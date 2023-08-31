Jinli Group Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Jinli Group Holdings Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was TWD 24.87 million compared to TWD 57.96 million a year ago. Net loss was TWD 12.73 million compared to TWD 54.48 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.07 compared to TWD 0.29 a year ago. Basic loss per share was TWD 0.07 compared to TWD 0.29 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was TWD 46.46 million compared to TWD 116.54 million a year ago. Net loss was TWD 17.11 million compared to TWD 82.81 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.09 compared to TWD 0.45 a year ago. Basic loss per share was TWD 0.09 compared to TWD 0.45 a year ago.