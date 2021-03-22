Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Jiumaojiu International Holdings Limited    9922   KYG5141L1059

JIUMAOJIU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(9922)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jiumaojiu International : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS AND INVESTMENT IN THE CONSTRUCTION AND ESTABLISHMENT OF JIUMAOJIU NATIONAL SUPPLY CENTER BASE AND CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

03/22/2021 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jiumaojiu International Holdings Limited 九毛九國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9922)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE

ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS

AND INVESTMENT IN THE CONSTRUCTION AND ESTABLISHMENT OF

JIUMAOJIU NATIONAL SUPPLY CENTER BASE

AND

CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS AND INVESTMENT IN THE CONSTRUCTION AND ESTABLISHMENT OF JIUMAOJIU NATIONAL SUPPLY CENTER BASE

The Board is pleased to announce that JMJ Holdings, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Land Use Rights Transfer Agreement with Guangzhou Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau and the Project Investment Agreement with Guangzhou Nansha Economic and Technological Development Zone Bureau of Commerce on March 22, 2021 (after trading hours). Pursuant to the aforementioned agreements, the Company shall, among others, acquire the land use rights of the Land and to construct and establish a multi-functional Jiumaojiu National Supply Chain Center Base (ɘˣɘΌ਷ԶᏐᗡʕːਿή) on the Land. The Project is expected to be completed within three years. Pursuant to the Project Investment Agreement, the total investment amount by the Group in the Project shall be not less than RMB500 million.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the highest applicable percentage ratio in respect of the Consideration under the Listing Rules exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the transaction contemplated under the Project Investment Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules and hence is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into the Land Use Rights Transfer Agreement with the Guangzhou Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau on March 22, 2021 (after trading hours). The principal terms of the Land Use Rights Transfer Agreement are summarized below:

Parties

:

(1) JMJ Holdings

(2) Guangzhou Municipal Planning and Natural Resources

Bureau

Location of the Land

:

North side of Hengli Industrial Park Feng Ma Road,

Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, the PRC* (ʕ਷ᄿ؇޲ᄿψ

̹ዑᖎʈุ෤ඹ৵༩̏ਉ)

Total site area of the Land

:

39,488 sq.m.

Plot ratio of the Land

:

Not less than 3.5

Permitted land uses

:

Industrial use

Term of land use rights

:

20 years

Consideration and

:

RMB22,910,000 to be paid within 30 days from the date of the

payment terms

Land Use Rights Transfer Agreement

INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION AND ESTABLISHMENT OF THE JIUMAOJIU NATIONAL SUPPLY CHAIN CENTER BASE ON THE LAND

In addition, on March 22, 2021 (after trading hours), JMJ Holdings and Guangzhou Nansha Economic and Technological Development Zone Bureau of Commerce entered into the Project Investment Agreement in respect of the investment details for the construction and establishment of the development of Jiumaojiu National Supply Chain Center Base (九毛九全Ꮠᗡʕːਿή) on the Land. The principal terms of the Project Investment Agreement are as follows:

Parties

  • : (1) JMJ Holdings

    (2) Guangzhou Nansha Economic and Technological

    Development Zone Bureau of Commerce

    Location

  • : the Land

    Investment amount

  • : The investment amount of the Project shall be not less than RMB500 million in aggregate, which is determined based on the terms set out in the Project Investment Agreement which prescribes that the magnitude of investment of the Project shall be not less than RMB9,524 per sq.m.

Accordingly, the investment shall be made in the following manner (i) approximately RMB23 million for the costs of the acquisition of land use rights and relevant taxes, (ii) approximately RMB400 million for the construction of new buildings and ancillary facilities and the purchase of equipment for the setting up and operation of the Jiumaojiu National Supply Chain Center Base, and (iii) the balance of approximately RMB77 million as general working capital for the Project.

It is currently expected that the investment amount will be made within three years from the date of the Land Use Rights Transfer Agreement (i) approximately RMB150 million by the end of 2021, (ii) approximately RMB250 million by the end of

  • 2022 and (iii) approximately RMB100 million by the end of

  • 2023 (subject to the actual progress of construction works).

Details of the project:

JMJ Holdings will be responsible for the construction, operation and management of the Project. The Project shall mainly comprise supply chain facilities, including the new central kitchen, and facilities and equipment on food processing, food safety and sanitation, storage and logistics, and quality control. The Project shall also comprise a corporate culture exhibition center, training center and a research and development center. The construction of the Project should be initiated within three months from the date of the delivery of the Land. The Project should be in operation within 24 months from the starting date of the construction.

