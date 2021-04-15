Log in
Jinhui : Form of Proxy for Annual General Meeting to be held on 25 May 2021

04/15/2021 | 05:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JINHUI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

金 輝 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Stock Code: 137

FORM OF PROXY FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 25 MAY 2021

Number of shares to which this

Proxy relates (Note 1)

I/We (Note 2) of (Note 3)

shareholder(s) of JINHUI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED (the "Company") hereby appoint (Note 4) the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting of the Company or

of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "Meeting") to be held at Soho 1 & 2, 6/F, Ibis Hong Kong Central and Sheung Wan Hotel, 28 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 at 9:30 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof as hereunder indicated in respect of the Resolutions set out in the Notice of the Meeting, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

RESOLUTIONS

For (Note 5)

Against (Note 5)

1. To receive and consider the Financial Statements, the Directors' Report and the Independent Auditor's Report for the year ended 31 December 2020.

2. (a) To re-elect Mr. Ng Ki Hung Frankie as an Executive Director.

(b) To re-elect Mr. Tsui Che Yin Frank as an Independent Non-executive Director.

  1. To authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the directors' remunerations.
  2. To re-appoint Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited as auditor of the Company and authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration.
  3. To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to allot shares of the Company.
  4. To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to buy back shares of the Company.
  5. To add the number of shares bought back under resolution 6 to the mandate granted to the directors of the Company under resolution 5.

Dated this

day of

2021

Signature(s) (Note 6)

Notes:

  1. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which the proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
  2. Please insert full name(s) in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  3. Please insert address(es) in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  4. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, delete the words "the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting of the Company or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the spaces provided. A member may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE DULY INITIALLED.
  5. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". If you do not indicate how you wish your proxy to vote your proxy will be entitled to vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolutions properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the Notice convening the Meeting.
  6. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must either be executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorized to sign the same.
  7. Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Meeting, personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
  8. To be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority, must be deposited at the Company's share registrar, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, 22 May 2021 (i.e. at least 48 hours excluding any part of a day that is a public holiday) before the time appointed for holding the Meeting and any adjourned meeting (as the case may be).
  9. Deposit of this form of proxy at the Company's share registrar will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting or at any adjournment thereof.

Personal Information Collection Statement

Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"). Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connections with the purposes of processing and handling your requests and/or instructions given on this form, and retained for such period as may be necessary for such purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Standard Limited (Address: Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong).

Disclaimer

Jinhui Holdings Company Limited published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 09:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 388 M 50,0 M 50,0 M
Net income 2020 -85,8 M -11,1 M -11,1 M
Net Debt 2020 381 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,83x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 467 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 466
Free-Float 20,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kam Wah Ng Managing Director & Executive Director
Siu Fai Ng Chairman
Yee Hong Shum Head-Management & Operations Department
Jian Hua Cui Independent Non-Executive Director
Che Yin Tsui Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JINHUI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED41.94%60
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S10.92%43 884
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT53.86%29 756
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.22.15%25 297
HMM CO.,LTD115.77%9 181
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED39.10%8 843
