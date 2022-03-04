Log in
    3046   JP3386110005

JINS HOLDINGS INC.

(3046)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Japan Exchange -  03/22 01:00:00 am
6220 JPY   -1.43%
JINS : Monthly Sales Summary February_20220304
PU
JINS HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
JINS : Monthly Sales Summary January_20220204
PU
JINS : Monthly Sales Summary February_20220304

03/04/2022 | 02:16am EST
March 4, 2022

Name:

JINS HOLDINGS Inc.

CEO and Representative Director:

Ticker:

Hitoshi Tanaka

3046 (TSE1)

Inquiries: Executive Officer

and General Manager

Investor Relations Division

Mikiya Yamawaki

(Tel: +81-3-5275-7001)

Monthly Sales Summary for fiscal year Sep. 1, 2021 through Aug. 31, 2022 (% YoY)

Eyewear stores in Japan-year-on-year sales growth, number of stores

(%)

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

1st

2nd

Total

Half

Half

Sales

All Store Sales

-11.6

7.2

8.4

7.6

3.7

-14.5

1.0

-0.7

0.1

0.1

Existing Store Sales

-14.2

2.7

4.0

3.5

-0.7

-17.5

-2.9

-4.5

-3.8

-3.8

Num. of Stores

436

447

448

451

452

451

448

451

451

451

.Num

(month-end)

Net Increase

2

11

1

3

1

-1

14

3

17

17

of

Stores

Openings

2

11

1

4

2

1

14

7

21

21

Closures

0

0

0

1

1

2

0

4

4

4

Note 1: The figures above are based on preliminary operating data, and may differ from actual results.

Note 2: Existing store sales data is based on stores operating for at least 12 months as of the end of the month; data from stores that closed during the month are not included.

Note 3: JINS also generates revenue from wholesale, e-commerce, and other operations. Sales growth may thus differ from that reported on the income statement.

Topics

In February, sales across all of the company's eyewear stores in Japan fell 14.5% YoY, and sales at existing stores fell 17.5% YoY.

This month, sales were affected by a drop in customer footfall caused by a substantial increase in the number of persons infected with the new COVID-19 variant since January, as well as inclement weather mainly in Hokkaido, Tohoku, and Hokuriku as temperatures fell lower than previous years across the nation. Sales of the "JINS PROTECT PRO" series of anti- pollen eyeglasses and other products designed to counter pollen allergies were off to a dull start due to a delay in the spring pollen season. As a result, sales at existing stores were down 17.5% YoY.

Versus February 2020, sales at existing stores were also down 14.8%. Abovementioned factors in addition to the impact of a drop in inbound customers put pressure on sales. At the end of February, the number of eyewear stores in Japan was 451 (net decrease of one store).

Eyewear stores in Japan-openings and closures Store openings:

JINS Koriyama Cosmos Dori (Fukushima Prefecture)

Store closures:

JINS Shinsaibashi (Osaka), JINS Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo)

Additional information

Directly operated eyewear stores in Japan-year-on-year sales growth

(%)

Monthly sales summary from FY 8/2018 to FY 8/2021 (% YoY)

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

1st

2nd

Total

Half

Half

Sep. 2017-

3.0

-0.8

5.2

1.7

5.8

4.3

13.4

7.2

5.7

10.8

7.9

10.7

2.4

3.9

8.7

9.7

3.2

9.2

6.4

Aug. 2018

All

Sep. 2018-

12.0

7.9

7.8

4.6

2.3

9.1

7.7

6.4

8.5

8.9

2.6

10.6

9.3

5.0

7.6

7.3

7.0

7.4

7.2

Aug. 2019

Store

Sep. 2019-

25.6

-2.1

6.9

6.9

18.0

15.7

-13.4

-72.3

-47.5

18.3

11.8

8.2

10.3

13.5

-43.8

12.6

12.0

-15.2

-2.7

Sales

Aug. 2020

Sep. 2020-

-7.5

10.6

1.0

-1.2

-0.1

4.0

17.9

243.2

69.8

-23.1

-7.5

-14.2

0.5

0.8

69.8

-15.0

0.7

12.5

6.3

Aug. 2021

Sep. 2017-

0.4

-3.5

1.3

-2.6

1.7

2.2

10.1

3.6

1.4

7.2

3.8

6.2

-0.7

0.3

4.9

5.7

-0.2

5.3

2.7

Aug. 2018

Existing

Sep. 2018-

8.3

4.7

3.8

1.0

-1.1

6.9

5.5

3.4

4.7

5.2

-1.1

6.7

5.6

1.9

4.5

3.5

3.6

4.0

3.8

Store

Aug. 2019

Sep. 2019-

20.3

-5.4

3.6

1.5

11.7

10.1

-17.4

-74.5

-51.1

11.8

5.5

2.2

6.4

7.8

-47.1

6.4

7.1

-19.8

-7.5

Sales

Aug. 2020

Sep. 2020-

-11.7

6.1

-3.4

-5.1

-4.1

0.9

13.4

232.9

62.9

-25.8

-10.4

-17.0

-3.8

-2.9

63.5

-17.8

-3.3

8.6

2.3

Aug. 2021

Disclaimer

Jins Inc. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