Consideration

Pursuant to the Project Investment Agreement, the total investment amount shall not be less than RMB500 million, which includes the costs of the acquisition of land use rights of RMB22,910,000 pursuant to the Land Use Rights Transfer Agreement, and the costs of the construction and establishment of Jiumaojiu National Supply Chain Center Base. The Board considers that the Consideration to be paid under the Project Investment Agreement is fair and reasonable, having taken into account the costs of the acquisition of land use rights, the estimated costs of the construction and development of Jiumaojiu National Supply Chain Center Base, the location of the Land, the current market conditions, and business prospects.

The source of funds for the Consideration will be satisfied by the portion of the net proceeds from the Global Offering of approximately HKD76.4 million, which was originally planned to be used for opening one new central kitchen in Foshan by 2021, and the remaining balance will be financed by internal resources of the Group.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION AND INVESTMENT

As the Group continues to expand its restaurant network in China, the existing central kitchen in Guangdong Province is expected to reach its full production capacity in the near future. In order to better support the expansion of its restaurant network, the Group plans to utilize the Land by establishing a multi-functional Jiumaojiu National Supply Chain Center at Hengli Industrial Park in Guangzhou. The Group aims to further strengthen its supply chain capabilities and enhance its standardized supply chain management through the Project to better leverage on the economies of scale, effectively reduce costs and enhance the profitability of the Group's restaurant operations. The Jiumaojiu National Supply Chain Center would provide multiple functions to the Group, including the operation of a new central kitchen, logistics, storage, food safety, quality control, research and development, staff training, display areas and procurement. As such, the Board considers that the development and establishment of the Jiumaojiu National Supply Chain Center will provide a solid foundation for the Group's current and future business operation and benefit the Group in maintaining better control over key aspects of the Group's business operation, including food safety, quality control and research development so as to better support the Group's expansion of its restaurant network.

As such, the Board believes that the Acquisition and Investment are in alignment with the Group's overall strategic development and would benefit the expansion of the Group's restaurant network and the Group's long-term business development.

The Directors consider that the Acquisition and Investment is conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business. The Directors further consider that the Acquisition and Investment is in the interests of the Group and Shareholders as a whole and the terms thereof are on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable.

CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

As set out in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" of the Prospectus, approximately 4.0% of the total net proceeds from the Global Offering or approximately HKD76.4 million will be used for opening a new central kitchen in Foshan, Guangdong Province, the PRC by 2021. The Land is located at a prime industrial location in Hengli Industrial Park in Guangzhou and is equipped with related facilities and comprehensive commercial amenities. Further, the Land being located in a different area of Guangdong Province enables the Group to further enhance its supply chain capabilities and extend its supply network coverage to support the Group's future restaurant network expansion plan.

In view of the above and having taken into account the favorable terms of the Acquisition and Investment and support from the local government, the Board is of the view that it is advantageous for the Group to open the new central kitchen in Guangzhou instead of Foshan as part of the Project and that the above change in use of proceeds from the Global Offering would allow the Company to deploy its financial resources more efficiently for generating a return to the Shareholders and therefore, is in the best interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole and it will not have any material adverse effect on the business and operations of the Group.

INFORMATION OF THE PARTIES

The Group

The Company is an investment holding company and the Group is a leading Chinese cuisine restaurant brand manager and operator in China, focusing on serving cuisines with quick services, and creating a casual and upscale ambience with modern decoration of our restaurants which are primarily located in shopping malls.

JMJ Holdings

JMJ Holdings is a company established in the PRC with limited liability and is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. It is the investment holding company of the Group in the PRC.

Guangzhou Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau

Guangzhou Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau is a local governmental body of the PRC, which is responsible for, among other things, administering the examination and approval of land planning, assignment and transfer of the land use rights of the state-owned land in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, the PRC.

Guangzhou Nansha Economic and Technological Development Zone Bureau of Commerce

Guangzhou Nansha Economic and Technological Development Zone Bureau of Commerce is a local governmental body of the PRC, which is responsible for, among other things, the promotion of economic and trade cooperation in the development area of Nansha Economic and Technological Development Zone, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, the PRC.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, Guangzhou Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau, Guangzhou Nansha Economic and Technological Development Zone Bureau of Commerce and their ultimate beneficial owner(s) are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules).

