  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JINS HOLDINGS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3046   JP3386110005

JINS HOLDINGS INC.

(3046)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:23 2022-08-02 am EDT
3845.00 JPY   -2.04%
12:30aJINS : Revisions to Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and to Year-End Dividend Forecast and Recording of Extraordinary Losses
PU
12:30aJINS : Notice of Capital Increase of Overseas Consolidated Subsidiaries, Etc.
PU
12:30aJINS : Quarterly Securities Report 3Q
PU
JINS : Notice of Capital Increase of Overseas Consolidated Subsidiaries, Etc.

08/02/2022 | 12:30am EDT
July 13, 2022

Company name:

JINS HOLDINGS Inc.

(Code number: 3046, TSE Prime Market)

Representative:

Hitoshi Tanaka, CEO and Representative

Director

Mikiya Yamawaki, Executive Officer and

Contact:

General Manager, Investor Relations

Division

Phone:

+81-3-5275-7001

Notice of Capital Increase of Overseas Consolidated Subsidiaries, Etc.

JINS HOLDINGS Inc. (the "Company") announces that at a Board of Directors meeting held on July 13, 2022, a resolution was passed to increase the capital of JINS US Holdings, Inc., which is an overseas consolidated subsidiary of the Company, and its subsidiary JINS Eyewear US, Inc. (hereinafter, collectively referred to as "Subsidiaries, etc.") as follows.

1. Reason for the capital increase

The purpose is to improve the financial foundation through strengthening the equity capital of the Subsidiaries, etc.

  1. Overview of the capital increase
    Amount of capital to be increased: USD 29,500,000
    The Company will invest USD 29,500,000 in JINS US Holdings, Inc., which is a pure holding company in the United States, and JINS US Holdings, Inc. will invest the whole amount in JINS Eyewear US, Inc., which is an operating company.
    Payment date: End of July 2022 (scheduled)
  2. Overview of Subsidiaries, etc.

Trade name

JINS US Holdings, Inc.

JINS Eyewear US, Inc.

Location

Delaware

San Francisco, California

Representative

Hitoshi Tanaka, CEO

Katsumi Kubota, President

Established

December 1, 2013

December 1, 2013

Manufacturing, processing, sales, repair,

Business description

Pure holding company in the United States

import, export, and all other associated

businesses of glasses, sunglasses, and other

related products

Common stock

(after capital

USD 48,500,000

USD 48,480,000

increase)

Capital structure

The Company: 100%

JINS US Holdings, Inc.: 100%

(Note) JINS US Holdings, Inc. and JINS Eyewear US, Inc. are specified subsidiaries of the Company.

4. Impact on operating results

The impact of this capital increase on operating results for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, is expected to be

negligible.

Disclaimer

Jins Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
