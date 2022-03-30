Jinli : Announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to approve the distribution of employee r emuneration and directors' remuneration for the year 2022
Jinli Group Holdings Limited
2022/03/30
17:25:56
Announced that the Board of Directors of the Company
has resolved to approve the distribution of employee r
emuneration and directors' remuneration for the year 2022
2022/03/30
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/30
2.Company name:Jinli Group Holdings Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Based on Letter No. Jin Guan Zheng Shen Zi
No. 1050001900 of the Financial Supervisory Commission dated
Jan. 30, 2016.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
As resolved by the board of directors, the company's 2021 employee
remuneration will be NT$27,421, which will be paid in cash and
will not be distributed to directors.
There is no difference between the above-resolved amount and the
expenses recognized in the 2021 account.
