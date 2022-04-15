Homepage Equities United States Nasdaq Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. News Summary JZXN KYG514001026 JIUZI HOLDINGS, INC. (JZXN) Add to my list Delayed Nasdaq - 04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT 1.300 USD +2.36% 04:12p JIUZI : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 20-F/A) PU 04/04 JIUZI : EXTENSION AGREEMENT - Form 6-K PU 03/29 JIUZI : Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Skywell Automobile, the Manufacturer of Leading Chinese Electric Vehicle Skyworth - Form 6-K PU Summary Quotes Charts News Company Financials Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Jiuzi : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 20-F/A) 04/15/2022 | 04:12pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 20-F/A (AMENDMENT NO. 2) (Mark One) ☐REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(B) OR 12(G) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 OR ☒ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 OR ☐TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 OR ☐SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to Commission file number: 001-40405 Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) Cayman Islands (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) No.168 Qianjiang Nongchang Gengwen Road, 15th Floor Economic and Technological Development Zone Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou City Zhejiang Province 310000 People's Republic of China +86-0571-82651956 (Address of principal executive offices) Shuibo Zhang, Chief Executive Officer No.168 Qianjiang Nongchang Gengwen Road, 15th Floor Economic and Technological Development Zone Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou City Zhejiang Province 310000 People's Republic of China (Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or Facsimile number and Address of Company Contact Person) Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share JZXN Nasdaq Capital Market Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act: None Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report: 21,426,844 ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2021. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. ☐Yes ☒No If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. ☐Yes ☒No Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. ☒Yes☐No Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). ☒Yes☐No Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or an emerging growth company. See definition of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☐ Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing: U.S. GAAP ☒ International Financial Reporting Standards as issued Other ☐ by the International Accounting Standards Board ☐ If "Other" has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow. ☐Item 17 ☐Item 18 If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). ☐Yes ☒No (APPLICABLE ONLY TO ISSUERS INVOLVED IN BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS DURING THE PAST FIVE YEARS) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed all documents and reports required to be filed by Sections 12, 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 subsequent to the distribution of securities under a plan confirmed by a court. ☐Yes ☐No Explanatory Note Jiuzi Holdings Inc. is filing this Amendment No. 2 to Form 20-F (the "Amendment No. 2") to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended October 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 8, 2022, which was subsequently amended on March 15, 2022 (the "Original Filings"), to update the information regarding the Company's variable interest entities (the "VIEs") and non-VIE subsidiaries, in which the Consolidated Statements of Operations Information in Item 3 has been adjusted, and the amount due to the parent company from the VIE in addition to the amount due to the other non-VIE subsidiaries of the Company in Note 3 has been included. As required by Rule 12b-15 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, new certifications by our chief executive officer and chief financial officer are being filed as exhibits to this Amendment No. 2. This Amendment No. 2 speaks as of the filing date of the Original Filings. Other than as set forth above, this Amendment No. 2 does not, and does not purport to, amend, update or restate any other information or disclosure included in the Original Filings, or reflect any events that have occurred since the date thereof. Table of Contents Page PART I ITEM 1. IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS 1 ITEM 2. OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE 1 ITEM 3. KEY INFORMATION 1 ITEM 4. INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY 35 ITEM 4A. UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS 61 ITEM 5. OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS 61 ITEM 6. DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES 73 ITEM 7. MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS 79 ITEM 8. FINANCIAL INFORMATION 84 ITEM 9. THE OFFER AND LISTING 85 ITEM 10. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 86 ITEM 11. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK 104 ITEM 12. DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES OTHER THAN EQUITY SECURITIES 104 PART II ITEM 13. DEFAULTS, DIVIDEND ARREARAGES AND DELINQUENCIES 105 ITEM 14. MATERIAL MODIFICATIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS AND USE OF PROCEEDS 105 ITEM 15. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES 105 ITEM 16A. AUDIT COMMITTEE FINANCIAL EXPERT 106 ITEM 16B. CODE OF ETHICS 106 ITEM 16C. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT FEES AND SERVICES 106 ITEM 16D. EXEMPTIONS FROM THE LISTING STANDARDS FOR AUDIT COMMITTEES 107 ITEM 16E. PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES BY THE ISSUER AND AFFILIATED PURCHASERS 107 ITEM 16F. CHANGE IN REGISTRANT'S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT 107 ITEM 16G. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 107 ITEM 16H. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURE 107 ITEM 16I. DISCLOSURE REGARDING FOREIGN JURISDICTIONS THAT PREVENT INSPECTIONS 107 PART III ITEM 17. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 108 ITEM 18. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 108 ITEM 19. EXHIBITS 108 i Conventions Used in this Annual Report Unless otherwise indicated or the context requires otherwise, references in this annual report: ● "Affiliated Entities" refers to our subsidiaries, Zhejiang Jiuzi, our VIE; and Shangli Jiuzi; ● "China" or the "PRC" refers to the People's Republic of China, excluding Taiwan and the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau for the purposes of this annual report only; ● "Guangxi Zhitongche" refers to Guangxi Nanning Zhitongche New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a PRC company which is 90% owned by Hangzhou Zhitongche; ● "Hangzhou Zhitongche" refers to Hangzhou Zhitongche Technology Co., Ltd., a PRC company wholly owned by Zhejiang Jiuzi; ● "Jiuzi HK" refers to Jiuzi (HK) Limited, a limited liability company organized under the laws of Hong Kong; ● "Jiuzi New Energy" refers to Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Network Technology Co., Ltd., a PRC company wholly owned by Zhejiang Jiuzi; ● "Jiuzi WFOE" refers to Zhejiang Navalant New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd, a limited liability company organized under the laws of the PRC, which is wholly-owned by Jiuzi HK; ● "Ordinary shares" refer to the ordinary shares of the Company, par value US$0.001 per share; ● "Shangli Jiuzi" refers to Shangli Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd., a PRC company and 59% owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Jiuzi; ● "VIE" refers to Zhejiang Jiuzi, our variable interest entity; ● "VIE Agreements" refers to a series of contractual arrangements, including the Exclusive Business Cooperation Agreement, the Exclusive Option Agreement and the Share Pledge Agreement between Jiuzi WFOE and VIE; ● "Zhejiang Jiuzi" refers to Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd., our VIE in the PRC; and ● "2021 Plan" refers to an equity incentive plan we adopted on July 6, 2021. Our business is conducted by Zhejiang Jiuzi, our VIE in the PRC, using Renminbi, or RMB, the official currency of China. Our consolidated financial statements are presented in United States dollars. Changes in the exchange rate will affect the amount of our obligations and the value of our assets in terms of United States dollars which may result in an increase or decrease in the amount of our obligations (expressed in dollars) and the value of our assets, including accounts receivable (expressed in dollars). This annual report on 20-F contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollar amounts at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. The relevant exchange rates are listed below:

Ended For the Year

Ended For the Year

Ended October 31,

2021 October 31,

2020 October 31,

We have relied on statistics provided by a variety of publicly-available sources regarding China's expectations of growth. We did not, directly or indirectly, sponsor or participate in the publication of such materials, and these materials are not incorporated in this annual report other than to the extent specifically cited in this annual report. We have sought to provide current information in this annual report and believe that the statistics provided in this annual report remain up-to-date and reliable, and these materials are not incorporated in this annual report other than to the extent specifically cited in this annual report. Except where otherwise stated, all ordinary share accounts provided herein are on a pre-share-increase basis. ii SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain matters discussed in this report may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, those discussed under "Item 3-Key Information-Risk Factors," "Item 4-Information on the Company," "Item 5-Operating and Financial Review and Prospects," and elsewhere in this report, as well as factors which may be identified from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or in the documents where such forward-looking statements appear. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this report reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date this report is signed. Except as required by law, we assume no responsibility for updating any forward-looking statements. iii PART I ITEM 1. IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS Not applicable for annual reports on Form 20-F. ITEM 2. OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE Not applicable for annual reports on Form 20-F. ITEM 3. KEY INFORMATION A. Selected Financial Data Summary of Financial Position and Cash Flows Jiuzi Holdings Inc., Subsidiaries and the VIE The consolidated financial statements included in this annual report reflect financial position and cash flows of the registrant, Cayman Islands incorporated parent company, Jiuzi Holdings Inc. Limited, together with those of its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis. The tables below are condensed consolidating schedules summarizing separately the financial position and cash flows of the registrant, Cayman Islands incorporated parent company, Jiuzi Holdings Inc. Limited ("Parent Company" in the tables below), and its subsidiaries ("Non-VIE subsidiaries" in the tables below), together with eliminating adjustments: Consolidated Statements of Operations Information For the year ended October 31, 2021 Parent Non-VIE subsidiaries VIE and its subsidiaries Elimination Consolidated Revenues $ - $ 1,433,167 $ 9,536,987 $ (1,433,167 ) $ 9,536,987 Net Income (loss) $ (529,961 ) $ 1,307,998 $ - $ - $ 778,037 Comprehensive income $ (529,961 ) $ 1,340,198 $ 574,857 $ - $ 1,385,094 For the year ended October 31, 2020 Parent Non-VIE subsidiaries VIE and its consolidated subsidiary Elimination Consolidated Revenues $ - $ 3,423,542 $ 8,210,595 $ (3,423,542 ) $ 8,210,595 Net Income $ - 3,423,542 $ - $ - $ 3,423,542 Comprehensive income $ - $ 3,423,542 $ 146,303 $ - $ 3,569,845 For the year ended October 31, 2019 Parent Non-VIE subsidiaries VIE and its consolidated subsidiary Elimination Consolidated Revenues $ - $ 3,206,267 $ 7,978,099 $ (3,206,267 ) $ 7,978,099 Net Income $ - $ 3,206,267 $ - $ - $ 3,206,267 Comprehensive income $ - $ 3,206,267 $ (116,437 ) $ - $ 3,089,830 Consolidated Balance Sheets Information For the year ended October 31, 2021 Parent Non-VIE subsidiaries VIE and its consolidated subsidiary Elimination Consolidated Current assets $ 12,283,511 $ 9,334,307 $ 15,285,949 $ (14,683,563 ) $ 22,220,204 Investments in subsidiaries and VIE $ 10,045,492 $ 8,725,542 $ - $ (18,771,034 ) $ - Total assets $ 22,329,003 $ 18,059,849 $ 21,218,669 $ (33,454,597 ) $ 28,152,924 Total liabilities $ 4,232 $ 8,014,357 $ 12,493,127 $ (14,688,164 ) $ 5,823,552 Shareholders' equity $ 22,324,771 $ 10,045,492 $ 8,725,542 $ (18,766,433 ) $ 22,329,372 1 For the year ended October 31, 2020 Parent Non-VIE subsidiaries VIE and its consolidated subsidiary Elimination Consolidated Current assets $ - $ 3,423,542 $ 6,474,933 $ (3,423,542 ) $ 6,474,933 Investments in subsidiaries and VIE $ 8,215,176 $ 4,791,634 $ - $ (13,006,810 ) $ - Total assets $ 8,215,176 $ 8,215,176 $ 11,904,514 $ (22,905,285 ) $ 5,429,581 Total liabilities $ - $ - $ 7,112,880 $ (3,423,542 ) $ 3,689,338 Shareholders' equity $ 8,215,176 $ 8,215,176 $ 4,791,634 $ (13,006,810 ) $ 8,215,176 For the year ended October 31, 2019 Parent Non-VIE subsidiaries VIE and its

