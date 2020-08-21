Jiu Rong : FURTHER INFORMATION TO THE AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
0
08/21/2020 | 05:19am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
JIU RONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
久融控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2358)
FURTHER INFORMATION TO THE AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
Reference is made to the announcement of Jiu Rong Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 21 May 2020 in relation to the audited annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Audited Annual Results Announcement").
The Board of Directors would like to provide further information in relation to the auditors' qualified opinion as a result of the auditors were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to satisfy themselves as to the recoverability of the trade receivables of approximately HK$177,737,000 derived from the trading business of Soyea Jiu Rong Technology Company Limited (("Soyea Jiu Rong"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) to Cuba. Soyea Jiu Rong received letter of credits from customers with Banco Nacional de Cuba (a state-owned commercial bank which is nationalized by the Government of Cuba on 26 November 1959) undertakes to settle the letters of credit at maturity before arrange shipment of the goods to Cuba. The Group was first aware the default of settlement by Banco Nacional de Cuba in March 2019, the trading manager of Soyea Jiu Rong visited Cuba customers and Banco Nacional de Cuba urging payment of the letters of credit in early April 2019 and approximately Euro 896,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$7,800,000) has been collected after that in 2019. In December 2019, the general manager of Soyea Jiu Rong visited Cuba and had several meetings with customers in relation to the settlement of letter of credits and issued legal letters to several customers urging for the settlements. Those customers immediately forwarded the settlement messages to Banco Nacional de Cuba. The former president of Banco Nacional de Cuba personally met with the general manager of Soyea Jiu Rong to express his sincerely apology for the default of payment and issued an official letter to acknowledge the liabilities and undertakes to settle all the outstanding amount.
The Company withholds the trading business to Cuba in May 2019. As per the 2019 Audited Results, the Cuba trading contributed approximately 7.20% to the turnover, approximately 13.76% to the Group's gross profit
1
respectively and Cuba's trade receivables represented approximately 8.67% to the total assets of the Group. The financials and operations of the Group will remain stable and healthy even though excluding the Cuba trading business.
The management agreed with the auditor's point of view in relation to the qualified opinion as the management considered the recovery of the funds from Banco Nacional de Cuba arose from the political issues of Cuba that is out of both Banco Nacional de Cuba and the company's control because Cuba has been running out of foreign currency and the Cuba Government strictly controlled the usage of foreign currency.
The audit committee also agreed with the auditor's point of view as well because they understood the political situations of Cuba with the Cuba Government strictly controlled the usage of foreign currency.
In order to address the audit issues and remove the audit qualification, the Group would like to provide below proposals and actions after discussion with auditors:
Plans
Possible audit opinions
Groups' responses and feasibilities
1 The Group reaches a Auditors will remove the The Group has been urging the settlement plan with qualified opinion for the outstanding amounts from Banco
expected timetable
with
financial year ending
31 Nacional de Cuba, our staff in
Banco Nacional de Cuba for
December 2021.
Hangzhou
office
contacted
the
the financial year ending 31
responsible officers for the Asia's
December 2021, and Banco
division of Banco Nacional de Cuba
Nacional de Cuba has to
through emails and our staff in Cuba
follow
the
agreed
office personally visited to Banco
settlement plan to repay its
Nacional de Cuba for repayment on a
outstanding
debts
monthly basis. To response to the
accordingly,
then
such
Group, Banco Nacional de Cuba has
repayment
evidences can
issued
its
outstanding amounts
be sufficient to justify the
confirmation to the Group on a
recoverability
of
the
quarterly basis, i.e. At the end of
outstanding amounts.
March,
June,
September
and
December. The Group also obtained
outstanding
amounts confirmation
letter as at 30 June 2020 from Banco
Nacional de Cuba and repayment
undertaking letter from the current
president of Banco Nacional de Cuba
(the "Undertaking Letter") in July 2020
2
to replace the previous undertaking letter Issued by the former president of Banco Nacional de Cuba and the undertaking will continue in effect until Banco Nacional de Cuba fully repays the outstanding amounts.
The Board has explored all possible ways to recover the outstanding amounts, including the settlement by way of Cuba local currency (CUC). In July 2020, the Group has received
CUC171,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,330,000)_from Banco Nacional de Cuba on 13 July 2020, which will be utilized as general working capital of the Group's Cuba representing office for the coming 12 months. However, the Group will not accept the repayment in CUC to settle all the outstanding amounts as CUC is restricted currency which cannot transfer to other countries and can only spend in Cuba domestically. Moreover, the auditors will propose another qualification on CUC in the Group's financial cash and bank balances due to the restriction on CUC which the Group cannot assess the future economic benefits from CUC.
Due to the shortage of the foreign currency and strict control of the usage of foreign currency by Cuba Government as explained in the Undertaking Letter, Banco Nacional de Cuba indicates that it is unable to provide a detailed settlement
3
timetable
under
current
foreign
exchange conditions and hence, the
Group is unlikely to satisfy auditors'
proposal to provide sufficient audit
evidences
to
remove
audit
qualification in the financial year
ending 31 December 2021.
