PADOVA, Italy, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its premium sponsorship collaboration with Gresini Racing S.r.l.("Gresini Racing") for the MotoE World Championship 2024.

With the common mission of promoting sustainability, innovation, and environmental responsibility, JinkoSolar and Gresini Racing have chosen to showcase the power of solar energy and its potential applications beyond traditional sectors facing the challenge of the MotoE World Championship 2024 together.

As a leader in renewable energy solutions, JinkoSolar recognizes the importance of pushing the boundaries of clean technology across various industries. The MotoE World Championship 2024 aligns perfectly with our mission to promote sustainability, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

"We are excited to begin this electrifying journey with Gresini Racing in the MotoE World Championship 2024. Our partnership represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology, sustainable innovation, and the thrill of high-speed competition, " said Alberto Cuter, JinkoSolar General Manager of Latam&Italy. "At JinkoSolar, we believe in the power of clean energy to drive progress and by supporting Gresini Racing Team of MotoE, we are not only promoting the future of electric racing but also showcasing the potential of solar technology in the dynamic world of motorsports. Together, we are accelerating towards a greener future, where speed meets sustainability, and every lap counts in our collective commitment to a cleaner, brighter tomorrow."

Carlo Merlini, Commercial & Marketing Director at Gresini Racing commented: "I'm absolutely delighted to welcome JinkoSolar as sponsor of the FELO Gresini MotoE. We all know that, when the MotoE category was launched, it aimed to connect racing with the ongoing transition on the mobility front, as well as with the increased general sensitivity for a cleaner and greener world. Therefore, let me say that a company like JinkoSolar involved in the renewable energy industry fits perfectly on board the Gresini Team in the MotoE class."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, leader in solar technology and sustainability. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of September 30, 2023.