consolidated

subsidiary Elimination Consolidated Current assets $ - $ 3,206,267 $ 6,049,537 $ (3,206,267 ) $ 6,049,537 Investments in subsidiaries and VIE $ 4,655,097 $ 1,448,830 $ - $ (6,103,927 ) $ - Total assets $ 4,655,097 $ 4,655,097 $ 7,066,067 $ (9,310,194 ) $ 7,066,067 Total liabilities $ - $ - $ 5,617,237 $ (3,206,267 ) $ 2,410,970 Shareholders' equity $ 4,655,097 $ 4,655,097 $ 1,448,830 $ (6,103,927 ) $ 4,655,097 Consolidated Cash Flows Information For the year ended October 31, 2021 Parent Non-VIE subsidiaries VIE and its consolidated subsidiary Elimination Consolidated Net cash provided by operating activities $ (8,878,937 ) $ 7,890,895 $ (1,160,565 ) $ (2,662,530 ) $ (4,811,137 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ - $ (7,500,000 ) $ (1,485,306 ) 7,500,000 $ (1,485,306 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ 12,809,240 $ 7,500,000 $ 38,916 $ (7,500,000 ) $ 12,848,156 For the year ended October 31, 2020 Parent Non-VIE subsidiaries VIE and its consolidated subsidiary Elimination Consolidated Net cash used in operating activities $ - $ - $ 515,297 $ - $ 515,297 Net cash used in investing activities $ - $ - $ (26,288 ) $ - $ (26,288 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ - $ - $ (164,056 ) $ - $ (164,056 ) For the year ended October 31, 2019 Parent Non-VIE subsidiaries VIE and its consolidated subsidiary Elimination Consolidated Net cash used in operating activities $ - $ - $ (1,082,855 ) $ - $ (1,082,855 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ - $ - $ (10,197 ) $ - $ (10,197 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ - $ - $ 386,137 $ - $ 386,137 Exchange Rate Information Our financial information is presented in U.S. dollars. Our functional currency is Renminbi ("RMB"), the currency of the PRC. Transactions which are denominated in currencies other than RMB are translated into RMB at the exchange rate quoted by the People's Bank of China at the dates of the transactions. Exchange gains and losses resulting from transactions denominated in a currency other than the RMB are included in statements of operations as foreign currency transaction gains or losses. Our financial statements have been translated into U.S. dollars in accordance with Statement of Financial Accounting Standard ("SFAS") No. 52, "Foreign Currency Translation", which was subsequently codified within Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 830, "Foreign Currency Matters". The financial information is first prepared in RMB and then is translated into U.S. dollars at period-end exchange rates as to assets and liabilities and average exchange rates as to revenue and expenses. Capital accounts are translated at their historical exchange rates when the capital transactions occurred. The effects of foreign currency translation adjustments are included as a component of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) in shareholders' equity. 2 Translation adjustments included in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) amounted to $ 541,615 and $(60,426) as of October 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The balance sheet amounts, with the exception of shareholders' equity at October 31, 2021 and 2020 were translated at RMB 6.39675 and RMB 6.69247 to $1.00, respectively. The shareholders' equity accounts were stated at their historical rate. The average translation rates applied to the statement of income accounts for the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 were RMB 6.42420 and RMB 6.41640 to $1.00, respectively. Cash flows are also translated at average translation rates for the periods, therefore, amounts reported on the statement of cash flows will not necessarily agree with changes in the corresponding balances on the consolidated balance sheet. We make no representation that any RMB or U.S. dollar amounts could have been, or could be, converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all. The PRC government imposes control over its foreign currency reserves in part through direct regulation of the conversion of RMB into foreign exchange and through restrictions on foreign trade. We do not currently engage in currency hedging transactions. 3.B. Capitalization and Indebtedness Not applicable for annual reports on Form 20-F. 3.C. Reasons for the Offer and Use of Proceeds Not applicable for annual reports on Form 20-F. 3.D. Risk Factors Risks Related to Our Business and Industry

We rely on China's automotive industry for our net revenues and future growth, the prospects of which are subject to many uncertainties, including government regulations and policies. We rely on China's automotive industry for our net revenues and future growth. We have greatly benefited from the rapid growth of China's automotive industry during the past few years. However, the prospects of China's automotive industry are subject to many uncertainties, including those relating to general economic conditions in China, the urbanization rate of China's population and the cost of automobiles. In addition, government policies may have a considerable impact on the growth of the automotive industry in China. For example, in an effort to alleviate traffic congestion and improve air quality, a number of cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Tianjin, Harbin, and Hangzhou, have issued regulations to limit the number of new passenger car plates issued each year starting from 2010. In 2018, Beijing local government extended for another year existing restrictions on private vehicle use, which greatly reduced the number of automobiles on the road. On the bright side, both central and local governments in China have adopted a series of favorable policies targeted at new energy vehicle manufacturers. For example, on January 29, 2019, the Development and Reformation Commission released a national development plan that launched a new energy public transportation vehicle subsidy plan and reinforced the existing battery infrastructure development. On June 6, 2019, the Development and Reformation Commission released a proposal that eliminates restrictions on NEV purchase and use. Such regulatory developments, as well as other uncertainties, may affect the growth prospects of China's automotive industry, and in turn reduce consumer demand for automobiles. If automakers, auto dealers or automotive service providers reduce their marketing expenditures as a result, our business, financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected. Our business is substantially dependent on our collaboration with our suppliers, including automakers, auto dealers, and automotive service providers, and our agreements with them typically do not contain long-term contractual commitments. Our business is substantially dependent on our collaboration with automakers, auto dealers and automotive service providers. We generally enter into letters of intent for the cooperation on sales and services with them without imposing any contractual obligations requiring them to maintain their relationships with us beyond the completion of each such event we organize or beyond the contractual term. Accordingly, there is no guarantee for future cooperation after the event and there is no assurance that we can maintain stable and long-term business relationships with any such automakers. Further, there is no written contract between us and the battery factories or 4S stores; there is no guarantee that the battery factories and 4S stores will continue their cooperative relationship with us, or we may suffer a loss if they do not honor the oral agreements/commitment with us. If a significant number of our industry vehicle buyers terminate or do not renew their agreements with us and we are not able to replace these business partners on commercial reasonable terms in a timely manner or at all, our business, results of operations and financial condition would be materially and adversely affected. 3 Other factors that may influence the adoption of alternative fuel vehicles, and specifically electric vehicles, include: ● perceptions about electric vehicle quality, safety, design, performance and cost, especially if adverse events or accidents occur that are linked to the quality or safety of electric vehicles, and the speed of the vehicles and battery performance; ● perceptions about vehicle safety in general, in particular safety issues that may be attributed to the use of advanced technology, including electric vehicle and regenerative braking systems, battery overheating issues and periodic maintenance requirements; ● the limited range over which electric vehicles may be driven on a single battery charge and the speed at which batteries can be recharged; ● the decline of an electric vehicle's range resulting from deterioration over time in the battery's ability to hold a charge; ● concerns about electric grid capacity and reliability as the increase in electricity load of NEVs may cause a gap in the area's installed power supply capacity and transmission line capacity; ● the availability of NEVs, including plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, which are still new compared to traditional gasoline vehicles and many vehicle manufacturers do not have the technology and/or experience to produce NEVs; ● improvements in the fuel economy of the internal combustion engine; ● the availability of service for electric vehicles; ● the environmental consciousness of consumers; ● access to charging stations, standardization of electric vehicle charging systems and consumers' perceptions about convenience and cost to charge an electric vehicle; ● the availability of tax and other governmental incentives to purchase and operate electric vehicles or future regulation requiring increased use of nonpolluting vehicles; ● perceptions about and the actual cost of alternative fuel; and ● macroeconomic factors. Any of the factors described above may cause current or potential vehicle buyers not to purchase NEVs. If the market for electric vehicles does not develop as we expect or develops more slowly than we expect, our business, prospects, financial condition and operating results will be affected. We may be affected by the perceptions about electric vehicle quality, safety, design, performance, and cost, especially if adverse events or accidents occur that are linked to the quality or safety of electric vehicles, and the speed of the vehicles and battery performance. Our growth is highly dependent upon the consumers' adoption of electric vehicles in general. The market for alternative fuel vehicles, especially for electric vehicles, is still relatively new. Though the market is rapidly evolving with changing technologies, customers' demand for electric vehicles may fluctuate significantly due to various factors. Such factors include price competition, additional competitors, evolving government regulation and industry standards, frequent new vehicle announcements, safety concerns, and changing consumer behavior. If the electric vehicle market does not develop as we expect or electric vehicles are subject to an elevated risk related to quality, safety, design, performance, and cost, our business, prospects, financial condition, and operating results will be harmed. We aim to provide vehicles buyers with comprehensive customer solutions. However, to the extent that there are safety concerns or limitations to the vehicles' speed, battery performance, and other technical limits, we rely heavily on the manufacturers and their technology development, which is beyond our control and expertise. Besides, there could be unanticipated challenges that may hinder our ability to provide our solutions or business development. Our reputation and business may be materially and adversely affected to the extent we might be unable to anticipate industry development and customer perceptions. 