The Group will continue to urge Banco
Nacional de Cuba for repayment on a
monthly basis actively as mentioned
above, moreover, our senior executive
responsible for Cuba trading business
will personally visit the president of
Banco Nacional de Cuba urging for
repayment when the COVID-19
becomes under control.
2.
If the Group fails to reach a
Auditors
will
propose
The Group will not consider to provide
settlement
plan
with
qualification on (i) the balance
impairment to the trade receivables as
expected
timetable
with
of the trade receivables and (ii)
this will not solve the audit issues and
Banco
Nacional
de
Cuba
impairment loss of the trade
will lead to other audit qualifications.
and
cannot
recover
the
receivables due to
limitation
Moreover, when the Group provides
outstanding
funds
from
on the amount of the
impairment loss on the trade
Banco
Nacional
de
Cuba
impairment loss and whether
receivables, this may mislead Banco
before issuance of the 2021
such
impairment loss should
Nacional de Cuba that they will not
audited annual results and
be recorded in current or prior
need to repay the impairment
the
shortage
of
Cuba
years. This
qualification will
amounts.
foreign
currency
remains
only be removed when Banco
unlikely to improve in the
Nacional
de
Cuba
indicates
foreseeable
future,
the
that it will not settle the
Group
may
consider
to
outstanding amounts and the
provide an impairment loss
amounts
of
the impairment
of the outstanding amounts
loss becomes certain.
due from Banco Nacional de
Cuba
on
the
Group's
For illustration purpose:
financial
statements.
If
the
Group
provides
However,
given
that
if
impairment in 2021, auditors
4
Banco Nacional
de
Cuba
will issue qualified opinions on
continues to undertake that
(i) the balance of the trade
it will settle the outstanding
receivables and (ii) impairment
amounts
and
Banco
loss of the trade receivables for
Nacional de Cuba is still in
the financial year ending 31
normal
operation,
December 2021.
impairment
is
not
an
appropriate
accounting
If Banco Nacional de Cuba
treatment.
indicates that it will not settle
the outstanding
amounts
in
2023 and that the impairment
loss and the balance of trade
receivables
becomes certain,
the audit qualification will be
removed for the financial year
ending 31 December 2023.
3.
If Banco Nacional de Cuba
Auditors
will
propose
The Group will make impairment on
indicates that it will not
qualification
on
the
the outstanding amounts when Banco
settle
the
outstanding
impairment loss of the account
Nacional de Cuba indicates that it will
amounts
and the
Group
receivables
due
to
not settle the outstanding amounts.
then
provides
an
uncertainties on whether such
Yet, taken into account the current
impairment loss in response
impairment
loss
should
be
negotiation with Banco Nacional de
to
that,
auditors
will
recorded in current year or
Cuba, Banco Nacional de Cuba will
remove
the
qualified
prior years. This
qualification
keep on issuing its outstanding
opinion
on
the
will last for two financial years
amounts to the Group on a quarterly
recoverability
of
the
as the current year's profit and
basis and undertakes to repay the
outstanding balance based
loss will affect the comparative
outstanding amounts. The Group will
on the situation that no
figures of next year's financial
not provide any impairment on trade
settlement will be received
report.
receivables until Banco Nacional de
from
Banco
Nacional
de
Cuba indicates that it will not settle the
Cuba.
For illustration purpose:
outstanding amounts.
If Banco Nacional de Cuba
indicates that it will not settle
the outstanding
amounts
in
2020, auditors will propose
qualification
on
the
impairment loss of the account
5
receivables due to uncertainties on whether such impairment loss should be recorded in current year or prior years in 2020 annual report. This qualification will last for two financial years as the 2020 profit and loss will affect the comparative figures of 2021 financial year.
As a result, the qualification will only be able to remove for the financial year ending 31 December 2022.
Taken into account that (i) Banco Nacional de Cuba will continue to issue its confirmation on the outstanding amounts to the Group on a quarterly basis and the current president of Banco Nacional de Cuba undertake to repay its outstanding amounts; and (ii) Banco Nacional de Cuba will not be able to provide a repayment schedule due to the shortage of foreign currency and strict control of the use of foreign currency by the Cuba Government. Auditors do agree with the Group that impairment is not an appropriate way and will not solve the audit issues and leads to other audit qualifications unless Banco Nacional de Cuba indicates that it will not settle the outstanding amounts.
The Group really wants to recover all outstanding amounts and remove the audit qualifications and try all its means to liaise with Banco Nacional de Cuba, yet, the current foreign currency shortage of Cuba is a political issue which is out of the Group's control, the Group really cannot provide a specific timeline to address the audit issue. Further announcement(s) will be issued by the Company as and when necessary if there are material developments of the auditors' qualified opinion in relation to the trade receivables.
The closing price of Company's shares immediately before the date on which the share options were granted was HK$0.126.
By order of the Board
Jiu Rong Holdings Limited
Siu Chi Ming
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 21 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Siu Chi Ming and Mr. Yin Jianwen are the Executive Directors; Mr. Wang Ning, Mr. Chen Zheng and Mr. Yuan Qian Fei are the Independent Non-executive Directors.
Jiu Rong Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 09:18:46 UTC