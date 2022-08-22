Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JKS   US47759T1007

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.

(JKS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
58.97 USD   -5.87%
04:09aJinkoSolar's Sichuan plants halted temporarily due to power rationing
RE
03:18aJinkoSolar's Sichuan plants halted temporarily by power curbs
RE
03:05aJinkoSolar's Sichuan Manufacturing Facilities Subjected to Power Rationing Measures
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JinkoSolar's Sichuan plants halted temporarily due to power rationing

08/22/2022 | 04:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 22 (Reuters) - China's JinkoSolar Holding Co's Sichuan manufacturing facilities have been halted temporarily by province-wide power rationing measures to ease electricity shortages in the region, the company said on Monday.

It "remains uncertain" how long the power rationing measures will persist and when the company's Sichuan manufacturing facilities can resume full production, JinkoSolar said in a statement.

"JinkoSolar is currently unable to evaluate the extent to which its business operation and financial performance for full year 2022 will be affected," it added.

A record-breaking heatwave in China's southwestern Sichuan province has led authorities to implement power rationing in several cities, which has subsequently caused a number of companies to cut production.

Producers of metals, chemicals and other industrial goods are shutting factories or curbing output as power consumption is rationed to ensure sufficient supply to residents in Sichuan. (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
All news about JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.
04:09aJinkoSolar's Sichuan plants halted temporarily due to power rationing
RE
03:18aJinkoSolar's Sichuan plants halted temporarily by power curbs
RE
03:05aJinkoSolar's Sichuan Manufacturing Facilities Subjected to Power Rationing Measures
PR
08/21JinkoSolar Flags Impact From Power Rationing in China’s Sichuan Province
MT
08/18Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
08/16JinkoSolar to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 26, 2022
PR
08/12Asian ADRs Nudge Lower in Friday Trading
MT
08/12JinkoSolar Named as the Top 50 Forbes China Most Innovative Companies
AQ
08/10Asian ADRs Move Sharply Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
08/01N-TYPE TOPCON TO BE THE NEW MAINSTRE : JinkoSolar Named One of the 50 Smartest Companies i..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 853 M - -
Net income 2022 171 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 956 M 2 956 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 31 030
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 58,97 $
Average target price 57,66 $
Spread / Average Target -2,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xian De Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mengmeng Li Deputy Director-Finance
Wing Keong Siew Independent Director
Stephen Markscheid Independent Director
Ying Qiu Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.28.31%2 956
TONGWEI CO.,LTD33.36%39 590
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.55.08%38 429
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.28.81%25 421
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.31%23 787
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-8.50%22 952