4 We may be affected by perceptions about vehicle safety in general, particularly safety issues that may be attributed to the use of advanced technology, including electric vehicle and regenerative braking systems, battery overheating issues, and periodic maintenance requirements. Developments in electric vehicles technology may materially and adversely affect our business and prospects in ways we do not currently anticipate. Any safety concerns could impact the entire electric vehicle industry, whichever manufacturers produce such vehicles. For instance, safety concerns for lithium-ion battery packs and the adverse accidents related to the Chevrolet Volt battery pack fires substantially affected customer perceptions about electric vehicles. Any failure by the manufacturers to successfully react to safety issues could materially harm our competitive position and growth prospects. Furthermore, even if the manufacturers are able to keep pace with changes in technology and develop newer, safer models, customers may still associate safety concerns with advanced technology in general and, as a result, our competitiveness may suffer. In addition, we will need to re-train our staff to keep up with the changing technologies and to learn the new models. As technologies change, we plan to provide vehicle buyers with a selection of new models with the latest technology, particularly battery technology, which could involve substantial costs and lower investment returns for existing vehicles. There can be no assurance that we will be able to compete effectively with alternative vehicles or source. We may be affected by the limited range over which electric vehicles may be driven on a single battery charge and the speed at which batteries can be recharged. Most all-electric vehicles can last 100-200 miles on a single full charge. However, many factors will accelerate the power consumption and shorten the cruising range, including external temperatures, the use of radio or air-conditioning systems, elevated terrain, and constant acceleration and braking. Though a single fully charged electric vehicle is well situated to journeys within cities and suburbs, its cruising range is still much less than a gasoline car that typically runs 350-400 miles on a full tank of gas. Furthermore, the speed at which the battery can be recharged differs between traditional fuel cars and electric vehicles. Generally, refueling a gasoline car takes a few minutes while recharging an electric vehicle can take 25-60 minutes using fast chargers and several hours with slower chargers, depending on the battery size and charging speed. Under extreme weather conditions, the range of battery charging time plummets dramatically. If the manufacturers fail to address the limited range over which electric vehicles may be driven on a single battery charge and the speed at which batteries can be recharged, we may be failed to attract new NEV buyers. It may also adversely impact our financial condition and results of operations. The electric vehicle market development relies on the electric grid capacity and reliability as the increase in electric vehicles' electricity load may cause a gap in the area's installed power supply capacity and transmission line capacity. The growth of the electric vehicle market depends on adequate charging infrastructure and consumer perception of charging efficiency. According to the World Resources Institute's report on NEVs' impact on China's electric grid (source: https://www.wri.org.cn/sites/default/files/), the urban power grid's peak load will increase by 10% to 11%, the maximum load demand to 1,000 to 4,000MW, due to NEVs in the next couple of decades. The location and the charging time for electric vehicles are critical to the grid development, as excess demand can overburden the grid at peak hours. Such an increase may cause a gap in the installed power supply capacity and the transmission line capacity in certain areas. In addition, the popularization of fast charging will add to the complexity and uncertainty of the electric vehicles' efficiency, mainly due to the uncertainties of charging time and capacities of charging multiple NEVs simultaneously. The advancement of the battery technology and electric vehicles' grid load will require significant and thoughtful investment in a network of charging stations. Not to mention that installing a charger at a home or commercial site requires cooperating with local permitting and inspection regulations. Accordingly, the electric vehicle market would require a higher standard for electric grid capacity, electric grid reliability, power supply capacity, and transmission line capacity. If the utilities and grid concerns are not addressed in the future, the electric vehicle market and our business development could be materially and adversely affected. 5 The unavailability, reduction or elimination of government and economic incentives or government policies which are favorable for electric vehicles and domestically produced vehicles could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, operating results and prospects. Our growth depends significantly on the availability and amounts of government subsidies, economic incentives and government policies that support the growth of NEVs generally and electric vehicles specifically. On April 10, 2018, President Xi Jinping vowed to open China's economy further and lower import tariffs on products including cars, in a speech during the Boao Forum. According to an announcement by the Chinese government, the tariff on imported passenger vehicles (other than those originating in the United States of America) will be reduced to 15% starting from July 1, 2018. As a result, our pricing advantage could be diminished. On June 28, 2018, the National Development and Reform Commission, or NDRC, and the Ministry of Commerce, or the MOFCOM, promulgated the Special Administrative Measures for Market Access of Foreign Investment, or the Negative List, effective on July 28, 2018, under which the limits on foreign ownership of auto manufacturers will be lifted by 2022 for internal combustion engines vehicles and in 2018 for NEVs. As a result, foreign electrical vehicles competitors, such as Tesla, could build wholly-owned facilities in China without the need for a domestic joint venture partner. These changes could increase our competition and reduce our pricing advantage. Our vehicles also benefit from government policies including tariffs on imported cars. However, China's central government has announced a phase-out schedule for the subsidies provided for purchasers of certain NEVs, which provides that the amount of subsidies provided for purchasers of certain NEVs in 2021 will be reduced by 20% as compared to 2020 levels. Any reduction in national subsidies will also lower the maximum local subsidies that can be provided. Furthermore, China's central government provides certain local governments with funds and subsidies to support the roll out of a charging infrastructure. See "Regulation- Government Policies Relating to New Energy Vehicles in the PRC." These policies are subject to change and beyond our control. We cannot assure you that any changes would be favorable to our business. Furthermore, any reduction, elimination or discriminatory application of government subsidies and economic incentives because of policy changes, the reduced need for such subsidies and incentives due to the perceived success of electric vehicles, fiscal tightening or other factors may result in the diminished competitiveness of the alternative fuel vehicle industry generally or our electric vehicles in particular. Any of the foregoing could materially and adversely affect our business, results of operations, financial condition and prospects. We may fail to successfully grow or operate our franchise business as our franchisees may fail to operate the franchise stores effectively or we may be unable to maintain our relationships with our franchisees. We generate our revenues through initial franchise fees and sales commissions. We expect our revenues to increase as we grow. We rely on our existing franchisees to open and operate new vehicle stores and our ability to attract new franchisees. Our franchisees are independent operators and are responsible for the profitability and financial viability of their franchisee stores. However, if our franchisees fail to operate their stores effectively or grow their operations, our financial condition and results of operations may be materially and adversely affected. Upon expiration of the franchise agreement, we may not be able to renew because it is subject to mutual agreement by both parties. If we fail to renew the franchise agreement, it may also adversely impact our financial condition and results of operations. We may not be able to effectively monitor the operations of franchise stores. Our franchisees are required to comply with our standardized operating procedures and requirements for the franchise stores. However, we may not be able to effectively monitor the operations of these stores as our franchisees may deviate from our standards and requirements. Moreover, we do not control the actions of their employees, including their salespersons. As a result, the quality of franchise stores operations may be adversely affected by any number of factors beyond our control. While we ultimately can take action to terminate or choose not to renew existing franchise agreements with franchisees who do not comply with the terms and conditions stipulated by our franchise agreements, including standardized operating procedures, we may not be immediately aware or able to identify problems or take actions quickly enough to resolve these problems. This may lead to potential legal and regulatory non-compliance incidents. For instance, lack of the requisite permits and licenses to operate the franchise stores or a failure in registration of franchise agreements with PRC authorities may subject our franchisees to regulatory risks, which may significantly affect our brand, the results of operations of the franchise stores and in turn adversely and materially affect our financial condition. 6 We depend on certain key personnel and loss of these key personnel could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Our success is, to a certain extent, attributable to the management, sales and marketing, and research and development expertise of key personnel. We depend upon the services of Mr. Shuibo Zhang, our Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Mr. Qi Zhang, our Chief Operating Officer, and Ms. Kezhen Li, our Director, for the continued growth and operation of our Company, due to his industry experience, technical expertise, as well as his personal and business contacts in the PRC. Although we have no reason to believe that our directors and executive officers will discontinue their services with us or Zhejiang Jiuzi, the interruption or loss of his services would adversely affect our ability to effectively run our business and pursue our business strategy as well as our results of operations. We do not carry key man life insurance for any of our key personnel, nor do we foresee purchasing such insurance to protect against the loss of key personnel. We may not be able to hire and retain qualified personnel to support our growth and if we are unable to retain or hire these personnel in the future, our ability to improve our products and implement our business objectives could be adversely affected. We must attract, recruit and retain a sizeable workforce of technically competent employees. Competition for senior management and personnel in the PRC is intense and the pool of qualified candidates in the PRC is limited. We may not be able to retain the services of our senior executives or personnel, or attract and retain high-quality senior executives or personnel in the future. This failure could materially and adversely affect our future growth and financial condition. If we fail to maintain and enhance our brand name recognition, we may face difficulty in attracting new franchisees and meeting customer demands. Although our brand is well-respected in the NEV industry in China, we still believe that maintaining and enhancing our brand name recognition in a cost-effective manner is critical to achieving widespread acceptance of our current and future vehicles and services and is an important element in our effort to increase our customer base. Successful promotion of our brand name will depend largely on our marketing efforts and ability to provide reliable and quality products at competitive prices. Brand promotion activities may not necessarily yield increased revenue, and even if they do, any increased revenue may not offset the expenses we will incur in marketing activities. If we fail to successfully promote and maintain our brand, or if we incur substantial expenses in an unsuccessful attempt to promote and maintain our brand, we may fail to attract new vehicle buyers or retain our existing vehicle buyers, in which case our business, operating results and financial condition, would be materially adversely affected. Our success depends on our ability to protect our intellectual property. Our success depends on our ability to obtain and maintain trademark protection for our brand name, in the PRC and in other countries. There is no assurance that any of our existing and future trademarks will be held valid and enforceable against third-party infringement or that our vehicles will not infringe any third-party patent or intellectual property. We have owned valid trademarks within PRC. Third parties may oppose our trademark applications or otherwise challenge our use of the trademarks. In the event that our trademarks are successfully challenged, we could be forced to rebrand our products, which could result in loss of brand recognition and could require us to devote resources to advertising and marketing these new brands. Further, our competitors may infringe our trademarks, or we may not have adequate resources to enforce our trademarks. Adverse publicity associated with our network marketing program, or those of similar companies, could harm our financial condition and operating results. The results of our operations may be significantly affected by the public's perception of our product and similar companies. This perception depends upon opinions concerning: ● the safety and quality of the vehicles we sell; ● the safety and quality of similar vehicles distributed by other companies; and ● our franchisees and sales forces. Adverse publicity concerning any actual or purported failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations regarding product claims and advertising, good manufacturing practices, or other aspects of our business, whether or not resulting in enforcement actions or the imposition of penalties, could have an adverse effect on our goodwill and could negatively affect our sales and ability to generate revenue. 