SHANGRAO, China, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, unveiled Neo Green panels today. These N-type TOPCon Tiger Neo panels are produced in factories that were awarded the "Zero Carbon Factory" certification by TÜV Rheinland for their compliance with the criteria and requirements of such certification. JinkoSolar is also the first company in the industry to be awarded with the "Zero Carbon Factory" certification by TÜV Rheinland for Silicon Ingot Manufacturing, Silicon Wafer Cutting, Solar Cell Manufacturing, and Solar Module Manufacturing. This milestone marks a major step in the company's journey toward its goal to promote sustainability, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

The initial 5GW capacity of Neo Green is the result of years of significant research and development work, as well as, maximizing the adoption of an environmentally conscious approach across its vertically integrated supply chain, including the use of solar, hydro and wind generated electricity in its wafer, cell and module factories in Leshan, Chuxiong and Shangrao. As part of its broader environmental efforts, in addition to its objective of reaching 100% of electricity produced from renewable sources for manufacturing and production, JinkoSolar will continue to expand the use of recycled materials and increase the use of electric trucks and LNG-powered ships. Additionally, JinkoSolar is also targeting to gradually reduce the use of plastic in its packaging.

Ms. Dany Qian, VP of JinkoSolar, commented, "We are extremely proud to release our first Neo Green Panels produced in factories that use electricity from renewable sources, a strong expression of our efforts to fulfill our commitment to sustainability. Our biggest impact on the environment will always come from providing customers with sustainable products and solutions that accelerate a greener future, reflecting the shared values of our customers, partners and investors."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of September 30, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

