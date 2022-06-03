JINS : Monthly Sales Summary May_20220603

June 3, 2022 Name: JINS HOLDINGS Inc. CEO and Representative Director: Hitoshi Tanaka Ticker: 3046 (TSE PRIME) Inquiries: Executive Officer and General Manager Investor Relations Division Mikiya Yamawaki (Tel: +81-3-5275-7001) Monthly Sales Summary for fiscal year Sep. 1, 2021 through Aug. 31, 2022 (% YoY) ■ Eyewear stores in Japan-year-on-year sales growth, number of stores (%) Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 1st 2nd Total Half Half Sales All Store Sales -11.6 7.2 8.4 7.6 3.7 -14.5 1.1 9.6 20.1 1.0 -0.7 9.8 0.1 9.8 3.3 Existing Store Sales -14.2 2.7 4.0 3.5 -0.7 -17.5 -1.8 5.0 13.5 -2.9 -4.5 5.2 -3.8 5.2 -0.8 .Num Num. of Stores 436 447 448 451 452 451 451 462 463 448 451 463 451 463 463 (month-end) Net Increase 2 11 1 3 1 -1 0 11 1 14 3 12 17 12 29 of Stores Openings 2 11 1 4 2 1 1 11 1 14 7 13 21 13 34 Closures 0 0 0 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 4 1 4 1 5

Note 1: The figures above are based on preliminary operating data, and may differ from actual results.

Note 2: Existing store sales data is based on stores operating for at least 12 months as of the end of the month; data from stores that closed during the month are not included.

Note 3: JINS also generates revenue from wholesale, e-commerce, and other operations. Sales growth may thus differ from that reported on the income statement.

■ Topics

In May, sales across all of the company's eyewear stores in Japan increased ＋20.1% YoY, and sales at existing stores increased ＋13.5% YoY.

Sales of kids' eyeglasses drove sales growth, owing to "Back-to-School Sales Campaign" for kids and juniors which began on March 24 at physical stores. Further, performance improved versus a year ago, when the state of emergency and other government measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 were in place. As a result, sales at existing stores grew ＋13.5% YoY.

On May 26, the company launched "HILO JINS X Patricia Urquiola" series of eyeglasses designed in collaboration with Patricia Urquiola, a designer based in Milan, Italy, as the sixth installment of "JINS Design Project." The "JINS Design Project" began in October 2017 with the collaboration with Jasper Morrison.

At the end of May, the number of eyewear stores in Japan was 463 (net increase of one store).

■ Eyewear stores in Japan-openings and closures Store openings:

JINS Luvit Town Kariya (Aichi Prefecture)

Store closures:

There were no store closures.