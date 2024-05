Jinke Property Group Co., Ltd.(XSEC:000656) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

JINKE PROPERTY GROUP CO.,LTD. is a China-based company principally engaged in the development and distribution of real estates. The Company mainly operates through three segments. Real Estate segment is primarily engaged in the development of residential and commercial properties, as well as the development and operation of industrial estates. Community Integrated Services segment mainly provides property management services. New Energy segment consists of wind power and photovoltaic power generation. The Company is also involved in hotel management, gardening and architecture decoration businesses. The Company operates its business in domestic market, mainly in Chongqing and Jiangsu Province, China.