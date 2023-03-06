Advanced search
    688223   CNE100005R96

JINKO SOLAR CO., LTD.

(688223)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-05
15.42 CNY   +5.83%
05:56pU.S. solar panel imports from China grow, alleviating gridlock, officials say
RE
02/28JinkoSolar’s Profit Surges 158% in 2022 on Strong Photovoltaic Shipments
MT
02/27JinkoSolar Unit Reports Preliminary 2022 Net Income of 2.95 Billion Renminbi
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. solar panel imports from China grow, alleviating gridlock, officials say

03/06/2023 | 05:56pm EST
The CERAWeek energy conference 2023 in Houston

(Reuters) - U.S. imports of solar panels from Chinese suppliers are increasing as customs officials have clarified rules around complying with a new law banning goods made with forced labor, a White House official said on Monday.

The movement of panels that have been stuck at the border or awaiting shipment from overseas should alleviate some gridlock in U.S. solar project development from implementation of the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act, which went into effect in June of last year.

"There's clearer guidance out, and we're seeing more shipments coming through," John Podesta, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden on clean energy matters, told reporters on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

Major Chinese manufacturers echoed Podesta's statement.

Trina Solar Co Ltd, a major Chinese solar manufacturer, told Reuters that more than 900 megawatts of solar panels has cleared U.S. customs in the last four months, with less than 1% of those products being detained for examination.

"Trina's data systems and supply chain management allow us to provide detailed traceability documentation, upon request by the US Customs," a Trina U.S. spokesperson, Melissa Cavanagh, said in an email. "This has significantly reduced delays at the ports."

Trina rival Jinko Solar Holding Co Ltd has also had shipments released from detention, a source close to the company said.

(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis in Houston; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JINKO SOLAR CO., LTD. 5.83% 15.42 End-of-day quote.5.26%
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD 0.62% 59.7 End-of-day quote.-6.37%
Financials
Sales 2022 76 157 M 10 990 M 10 990 M
Net income 2022 2 758 M 398 M 398 M
Net cash 2022 8 179 M 1 180 M 1 180 M
P/E ratio 2022 56,6x
Yield 2022 0,25%
Capitalization 154 B 22 253 M 22 253 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 15,42 CNY
Average target price 20,89 CNY
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kang Ping Chen General Manager & Director
Zhi Hua Wang Chief Financial Officer
Xian De Li Chairman
Min Sun Chairman-Supervisory Board & Deputy GM-Production
Xin Yu Zhang Director-Battery Research & Development
