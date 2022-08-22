JinkoSolar's Sichuan plants halted temporarily due to power rationing

Aug 22 (Reuters) - China's JinkoSolar Holding Co's
Sichuan manufacturing facilities have been halted temporarily by
province-wide power rationing measures to ease electricity
shortages in the region, the company said on Monday.
It "remains uncertain" how long the power rationing measures
will persist and when the company's Sichuan manufacturing
facilities can resume full production, JinkoSolar said in a
statement.
"JinkoSolar is currently unable to evaluate the extent to
which its business operation and financial performance for full
year 2022 will be affected," it added.
A record-breaking heatwave in China's southwestern Sichuan
province has led authorities to implement power rationing in
several cities, which has subsequently caused a number of
companies to cut production.
Producers of metals, chemicals and other industrial goods
are shutting factories or curbing output as power consumption is
rationed to ensure sufficient supply to residents in Sichuan.
(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)