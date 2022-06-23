Jinli : To announce important resolutions of the 2022 regular meeting of shareholders of the company

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/23 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Proposal was approved. The Company does not distribute cash dividends and stock dividends to shareholders. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Pass the amendment to the articles of association of the company. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Proposal was approved. The Company's 2021 operating report and consolidated financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Amend the rules of the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company. (2)Amend the Acquiring or disposing of asset handlers of the Company. (3)The proposal of shareholders in accordance with Article 172-1 of the Company Law to reduce the capital by 65% in cash was not approved. (4)The provisional motion was not passed. Before the distribution of dividends, all directors shall stop receiving all forms of remuneration. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.