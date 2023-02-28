Jinhui Shipping and Transportation : Conference call - 28 Feb 2023
02/28/2023 | 02:15am EST
JINHUI SHIPPING
AND TRANSPORTATION LIMITED
Q4 2022 and 2022 Annual
Results Presentation
28 February 2023
Disclaimer
This presentation may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including the Company' management's examination of historical operating trends. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, the Company cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or targets.
Key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this presentation will include but not limited to the way world economies, currencies and interest rate environment may evolve going forward, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, financial market conditions including fluctuations in marketable securities value, counterparty risk, changes in demand in the dry bulk market, changes in operating expenses including bunker prices, crewing costs, drydocking and insurance costs, availability of financing and refinancing, inability to obtain restructuring or rescheduling of indebtedness from lenders in liquidity trough, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, piracy or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company.
Q4 2022 Financial Highlights
Revenue for the quarter: US$30 million
Net loss for the quarter: US$47 million, included non-cash impairment loss on owned vessels of US$49 million
Basic loss per share: US$0.428
Year 2022 Financial Highlights
Revenue for the year: US$152 million
Net loss for the year: US$7 million, included non-cash impairment loss on owned vessels of US$49 million
EBITDA: US$36 million
Basic loss per share: US$0.065
Gearing ratio as at 31 December 2022: 5%
Proposed final dividend: US$0.04 per share, with interim dividend of US$0.03 per
share
Full year 2022 dividends : US$0.07 per share
Highlights - 2022
Reported consolidated net loss for the year of US$7 million, including an impairment loss on owned vessels of US$49 million was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022;
Chartering revenue increased 16% to US$152 million as compared to US$131 million of last year; mainly due to rebound of market freight rates during the first half of 2022 and the increase in number of owned and chartered-in vessels, partially offset by the downward correction of freight rates during the fourth quarter of 2022;
Reported average TCE of the Group's fleet was US$18,813 per day as compared to US$19,233 per day for 2021;
Slowdown of global economic growth due to high inflation, increase in interest rates, COVID-19 related issues and multiple geo-political issues during the second half of 2022, about US$49 million impairment loss on owned vessels was recognized during the fourth quarter 2022;
Increase in shipping related expenses of 53% mainly due to increase in vessel
operating expenses such as crew costs and other pandemic-related manning expenses as well as the increased in number of owned vessels as compared to last corresponding period; Covid-19 continues to impact the running cost of the vessels in 2022, in particular with respect to crewing;
Highlights - 2022
Entered into a charterparty for leasing of a newly 2022-built Panamax/Kamsarmax for seven years, the vessel was delivered to the Group at the end of June 2022;
During the year, drawdown of new secured bank loans of US$66.9 million for financing the acquisition of vessels and repaid US$76.6 million of bank borrowings;
CAPEX of US$140.6 million, mainly on acquisition of vessels, dry docking and BWTS;
Took delivery of 5 vessels and disposed of 5 vessels during the year.
