  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Jinli Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8429   KYG513871015

JINLI GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8429)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
9.960 TWD   -2.83%
06/07JINLI : Announcement of funds&loans to "public offering companies funds loans&endorsement guarantee processing standards" 22.1(2)&(3)on behalf of Jinli
PU
06/07JINLI : Announcement of funds&loans to "public offering companies funds loans&endorsement guarantee processing standards" Article 22.1(1) on behalf of Jinli
PU
05/13Jinli Group Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jinli : To announce important resolutions of the 2022 regular meeting of shareholders of the company

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Jinli Group Holdings Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 15:07:50
Subject 
 To announce important resolutions of the 2022
regular meeting of shareholders of the company
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/23
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Proposal was approved.
 The Company does not distribute cash dividends and
 stock dividends to shareholders.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
 Pass the amendment to the articles of association of the company.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
 Proposal was approved.
 The Company's 2021 operating report and consolidated financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
 (1)Amend the rules of the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company.
 (2)Amend the Acquiring or disposing of asset handlers of the Company.
 (3)The proposal of shareholders in accordance with Article 172-1 of the
    Company Law to reduce the capital by 65% in cash was not approved.
 (4)The provisional motion was not passed. Before the distribution of
    dividends, all directors shall stop receiving all forms of remuneration.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Jinli Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 432 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net income 2021 22,9 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
Net cash 2021 6 010 M 202 M 202 M
P/E ratio 2021 107x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 850 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 -8,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart JINLI GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jinli Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chun Lung Chong Chairman & General Manager
Zit Leon Pun CFO, Head-Accounting & Deputy Spokesman
Shih Ying Chen Independent Director
Pui Joeng Zong Independent Director
Ying hao Shih Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JINLI GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.19%62
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-17.14%12 851
PUMA SE-40.19%10 191
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-30.38%6 832
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-17.00%5 611
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED-24.62%3 140