Jindal Steel & Power : News Verification

April 21, 2022

BSE Limited Corporate Relationship Department, 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001 corp.relations@bseindia.com Scrip Code: 532286 National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051 cmlist@nse.co.in Symbol: JINDALSTEL

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Ref:

Clarification with reference to news article in ET Now dated April 21, 2022 quoting "ED officials raid Gurgaon and Delhi offices of JSPL; ED raids likely for FEMA violations"

This has reference to your respective e-mails dated April 21, 2022 referring to the news item which has appeared in ET Now on April 21, 2022 quoting "ED officials raid Gurgaon and Delhi offices of JSPL; ED raids likely for FEMA violations"

In this regard, we would like to bring to your notice that our office premises in Delhi and Gurugram have been visited today by the officials from Enforcement Directorate for seeking business related information, which is being provided to them.

We would like to reiterate here that the Company has an exemplary track record of Corporate Governance and disclosing the required information to the regulators and will continue to do so.

Kindly take our clarification on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Jindal Steel & Power Limited

Anoop Singh Juneja

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

Corporate Office: Jindal Centre, 12 Bhikaiji Cama Place, New Delhi 110 066

CIN: L27105HR1979PLC009913

T: +91 11 4146 2000 F: +91 11 2616 1271 W: www.jindalsteelpower.com E: jsplinfo@jindalsteel.com Registered Office: O. P. Jindal Marg, Hisar, 125 005, Haryana