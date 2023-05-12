Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (“JinkoSolar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JKS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 9, 2023, The Jacksonville Daily Record reported that law enforcement agency vehicles had been seen at the JinkoSolar manufacturing plant the previous day, and that “[a]ccording to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, federal agents were assisting the Department of Homeland Security with the execution of a search warrant.”

On this news, JinkoSolar’s stock price fell $3.91, or 8.3%, to close at $43.47 per share on May 9, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