7 Share-based compensation may have an impact on our future profit. Exercise of the share options granted will increase the number of our shares, which may affect the market price of our shares. We adopted an equity incentive plan on July 6, 2021, which we refer to as 2021 Plan, to enhance our ability to attract and retain qualified individuals and align their interests with the company's growth and performance. The maximum aggregate numbers of ordinary shares we are authorized to issue pursuant to all awards under the 2021 Plan are 1,000,000 ordinary shares. As of the date hereof, we have awarded 1,000,000 ordinary shares under the 2021 Plan. We believe the granting of share-based awards helps us attract and retain key personnel and employees, and we expect to grant share-based compensation to employees in the future. As a result, our expenses associated with share-based compensation may increase, which may have an adverse effect on our results of operations. A severe or prolonged downturn in the global or Chinese economy could materially and adversely affect our business and our financial condition. The Chinese economy has slowed down since 2012 and such slowdown may continue. There is considerable uncertainty over the long-term effects of the expansionary monetary and fiscal policies adopted by the central banks and financial authorities of some of the world's leading economies, including the United States and China. There have been concerns over unrest and terrorist threats in the Middle East, Europe and Africa, which have resulted in volatility in oil and other markets, and over the conflicts involving Ukraine and Syria. There have also been concerns on the relationship among China and other Asian countries, which may result in or intensify potential conflicts in relation to territorial disputes. Economic conditions in China are sensitive to global economic conditions, as well as changes in domestic economic and political policies and the expected or perceived overall economic growth rate in China. Any severe or prolonged slowdown in the global or Chinese economy may materially and adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. In addition, continued turbulence in the international markets may adversely affect our ability to access capital markets to meet liquidity needs. The recent outbreak of war in Ukraine has already affected global economic markets, and the uncertain resolution of this conflict could result in protracted and/or severe damage to the global economy. Russia's recent military interventions in Ukraine have led to, and may lead to, additional sanctions being levied by the United States, European Union and other countries against Russia. Russia's military incursion and the resulting sanctions could adversely affect global energy and financial markets and thus could affect our client's business and our business, even though we do not have any direct exposure to Russia or the adjoining geographic regions. The extent and duration of the military action, sanctions, and resulting market disruptions are impossible to predict, but could be substantial. Any such disruptions caused by Russian military action or resulting sanctions may magnify the impact of other risks described in this section. We cannot predict the progress or outcome of the situation in Ukraine, as the conflict and governmental reactions are rapidly developing and beyond their control. Prolonged unrest, intensified military activities, or more extensive sanctions impacting the region could have a material adverse effect on the global economy, and such effect could in turn have a material adverse effect on the operations, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity and business outlook of our business. Risks Related to Our Corporate Structure If the PRC government deems that the contractual arrangements in relation to Zhejiang Jiuzi, our consolidated variable interest entity, do not comply with PRC regulatory restrictions on foreign investment in the relevant industries, or if these regulations or the interpretation of existing regulations change in the future, we could be subject to severe penalties or be forced to relinquish our interests in those operations. We are a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company with no material operations of our own, we conduct all of our operations through our subsidiaries established in PRC and our VIE. We control and receive the economic benefits of our VIE's business operations through certain contractual arrangements. The VIE contributed 184.20% and 100% of the Company's consolidated results of operations for the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020；and contributed 36.58% and 100% of the Company's consolidated cash flows for the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. As of October 31, 2021 and 2020, the VIE accounted for 75.37% and 100% of the consolidated total assets of the Company, and accounted for 99.22% and 100% of the consolidated total liabilities of the Company. We rely on and expect to continue to rely on our wholly owned PRC subsidiary's contractual arrangements with Zhejiang Jiuzi and its shareholders to operate our business. These contractual arrangements may not be as effective in providing us with control over Zhejiang Jiuzi as ownership of controlling equity interests would be in providing us with control over, or enabling us to derive economic benefits from the operations of Zhejiang Jiuzi. Under the current contractual arrangements, as a legal matter, if Zhejiang Jiuzi or any of its shareholders executing the VIE Agreements fails to perform its, his or her respective obligations under these contractual arrangements, we may have to incur substantial costs and resources to enforce such arrangements, and rely on legal remedies available under PRC laws, including seeking specific performance or injunctive relief, and claiming damages, which we cannot assure you will be effective. For example, if shareholders of a variable interest entity were to refuse to transfer their equity interests in such variable interest entity to us or our designated persons when we exercise the purchase option pursuant to these contractual arrangements, we may have to take a legal action to compel them to fulfill their contractual obligations. 8 If (i) the applicable PRC authorities invalidate these contractual arrangements for violation of PRC laws, rules and regulations, (ii) any variable interest entity or its shareholders terminate the contractual arrangements (iii) any variable interest entity or its shareholders fail to perform its/his/her obligations under these contractual arrangements, or (iv) if these regulations change or are interpreted differently in the future, our business operations in China would be materially and adversely affected, and the value of your shares would substantially decrease or even become worthless. Further, if we fail to renew these contractual arrangements upon their expiration, we would not be able to continue our business operations unless the then current PRC law allows us to directly operate businesses in China. In addition, if any variable interest entity or all or part of its assets become subject to liens or rights of third-party creditors, we may be unable to continue some or all of our business activities, which could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. If any of the variable interest entities undergoes a voluntary or involuntary liquidation proceeding, its shareholders or unrelated third-party creditors may claim rights to some or all of these assets, thereby hindering our ability to operate our business, which could materially and adversely affect our business and our ability to generate revenues. All of these contractual arrangements are governed by PRC law and provide for the resolution of disputes through arbitration in the PRC. The legal environment in the PRC is not as developed as in some other jurisdictions, such as the United States. As a result, uncertainties in the PRC legal system could limit our ability to enforce these contractual arrangements. In the event we are unable to enforce these contractual arrangements, we may not be able to exert effective control over our operating entities and we may be precluded from operating our business, which would have a material adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations. These contractual arrangements may not be as effective as direct ownership in providing us with control over our VIE. For example, our VIE and its shareholders could breach their contractual arrangements with us by, among other things, failing to conduct their operations in an acceptable manner or taking other actions that are detrimental to our interests. If we had direct ownership of our VIE, we would be able to exercise our rights as a shareholder to effect changes in the board of directors of our VIE, which in turn could implement changes, subject to any applicable fiduciary obligations, at the management and operational level. However, under the current contractual arrangements, we rely on the performance by our VIE and its shareholders of their obligations under the contracts to exercise control over our VIE. The shareholders of our consolidated VIE may not act in the best interests of our company or may not perform their obligations under these contracts. Such risks exist throughout the period in which we intend to operate certain portions of our business through the contractual arrangements with our VIE. If our VIE or its shareholders fail to perform their respective obligations under the contractual arrangements, we may have to incur substantial costs and expend additional resources to enforce such arrangements. For example, if the shareholders of our VIE refuse to transfer their equity interest in our VIE to us or our designee if we exercise the purchase option pursuant to these contractual arrangements, or if they otherwise act in bad faith toward us, then we may have to take legal actions to compel them to perform their contractual obligations. In addition, if any third parties claim any interest in such shareholders' equity interests in our VIE, our ability to exercise shareholders' rights or foreclose the share pledge according to the contractual arrangements may be impaired. If these or other disputes between the shareholders of our VIE and third parties were to impair our control over our VIE, our ability to consolidate the financial results of our VIE would be affected, which would in turn result in a material adverse effect on our business, operations and financial condition. 