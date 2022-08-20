Jindal Stainless : Outcome of committee meeting

Subject: Change in terms of the existing Listed, Rated, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-convertible Debentures [ISIN: INE220G08026] issued by Jindal Stainless Limited ("the Company").
Dear Sirs,
This is in continuation to our letter dated August 17, 2022 regarding intimation of holding meeting of Sub-committee of the Board of Directors on August 20, 2022 to consider change in the terms of the existing 3,750 listed, rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having nominal value of INR 10,00,000/- each, aggregating to INR 375,00,00,000/- ("NCDs").
In this regard, we wish to inform you that Sub-committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved to change the terms of the existing NCDs, by providing security over the assets of the Company, to make the aforesaid NCDs secured. The Company has duly intimated to the debenture trustee in this regard.
Please find enclosed herewith detailed disclosure enclosed as Annexure I, as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular dated 9th September, 2015.
You are requested to take the above information on record.
Thanking you,
Enclosed as above
Annexure I Disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular dated 9thSeptember, 2015.
Sl.
Particulars
Change in terms of the existing 3,750
No.
Listed, Rated, Unsecured, Redeemable,
Non-convertible Debentures
a.
type of securities proposed to be issued (viz. equity
total number of securities proposed to be issued or
Not Applicable
the total amount for which the securities will be
issued (approximately);
d.
in case of preferential issue the listed entity shall
Not Applicable
disclose the following additional details to the
stock exchange(s):
i. names of the investors;
ii. post allotment of securities - outcome of the
subscription, issue price / allotted price (in case of
convertibles), number of investors;
iii. in case of convertibles - intimation on
conversion of securities or on lapse of the tenure
of the instrument
e.
in case of bonus issue the listed entity shall
Not Applicable
disclose the following additional details to the
stock exchange(s):
i. whether bonus is out of free reserves created out
of profits or share premium account;
ii. bonus ratio;
iii. details of share capital - pre and post bonus
issue;
iv. free reserves and/ or share premium required
for implementing the bonus issue;
v. free reserves and/ or share premium available
for capitalization and the date as on which such
balance is available;
vi. whether the aforesaid figures are audited;
vii. estimated date by which such bonus shares
would be credited/dispatched
in case of issuance of depository receipts Not Applicable (ADR/GDR) or FCCB the listed entity shall
disclose following additional details to the stock exchange(s):
i. name of the stock exchange(s) where ADR/GDR/FCCBs are listed (opening - closing status) / proposed to be listed;
ii. proposed no. of equity shares underlying the
ADR/GDR or on conversion of FCCBs;
iii. proposed date of allotment, tenure, date of
maturity and coupon offered, if any of FCCB's;
iv. issue price of ADR/GDR/FCCBs (in terms of
USD and in INR after considering conversion
rate);
v. change in terms of FCCBs, if any;
vi. details of defaults, if any, by the listed entity in
payment of coupon on FCCBs & subsequent
updates in relation to the default, including the
details of the corrective measures undertaken (if
any);
g. in case of issuance of debt securities or other non
Not Applicable
convertible securities the listed entity shall
disclose following additional details to the stock
exchange(s):
i.
size of the issue;
ii.
whether proposed to be listed? If yes,
Not Applicable
name of the stock exchange(s);
iii.
tenure of the instrument - date of allotment
Not Applicable
and date of maturity
iv.
coupon/interest offered, schedule of
Not Applicable
payment of coupon/interest and principal;
v.
charge/security, if any, created over the
Creation of security over the assets of the
assets;
Company to make the aforesaid NCDs
secured.
special right/interest/privileges attached Not Applicable to the instrument and changes thereof;
vii.
delay in payment of interest / principal Not Applicable
amount for a period of more than three
months from the due date or default in
payment of interest / principal;
details of any letter or comments Not Applicable
regarding payment/non-payment of interest, principal on due dates, or any other matter concerning the security and /or the assets along with its comments thereon, if any;
ix.
details of redemption of preference shares
Not Applicable
indicating the manner of redemption
(whether out of profits or out of fresh
issue) and debentures;
h. any cancellation or termination of proposal for
