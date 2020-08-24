Log in
Jinhui : Update Announcement on Discloseable Transaction in relation to Co-investment in Property

08/24/2020 | 05:31am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JINHUI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

金 輝 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Stock Code : 137

UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO CO-INVESTMENT IN PROPERTY

The Board makes this update announcement to the Company's announcement dated 20 April 2018 in relation to the Co-Investment and the Company's update announcement dated 28 May 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the status of the Co-Investment. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as ascribed thereto in the Announcement.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 14.36 of the Listing Rules.

UPDATE IN RELATION TO THE CO-INVESTMENT IN PROPERTY

The Co-Investor received updates from the Investment Manager in May 2020 in relation to the status of the Co-Investment as announced by the Company on 28 May 2020 in the Announcement. Due to unexpected Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic that has broadly affected different economic sectors, the Investment Manager advised the Co-Investor on 21 August 2020 that the vendor of Tower A has agreed on the extension of the closing of the acquisition to November 2020. We will update all shareholders of the Company on the significant investment update timely and accordingly.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 14.36 of the Listing Rules.

1

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions of the following meanings were used:

"Board"

the board of Directors;

"Co-Investment"

the co-investment in Tower A (previously named as "T3 Property") as contemplated

under the co-investment agreement dated 20 April 2018;

"Co-Investor"

Peninsular Wonder Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands

with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jinhui Shipping, which is

in turn an approximately 55.69% owned subsidiary of the Company as at date of

this announcement;

"Company"

Jinhui Holdings Company Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, whose

shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange;

"Directors"

the directors of the Company;

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China;

"Investment Manager"

Phoenix Property Investors Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the

Cayman Islands with limited liability;

"Jinhui Shipping"

Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited, a limited liability company

incorporated in Bermuda and an approximately 55.69% owned subsidiary of the

Company as at date of this announcement, whose shares are listed on the Oslo Stock

Exchange (stock code: JIN);

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange;

"PRC"

The People's Republic of China;

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; and

"Tower A"

Tower A of One Financial Street Center, Jing'an Central Business District,

Shanghai, the PRC.

By Order of the Board

Jinhui Holdings Company Limited

Ng Siu Fai

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 August 2020

As at date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Ng Siu Fai, Ng Kam Wah Thomas, Ng Ki Hung Frankie and Ho Suk Lin; and the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Cui Jianhua, Tsui Che Yin Frank and William Yau.

2

Disclaimer

Jinhui Holdings Company Limited published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 09:30:11 UTC
