INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise on optimism over US debt ceiling talks

BENGALURU, May 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on
Thursday, in tandem with their Asian peers, amid indications
that the United States was close to a deal to raise its debt
ceiling.
The Nifty 50 was up 0.33% at 18,242.30 as of 9:44
a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.37% to
61,791.68.
Asia-Pacific shares advanced after U.S. President Joe Biden
and the Republican Party's House of Representatives speaker
Kevin McCarthy vowed to avoid an economically catastrophic
default.
The Nifty's gains come after two sessions of declines as
traders booked profits booking after a gain of nearly 4% since
mid-April when the earnings season started.
Besides some stable earnings, the sustained buying by
foreign institutional investors (FIIs) has also supported
domestic equities.
"The silver lining from yesterday's weak stock market was
that FIIs remained as net buyers on Dalal Street," said
Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta
Equities.
FIIs have been net buyers for the past 15 sessions, the
longest such streak since December 2020, purchasing nearly 226
billion rupees ($2.76 billion) worth of shares over that period.
Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with
high-weightage financials rising 0.7%.
The metals index climbed over 1%, aided by a 6%
rise in Jindal Stainless Ltd after the company
reported record sales for the fourth quarter.
Honeywell Automation India Ltd jumped 7% after its
fourth-quarter profit jumped 54%.
On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd lost over
4% after reporting a slide in its profit due to weak sales.
The companies due to report results on Thursday include
State Bank of India Ltd, ITC Ltd, IndiGo
and GAIL (India) Ltd.
($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)