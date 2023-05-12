Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    JKS   US47759T1007

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.

(JKS)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) on Behalf of Investors

05/12/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (“JinkoSolar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JKS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 9, 2023, The Jacksonville Daily Record reported that law enforcement agency vehicles had been seen at the JinkoSolar manufacturing plant the previous day, and that “[a]ccording to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, federal agents were assisting the Department of Homeland Security with the execution of a search warrant.”

On this news, JinkoSolar’s stock price fell $3.91, or 8.3%, to close at $43.47 per share on May 9, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased JinkoSolar securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
