  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JINS HOLDINGS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3046   JP3386110005

JINS HOLDINGS INC.

(3046)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:19 2022-08-02 am EDT
3845.00 JPY   -2.04%
JINS : Revisions to Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and to Year-End Dividend Forecast and Recording of Extraordinary Losses

08/02/2022 | 12:30am EDT
July 13, 2022

Company name:

JINS HOLDINGS Inc.

(Code number: 3046, TSE Prime Market)

Representative:

Hitoshi Tanaka, CEO and Representative

Director

Mikiya Yamawaki, Executive Officer and

Contact:

General Manager, Investor Relations

Division

Phone:

+81-3-5275-7001

Notices of Revisions to Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2022, and Revisions to Year-End Dividend Forecast (No Dividend) and

Recording of Extraordinary Losses

JINS HOLDINGS Inc. (the "Company") announces that based on recent performance trends, there will be revisions to the full-year consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, and revisions to the year-end dividend forecast announced on January 14, 2022, and recording of extraordinary losses as follows.

1. Revisions to full-year consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 (September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022)

(1) Details of revisions

Profit

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary profit

attributable to

Earnings per

profit

owners of

share

parent

Previously announced

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

forecast (A)

71,155

7,177

7,011

4,033

172.80

Revisions to the

66,916

3,758

4,041

926

39.68

forecast (B)

Change (B-A)

(4,239)

(3,419)

(2,969)

(3,106)

Change (%)

(6.0)

(47.6)

(42.4)

(77.0)

(Reference) Results

for the previous period

63,898

5,049

5,020

3,292

141.07

(Fiscal year ended

August 31, 2021)

(2) Reasons for revisions

Consolidated net sales for the full year are expected to be ¥66,916 million, which is ¥4,239 million less than the initial forecast.

In the domestic eyewear business, although the prevalence of variants of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) caused semi-emergency coronavirus measures to be declared in the beginning of January 2022 mainly in urban areas that remained in place until their lifting in mid-March 2022, sales of products in stores are not expected to recover as planned and are projected to be lower than forecasts owing partially to an inability to provide products that meet customer demands.

In addition, for the overseas eyewear business, as each country and region where stores are open were impacted by COVID-19 and an increase in the number of infected people is expected to lead to a decrease customer traffic, and particularly in China, where urban areas such as Shanghai and Beijing have been locked down under the zero-Covid

policy, there was an impact on performance.

Operating profit is expected to be ¥3,758 million, which is ¥3,419 million less than the initial forecast, as consolidated sales were lower than the forecast.

In addition to operating profit being lower than forecast regarding ordinary profit, and ordinary profit being lower than forecast regarding profit attributable to owners of parent, as described in "3. Recording extraordinary losses due to business structure reform" below, due the recording of provision of allowance for business structure reform expenses in the United States and provision of allowance for office relocation expenses related to relocation of the Tokyo head office in extraordinary losses, figures are expected to be lower than the initial forecast.

2. Revisions to year-end dividend forecast

(1) Details of revisions

Annual dividends

2nd quarter-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Previously announced forecast

37.00

54.00

(January 14, 2022)

Revisions to the forecast

0.00

17.00

Results for the current period

17.00

(Reference) Results for the previous period

25.00

20.00

45.00

(Fiscal year ended August 31, 2021)

  1. Reasons for revisions
    Recognizing that a mid- to long-term increase of shareholder value is its most important mandate, the Company aims

for a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 30%, with an interim dividend and a year-end dividend respectively according to performance for the first half of the fiscal year and performance for the second half of the fiscal year, under a basic policy of maintaining sufficient retained earnings for supporting future business development as well as providing continuous and stable dividend payouts for its shareholders.

Under this policy, although the Company has paid an interim dividend of ¥17 per share, with the revisions to the full- year consolidated results forecast, because profit attributable to owners of parent for the second half of the fiscal year is expected to be negative, there will regretfully be no year-end dividend, initially forecast at ¥37 per share.

We deeply apologize to our shareholders and will continue to strive to recover our performance from the next fiscal year onward, and we would like to express our sincere gratitude for your continued support and patronage.

3. Recording extraordinary losses due to business structure reform

Regarding the business in the United States, in August 2015, the first store in the United States had its grand opening, and as of today, although we are operating six stores in California and the EC business, since entering the United States, the amount of EC sales in the US retail market has increased dramatically, and strengthening the EC foundation is an urgent issue for the Company. In addition, we are also facing issues related to store operations, such as changes in store environments triggered by the impact of COVID-19 and increases in store costs due to soaring prices and labor costs. Based on the above, we have positioned the strengthening of the EC business as the most important measure in the United States business in the future, and centered on the EC business, have decided to promote business structure reform aimed at expanding the scale of business.

As a result, during the nine months ended May 31, 2022, for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, future rent expenses on land and buildings due to business structure reform as provision of allowance for business structure reform expenses of ¥521 million and impairment losses on the current EC system and store assets of ¥77 million were recorded as extraordinary losses.

*Forward-looking statements in this document, such as the financial results forecast, are based on information currently available to the Group and certain assumptions that the Group has deemed reasonable. These statements are not intended as the Group's commitment to achieve them, and actual performance may differ significantly due to various factors.

Disclaimer

Jins Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 68 202 M 518 M 518 M
Net income 2022 2 380 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,0x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 91 610 M 696 M 696 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 3 641
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart JINS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
JINS HOLDINGS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JINS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3 925,00 JPY
Average target price 5 175,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitoshi Tanaka CEO & Representative Director
Yutaka Nakamura Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yukinori Arakawa Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Noboru Kotani Independent Outside Director
Jiro Kokuryo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JINS HOLDINGS INC.-45.79%665
FIELMANN AG-33.05%3 381
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC.-39.28%2 373
SYNSAM AB (PUBL)-18.70%921
MISTER SPEX SE-56.11%166
KITS EYECARE LTD.-19.66%57