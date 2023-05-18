Advanced search
    JSL   INE220G01021

JINDAL STAINLESS LIMITED

(JSL)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:51:18 2023-05-18 am EDT
303.00 INR   +8.06%
12:40aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise on optimism over US debt ceiling talks
RE
05/17India's Jindal Stainless Q4 profit falls as higher costs outweigh demand
RE
05/17Jindal Stainless Gets Board Nod to Raise Up to INR50 Billion from Debt Offering
MT
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise on optimism over US debt ceiling talks

05/18/2023 | 12:40am EDT
BENGALURU, May 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Thursday, in tandem with their Asian peers, amid indications that the United States was close to a deal to raise its debt ceiling.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.33% at 18,242.30 as of 9:44 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.37% to 61,791.68.

Asia-Pacific shares advanced after U.S. President Joe Biden and the Republican Party's House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy vowed to avoid an economically catastrophic default.

The Nifty's gains come after two sessions of declines as traders booked profits booking after a gain of nearly 4% since mid-April when the earnings season started.

Besides some stable earnings, the sustained buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) has also supported domestic equities.

"The silver lining from yesterday's weak stock market was that FIIs remained as net buyers on Dalal Street," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities.

FIIs have been net buyers for the past 15 sessions, the longest such streak since December 2020, purchasing nearly 226 billion rupees ($2.76 billion) worth of shares over that period.

Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with high-weightage financials rising 0.7%.

The metals index climbed over 1%, aided by a 6% rise in Jindal Stainless Ltd after the company reported record sales for the fourth quarter.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd jumped 7% after its fourth-quarter profit jumped 54%.

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd lost over 4% after reporting a slide in its profit due to weak sales.

The companies due to report results on Thursday include State Bank of India Ltd, ITC Ltd, IndiGo and GAIL (India) Ltd. ($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 0.33% 76.85 Delayed Quote.-13.26%
GAIL INDIA LIMITED 0.09% 110.1 Delayed Quote.14.52%
HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LIMITED -1.29% 37504.5 End-of-day quote.-10.00%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 2.30% 196.02 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED 1.33% 2320.95 Delayed Quote.14.57%
ITC LIMITED 0.40% 429.5 Delayed Quote.28.97%
JINDAL STAINLESS LIMITED 8.04% 303 Delayed Quote.17.25%
NIFTY 50 0.26% 18230.5 Delayed Quote.1.00%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.60% 61560.64 Real-time Quote.1.18%
SILVER -0.47% 23.63 Delayed Quote.0.51%
STATE BK OF INDIA 0.09% 586.85 Delayed Quote.-4.46%
TOPIX INDEX 1.06% 2156.2 Delayed Quote.12.45%
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION 2.52% 131.34 Delayed Quote.-9.44%
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED -0.85% 1351.55 End-of-day quote.-9.72%
WHIRLPOOL S.A. 2.67% 4.61 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
Financials
Sales 2023 349 B 4 235 M 4 235 M
Net income 2023 20 769 M 252 M 252 M
Net Debt 2023 8 454 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 0,51%
Capitalization 231 B 2 801 M 2 801 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 761
Free-Float 50,2%
Managers and Directors
Ratan Jindal Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Abhyuday Jindal Co-Managing Director & Director
Anurag Mantri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Navneet Raghuvanshi Secretary, Head-Legal & Compliance Officer
Bhaswati Mukherjee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JINDAL STAINLESS LIMITED17.25%2 801
JSW STEEL LIMITED-9.43%20 489
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.10.91%19 707
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-0.67%14 592
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD-5.65%11 596
TERNIUM S.A.24.21%7 452