9 In the opinion our PRC legal counsel, each of the contractual arrangements among our WFOE, our VIE and its shareholders governed by PRC laws are valid, binding and enforceable, and will not result in any violation of PRC laws or regulations currently in effect. However, our PRC legal counsel has also advised us that there are substantial uncertainties regarding the interpretation and application of current and future PRC laws, regulations and rules. Accordingly, the PRC regulatory authorities may ultimately take a view that is contrary to the opinion of our PRC legal counsel. In addition, it is uncertain whether any new PRC laws or regulations relating to variable interest entity structures will be adopted or if adopted, what they would provide. PRC government authorities may deem that foreign ownership is directly or indirectly involved in our VIE's shareholding structure. If our corporate structure and contractual arrangements are deemed by the MIIT or the MOFCOM or other regulators having competent authority to be illegal, either in whole or in part, we may lose control of our consolidated VIE and have to modify such structure to comply with regulatory requirements. However, there can be no assurance that we can achieve this without material disruption to our VATS business. Furthermore, if we or our VIE is found to be in violation of any existing or future PRC laws or regulations, or fail to obtain or maintain any of the required permits or approvals, the relevant PRC regulatory authorities would have broad discretion to take action in dealing with such violations or failures, including, without limitation: ● revoking the business license and/or operating licenses of our WFOE or our VIE; ● discontinuing or placing restrictions or onerous conditions on our operations through any transactions among our WFOE, our VIE and its subsidiaries; ● imposing fines, confiscating the income from our WFOE, our VIE or its subsidiaries, or imposing other requirements with which we or our VIE may not be able to comply; ● placing restrictions on our right to collect revenues; ● shutting down our servers or blocking our app/websites; ● requiring us to restructure our ownership structure or operations, including terminating the contractual arrangements with our VIE and deregistering the equity pledges of our VIE, which in turn would affect our ability to consolidate, derive economic interests from, or exert effective control over our VIE; or ● restricting or prohibiting our use of the proceeds of this annual report to finance our business and operations in China. ● taking other regulatory or enforcement actions against us that could be harmful to our business The imposition of any of these penalties would result in a material and adverse effect on our ability to conduct our business. In addition, it is unclear what impact the PRC government actions would have on us and on our ability to consolidate the financial results of our VIE in our consolidated financial statements, if the PRC government authorities were to find our corporate structure and contractual arrangements to be in violation of PRC laws and regulations. If the imposition of any of these government actions causes us to lose our right to direct the activities of our VIE or our right to receive substantially all the economic benefits and residual returns from our VIE and we are not able to restructure our ownership structure and operations in a satisfactory manner, we would no longer be able to consolidate the financial results of our VIE in our consolidated financial statements. Either of these results, or any other significant penalties that might be imposed on us in this event, would have a material adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations. We rely on contractual arrangements with our variable interest entity and its subsidiary in China for our business operations, which may not be as effective in providing operational control or enabling us to derive economic benefits as through ownership of controlling equity interests. We rely on and expect to continue to rely on our wholly owned PRC subsidiary's contractual arrangements with Zhejiang Jiuzi and its shareholders to operate our business. These contractual arrangements may not be as effective in providing us with control over Zhejiang Jiuzi as ownership of controlling equity interests would be in providing us with control over, or enabling us to derive economic benefits from the operations of Zhejiang Jiuzi. Under the current contractual arrangements, as a legal matter, if Zhejiang Jiuzi or any of Zhejiang Jiuzi Shareholders fails to perform its, his or her respective obligations under these contractual arrangements, we may have to incur substantial costs and resources to enforce such arrangements, and rely on legal remedies available under PRC laws, including seeking specific performance or injunctive relief, and claiming damages, which we cannot assure you will be effective. For example, if Zhejiang Jiuzi Shareholders were to refuse to transfer their equity interests in Zhejiang Jiuzi to us or our designated persons when we exercise the purchase option pursuant to these contractual arrangements, we may have to take a legal action to compel them to fulfill their contractual obligations. Our PRC counsel, Capital Equity Legal Group, has confirmed that the ownership structure of the PRC entities does not violate PRC laws or regulations currently in effect, and that the contractual arrangements are valid, binding and enforceable, and do not result in any violation of PRC laws or regulations currently in effect. However, there are substantial uncertainties regarding the interpretation and application of current PRC Laws, and there can be no assurance that the PRC government will ultimately take a view that is consistent with such opinion. 10 If (i) the applicable PRC authorities invalidate these contractual arrangements for violation of PRC laws, rules and regulations, (ii) any variable interest entity or its shareholders terminate the contractual arrangements or (iii) any variable interest entity or its shareholders fail to perform its/his/her obligations under these contractual arrangements, our business operations in China would be materially and adversely affected, and the value of your shares would substantially decrease. Further, if we fail to renew these contractual arrangements upon their expiration, we would not be able to continue our business operations unless the then current PRC law allows us to directly operate businesses in China. In addition, if any variable interest entity or all or part of its assets become subject to liens or rights of third-party creditors, we may be unable to continue some or all of our business activities, which could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. If any of the variable interest entities undergoes a voluntary or involuntary liquidation proceeding, its shareholders or unrelated third-party creditors may claim rights to some or all of these assets, thereby hindering our ability to operate our business, which could materially and adversely affect our business and our ability to generate revenues. All of these contractual arrangements are governed by PRC law and provide for the resolution of disputes through arbitration in the PRC. The legal environment in the PRC is not as developed as in some other jurisdictions, such as the United States. As a result, uncertainties in the PRC legal system could limit our ability to enforce these contractual arrangements. In the event we are unable to enforce these contractual arrangements, we may not be able to exert effective control over our operating entities and we may be precluded from operating our business, which would have a material adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations. Any failure by Zhejiang Jiuzi, our consolidated variable interest entity, or its shareholders to perform their obligations under our contractual arrangements with them would have a material adverse effect on our business. We refer to the shareholders of our VIE as its nominee shareholders because although they remain the holders of equity interests on record in our VIE, pursuant to the terms of the relevant power of attorney, such shareholders have irrevocably authorized the individual appointed by Jiuzi WFOE to exercise their rights as a shareholder of the relevant VIE. If our VIE, or its shareholders fail to perform their respective obligations under the contractual arrangements, we may have to incur substantial costs and expend additional resources to enforce such arrangements. We may also have to rely on legal remedies under PRC laws, including seeking specific performance or injunctive relief, and claiming damages, which we cannot assure you will be effective under PRC laws. For example, if the shareholders of Zhejiang Jiuzi were to refuse to transfer their equity interest in Zhejiang Jiuzi to us or our designee if we exercise the purchase option pursuant to these contractual arrangements, or if they were otherwise to act in bad faith toward us, then we may have to take legal actions to compel them to perform their contractual obligations. All the agreements under our contractual arrangements are governed by PRC laws and provide for the resolution of disputes through arbitration in China. Accordingly, these contracts would be interpreted in accordance with PRC laws and any disputes would be resolved in accordance with PRC legal procedures. The legal system in the PRC is not as developed as in some other jurisdictions, such as the United States. As a result, uncertainties in the PRC legal system could limit our ability to enforce these contractual arrangements. See "Risks Relating to Doing Business in China-Uncertainties with respect to the PRC legal system and changes in laws and regulations in China could adversely affect us." Meanwhile, there are very few precedents and little formal guidance as to how contractual arrangements in the context of a consolidated variable interest entity should be interpreted or enforced under PRC laws. There remain significant uncertainties regarding the ultimate outcome of such arbitration should legal action become necessary. In addition, under PRC laws, rulings by arbitrators are final and parties cannot appeal arbitration results in court unless such rulings are revoked or determined unenforceable by a competent court. If the losing parties fail to carry out the arbitration awards within a prescribed time limit, the prevailing parties may only enforce the arbitration awards in PRC courts through arbitration award recognition proceedings, which would require additional expenses and delay. In the event that we are unable to enforce these contractual arrangements, or if we suffer significant delay or other obstacles in the process of enforcing these contractual arrangements, we may not be able to exert effective control over our consolidated variable interest entity, and our ability to conduct our business may be negatively affected. We are a holding company, and will rely on dividends paid by our subsidiaries for our cash needs. Any limitation on the ability of our subsidiaries to make dividend payments to us, or any tax implications of making dividend payments to us, could limit our ability to pay our parent company expenses or pay dividends to holders of our ordinary shares. We are a holding company and conduct substantially all of our business through our PRC subsidiary, which is a limited liability company established in China. We may rely on dividends to be paid by our PRC subsidiary to fund our cash and financing requirements, including the funds necessary to pay dividends and other cash distributions to our shareholders, to service any debt we may incur and to pay our operating expenses. If our PRC subsidiary incurs debt on its own behalf in the future, the instruments governing the debt may restrict its ability to pay dividends or make other distributions to us. 11 Under PRC laws and regulations, our PRC subsidiary, which is a wholly foreign-owned enterprise in China, may pay dividends only out of its accumulated profits as determined in accordance with PRC accounting standards and regulations. In addition, a wholly foreign-owned enterprise is required to set aside at least 10% of its accumulated after-tax profits each year, if any, to fund a certain statutory reserve fund, until the aggregate amount of such fund reaches 50% of its registered capital. Our PRC subsidiary generates primarily all of its revenue in Renminbi, which is not freely convertible into other currencies. As a result, any restriction on currency exchange may limit the ability of our PRC subsidiary to use its Renminbi revenues to pay dividends to us. The PRC government may continue to strengthen its capital controls, and more restrictions and substantial vetting process may be put forward by State Administration of Foreign Exchange (the "SAFE") for cross-border transactions falling under both the current account and the capital account. Any limitation on the ability of our PRC subsidiary to pay dividends or make other kinds of payments to us could materially and adversely limit our ability to grow, make investments or acquisitions that could be beneficial to our business, pay dividends, or otherwise fund and conduct our business. In addition, the Enterprise Income Tax Law and its implementation rules provide that a withholding tax rate of up to 10% will be applicable to dividends payable by Chinese companies to non-PRC-resident enterprises unless otherwise exempted or reduced according to treaties or arrangements between the PRC central government and governments of other countries or regions where the non-PRC resident enterprises are incorporated. Any limitation on the ability of our PRC subsidiary to pay dividends or make other distributions to us could materially and adversely limit our ability to grow, make investments or acquisitions that could be beneficial to our business, pay dividends, or otherwise fund and conduct our business. Zhejiang Jiuzi Shareholders may have potential conflicts of interest with us, which may materially and adversely affect our business and financial condition. The equity interests of Zhejiang Jiuzi are held by