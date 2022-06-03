Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JINS HOLDINGS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3046   JP3386110005

JINS HOLDINGS INC.

(3046)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/03 02:00:00 am EDT
4220.00 JPY   +2.43%
03:32aJINS : Monthly Sales Summary May_20220603
PU
05/06Jins Sales Jump 10% in April
MT
05/06Jins Holdings Inc. Reports Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended April 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JINS : Monthly Sales Summary May_20220603

06/03/2022 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 3, 2022

Name:

JINS HOLDINGS Inc.

CEO and Representative Director:

Hitoshi Tanaka

Ticker:

3046 (TSE PRIME)

Inquiries: Executive Officer

and General Manager

Investor Relations Division

Mikiya Yamawaki

(Tel: +81-3-5275-7001)

Monthly Sales Summary for fiscal year Sep. 1, 2021 through Aug. 31, 2022 (% YoY)

Eyewear stores in Japan-year-on-year sales growth, number of stores

(%)

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

1st

2nd

Total

Half

Half

Sales

All Store Sales

-11.6

7.2

8.4

7.6

3.7

-14.5

1.1

9.6

20.1

1.0

-0.7

9.8

0.1

9.8

3.3

Existing Store Sales

-14.2

2.7

4.0

3.5

-0.7

-17.5

-1.8

5.0

13.5

-2.9

-4.5

5.2

-3.8

5.2

-0.8

.Num

Num. of Stores

436

447

448

451

452

451

451

462

463

448

451

463

451

463

463

(month-end)

Net Increase

2

11

1

3

1

-1

0

11

1

14

3

12

17

12

29

of

Stores

Openings

2

11

1

4

2

1

1

11

1

14

7

13

21

13

34

Closures

0

0

0

1

1

2

1

0

0

0

4

1

4

1

5

Note 1: The figures above are based on preliminary operating data, and may differ from actual results.

Note 2: Existing store sales data is based on stores operating for at least 12 months as of the end of the month; data from stores that closed during the month are not included.

Note 3: JINS also generates revenue from wholesale, e-commerce, and other operations. Sales growth may thus differ from that reported on the income statement.

Topics

In May, sales across all of the company's eyewear stores in Japan increased 20.1% YoY, and sales at existing stores increased 13.5% YoY.

Sales of kids' eyeglasses drove sales growth, owing to "Back-to-School Sales Campaign" for kids and juniors which began on March 24 at physical stores. Further, performance improved versus a year ago, when the state of emergency and other government measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 were in place. As a result, sales at existing stores grew 13.5% YoY.

On May 26, the company launched "HILO JINS X Patricia Urquiola" series of eyeglasses designed in collaboration with Patricia Urquiola, a designer based in Milan, Italy, as the sixth installment of "JINS Design Project." The "JINS Design Project" began in October 2017 with the collaboration with Jasper Morrison.

At the end of May, the number of eyewear stores in Japan was 463 (net increase of one store).

Eyewear stores in Japan-openings and closures Store openings:

JINS Luvit Town Kariya (Aichi Prefecture)

Store closures:

There were no store closures.

■Additional information

Directly operated eyewear stores in Japan-year-on-year sales growth

Monthly sales summary from FY 8/2018 to FY 8/2021 (% YoY)

(%)

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

1st

2nd

Total

Half

Half

Sep. 2017-

3.0

-0.8

5.2

1.7

5.8

4.3

13.4

7.2

5.7

10.8

7.9

10.7

2.4

3.9

8.7

9.7

3.2

9.2

6.4

Aug. 2018

All

Sep. 2018-

12.0

7.9

7.8

4.6

2.3

9.1

7.7

6.4

8.5

8.9

2.6

10.6

9.3

5.0

7.6

7.3

7.0

7.4

7.2

Aug. 2019

Store

Sep. 2019-

25.6

-2.1

6.9

6.9

18.0

15.7

-13.4

-72.3

-47.5

18.3

11.8

8.2

10.3

13.5

-43.8

12.6

12.0

-15.2

-2.7

Sales

Aug. 2020

Sep. 2020-

-7.5

10.6

1.0

-1.2

-0.1

4.0

17.9

243.2

69.8

-23.1

-7.5

-14.2

0.5

0.8

69.8

-15.0

0.7

12.5

6.3

Aug. 2021

Sep. 2017-

0.4

-3.5

1.3

-2.6

1.7

2.2

10.1

3.6

1.4

7.2

3.8

6.2

-0.7

0.3

4.9

5.7

-0.2

5.3

2.7

Aug. 2018

Existing

Sep. 2018-

8.3

4.7

3.8

1.0

-1.1

6.9

5.5

3.4

4.7

5.2

-1.1

6.7

5.6

1.9

4.5

3.5

3.6

4.0

3.8

Store

Aug. 2019

Sep. 2019-

20.3

-5.4

3.6

1.5

11.7

10.1

-17.4

-74.5

-51.1

11.8

5.5

2.2

6.4

7.8

-47.1

6.4

7.1

-19.8

-7.5

Sales

Aug. 2020

Sep. 2020-

-11.7

6.1

-3.4

-5.1

-4.1

0.9

13.4

232.9

62.9

-25.8

-10.4

-17.0

-3.8

-2.9

63.5

-17.8

-3.3

8.6

2.3

Aug. 2021

Disclaimer

Jins Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 07:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JINS HOLDINGS INC.
03:32aJINS : Monthly Sales Summary May_20220603
PU
05/06Jins Sales Jump 10% in April
MT
05/06Jins Holdings Inc. Reports Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended April 202..
CI
04/18JINS : Quarterly Securities Report 2Q
PU
04/18Jins' Fiscal H1 Profit Tumbles 39% as Economic Activity Declines amid COVID-19 Lockdown..
MT
04/15JINS : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended February 28, 2022
PU
04/15JINS : Notice of Payment of Dividend(Interim Dividend)
PU
04/15Jins Holdings Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Full Year Ending August 31, 2022
CI
04/15Jins Holdings Inc. Declares Dividend for the Second Quarter Ending February 28, 2022, P..
CI
04/15JINS HOLDINGS Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending A..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 70 427 M 543 M 543 M
Net income 2022 3 944 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,5x
Yield 2022 1,29%
Capitalization 96 162 M 741 M 741 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 3 641
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart JINS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
JINS HOLDINGS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JINS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4 120,00 JPY
Average target price 5 737,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitoshi Tanaka CEO & Representative Director
Yutaka Nakamura Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yukinori Arakawa Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Noboru Kotani Independent Outside Director
Jiro Kokuryo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JINS HOLDINGS INC.-41.23%741
FIELMANN AG-15.30%4 419
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC.-39.97%2 234
ZHEJIANG LANTE OPTICS CO., LTD.-8.48%1 274
SYNSAM AB (PUBL)-17.47%968
MISTER SPEX SE-51.12%194