Certain A Shares of Huawen Food Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023.

Certain A Shares of Huawen Food Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1096 days starting from 9-SEP-2020 to 10-SEP-2023.



Details:

The company?s holding shareholder, actual controller Zhou Jingsong, Li Bingyu promised not to transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares within 36 months after the listing date.



The company?s shareholder Joyvio (Qingdao) Modern Agriculture Co., Ltd; shareholder, director, and deputy general manager Liu Teyuan; shareholder and supervisor Yang Lin; and other shareholders Ma Peiyuan, Cai Yuanhua, Yang Zhongming, Cheng Jinhua, Li Songtao, Li Shuangyan promised not to transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares within 12 months after the listing date.