
covered as
covered as a % of
deposited
a % of total
total workers
with the authority
employees
(Y/N/N.A.)
100%
100%
Yes
100%
100%
Yes
1.10%
1.83%
Yes
FY 2022-23
No. of
No. of
Deducted and
employees
Workers covered
deposited with
covered as
as a percentage
the authority
a % of total
of total workers
(Y/N/N.A.)
employees
100%
100%
Yes
100%
100%
Yes
2%
18%
Yes
-
Accessibility of workplaces: Are the premises / offices of the entity accessible to differently abled employees and workers, as per the requirements of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016? If not, whether any steps are being taken by the entity in this regard.
Response: Yes, some of the Jindal SAW's the premises/offices are accessible to differently abled employees and workers in compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
- Does the entity have an equal opportunity policy as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016? If so, provide a web-link to the policy. Response:
Jindal Saw strives to create a workplace that is inclusive and free from discrimination. The Company follows Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 to ensure equal opportunities for all employees regardless of ability. The Company prioritizes respect for individuality and is dedicated to fostering a safe and supportive work environment free from prejudice, gender bias, and sexual harassment. It guarantees that no employee faces disadvantage due to disability and upholds equal opportunities for all.
- Return to work and Retention rates of permanent employees and workers that took parental leave.
Gender
Permanent Employees
Permanent Workers
Return to work rate
Retention rate
Return to work rate
Retention rate
Male
NA
NA
NA
NA
Female
NA
NA
NA
NA
Total
NA
NA
NA
NA
6. Is there a mechanism available to receive and redress grievances for the following categories of employees and worker? If yes, give details of the mechanism in brief.
Category
Yes/No (If Yes, then give details of the mechanism in brief)
Permanent Workers
Yes, Jindal SAW has an Employee Code of Conduct and a grievance management procedure in place
Other than Permanent Workers
to address and resolve grievances of both permanent and other than permanent employees as well as
Permanent Employees
workers. Employees and workers can report grievances through a designated point-of-contact and a
unique email ID.
Other than Permanent Employees
7. Membership of employees and worker in association(s) or unions recognised by the listed entity:
Category
FY 2022-23
FY 2021-22
Total employees
No. of employees /
%
Total employees
No. of employees /
%
/workers in
workers in respective
(B / A)
/workers in
workers in respective
(D / C)
respective
category, who are part of
respective
category, who are part of
category (A)
association(s) or Union (B)
category (C)
association(s) or Union (D)
Total Permanent Employees
Male
0
0
NA
0
0
NA
Female
0
0
NA
0
0
NA
Total Permanent Workers
Male
0
0
NA
0
0
NA
Female
0
0
NA
0
0
NA
8. Details of training given to employees and workers:
Category
FY 2022-23
FY 2021-22
Total
On Health and safety
On Skill
Total
On Health and safety
On Skill
(A)
measures
upgradation
(D)
measures
upgradation
No.(B)
% (B/A)
No. (C)
% (C/A)
No.(E)
% (E/D)
No.(F)
% (F/D)
Employees
Male
3,947
3,947
100%
3,947
100%
3,787
3,787
100%
2,569
67.84%
Female
89
89
100%
89
100%
59
59
100%
30
50.85%
Total
4,036
4,036
100%
4,036
100%
3,846
3,846
100%
2,599
67.58%
Workers
Male
3,481
3,481
100%
3,481
100%
3,671
3,671
100%
1,500
40.86%
Female
0
0
0
0
0
0
NA
NA
NA
NA
Total
3,481
3,481
100%
3,481
100%
3,671
3,671
100%
1,500
40.86%
9. Details of performance and career development reviews of employees and worker:
Category
FY 2023-24
FY 2022-23
Total (A)
No.(B)
% (B/A)
Total (C)
No.(D)
% (D/C)
Employees
Male
3,947
3,879
98.27%
3,787
3,787
100%
Female
89
66
74.15%
59
59
100%
Total
4,036
3,945
97.74%
3,846
3,846
100%
Workers
Male
3,481
3,182
91.41%
3,671
3,671
100%
Female
0
0
0%
0
0
100%
Total
3,481
3,182
91.41%
3,671
3,671
100%
10. Health and safety management system:
-
Whether an occupational health and safety management system has been implemented by the entity? (Yes/ No). If yes, the coverage such system?
Response:
Yes, an Occupational Health and Safety Management System (OHSMS) has been implemented by Jindal SAW, adhering to the ISO 45001 standards across most of its units and is already in the process of being implemented in the remaining units. The coverage of this management system extends comprehensively across all operations within the plant boundaries, ensuring a systematic approach to identifying, assessing, and managing occupational health and safety risks. This includes measures aimed at promoting a safe working environment, preventing work-related injuries and illnesses, and complying with relevant regulatory requirements. This approach ensures that the system remains aligned with the overarching safety principles of the Company.
- What are the processes used to identify work-related hazards and assess risks on a routine and non-routine basis by the entity
Response:
Jindal SAW employs a documented process to identify work-related hazards and assess risks on a routine and non-routine basis, including safety walks, routine checkups, periodic inspections, a work permit system, safety committee meetings, health checkups, and audits. Additionally, risk assessment is conducted through a Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA) methodology to identify significant risks and implement appropriate measures for risk mitigation.
- Whether you have processes for workers to report the work-related hazards and to remove themselves from such risks. (Y/N)
Response:
Jindal SAW employs various methods across its plants for workers to report hazards and remove themselves from risks. These include near miss reporting, safety meetings, Safety Toolbox Talks, an observation system via the "Safety Portal," and communication channels such as internal mail and phone. Hazard evaluation is conducted through methods like risk assessment and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA).
