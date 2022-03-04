JINS : Monthly Sales Summary February_20220304

March 4, 2022 Name: JINS HOLDINGS Inc. CEO and Representative Director: Ticker: Hitoshi Tanaka 3046 (TSE1) Inquiries: Executive Officer and General Manager Investor Relations Division Mikiya Yamawaki (Tel: +81-3-5275-7001) Monthly Sales Summary for fiscal year Sep. 1, 2021 through Aug. 31, 2022 (% YoY) ■ Eyewear stores in Japan-year-on-year sales growth, number of stores (%) Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 1st 2nd Total Half Half Sales All Store Sales -11.6 7.2 8.4 7.6 3.7 -14.5 1.0 -0.7 0.1 0.1 Existing Store Sales -14.2 2.7 4.0 3.5 -0.7 -17.5 -2.9 -4.5 -3.8 -3.8 Num. of Stores 436 447 448 451 452 451 448 451 451 451 .Num (month-end) Net Increase 2 11 1 3 1 -1 14 3 17 17 of Stores Openings 2 11 1 4 2 1 14 7 21 21 Closures 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 4 4 4

Note 1: The figures above are based on preliminary operating data, and may differ from actual results.

Note 2: Existing store sales data is based on stores operating for at least 12 months as of the end of the month; data from stores that closed during the month are not included.

Note 3: JINS also generates revenue from wholesale, e-commerce, and other operations. Sales growth may thus differ from that reported on the income statement.

■ Topics

In February, sales across all of the company's eyewear stores in Japan fell －14.5% YoY, and sales at existing stores fell －17.5% YoY.

This month, sales were affected by a drop in customer footfall caused by a substantial increase in the number of persons infected with the new COVID-19 variant since January, as well as inclement weather mainly in Hokkaido, Tohoku, and Hokuriku as temperatures fell lower than previous years across the nation. Sales of the "JINS PROTECT PRO" series of anti- pollen eyeglasses and other products designed to counter pollen allergies were off to a dull start due to a delay in the spring pollen season. As a result, sales at existing stores were down －17.5% YoY.

Versus February 2020, sales at existing stores were also down －14.8%. Abovementioned factors in addition to the impact of a drop in inbound customers put pressure on sales. At the end of February, the number of eyewear stores in Japan was 451 (net decrease of one store).

■ Eyewear stores in Japan-openings and closures Store openings:

JINS Koriyama Cosmos Dori (Fukushima Prefecture)

Store closures:

JINS Shinsaibashi (Osaka), JINS Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo)