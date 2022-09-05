Jindal Worldwide : Record Date

Notice of Annual

General Meeting

NOTICE OF 36TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE is hereby given that the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Members of JINDAL WORLDWIDE LIMITED will be held on Tuesday, 27th September, 2022 at 01:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") to transact the following agenda business items:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

Agenda No. 01: Adoption of Financial Statements -

To consider and adopt the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2022 together with the Report of the Board of Directors and Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon.

Agenda No. 02: Declaration of Final Dividend -

To declare the Final Dividend @ 10% on Paid Up Equity Share Capital (i.e ` 0.10 per equity share) for the Financial Year 2021- 2022.

Agenda No. 03: Re-Appointment of Dr. Yamunadutt Agrawal (DIN: 00243192) as a Director liable to retire by rotation under Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 -

To appoint a Director in place of Dr. Yamunadutt Agrawal (DIN: 00243192), Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director, who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

Agenda No. 04: Re-appointment of M/s. SAREMAL & Co., (FRN: 109281W), Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad, as statutory auditors of the Company for second consecutive Term of 1 year and fixation of remuneration thereof -

Annotation: The members are hereby informed that the first term of appointment of existing Statutory Auditors of the Company i.e. M/s. Saremal & Co., (FRN 109281W) , Chartered Accountants shall be expired at the conclusion of this 36th AGM who were earlier appointed with the approval of the Board of Directors and subsequent with the approval of Members of the Company at the AGM held on 27th September, 2017 as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold the office for a term of 5 (Five) years from the conclusion of 31st AGM till the conclusion of the 36th AGM to conduct the statutory audit from Financial Year 2017-2018 upto the Financial Year 2021-2022.

Accordingly, due to expiry of their existing first term of appointment at the conclusion of the 36th AGM and pursuant to Sections 139, 141 & 142 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and relevant rules made there under, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 8th August, 2022 has approved to re-appoint M/s. Saremal & Co., Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors for a second consecutive term of 1 year from the conclusion of this 36th AGM till the conclusion of 37th AGM and to conduct the statutory audit for the Financial Year 2022-2023, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company at this ensuing AGM.

Accordingly, the consent of the members be and is hereby required for re-appointment of M/s. Saremal & Co., Chartered Accountants of the Company for a second consecutive term of 1 year.

To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution, as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to Sections 139, 141, 142 and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof) and pursuant to the recommendations of the Audit Committee and subsequent approval of the Board of Directors thereon; the consent of the shareholders of the Company be and is hereby accorded for re-appointment of M/s. SAREMAL & Co., (FRN: 109281W), Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a second consecutive term of 1(one) year from the conclusion of this 36th AGM till the conclusion of the 37th AGM to conduct the statutory audit for the F.Y. 2022-2023 on such remuneration as may be mutually agreed upon by the Audit committee/Board of Directors and the re-appointing Statutory Auditors."

"RESOLVED FURTHER THAT any Director of the Company be and is hereby authorized to file such e-form to the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad and to do all such acts, deeds and things which may be deemed necessary to give effect to the above said resolution."