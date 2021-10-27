JinkoSolar Receives Product Carbon Footprint Verification from TÜV Rheinland

SHANGRAO, China, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its Tiger (163"cell based) and Tiger Pro (182" cell based) module series have met the carbon footprint verification standards of TÜV Rheinland Group ("TÜV Rheinland"), a leading global services provider in the testing of PV modules and components.

According to the latest stringent international carbon footprint standard, the assessment was conducted by evaluating the overall environmental impact of these two series of modules throughout the "cradle to grave" life cycles. This begins from raw material processing through to product production, transportation, waste management and final disposal, all-in-all evaluating energy management, life cycle analysis, raw material and supply chain management etc.

Dr. Hao Jin, Chief Technology Officer of JinkoSolar Co., Ltd., commented, "We are very proud to receive this certification from TÜV Rheinland. It is a strong endorsement of our efforts over the years to improve the energy efficiency of our products and execute our carbon emission reduction plans. For example, implementing the emission reduction concept across the entire lifecycle processes, quantifying GHG data and identifying"emission hotspots", have been very successful initiatives that have enabled JinkoSolar to take preventative and proactive environmental management actions accordingly. Our green achievements demonstrate that we are heading in the right direction and we will continue to further support our customers and end users who are conscious about their environmental impact and promote practical ways of reducing their carbon footprint."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 27 GW for mono wafers, 12 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2021.

JinkoSolar has 9 production facilities globally, 22 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Hong Kong and Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of June 30, 2021.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.