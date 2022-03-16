Jindalee Resources : Huge lithium intercepts at McDermitt

Growing Bipartisan Support for US Critical Mineral Projects

Jindalee is encouraged by recent announcements from both sides of US politics expressing concern with the current dependence of the US on foreign sources of critical minerals (including lithium), that could have positive implications for the development of McDermitt.

On 8 March 2022, Senator Wyden (Democrat, Oregon) introduced legislation to support processing and production of critical minerals to increase and expand domestic manufacturing and ease reliance on foreign sources of oil and gas². This was followed by a bipartisan letter to President Biden on 11 March 2022, jointly signed by Senators Murkowski, Manchin, Risch and Cassidy, urging the president to invoke the Defense Production Act to accelerate production of battery materials, including lithium³.

McDermitt Lithium Project - Background

On 8 April 2021 Jindalee announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 1.43 Bt @ 1,320ppm Li (0.28% Li2O) for a total of 10.1Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) at 1,000ppm Li cut-off had been estimated at McDermitt (Table 1)1:

Cut-off Indicated Resource Inferred Resource Indicated & Inferred Resource Grade Tonnage Li Grade LCE Tonnage Li Grade LCE Tonnage Li Grade LCE (ppm Li) (Mt) (ppm) (Mt) (Mt) (ppm) (Mt) (Mt) (ppm) (Mt) 500 283 1,340 2.0 2,020 1,130 12.1 2,300 1,150 14.1 1,000 233 1,430 1.8 1,200 1,300 8.3 1,430 1,320 10.1 1,500 73 1,910 0.7 240 1,750 2.2 313 1,790 3.0 1,750 44 2,110 0.5 85 2,000 0.9 129 2,040 1.4 2,000 23 2,310 0.3 34 2,200 0.4 57 2,240 0.7

Table 1.Summary of McDermitt Mineral Resource Estimate at varying cut-off grades, with preferred reporting cutoff of 1,000ppm highlighted. Note: totals may vary due to rounding.

The Mineral Resource was estimated using a cut-off grade of 1,000ppm Li, which is considered appropriate in the context of similar projects and based on an assessment of the likelihood of future economic extraction as required by the JORC (2012) Code. The entire Mineral Resource sits within 100m of surface and is flat lying, both positive factors for future project economics. The results of the MRE at a full range of cut-off grades demonstrate the scalability of the project.

In September 2021 Jindalee announced the results of a positive preliminary Scoping Study4 based on the Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource. The key outcomes of the Study highlighted the potential of the Project to support a viable standalone lithium mining and processing operation and reinforced the significance of McDermitt as a potential long-life source of future supply to the rapidly growing US battery manufacturing industry. Due to regulatory constraints surrounding the reliance on Inferred Mineral Resources, detailed production and financial metrics were unable to be released to the market.

In November 2021 Jindalee announced that drill permits had been received, approving a total of 39 drillholes planned with the intent to increase confidence in the Mineral Resource and test for potential resource extensions5. Drilling commenced late November 2021 with a total of 11 drillholes completed before stopping for the Christmas break. The 12th hole, MDRC018, was only drilled to 32m depth before it was abandoned due to poor drilling conditions. The hole finished in a zone of significant lithium mineralisation of 10.7m @ 2,354ppm Li6. It is anticipated that this hole will be redrilled with the next round of drilling.