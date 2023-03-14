Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Jinko Solar Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    688223   CNE100005R96

JINKO SOLAR CO., LTD.

(688223)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-13
15.00 CNY   -2.72%
03:18pUS releases a third of electronics detained under China forced labor law, data shows
RE
03/10JinkoSolar Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year Results Rise on Higher Module Shipments
MT
03/09PV Panels From Trina Solar, Jinko Solar Passing US Customs Clearance Smoothly
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US releases a third of electronics detained under China forced labor law, data shows

03/14/2023 | 03:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man eats his breakfast as he walks under solar panels belonging to a solar power plant in Shenyang

(Reuters) - U.S. customs officials have released more than a third of the electronic equipment, including solar panels, detained since last year under a new law meant to weed out products made with forced labor, according to data released on Tuesday.

The release of the new data dashboard by U.S. Customs and Border Protection comes a week after Reuters reported that U.S. imports of solar panels are finally picking up after months of gridlock stemming from implementation of the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act.

The stalled imports from major Chinese panel suppliers including Trina Solar Co Ltd and Jinko Solar Holding Co Ltd caused major delays in U.S. solar project development at a time when the sector is booming - a setback to the Biden administration's climate goals.

According to the data, CBP has released 552 electronics shipments worth $345 million out of a total of 1,627 industry shipments valued at $841 million that were held for examination.

While it was unknown what percentage of those shipments are solar equipment, Reuters reported last year that as of late October, CBP had detained more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment.

The UFLPA prohibits imports of products made in China's Xinjiang region, where Chinese authorities are reported to have established labor camps for ethnic Uyghur and other Muslim groups. China denies any abuses.

The law requires producers to show sourcing documentation of imported equipment back to the raw material to prove that no portion came from Xinjiang.

The electronics sector accounts for 88% of the $961 million in total shipments that have been detained under the UFLPLA since June of last year. Just 17 electronics shipments, worth $7 million, have been denied entry into the U.S. market.

Most of the electronic shipments that were subjected to reviews were imported from Malaysia and Vietnam, with far smaller amounts from Thailand and China, according to CBP.

The data also shows detainments peaked in the federal government's fiscal fourth quarter that ended in September and have steadily declined since then.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom)

By Nichola Groom


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JINKO SOLAR CO., LTD. -2.72% 15 End-of-day quote.2.39%
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD 0.35% 56.82 End-of-day quote.-10.88%
All news about JINKO SOLAR CO., LTD.
03:18pUS releases a third of electronics detained under China forced labor law, data shows
RE
03/10JinkoSolar Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year Results Rise on Higher Module Shipments
MT
03/09PV Panels From Trina Solar, Jinko Solar Passing US Customs Clearance Smoothly
MT
03/06U.S. solar panel imports from China grow, alleviating gridlock, officials say
RE
02/28JinkoSolar’s Profit Surges 158% in 2022 on Strong Photovoltaic Shipments
MT
02/27JinkoSolar Unit Reports Preliminary 2022 Net Income of 2.95 Billion Renminbi
MT
02/27Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/24CNE Technology Purchases Equipment for Solar Power Station in Yunnan
MT
02/23Energy Engineering Company Limited Enters into the Equipment Purchase Agreement with Ji..
CI
02/20RoboTechnik IT Lands 122 Million Yuan JinkoSolar Contract
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 76 157 M 11 089 M 11 089 M
Net income 2022 2 758 M 402 M 402 M
Net cash 2022 8 179 M 1 191 M 1 191 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,0x
Yield 2022 0,26%
Capitalization 150 B 21 840 M 21 840 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart JINKO SOLAR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JINKO SOLAR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 15,00 CNY
Average target price 20,58 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kang Ping Chen General Manager & Director
Zhi Hua Wang Chief Financial Officer
Xian De Li Chairman
Min Sun Chairman-Supervisory Board & Deputy GM-Production
Xin Yu Zhang Director-Battery Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JINKO SOLAR CO., LTD.2.39%22 516
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-20.17%28 873
TONGWEI CO.,LTD1.35%26 189
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.26.23%22 304
FIRST SOLAR, INC.35.91%21 703
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.65%20 532