Jintai Energy : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders (the ''Shareholders'') of the Company and potential investors that, based on the latest available information and a preliminary review of the consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group expects that the revenue to be approximately HK$14 billion for the year ended 31 December 2020 which has substantially been increased by approximately HK$11 billion as compared to the corresponding period in 2019 and to record a net profit of approximately HK$300 million for the year ended 31 December 2020 as compared to the net loss of approximately HK$600 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the increase in trading volume of fuel oil in the second half of the year due to the increase in fuel oil price and the better cost optimisation of the Company's energy trading business. The increase in net profit was mainly attributable to a gain on the disposal of subsidiaries which is partially offset by the impairment loss of the other receivables due from the aforesaid disposed subsidiaries.

As the Company is still in the process of preparing and finalising the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020, information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Company's management team with reference to the information currently available to the Company and the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020, the same of which has not been completely audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor or the audit committee of the Company and may therefore be subject to changes.

Shareholders and potential investors should read the Company 's annual results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2020 carefully, which is expected to be published in late March 2021.

Hong Kong, 22 March 2021

