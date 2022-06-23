Jinli : To announce important resolutions of the 2022 regular meeting of shareholders of the company
06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Provided by: Jinli Group Holdings Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
15:07:50
Subject
To announce important resolutions of the 2022
regular meeting of shareholders of the company
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/23
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Proposal was approved.
The Company does not distribute cash dividends and
stock dividends to shareholders.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Pass the amendment to the articles of association of the company.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Proposal was approved.
The Company's 2021 operating report and consolidated financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Amend the rules of the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company.
(2)Amend the Acquiring or disposing of asset handlers of the Company.
(3)The proposal of shareholders in accordance with Article 172-1 of the
Company Law to reduce the capital by 65% in cash was not approved.
(4)The provisional motion was not passed. Before the distribution of
dividends, all directors shall stop receiving all forms of remuneration.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
