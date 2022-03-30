Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Jinli Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8429   KYG513871015

JINLI GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8429)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Jinli : Announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to approve the distribution of employee r emuneration and directors' remuneration for the year 2022

03/30/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Jinli Group Holdings Limited
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/30 Time of announcement 17:25:56
Subject 
 Announced that the Board of Directors of the Company
has resolved to approve the distribution of employee r
emuneration and directors' remuneration for the year 2022
Date of events 2022/03/30 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/30
2.Company name:Jinli Group Holdings Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Based on Letter No. Jin Guan Zheng Shen Zi
    No. 1050001900 of the Financial Supervisory Commission dated
    Jan. 30, 2016.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
As resolved by the board of directors, the company's 2021 employee
 remuneration will be NT$27,421, which will be paid in cash and
 will not be distributed to directors.
There is no difference between the above-resolved amount and the
 expenses recognized in the 2021 account.

Disclaimer

Jinli Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
