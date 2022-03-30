Jinli : Announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to approve the distribution of employee r emuneration and directors' remuneration for the year 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/30 2.Company name:Jinli Group Holdings Limited 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:Based on Letter No. Jin Guan Zheng Shen Zi No. 1050001900 of the Financial Supervisory Commission dated Jan. 30, 2016. 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: As resolved by the board of directors, the company's 2021 employee remuneration will be NT$27,421, which will be paid in cash and will not be distributed to directors. There is no difference between the above-resolved amount and the expenses recognized in the 2021 account.