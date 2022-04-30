Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Jinli Group Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    8429   KYG513871015

JINLI GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8429)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-28
10.50 TWD   -0.47%
01:57aJINLI : Announcement of the change of design director on behalf of the subsidiary company
PU
04/17JINLI : Announced on behalf of important subsidiaries to restorate to work.
PU
03/31Jinli Group Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Jinli : Announcement of the change of design director on behalf of the subsidiary company

04/30/2022 | 01:57am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Jinli Group Holdings Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/30 Time of announcement 13:44:22
Subject 
 Announcement of the change of design director
on behalf of the subsidiary company
Date of events 2022/04/30 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
Subsidiary Design Director
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/30
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Su Guanzhou/Design Director/Design Director of
Golden Apple (China) Co., Ltd.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):resignation
6.Reason for the change:personal career planning
7.Effective date:2022/04/30
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Jinli Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 05:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 1 950 M 66,2 M 66,2 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart JINLI GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jinli Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chun Lung Chong Chairman & General Manager
Zit Leon Pun CFO, Head-Accounting & Deputy Spokesman
Shih Ying Chen Independent Director
Pui Joeng Zong Independent Director
Ying hao Shih Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JINLI GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.97%66
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-22.83%12 072
PUMA SE-34.25%10 778
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-27.45%7 446
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-11.75%6 347
CROCS, INC.-48.19%4 176