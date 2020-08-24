Jinhui : Update Announcement on Discloseable Transaction in relation to Co-investment in Property

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The Board makes this update announcement to the Company's announcement dated 20 April 2018 in relation to the Co-Investment and the Company's update announcement dated 28 May 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the status of the Co-Investment. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as ascribed thereto in the Announcement.

UPDATE IN RELATION TO THE CO-INVESTMENT IN PROPERTY

The Co-Investor received updates from the Investment Manager in May 2020 in relation to the status of the Co-Investment as announced by the Company on 28 May 2020 in the Announcement. Due to unexpected Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic that has broadly affected different economic sectors, the Investment Manager advised the Co-Investor on 21 August 2020 that the vendor of Tower A has agreed on the extension of the closing of the acquisition to November 2020. We will update all shareholders of the Company on the significant investment update timely and accordingly.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 14.36 of the Listing Rules.

