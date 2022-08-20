Log in
    532508   INE220G01021

JINDAL STAINLESS LIMITED

(532508)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-18
126.00 INR   -3.04%
08/17Jindal Stainless Limited to Change in the Terms of the Existing 3,750 Listed, Rated, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures
CI
08/10Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Signs Deal to Install Green Hydrogen Plant
MT
08/01Linde India to Set Up Air Separation Unit for Jindal Stainless
MT
Jindal Stainless : Outcome of committee meeting

08/20/2022 | 10:56am EDT
20th August, 2022

BSE Limited Listing Department,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 001

Email: corp.relations@bseindia.com

Security Code No.: 532508

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Listing Department,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot no. C/1, G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051

Email: cmlist@nse.co.in

Security Code No.: JSL

Subject: Change in terms of the existing Listed, Rated, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-convertible Debentures [ISIN: INE220G08026] issued by Jindal Stainless Limited ("the Company").

Dear Sirs,

This is in continuation to our letter dated August 17, 2022 regarding intimation of holding meeting of Sub-committee of the Board of Directors on August 20, 2022 to consider change in the terms of the existing 3,750 listed, rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having nominal value of INR 10,00,000/- each, aggregating to INR 375,00,00,000/- ("NCDs").

In this regard, we wish to inform you that Sub-committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved to change the terms of the existing NCDs, by providing security over the assets of the Company, to make the aforesaid NCDs secured. The Company has duly intimated to the debenture trustee in this regard.

Please find enclosed herewith detailed disclosure enclosed as Annexure I, as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular dated 9th September, 2015.

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Enclosed as above

Annexure I Disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular dated 9th September, 2015.

Sl.

Particulars

Change in terms of the existing 3,750

No.

Listed, Rated, Unsecured, Redeemable,

Non-convertible Debentures

a.

type of securities proposed to be issued (viz. equity

Not Applicable

shares, convertibles etc.);

b.

type of issuance (further public offering, rights

Not Applicable

issue, depository receipts (ADR/GDR), qualified

institutions placement, preferential allotment etc.);

c.

total number of securities proposed to be issued or

Not Applicable

the total amount for which the securities will be

issued (approximately);

d.

in case of preferential issue the listed entity shall

Not Applicable

disclose the following additional details to the

stock exchange(s):

i. names of the investors;

ii. post allotment of securities - outcome of the

subscription, issue price / allotted price (in case of

convertibles), number of investors;

iii. in case of convertibles - intimation on

conversion of securities or on lapse of the tenure

of the instrument

e.

in case of bonus issue the listed entity shall

Not Applicable

disclose the following additional details to the

stock exchange(s):

i. whether bonus is out of free reserves created out

of profits or share premium account;

ii. bonus ratio;

iii. details of share capital - pre and post bonus

issue;

iv. free reserves and/ or share premium required

for implementing the bonus issue;

v. free reserves and/ or share premium available

for capitalization and the date as on which such

balance is available;

vi. whether the aforesaid figures are audited;

vii. estimated date by which such bonus shares

would be credited/dispatched

  1. in case of issuance of depository receipts Not Applicable (ADR/GDR) or FCCB the listed entity shall
    disclose following additional details to the stock exchange(s):
    i. name of the stock exchange(s) where ADR/GDR/FCCBs are listed (opening - closing status) / proposed to be listed;

ii. proposed no. of equity shares underlying the

ADR/GDR or on conversion of FCCBs;

iii. proposed date of allotment, tenure, date of

maturity and coupon offered, if any of FCCB's;

iv. issue price of ADR/GDR/FCCBs (in terms of

USD and in INR after considering conversion

rate);

v. change in terms of FCCBs, if any;

vi. details of defaults, if any, by the listed entity in

payment of coupon on FCCBs & subsequent

updates in relation to the default, including the

details of the corrective measures undertaken (if

any);

g. in case of issuance of debt securities or other non

Not Applicable

convertible securities the listed entity shall

disclose following additional details to the stock

exchange(s):

i.

size of the issue;

ii.

whether proposed to be listed? If yes,

Not Applicable

name of the stock exchange(s);

iii.

tenure of the instrument - date of allotment

Not Applicable

and date of maturity

iv.

coupon/interest offered, schedule of

Not Applicable

payment of coupon/interest and principal;

v.

charge/security, if any, created over the

Creation of security over the assets of the

assets;

Company to make the aforesaid NCDs

secured.

  1. special right/interest/privileges attached Not Applicable to the instrument and changes thereof;

vii.

delay in payment of interest / principal Not Applicable

amount for a period of more than three

months from the due date or default in

payment of interest / principal;

  1. details of any letter or comments Not Applicable
    regarding payment/non-payment of interest, principal on due dates, or any other matter concerning the security and /or the assets along with its comments thereon, if any;

ix.

details of redemption of preference shares

Not Applicable

indicating the manner of redemption

(whether out of profits or out of fresh

issue) and debentures;

h. any cancellation or termination of proposal for

Not Applicable

issuance of securities including reasons thereof

Disclaimer

Jindal Stainless Limited published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 14:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