a total of five shareholders. Their interests may differ from the interests of our Company as a whole. They may breach, or cause Zhejiang Jiuzi to breach, or refuse to renew the existing contractual arrangements we have with Zhejiang Jiuzi, which would have a material adverse effect on our ability to effectively control Zhejiang Jiuzi and receive economic benefits from them. For example, the shareholders may be able to cause our agreements with Zhejiang Jiuzi to be performed in a manner adverse to us by, among other things, failing to remit payments due under the contractual arrangements to us on a timely basis. We cannot assure you that when conflicts of interest arise, any or all of these shareholders will act in the best interests of our Company or such conflicts will be resolved in our favor. Currently, we do not have arrangements to address potential conflicts of interest the shareholders of our consolidated VIE may encounter, on one hand, and as a beneficial owner of our Company, on the other hand. We, however, could, at all times, exercise our option under the Exclusive Option Agreement to cause them to transfer all of their equity ownership in our consolidated VIE to a PRC entity or individual designated by us as permitted by the then applicable PRC laws. In addition, if such conflicts of interest arise, we could also, in the capacity of attorney-in-fact of the then existing shareholders of our consolidated VIE as provided under the power of attorney, directly appoint new directors of our consolidated VIE. We rely on the shareholders of our consolidated VIE to comply with PRC laws and regulations, which protect contracts and provide that directors and executive officers owe a duty of loyalty to our Company and require them to avoid conflicts of interest and not to take advantage of their positions for personal gains, and the laws of the Cayman Islands, which provide that directors have a duty of care and a duty of loyalty to act honestly in good faith with a view to our best interests. However, the legal frameworks of China and the Cayman Islands do not provide guidance on resolving conflicts in the event of a conflict with another corporate governance regime. If we cannot resolve any conflicts of interest or disputes between us and the shareholders of our consolidated VIE, we would have to rely on legal proceedings, which could result in disruption of our business and subject us to substantial uncertainty as to the outcome of any such legal proceedings. Contractual arrangements in relation to our VIE may be subject to scrutiny by the PRC tax authorities and they may determine that we or our VIE owe/owes additional taxes, which could negatively affect our results of operations and the value of your investment. Under applicable PRC laws and regulations, arrangements and transactions among related parties may be subject to audit or challenge by the PRC tax authorities within ten years after the taxable year when the transactions are conducted. The PRC enterprise income tax law requires every enterprise in China to submit its annual enterprise income tax return together with a report on transactions with its related parties to the relevant tax authorities. The tax authorities may impose reasonable adjustments on taxation if they have identified any related party transactions that are inconsistent with arm's length principles. We may face material and adverse tax consequences if the PRC tax authorities determine that the contractual arrangements between our WFOE, our variable interest entity Zhejiang Jiuzi and the shareholders of Zhejiang Jiuzi were not entered into on an arm's length basis in such a way as to result in an impermissible reduction in taxes under applicable PRC laws, rules and regulations, and adjust Zhejiang Jiuzi's income in the form of a transfer pricing adjustment. A transfer pricing adjustment could, among other things, result in a reduction of expense deductions recorded by Zhejiang Jiuzi for PRC tax purposes, which could, in turn, increase their tax liabilities without reducing Jiuzi WFOE's tax expenses. In addition, if Jiuzi WFOE requests the Zhejiang Jiuzi Shareholders to transfer their equity interests in Zhejiang Jiuzi at nominal or no value pursuant to these contractual arrangements, such transfer could be viewed as a gift and subject Jiuzi WFOE to PRC income tax. Furthermore, the PRC tax authorities may impose late payment fees and other penalties on Zhejiang Jiuzi for the adjusted but unpaid taxes according to the applicable regulations. Our results of operations could be materially and adversely affected if Zhejiang Jiuzi's tax liabilities increase or if they are required to pay late payment fees and other penalties. If we exercise the option to acquire equity ownership of Zhejiang Jiuzi, the ownership transfer may subject us to certain limitation and substantial costs. Pursuant to the contractual arrangements, Jiuzi WFOE has the exclusive right to purchase all or any part of the equity interests in Zhejiang Jiuzi from Zhejiang Jiuzi's shareholders for a nominal price, unless the relevant government authorities or then applicable PRC laws request that a minimum price amount be used as the purchase price, in such case the purchase price shall be the lowest amount under such request. The Zhejiang Jiuzi Shareholders will be subject to PRC individual income tax on the difference between the equity transfer price and the then current registered capital of Zhejiang Jiuzi. Additionally, if such a transfer takes place, the competent tax authority may require Jiuzi WFOE to pay enterprise income tax for ownership transfer income with reference to the market value, in which case the amount of tax could be substantial. 12 Risks Related to Doing Business in China We are a holding company and will rely on dividends paid by our subsidiaries for our cash needs. Any limitation on the ability of our subsidiaries to make dividend payments to us, or any tax implications of making dividend payments to us, could limit our ability to pay our parent company expenses or pay dividends to holders of our Ordinary Shares. We are a holding company and conduct substantially all of our business through our PRC subsidiaries, which are limited liability companies established in China. We may rely on dividends to be paid by our PRC subsidiary to fund our cash and financing requirements, including the funds necessary to pay dividends and other cash distributions to our shareholders, to service any debt we may incur and to pay our operating expenses. If our PRC subsidiary incurs debt on its own behalf in the future, the instruments governing the debt may restrict its ability to pay dividends or make other distributions to us. Under PRC laws and regulations, our PRC subsidiary, which is a wholly foreign-owned enterprise in China, may pay dividends only out of its accumulated profits as determined in accordance with PRC accounting standards and regulations. In addition, a wholly foreign-owned enterprise is required to set aside at least 10% of its accumulated after-tax profits each year, if any, to fund a certain statutory reserve fund, until the aggregate amount of such fund reaches 50% of its registered capital. Our PRC subsidiaries generate primarily all of its revenue in Renminbi, which is not freely convertible into other currencies. As a result, any restriction on currency exchange may limit the ability of our PRC subsidiary to use its Renminbi revenues to pay dividends to us. The PRC government may continue to strengthen its capital controls, and more restrictions and substantial vetting process may be put forward by State Administration of Foreign Exchange (the "SAFE") for cross-border transactions falling under both the current account and the capital account. Any limitation on the ability of our PRC subsidiary to pay dividends or make other kinds of payments to us could materially and adversely limit our ability to grow, make investments or acquisitions that could be beneficial to our business, pay dividends, or otherwise fund and conduct our business. In addition, the Enterprise Income Tax Law and its implementation rules provide that a withholding tax rate of up to 10% will be applicable to dividends payable by Chinese companies to non-PRC-resident enterprises unless otherwise exempted or reduced according to treaties or arrangements between the PRC central government and governments of other countries or regions where the non-PRC resident enterprises are incorporated. Any limitation on the ability of our PRC subsidiary to pay dividends or make other distributions to us could materially and adversely limit our ability to grow, make investments or acquisitions that could be beneficial to our business, pay dividends, or otherwise fund and conduct our business. Pursuant to the Arrangement between the PRC and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and Tax Evasion on Income, or the Double Tax Avoidance Arrangement, the 10% withholding tax rate may be lowered to 5% if a Hong Kong resident enterprise owns no less than 25% of a PRC entity. However, the 5% withholding tax rate does not automatically apply and certain requirements must be satisfied, including, without limitation, that (a) the Hong Kong entity must be the beneficial owner of the relevant dividends; and (b) the Hong Kong entity must directly hold no less than 25% share ownership in the PRC entity during the 12 consecutive months preceding its receipt of the dividends. In current practice, a Hong Kong entity must obtain a tax resident certificate from the Hong Kong tax authority to apply for the 5% lower PRC withholding tax rate. As the Hong Kong tax authority will issue such a tax resident certificate on a case-by-case basis, we cannot assure you that we will be able to obtain the tax resident certificate from the relevant Hong Kong tax authority and enjoy the preferential withholding tax rate of 5% under the Double Taxation Arrangement with respect to dividends to be paid by all our PRC subsidiaries to their respective immediate holding company in Hong Kong. As of the date hereof, Zhejiang Navalant currently does not have plan to declare and pay dividends to Jiuzi HK and we have not applied for the tax resident certificate from the relevant Hong Kong tax authority. Jiuzi HK intends to apply for the tax resident certificate when Zhejiang Navalant plans to declare and pay dividends to Jiuzi HK. When Zhejiang Navalant plans to declare and pay dividends to Jiuzi HK and when we intend to apply for the tax resident certificate for Jiuzi HK from the relevant Hong Kong tax authority, we plan to inform the investors through SEC filings, such as a current report on Form 6-K, prior to such actions. 13 Risks Relating to Doing Business in China There are significant legal and other obstacles to obtaining information needed for shareholder investigations or litigation outside China or otherwise with respect to foreign entities. We conduct substantially all of our business operations in China, and a majority of our directors and senior management are based in China, which is an emerging market. The SEC, U.S. Department of Justice and other authorities often have substantial difficulties in bringing and enforcing actions against non-U.S. companies and non-U.S. persons, including company directors and officers, in certain emerging markets, including China. Additionally, our public shareholders may have limited rights and few practical remedies in emerging markets where we operate, as shareholder claims that are common in the United States, including class action securities law and fraud claims, generally are difficult to pursue as a matter of law or practicality in many emerging markets, including China. For example, in China, there are significant legal and other obstacles to obtaining information needed for shareholder investigations or litigation outside China or otherwise with respect to foreign entities. Although the local authorities in China may establish a regulatory cooperation mechanism with the securities regulatory authorities of another country or region to implement cross-border supervision and administration, the regulatory cooperation with the securities regulatory authorities in the Unities States has not been efficient in the absence of a mutual and practical cooperation mechanism. According to Article 177 of the PRC Securities Law which became effective in March 2020, no foreign securities regulator is allowed to directly conduct investigation or evidence collection activities within the territory of the PRC. Accordingly, without the consent of the competent PRC securities regulators and relevant authorities, no organization or individual may provide the documents and materials relating to securities business activities to foreign securities regulators. As a result, our public shareholders may have more difficulty in protecting their interests in the face of actions taken by management, members of the board of directors or controlling shareholders than they would as public shareholders of a company incorporated in the United States. PRC regulation of loans to, and