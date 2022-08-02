JINS : Notice of Capital Increase of Overseas Consolidated Subsidiaries, Etc.

July 13, 2022

Company name: JINS HOLDINGS Inc. (Code number: 3046, TSE Prime Market) Representative: Hitoshi Tanaka, CEO and Representative Director Mikiya Yamawaki, Executive Officer and Contact: General Manager, Investor Relations Division Phone: +81-3-5275-7001

Notice of Capital Increase of Overseas Consolidated Subsidiaries, Etc.

JINS HOLDINGS Inc. (the "Company") announces that at a Board of Directors meeting held on July 13, 2022, a resolution was passed to increase the capital of JINS US Holdings, Inc., which is an overseas consolidated subsidiary of the Company, and its subsidiary JINS Eyewear US, Inc. (hereinafter, collectively referred to as "Subsidiaries, etc.") as follows.

1. Reason for the capital increase

The purpose is to improve the financial foundation through strengthening the equity capital of the Subsidiaries, etc.

Overview of the capital increase

Amount of capital to be increased: USD 29,500,000

The Company will invest USD 29,500,000 in JINS US Holdings, Inc., which is a pure holding company in the United States, and JINS US Holdings, Inc. will invest the whole amount in JINS Eyewear US, Inc., which is an operating company.

Payment date: End of July 2022 (scheduled) Overview of Subsidiaries, etc.

Trade name JINS US Holdings, Inc. JINS Eyewear US, Inc. Location Delaware San Francisco, California Representative Hitoshi Tanaka, CEO Katsumi Kubota, President Established December 1, 2013 December 1, 2013 Manufacturing, processing, sales, repair, Business description Pure holding company in the United States import, export, and all other associated businesses of glasses, sunglasses, and other related products Common stock (after capital USD 48,500,000 USD 48,480,000 increase) Capital structure The Company: 100% JINS US Holdings, Inc.: 100%

(Note) JINS US Holdings, Inc. and JINS Eyewear US, Inc. are specified subsidiaries of the Company.