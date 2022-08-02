JINS : Quarterly Securities Report 3Q

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

There are no significant changes in the description of business which the Company group (the Company and the Company's affiliates. Hereinafter, the "Group") operates during the nine months ended May 31, 2022.

2. The Company has applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc., from the beginning of the first quarter and the key financial data for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 and the third quarter under review are data after the said accounting standard have been applied.

(Notes) 1. As the Company prepares the quarterly consolidated financial statements, the description of key financial data of the submitting company is omitted.

II. Overview of Business

1. Business risks

In the nine months ended May 31, 2022, there were no matters that may have a significant impact on the judgment of investors in the overview of business, financial information and other matters stated in this Quarterly Securities Report or no significant changes in "Business Risks" stated in the Annual Securities Report for the previous fiscal year.

The impact of COVID-19 is as stated in "2. Management analysis of financial position, operating results and cash flows" and we will continue to monitor the situation.

In addition, there were no material events.

2. Management analysis of financial position, operating results and cash flows

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on the Group's judgments as of the end of this quarter of the fiscal year under review.

(1) Financial position and operating results

During the nine months ended May 31, 2022 (September 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022), the Japanese economy experienced the continued seesawing impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on personal consumption as semi-emergency coronavirus measures were declared again in mid-January due to the prevalence of variants despite the complete lifting from October onward of the state of emergency, etc., which had been declared due to the spread of COVID-19, mainly in urban areas. Currently, as the number of persons infected by COVID-19 has decreased, the impact on personal consumption is on a recovery trend. There are also concerns about impact on the economic conditions due to inflation caused by a surge in crude oil price and currency movement. Looking at the global economy, infection prevention measures, including travel restrictions, remain in place in some regions partly owing to the impact of COVID-19 variants. Particularly in China, urban areas have been intermittently locked down under the zero-Covid policy, leading to concerns about the impact on economic conditions. In addition, there are concerns about a possible worsening of economic conditions as the economic impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine should be carefully watched and global inflation has become more apparent due to the rising price of crude oil and raw materials.

The domestic retail eyewear market (eyeglasses for vision correction) continues to experience ups and downs versus the same period of the previous year owing to the impact of COVID-19.

Under this market environment, in the eyewear business, the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") took such initiatives as promoting digital transformation, and strengthening development of innovative products, which they identified as management issues. We have been working to offer consumers a more convenient purchasing experience, including introducing "JINS BRAIN2," a service that uses AI to assess the extent to which pairs of glasses will suit customers with an enhanced level of accuracy, as an initiative to seamlessly connect online and in-store experiences, making it easier for customers to select glasses and creating a more convenient purchasing experience. With regard to product development, as part of our initiatives to realize "the world free from myopia," we conducted a joint project to develop an eyeglass-shaped, violet- light-emitting medical device designed to suppress progress of myopia, and total research and development expenses were ¥155 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2022.

In terms of store development, the number of eyewear stores as of May 31, 2022, was 696, including 463 stores in Japan and 233 stores overseas (172 in China, 49 in Taiwan, 6 in Hong Kong, and 6 in the United States).

As a result, for the nine months ended May 31, 2022, the Company posted net sales of ¥49,916 million (up 4.6% year-on-year) partly thanks to the impact of new store openings despite the impact of COVID-19. Operating profit was ¥2,758 million (down 30.9% year-on-year) partly owing to a rise in the cost of goods ratio with an increase in the number of sales. Ordinary profit was ¥3,141 million (down 21.0% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥1,026 million (down 62.6% year-on- year), partly due to the recording of provision of allowance for business structure reform expenses in the United States and provision of allowance for office relocation expenses related to relocation of the Tokyo head office in extraordinary losses.

