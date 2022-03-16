Jindalee Resources : Huge lithium intercepts at McDermitt
03/16/2022 | 06:31pm EDT
ASX RELEASE
17 March 2022
ASX: JRL
HUGE LITHIUM INTERCEPTS AT McDERMITT
Drill results amongst the best intercepts at McDermitt to date, including 73.5m @ 1554ppm Li (MDD019) and 60m @ 1880ppm Li (MDD018)
All assays from the 2021 drill program have now been received
Drill results are expected to increase confidence in areas of Inferred Mineral Resource adjacent to Indicated Mineral Resource1
Bipartisan political support growing for establishing domestic supply chains of critical minerals in US
Jindalee Resources Limited (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to announce assay results from the six diamond core drillholes completed late in 2021 at the Company's 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project (US). These new results include some of the thickest intercepts of lithium mineralisation reported at the Project to date. Multiple zones of significant mineralisation were intercepted in each hole; highlights from these drillholes include:
•
MDD014:
15.0m @ 1889 ppm Li from 10.0m
9.0m
@ 1241 ppm Li from 29.5m
38.0m
@ 1751 ppm Li from 43.0m incl. 3.0m @ 3805 ppm Li
•
MDD015:
21.0m @ 1952 ppm Li from 24.0m incl. 3.0m @ 3065 ppm Li
10.5m
@ 1281 ppm Li from 54.0m
9.0m
@ 1435 ppm Li from 79.5m
•
MDD016:
10.5m @ 1005ppm Li from 3.0m
34.5m
@ 1124 ppm Li from 18.0m
24.0m
@ 2210 ppm Li from 61.5m incl. 9.0m @ 3000 ppm Li
21.0m
@ 1123 ppm Li from 93.0m
9.0m
@ 1915 ppm Li from 118.5m
7.5m
@ 1661 ppm Li from 136.5m
•
MDD017:
7.5m
@ 1276 ppm Li from 10.5m
40.5m
@ 1714 ppm Li from 33.0m incl. 12.0m @ 2732 ppm Li
22.5m
@ 1513 ppm Li from 81.0m
•
MDD018:
27.0m @ 2097 ppm Li from 15.0m incl. 10.5m @ 2785 ppm Li
60.0m
@ 1880 ppm Li from 48.0m incl. 15.0m @ 2707 ppm Li
•
MDD019:
16.5m @ 1547 ppm Li from 6.0m
73.5m
@ 1554 ppm Li from 30.0m incl. 10.5m @ 3055 ppm Li
The drilling confirms significant mineralisation near surface, over large thicknesses and with excellent grade continuity. Importantly, these diamond drill holes have encountered several higher-grade zones (>3000ppm lithium) within the Mineral Resource, reinforcing the potential scalability of the Project.
The new drill data will be used to update the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) which is anticipated to be complete early in the June quarter.
A full summary of all drill hole data and significant intercepts received from the 2021 drill program is included Annexure A.
Figure 1. Plan location map of McDermitt Resource1 and drill hole collars.
Growing Bipartisan Support for US Critical Mineral Projects
Jindalee is encouraged by recent announcements from both sides of US politics expressing concern with the current dependence of the US on foreign sources of critical minerals (including lithium), that could have positive implications for the development of McDermitt.
On 8 March 2022, Senator Wyden (Democrat, Oregon) introduced legislation to support processing and production of critical minerals to increase and expand domestic manufacturing and ease reliance on foreign sources of oil and gas². This was followed by a bipartisan letter to President Biden on 11 March 2022, jointly signed by Senators Murkowski, Manchin, Risch and Cassidy, urging the president to invoke the Defense Production Act to accelerate production of battery materials, including lithium³.
McDermitt Lithium Project - Background
On 8 April 2021 Jindalee announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 1.43 Bt @ 1,320ppm Li (0.28% Li2O) for a total of 10.1Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) at 1,000ppm Li cut-off had been estimated at McDermitt (Table 1)1:
Cut-off
Indicated Resource
Inferred Resource
Indicated & Inferred Resource
Grade
Tonnage
Li Grade
LCE
Tonnage
Li Grade
LCE
Tonnage
Li Grade
LCE
(ppm Li)
(Mt)
(ppm)
(Mt)
(Mt)
(ppm)
(Mt)
(Mt)
(ppm)
(Mt)
500
283
1,340
2.0
2,020
1,130
12.1
2,300
1,150
14.1
1,000
233
1,430
1.8
1,200
1,300
8.3
1,430
1,320
10.1
1,500
73
1,910
0.7
240
1,750
2.2
313
1,790
3.0
1,750
44
2,110
0.5
85
2,000
0.9
129
2,040
1.4
2,000
23
2,310
0.3
34
2,200
0.4
57
2,240
0.7
Table 1.Summary of McDermitt Mineral Resource Estimate at varying cut-off grades, with preferred reporting cutoff of 1,000ppm highlighted. Note: totals may vary due to rounding.