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the highest applicable percentage ratio in respect of the Consideration under the Listing Rules exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the transaction contemplated under the Project Investment Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules and hence is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

Unless otherwise defined, the following expressions in this announcement shall have the following meanings:

"Acquisition and Investment"

the acquisition of land use rights of the Land by JMJ Holdings

pursuant to the Land Use Rights Transfer Agreement and the

investment on the Project pursuant to the Project Investment

Agreement

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

Jiumaojiu International Holdings Limited (九毛九國際控股有

限公司), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with

limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board

of the Stock Exchange

"Consideration"

the total investment amount of the Project of not less than

RMB500 million (inclusive of the costs of the acquisition of land

use rights of RMB22,910,000 pursuant to the Land Use Rights

Transfer Agreement)

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Global Offering"

the Hong Kong public offering and the international offering of

the shares of the Company on January 15, 2020

"Guangzhou Municipal

Guangzhou Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau*

Planning and Natural

(ᄿψ̹஝ྌձІ್༟๕҅)

Resources Bureau"

"Guangzhou Nansha Economic

Guangzhou Nansha Economic and Technological Development

and Technological

Zone Bureau of Commerce*€ᄿψیӍ຾᏶Ҧஔක೯ਜਠਕ҅

Development Zone Bureau

of Commerce "

"HKD"

Hong Kong Dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"JMJ Holdings"

Jiumaojiu (Guangzhou) Holdings Limited (ɘˣɘ€ᄿψછٰ

Ϟࠢʮ̡), a limited company established under the laws of the

PRC on May 27, 2019 and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary

of the Company

"Land"

the parcel of land numbered 2021NGY-2 and located at the

north side of Hengli Industrial Park Feng Ma Road, Guangzhou,

Guangdong Province, the PRC* (ʕ਷ᄿ؇޲ᄿψ̹ዑᖎʈุ෤

ඹ৵༩̏ਉ) with a site area of approximately 39,488 sq.m.

"Land Use Rights Transfer

the State-owned Construction Land Use Rights Transfer

Agreement"

Agreement (਷Ϟܔண͜ήԴ͜ᛆɺή̈ᜫΥΝ) entered into

between JMJ Holdings and Guangzhou Municipal Planning and

Natural Resources Bureau on March 22, 2021

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, and for the purpose of this

announcement, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special

Administrative Region and Taiwan

"Project"

the construction and establishment of Jiumaojiu National Supply

Chain Center Base (ɘˣɘΌ਷ԶᏐᗡʕːਿή) on the Land

"Project Investment

the Project Investment Agreement (ධͦҳ༟՘ᙄ) entered into

Agreement"

between JMJ Holdings and Guangzhou Nansha Economic and

Technological Development Zone Bureau of Commerce on March

22, 2021 in respect of the investment details of the Project

"Prospectus"

the prospectus of the Company dated December 30, 2019

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Shareholder(s)"

the shareholder(s) of the Company

"sq.m."

square metre(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"%"

per cent.

Hong Kong, March 22, 2021

By order of the Board

Jiumaojiu International Holdings Limited

Guan Yihong

Chairman

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Guan Yihong as chairman and executive Director and Mr. Li Zhuoguang, Ms. Cui Longyu and Mr. He Chengxiao as executive Directors, and Mr. Deng Tao, Mr. Zhong Weibin and Mr. Ivan Xu as independent non-executive

Directors.

* for identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Jiumaojiu International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 14:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JIUMAOJIU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:27aJIUMAOJIU INTERNATIONAL  : Discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisiti..
PU
02/01JIUMAOJIU INTERNATIONAL  : Nomura Starts Jiumaojiu International Holdings at Buy..
MT
2020JIUMAOJIU INTERNATIONAL  : Shares Slide 6% as Two Shareholders Trim Stakes in Co..
MT
2020JIUMAOJIU INTERNATIONAL  : Announcement of interim results for the six months en..
PU
2020JIUMAOJIU INTERNATIONAL  : Completion of (1) top-up placing of existing shares (..
PU
2020JIUMAOJIU INTERNATIONAL  : Supplemental announcement (1) top-up placing of exist..
PU
2020China biotech InnoCare raises $288 million in Hong Kong IPO - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 716 M 417 M 417 M
Net income 2020 40,0 M 6,16 M 6,16 M
Net cash 2020 1 863 M 286 M 286 M
P/E ratio 2020 811x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 35 748 M 5 494 M 5 495 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales 2021 6,75x
Nbr of Employees 9 962
Free-Float 41,9%
Chart JIUMAOJIU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jiumaojiu International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JIUMAOJIU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 25,50 CNY
Last Close Price 24,60 CNY
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yi Hong Guan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zhuo Guang Li CFO, Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Tao Deng Independent Non-Executive Director
Wei Bin Zhong Independent Non-Executive Director
Ivan Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JIUMAOJIU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED24.36%5 016
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION3.66%164 369
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.2.49%41 811
YUM! BRANDS, INC.-0.55%32 403
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.6.06%26 351
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.6.01%19 529
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