direct investments in, PRC entities by offshore holding companies may delay or prevent us from using proceeds from the offering and/or future financing activities to make loans or additional capital contributions to our PRC operating subsidiaries. In July 2014, SAFE promulgated the Circular on Relevant Issues Concerning Foreign Exchange Control on Domestic Residents' Offshore Investment and Financing and Roundtrip Investment through Special Purpose Vehicles, or SAFE Circular 37, which replaces the previous SAFE Circular 75. SAFE Circular 37 requires PRC residents, including PRC individuals and PRC corporate entities, to register with SAFE or its local branches in connection with their direct or indirect offshore investment activities. SAFE Circular 37 is applicable to our shareholders who are PRC residents and may be applicable to any offshore acquisitions that we may make in the future. Under SAFE Circular 37, PRC residents who make, or have prior to the implementation of SAFE Circular 37 made, direct or indirect investments in offshore special purpose vehicles, or SPVs, are required to register such investments with SAFE or its local branches. In addition, any PRC resident who is a direct or indirect shareholder of an SPV, is required to update its registration with the local branch of SAFE with respect to that SPV, to reflect any material change. Moreover, any subsidiary of such SPV in China is required to urge the PRC resident shareholders to update their registration with the local branch of SAFE to reflect any material change. If any PRC resident shareholder of such SPV fails to make the required registration or to update the registration, the subsidiary of such SPV in China may be prohibited from distributing its profits or the proceeds from any capital reduction, share transfer or liquidation to the SPV, and the SPV may also be prohibited from making additional capital contributions into its subsidiaries in China. In February, 2015, SAFE promulgated a Notice on Further Simplifying and Improving Foreign Exchange Administration Policy on Direct Investment, or SAFE Notice 13. Under SAFE Notice 13, applications for foreign exchange registration of inbound foreign direct investments and outbound direct investments, including those required under SAFE Circular 37, must be filed with qualified banks instead of SAFE. Qualified banks should examine the applications and accept registrations under the supervision of SAFE. We have used our best efforts to notify PRC residents or entities who directly or indirectly hold shares in our Cayman Islands holding company and who are known to us as being PRC residents to complete the foreign exchange registrations. However, we may not be informed of the identities of all the PRC residents or entities holding direct or indirect interest in our company, nor can we compel our beneficial owners to comply with SAFE registration requirements. We cannot assure you that all other shareholders or beneficial owners of ours who are PRC residents or entities have complied with, and will in the future make, obtain or update any applicable registrations or approvals required by, SAFE regulations. Failure by such shareholders or beneficial owners to comply with SAFE regulations, or failure by us to amend the foreign exchange registrations of our PRC subsidiaries, could subject us to fines or legal sanctions, restrict our overseas or cross-border investment activities, and limit our PRC subsidiaries' ability to make distributions or pay dividends to us or affect our ownership structure, which could adversely affect our business and prospects. Furthermore, as these foreign exchange and outbound investment related regulations are relatively new and their interpretation and implementation has been constantly evolving, it is unclear how these regulations, and any future regulation concerning offshore or cross-border investments and transactions, will be interpreted, amended and implemented by the relevant government authorities. For example, we may be subject to a more stringent review and approval process with respect to our foreign exchange activities, such as remittance of dividends and foreign-currency-denominated borrowings, which may adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations. We cannot assure you that we have complied or will be able to comply with all applicable foreign exchange and outbound investment related regulations. In addition, if we decide to acquire a PRC domestic company, we cannot assure you that we or the owners of such company, as the case may be, will be able to obtain the necessary approvals or complete the necessary filings and registrations required by the foreign exchange regulations. This may restrict our ability to implement our acquisition strategy and could adversely affect our business and prospects. 14 As an offshore holding company with PRC subsidiaries, we may transfer funds to our Affiliate Entities or finance our operating entity by means of loans or capital contributions. Any capital contributions or loans that we, as an offshore entity, make to our Company's PRC subsidiaries, including from the proceeds from the offering, are subject to the above PRC regulations. We may not be able to obtain necessary government registrations or approvals on a timely basis, if at all. If we fail to obtain such approvals or make such registration, our ability to make equity contributions or provide loans to our Company's PRC subsidiaries or to fund their operations may be negatively affected, which may adversely affect their liquidity and ability to fund their working capital and expansion projects and meet their obligations and commitments. As a result, our liquidity and our ability to fund and expand our business may be negatively affected. We must remit the offering proceeds to China before they may be used to benefit our business in China, and this process may take several months to complete. The process for sending the proceeds from the offering back to China may take as long as six months after the closing of the offering. As an offshore holding company of our PRC operating subsidiaries, we may make loans to our Affiliated Entities, or we may make additional capital contributions to our Affiliate Entities. Any loans to our Affiliated Entities are subject to PRC regulations. For example, loans by us to our subsidiaries in China, which are foreign-invested enterprises, to finance their activities cannot exceed statutory limits and must be registered with SAFE. To remit the proceeds of the offering, we must take the following steps: ● First, we will open a special foreign exchange account for capital account transactions. To open this account, we must submit to SAFE certain application forms, identity documents, transaction documents, form of foreign exchange registration of overseas investments of the domestic residents, and foreign exchange registration certificate of the invested company. As of the date hereof, we have already opened a special foreign exchange account for capital account transactions. ● Second, we will remit the offering proceeds into this special foreign exchange account. ● Third, we will apply for settlement of the foreign exchange. In order to do so, we must submit to SAFE certain application forms, identity documents, payment order to a designated person, and a tax certificate. The timing of the process is difficult to estimate because the efficiencies of different SAFE branches can vary significantly. Ordinarily the process takes several months but is required by law to be accomplished within 180 days of application. We may also decide to finance our subsidiaries by means of capital contributions. These capital contributions must be approved by MOFCOM or its local counterpart. We cannot assure you that we will be able to obtain these government approvals on a timely basis, if at all, with respect to future capital contributions by us to our subsidiaries. If we fail to receive such approvals, our ability to use the proceeds of the offering and to capitalize our Chinese operations may be negatively affected, which could adversely affect our liquidity and our ability to fund and expand our business. If we fail to receive such approvals, our ability to use the proceeds of the offering and to capitalize our Chinese operations may be negatively affected, which could adversely affect our liquidity and our ability to fund and expand our business. PRC regulation of loans to and direct investment in PRC entities by offshore holding companies to PRC entities may delay or prevent us from making loans or additional capital contributions to our PRC operating subsidiaries. As an offshore holding company of our PRC subsidiary, we may make loans to our PRC subsidiary, our VIE and the VIE's subsidiaries, or may make additional capital contributions to our PRC subsidiary, subject to satisfaction of applicable governmental registration and approval requirements. Any loans we extend to our PRC subsidiary, which are treated as foreign-invested enterprises under PRC law, cannot exceed the statutory limit and must be registered with the local counterpart of the SAFE. We may also decide to finance our PRC subsidiary by means of capital contributions. According to the relevant PRC regulations on foreign-invested enterprises in China, these capital contributions are subject to registration with or approval by the MOFCOM or its local counterparts. In addition, the PRC government also restricts the convertibility of foreign currencies into Renminbi and use of the proceeds. On March 30, 2015, SAFE promulgated Circular 19, which took effect and replaced certain previous SAFE regulations from June 1, 2015. SAFE further promulgated Circular 16, effective on June 9, 2016, which, among other things, amend certain provisions of Circular 19. According to SAFE Circular 19 and SAFE Circular 16, the flow and use of the Renminbi capital converted from foreign currency denominated registered capital of a foreign-invested company is regulated such that Renminbi capital may not be used for business beyond its business scope or to provide loans to persons other than affiliates unless otherwise permitted under its business scope. Violations of the applicable circulars and rules may result in severe penalties, including substantial fines as set forth in the Foreign Exchange Administration Regulations. If our VIE requires financial support from us or our wholly-owned subsidiary in the future and we find it necessary to use foreign currency-denominated capital to provide such financial support, our ability to fund our VIE's operations will be subject to statutory limits and restrictions, including those described above. These circulars may limit our ability to transfer the net proceeds from the offering to our VIE and our PRC subsidiary, and we may not be able to convert the net proceeds from the offering into Renminbi to invest in or acquire any other PRC companies in China. Despite the restrictions under these SAFE circulars, our PRC subsidiary may use its income in Renminbi generated from their operations to finance the VIE through entrustment loans to the VIE or loans to the VIE's shareholders for the purpose of making capital contributions to the VIE. In addition, our PRC subsidiary can use Renminbi funds converted from foreign currency registered capital to carry out any activities within their normal course of business and business scope, including to purchase or lease servers and other relevant equipment and fund other operational needs in connection with their provision of services to the relevant VIE under the applicable exclusive technical support agreements. 