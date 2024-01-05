SHANGRAO, China, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its affiliated company has recently granted rights to certain of its N-type TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact)-related patents to one of the top ten solar module companies in the world ("Licensee") with reasonable license fee arrangement, allowing Licensee to use certain JinkoSolar's patented TOPCon technologies in its relevant TOPCon products.

JinkoSolar is overtaking most brands on the N-type TOPCon patent list with 330 granted TOPCon patents. This IP transaction between JinkoSolar and Licensee is a strategic win-win move by both companies, potentially strengthening the respective positions of the two companies in the markets.

IP transactions are not unique to the Solar Photovoltaic industry. Many other high-tech industries including semiconductors, telecommunications, and AI do them as a way to promote innovation and collaboration as well as avoid legal disputes.

As a leader in solar PV technology with years of substantial investments in R&D, JinkoSolar has, so far, applied for over 3500 patents and obtained more than 2000 authorized patents. These patents cover a wide range of high-efficiency solar cell and module technologies, including PERC, TOPCon, BC, etc. And JinkoSolar holds one of the largest portfolio of granted TOPCon patents in the world.

"The pressing need to reduce carbon emissions calls for faster technological development and greater accessibility to new technologies in the Solar PV industry. At JinkoSolar, we want to help other market players and our clients to identify opportunities for developing new technologies and products and can help them to navigate the complex landscape technology mapping", said Dr. Hao Jin, CTO of JinkoSolar.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of September 30, 2023.