The Mineral Resource was estimated using a cut-off grade of 1,000ppm Li, which is considered appropriate in the context of similar projects and based on an assessment of the likelihood of future economic extraction as required by the JORC (2012) Code. The entire Mineral Resource sits within 100m of surface and is flat lying, both positive factors for future project economics. The results of the MRE at a full range of cut-off grades demonstrate the scalability of the project.
In September 2021 Jindalee announced the results of a positive preliminary Scoping Study4 based on the Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource. The key outcomes of the Study highlighted the potential of the Project to support a viable standalone lithium mining and processing operation and reinforced the significance of McDermitt as a potential long-life source of future supply to the rapidly growing US battery manufacturing industry. Due to regulatory constraints surrounding the reliance on Inferred Mineral Resources, detailed production and financial metrics were unable to be released to the market.
In November 2021 Jindalee announced that drill permits had been received, approving a total of 39 drillholes planned with the intent to increase confidence in the Mineral Resource and test for potential resource extensions5. Drilling commenced late November 2021 with a total of 11 drillholes completed before stopping for the Christmas break. The 12th hole, MDRC018, was only drilled to 32m depth before it was abandoned due to poor drilling conditions. The hole finished in a zone of significant lithium mineralisation of 10.7m @ 2,354ppm Li6. It is anticipated that this hole will be redrilled with the next round of drilling.
Next Steps
Planning for the next phase of drilling in 2022 is well-advanced with all drill permits in hand. The remainder of the drilling will focus on investigating the untested mineral potential across the western tenure and look for opportunities for higher grade material.
Jindalee continues to advance the Project through its application for an Exploration Plan of Operations (EPO). Baseline studies to feed into the EPO are being coordinated with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI). In addition, further metallurgical test work has commenced at Nagrom, Western Australia.
Further information on the drilling program and the McDermitt Project are contained in Annexure B.
Authorised for release by the Board of Jindalee Resources Limited.
For further information please contact:
LINDSAY DUDFIELD
KAREN WELLMAN
Executive Director
Chief Executive Officer
T:
+ 61 8 9321 7550
T:
+ 61 8 9321 7550
E:
enquiry@jindalee.net
E:
enquiry@jindalee.net
About Jindalee
Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX: JRL) is an exploration company with direct and indirect exposure to lithium, gold, base and strategic metals, iron ore, uranium and magnesite through projects generated by the Company's technical team. Jindalee has a track record of rewarding shareholders, including priority entitlements to several successful IPO's and payment of a special dividend.
Jindalee's strategy is to acquire prospective ground, add value through focussed exploration and either advance key assets to development, introduce partners to assist in funding further progress or fund this activity via a dedicated company in which Jindalee retains a significant interest.
At 31 December 2021 Jindalee held cash and marketable securities worth approximately $12.8M7, which combined with the Company's tight capital structure (only 54.1M shares on issue), provides a strong base for advancing projects currently held by Jindalee and leveraging into new opportunities.
References:
Additional details including JORC 2012 reporting tables, where applicable, can be found in the following releases lodged with ASX and referred to in this announcement:
Jindalee Resources ASX announcement 08/04/2021: "McDermitt Lithium Resource confirmed as largest in USA"
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Lindsay Dudfield and Mrs Karen Wellman. Mr Dudfield is a consultant to the Company and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mrs Wellman is an employee of the Company and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Both Mr Dudfield and Mrs Wellman have sufficient experience relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves.' Mr Dudfield and Mrs Wellman consent to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this report that relates to the Exploration Target and the Mineral Resource Estimate for the McDermitt deposit is based on information compiled by Mr. Arnold van der Heyden, who is a Member and Chartered Professional (Geology) of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Director of H&S Consultants Pty Ltd. Mr. van der Heyden has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). The Company confirms that it is not aware of any further new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements by Jindalee Resources Ltd (JRL) entitled "McDermitt Lithium Resource confirmed as largest in USA" released on 8 April 2021 and in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. To the extent disclosed above, the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements concerning Jindalee Resources Limited's (Jindalee's) current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry in which Jindalee operates, and beliefs and assumptions regarding Jindalee's future performance. When used in this document, the words such as "anticipate", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expects", "seeks", "intends", "may", "potential", "should", and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Jindalee believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of Jindalee and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.
