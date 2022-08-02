JINS : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP] July 13, 2022 Company name: JINS HOLDINGS Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 3046 URL: https://jinsholdings.com Representative: Hitoshi Tanaka, CEO and Representative Director Contact: Mikiya Yamawaki, Executive Officer and General Manager, Investor Relations Division Phone: +81-3-5275-7001 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: July 14, 2022 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: - Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Not available Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Not scheduled (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 (September 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Nine months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % May 31, 2022 49,916 4.6 2,758 (30.9) 3,141 (21.0) 1,026 (62.6) May 31, 2021 47,741 14.2 3,990 48.0 3,976 51.0 2,744 - (Note) Comprehensive income: Nine months ended May 31, 2022: ¥1,238 million [(59.0)%] Nine months ended May 31, 2021: ¥3,019 million [- %] Earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Nine months ended Yen Yen May 31, 2022 43.97 38.69 May 31, 2021 117.61 106.43 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of May 31, 2022 54,331 20,581 37.9 As of August 31, 2021 53,007 20,219 38.1 (Reference) Equity: As of May 31, 2022: ¥20,581 million As of August 31, 2021: ¥20,219 million 2. Dividends Annual dividends 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 − 25.00 − 20.00 45.00 Fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 − 17.00 − Fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 0.00 17.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: Yes

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2022 (September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable Earnings to owners of parent per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 66,916 4.7 3,758 (25.6) 4,041 (19.5) 926 (71.9) 39.68 (Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: Yes * Notes: Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended May 31, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: Yes Retrospective restatement: None Total number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock): May 31, 2022: 23,980,000 shares August 31, 2021: 23,980,000 shares Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period: May 31, 2022: 639,784 shares

August 31, 2021: 639,784 shares Average number of shares during the period (Accumulated total of the quarter): Nine months ended May 31, 2022: 23,340,216 shares

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: Yes
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended May 31, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: Yes
Retrospective restatement: None
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):
May 31, 2022: 23,980,000 shares
August 31, 2021: 23,980,000 shares
Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period:
May 31, 2022: 639,784 shares
August 31, 2021: 639,784 shares
Average number of shares during the period (Accumulated total of the quarter):
Nine months ended May 31, 2022: 23,340,216 shares
Nine months ended May 31, 2021: 23,340,216 shares

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review (1) Explanation of Business Results During the nine months ended May 31, 2022 (September 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022), the Japanese economy experienced the continued seesawing impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on personal consumption as semi-emergency coronavirus measures were declared again in mid-January due to the prevalence of variants despite the complete lifting from October onward of the state of emergency, etc., which had been declared due to the spread of COVID-19, mainly in urban areas. Currently, as the number of persons infected by COVID-19 has decreased, the impact on personal consumption is on a recovery trend. There are also concerns about impact on the economic conditions due to inflation caused by a surge in crude oil price and currency movement. Looking at the global economy, infection prevention measures, including travel restrictions, remain in place in some regions partly owing to the impact of COVID-19 variants. Particularly in China, urban areas have been intermittently locked down under the zero-Covid policy, leading to concerns about the impact on economic conditions. In addition, there are concerns about a possible worsening of economic conditions as the economic impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine should be carefully watched and global inflation has become more apparent due to the rising price of crude oil and raw materials. The domestic retail eyewear market (eyeglasses for vision correction) continues to experience ups and downs versus the same period of the previous year owing to the impact of COVID-19. Under this market environment, in the eyewear business, the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") took such initiatives as promoting digital transformation, and strengthening development of innovative products, which they identified as management issues. We have been working to offer consumers a more convenient purchasing experience, including introducing "JINS BRAIN2," a service that uses AI to assess the extent to which pairs of glasses will suit customers with an enhanced level of accuracy, as an initiative to seamlessly connect online and in-store experiences, making it easier for customers to select glasses and creating a more convenient purchasing experience. With regard to product development, as part of our initiatives to realize "the world free from myopia," we conducted a joint project to develop an eyeglass-shaped,violet-light-emitting medical device designed to suppress progress of myopia, and total research and development expenses were ¥155 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2022. In terms of store development, the number of eyewear stores as of May 31, 2022, was 696, including 463 stores in Japan and 233 stores overseas (172 in China, 49 in Taiwan, 6 in Hong Kong, and 6 in the United States). As a result, for the nine months ended May 31, 2022, the Company posted net sales of ¥49,916 million (up 4.6% year-on-year) partly thanks to the impact of new store openings despite the impact of COVID-19. Operating profit was ¥2,758 million (down 30.9% year-on-year) partly owing to a rise in the cost of goods ratio with an increase in the number of sales. Ordinary profit was ¥3,141 million (down 21.0% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥1,026 million (down 62.6% year-on-year), partly due to the recording of provision of allowance for business structure reform expenses in the United States and provision of allowance for office relocation expenses related to relocation of the Tokyo head office in extraordinary losses. Business results by segment are as follows. Net sales by business segment For the nine months ended Segment May 31, 2022 Percentage to the Year-on-year (September 1, 2021 to May Company's net sales change 31, 2022) Domestic eyewear business ¥39,319 million 78.8% 3.2% Overseas eyewear business ¥10,596 million 21.2% 10.1% Total ¥49,916 million 100.0% 4.6% 2