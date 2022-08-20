Jindal Stainless : Outcome of committee meeting

Subject: Change in terms of the existing Listed, Rated, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-convertible Debentures [ISIN: INE220G08026] issued by Jindal Stainless Limited ("the Company").

Dear Sirs,

This is in continuation to our letter dated August 17, 2022 regarding intimation of holding meeting of Sub-committee of the Board of Directors on August 20, 2022 to consider change in the terms of the existing 3,750 listed, rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having nominal value of INR 10,00,000/- each, aggregating to INR 375,00,00,000/- ("NCDs").

In this regard, we wish to inform you that Sub-committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved to change the terms of the existing NCDs, by providing security over the assets of the Company, to make the aforesaid NCDs secured. The Company has duly intimated to the debenture trustee in this regard.

Please find enclosed herewith detailed disclosure enclosed as Annexure I, as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular dated 9th September, 2015.

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Enclosed as above