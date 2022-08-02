JINS : Notice of Capital Increase of Overseas Consolidated Subsidiaries, Etc.
July 13, 2022
Company name:
JINS HOLDINGS Inc.
(Code number: 3046, TSE Prime Market)
Representative:
Hitoshi Tanaka, CEO and Representative
Director
Mikiya Yamawaki, Executive Officer and
Contact:
General Manager, Investor Relations
Division
Phone:
+81-3-5275-7001
Notice of Capital Increase of Overseas Consolidated Subsidiaries, Etc.
JINS HOLDINGS Inc. (the "Company") announces that at a Board of Directors meeting held on July 13, 2022, a resolution was passed to increase the capital of JINS US Holdings, Inc., which is an overseas consolidated subsidiary of the Company, and its subsidiary JINS Eyewear US, Inc. (hereinafter, collectively referred to as "Subsidiaries, etc.") as follows.
1. Reason for the capital increase
The purpose is to improve the financial foundation through strengthening the equity capital of the Subsidiaries, etc.
Overview of the capital increase
Amount of capital to be increased: USD 29,500,000
The Company will invest USD 29,500,000 in JINS US Holdings, Inc., which is a pure holding company in the United States, and JINS US Holdings, Inc. will invest the whole amount in JINS Eyewear US, Inc., which is an operating company.
Payment date: End of July 2022 (scheduled)
Overview of Subsidiaries, etc.
Trade name
JINS US Holdings, Inc.
JINS Eyewear US, Inc.
Location
Delaware
San Francisco, California
Representative
Hitoshi Tanaka, CEO
Katsumi Kubota, President
Established
December 1, 2013
December 1, 2013
Manufacturing, processing, sales, repair,
Business description
Pure holding company in the United States
import, export, and all other associated
businesses of glasses, sunglasses, and other
related products
Common stock
(after capital
USD 48,500,000
USD 48,480,000
increase)
Capital structure
The Company: 100%
JINS US Holdings, Inc.: 100%
(Note) JINS US Holdings, Inc. and JINS Eyewear US, Inc. are specified subsidiaries of the Company.
4. Impact on operating results
The impact of this capital increase on operating results for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, is expected to be