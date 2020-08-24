Jinhui : Update Announcement on Discloseable Transaction in relation to Co-investment in Property

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
JINHUI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
金 輝 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
Stock Code : 137
UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
IN RELATION TO CO-INVESTMENT IN PROPERTY
The Board makes this update announcement to the Company's announcement dated 20 April 2018 in relation to the Co-Investment and the Company's update announcement dated 28 May 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the status of the Co-Investment. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as ascribed thereto in the Announcement.
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 14.36 of the Listing Rules.
UPDATE IN RELATION TO THE CO-INVESTMENT IN PROPERTY
The Co-Investor received updates from the Investment Manager in May 2020 in relation to the status of the Co-Investment as announced by the Company on 28 May 2020 in the Announcement. Due to unexpected Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic that has broadly affected different economic sectors, the Investment Manager advised the Co-Investor on 21 August 2020 that the vendor of Tower A has agreed on the extension of the closing of the acquisition to November 2020. We will update all shareholders of the Company on the significant investment update timely and accordingly.
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 14.36 of the Listing Rules.
‐ 1 ‐
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions of the following meanings were used:
|
"Board"
|
the board of Directors;
|
"Co-Investment"
|
the co-investment in Tower A (previously named as "T3 Property") as contemplated
|
|
under the co-investment agreement dated 20 April 2018;
|
"Co-Investor"
|
Peninsular Wonder Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands
|
|
with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jinhui Shipping, which is
|
|
in turn an approximately 55.69% owned subsidiary of the Company as at date of
|
|
this announcement;
|
"Company"
|
Jinhui Holdings Company Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, whose
|
|
shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange;
|
"Directors"
|
the directors of the Company;
|
"Hong Kong"
|
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China;
|
"Investment Manager"
|
Phoenix Property Investors Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the
|
|
Cayman Islands with limited liability;
|
"Jinhui Shipping"
|
Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited, a limited liability company
|
|
incorporated in Bermuda and an approximately 55.69% owned subsidiary of the
|
|
Company as at date of this announcement, whose shares are listed on the Oslo Stock
|
|
Exchange (stock code: JIN);
|
"Listing Rules"
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange;
|
"PRC"
|
The People's Republic of China;
|
"Stock Exchange"
|
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; and
|
"Tower A"
|
Tower A of One Financial Street Center, Jing'an Central Business District,
|
|
Shanghai, the PRC.
By Order of the Board
Jinhui Holdings Company Limited
Ng Siu Fai
Chairman
Hong Kong, 24 August 2020
As at date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Ng Siu Fai, Ng Kam Wah Thomas, Ng Ki Hung Frankie and Ho Suk Lin; and the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Cui Jianhua, Tsui Che Yin Frank and William Yau.
‐ 2 ‐
Disclaimer
Jinhui Holdings Company Limited published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 09:30:11 UTC