15 In light of the various requirements imposed by PRC regulations on loans to, and direct investment in, PRC entities by offshore holding companies, we cannot assure you that we will be able to complete the necessary government registrations or obtain the necessary government approvals on a timely basis, if at all, with respect to future loans to our PRC subsidiary or our VIE or future capital contributions by us to our PRC subsidiary. If we fail to complete such registrations or obtain such approvals, our ability to use the proceeds we expect to receive from the offering and to fund our PRC operations may be negatively affected, which could materially and adversely affect our liquidity and our ability to fund and expand our business. Adverse changes in political and economic policies of the PRC government could have a material adverse effect on the overall economic growth of China, which could reduce the demand for our products and services and materially and adversely affect our competitive position. Substantially all of our business operations are conducted in China. Accordingly, our business, results of operations, financial condition and prospects are subject to economic, political and legal developments in China. Although the Chinese economy is no longer a planned economy, the PRC government continues to exercise significant control over China's economic growth through direct allocation of resources, monetary and tax policies, and a host of other government policies such as those that encourage or restrict investment in certain industries by foreign investors, control the exchange between RMB and foreign currencies, and regulate the growth of the general or specific market. From time to time, we may have to resort to administrative and court proceedings to enforce our legal rights. Any administrative and court proceedings in China may be protracted, resulting in substantial costs and diversion of resources and management attention. Since PRC administrative and court authorities have significant discretion in interpreting and implementing statutory provisions and contractual terms, it may be more difficult to evaluate the outcome of administrative and court proceedings and the level of legal protection we enjoy than in more developed legal systems. These uncertainties may impede our ability to enforce the contracts we have entered into and could materially and adversely affect our business and results of operations. Furthermore, the PRC legal system is based in part on government policies and internal rules, some of which are not published on a timely basis or at all and may have retroactive effect. As a result, we may not be aware of our violation of any of these policies and rules until sometime after the violation. Such unpredictability towards our contractual, property (including intellectual property) and procedural rights could adversely affect our business and impede our ability to continue our operations. These government involvements have been instrumental in China's significant growth in the past 30 years. In response to the recent global and Chinese economic downturn, the PRC government has adopted policy measures aimed at stimulating the economic growth in China. If the PRC government's current or future policies fail to help the Chinese economy achieve further growth or if any aspect of the PRC government's policies limits the growth of our industry or otherwise negatively affects our business, our growth rate or strategy, our results of operations could be adversely affected as a result. Changes in China's economic, political or social conditions or government policies could have a material adverse effect on our business and results of operations. All of our operations are located in China. Accordingly, our business, prospects, financial condition and results of operations may be influenced to a significant degree by political, economic and social conditions in China generally and by continued economic growth in China as a whole. The Chinese economy differs from the economies of most developed countries in many respects, including the amount of government involvement, level of development, growth rate, control of foreign exchange and allocation of resources. Although the Chinese government has implemented measures emphasizing the utilization of market forces for economic reform, the reduction of state ownership of productive assets and the establishment of improved corporate governance in business enterprises, a substantial portion of productive assets in China is still owned by the government. In addition, the Chinese government continues to play a significant role in regulating industry development by imposing industrial policies. The Chinese government also exercises significant control over China's economic growth through allocating resources, controlling payment of foreign currency-denominated obligations, setting monetary policy, and providing preferential treatment to particular industries or companies. While the Chinese economy has experienced significant growth over the past decades, growth has been uneven, both geographically and among various sectors of the economy. The Chinese government has implemented various measures to encourage economic growth and guide the allocation of resources. Some of these measures may benefit the overall Chinese economy, but may have a negative effect on us. For example, our financial condition and results of operations may be adversely affected by government control over capital investments or changes in tax regulations. In addition, in the past the Chinese government has implemented certain measures, including interest rate increases, to control the pace of economic growth. These measures may cause decreased economic activity in China, and since 2012, China's economic growth has slowed down. Any prolonged slowdown in the Chinese economy may reduce the demand for our products and services and materially and adversely affect our business and results of operations. 16 Under the Enterprise Income Tax Law, we may be classified as a "Resident Enterprise" of China. Such classification will likely result in unfavorable tax consequences to us and our non-PRC stockholders. China passed the Enterprise Income Tax Law, or the EIT Law, and its implementing rules, both of which became effective on January 1, 2008. Under the EIT Law, an enterprise established outside of China with "de facto management bodies" within China is considered a "resident enterprise," meaning that it can be treated in a manner similar to a Chinese enterprise for enterprise income tax purposes. The implementing rules of the EIT Law define de facto management as "substantial and overall management and control over the production and operations, personnel, accounting, and properties" of the enterprise. On April 22, 2009, the State Administration of Taxation of China issued the Notice Concerning Relevant Issues Regarding Cognizance of Chinese Investment Controlled Enterprises Incorporated Offshore as Resident Enterprises pursuant to Criteria of de facto Management Bodies, or the Notice, further interpreting the application of the EIT Law and its implementation to offshore entities controlled by a Chinese enterprise or group. Pursuant to the Notice, an enterprise incorporated in an offshore jurisdiction and controlled by a Chinese enterprise or group will be classified as a "non-domestically incorporated resident enterprise" if (i) its senior management in charge of daily operations reside or perform their duties mainly in China; (ii) its financial or personnel decisions are made or approved by bodies or persons in China; (iii) its substantial assets and properties, accounting books, corporate stamps, board and stockholder minutes are kept in China; and (iv) all of its directors with voting rights or senior management reside in China. A resident enterprise would be subject to an enterprise income tax rate of 25% on its worldwide income and must pay a withholding tax at a rate of 10% when paying dividends to its non-PRC stockholders. Because substantially all of our operations and senior management are located within the PRC and are expected to remain so for the foreseeable future, we may be considered a PRC resident enterprise for enterprise income tax purposes and therefore subject to the PRC enterprise income tax at the rate of 25% on its worldwide income. However, it remains unclear as to whether the Notice is applicable to an offshore enterprise controlled by a Chinese natural person. Therefore, it is unclear how tax authorities will determine tax residency based on the facts of each case. If the PRC tax authorities determine that we are a "resident enterprise" for PRC enterprise income tax purposes, a number of unfavorable PRC tax consequences could follow. First, we may be subject to the enterprise income tax at a rate of 25% on our worldwide taxable income as well as PRC enterprise income tax reporting obligations. In our case, this would mean that income such as non-China source income would be subject to PRC enterprise income tax at a rate of 25%. Currently, we do not have any non-China source income, as we conduct our sales in China. However, under the EIT Law and its implementing rules, dividends paid to us from our PRC subsidiaries would be deemed as "qualified investment income between resident enterprises" and therefore qualify as "tax-exempt income" pursuant to clause 26 of the EIT Law. Second, it is possible that future guidance issued with respect to the new "resident enterprise" classification could result in a situation in which the dividends we pay with respect to our ordinary shares, or the gain our non-PRC shareholders may realize from the transfer of our ordinary shares, may be treated as PRC-sourced income and may therefore be subject to a 10% PRC withholding tax. The EIT Law and its implementing regulations are, however, relatively new and ambiguities exist with respect to the interpretation and identification of PRC-sourced income, and the application and assessment of withholding taxes. If we are required under the EIT Law and its implementing regulations to withhold PRC income tax on dividends payable to our non-PRC shareholders, or if non-PRC stockholders are required to pay PRC income tax on gains on the transfer of their ordinary shares, our business could be negatively impacted and the value of your investment may be materially reduced. Further, if we were treated as a "resident enterprise" by PRC tax authorities, we would be subject to taxation in both China and such countries in which we have taxable income, and our PRC tax may not be creditable against such other taxes. We may be exposed to liabilities under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and Chinese anti-corruption law. We are subject to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (the "FCPA"), and other laws that prohibit improper payments or offers of payments to foreign governments and their officials and political parties by U.S. persons and issuers as defined by the statute for the purpose of obtaining or retaining business. We are also subject to Chinese anti-corruption laws, which strictly prohibit the payment of bribes to government officials. We have operations agreements with third parties, and make sales in China, which may experience corruption. Our activities in China create the risk of unauthorized payments or offers of payments by one of our franchisees and their employees, consultants or distributors, because these parties are not always subject to our control. Our franchisees are independent operators and are not subject to our control regarding to our FCPA practice. 17 Although we believe, to date, we have complied in all material respects with the provisions of the FCPA and Chinese anti-corruption law, our existing safeguards and any future improvements may prove to be less than effective, and the employees, consultants, franchisees or distributors of our franchisees may engage in conduct for which we might be held responsible. Violations of the FCPA or Chinese anti-corruption law may result in severe criminal or civil sanctions, and we may be subject to other liabilities, which could negatively affect our business, operating results and financial condition. In addition, the government may seek to hold our Company liable for successor liability FCPA violations committed by companies in which we invest or that we acquire. Uncertainties with respect to the PRC legal system could adversely affect us. We conduct all of our business through our subsidiaries and VIE in China. Our operations in China are governed by PRC laws and regulations. Our VIE and its subsidiaries in China are generally subject to laws and regulations applicable to foreign investments in China and, in particular, laws and regulations applicable to wholly foreign-owned enterprises. The PRC legal system is based on statutes. Prior court decisions may be cited for reference but have limited precedential value. Since 1979, PRC legislation and regulations have significantly enhanced the protections afforded to various forms of foreign investments in China. However, China has not developed a fully integrated legal system and recently enacted laws and regulations may not sufficiently cover all aspects of economic activities in China. In particular, because these laws and regulations are relatively new, and because of the limited volume of published decisions and their nonbinding nature, the interpretation and enforcement of these laws and regulations involve uncertainties. In addition, the PRC legal system is based in part on government policies and internal rules (some of which are not published on a timely basis or at all) that may have a retroactive effect. As a result, we may not be aware of our violation of these policies and rules until sometime after the violation. In addition, any litigation in China may be protracted and result in substantial costs and diversion of resources and management attention. PRC regulation of loans and direct investment by offshore holding companies to PRC entities may delay or prevent us from using the proceeds of the offering to make loans or additional capital contributions to our PRC subsidiaries, which could materially and adversely affect our liquidity and our ability to fund and expand our business. Any loans to our PRC subsidiaries are subject to PRC regulations. For example, loans by us to our subsidiaries in China, which are foreign invested entities ("FIEs"), to finance their activities cannot exceed statutory limits and must be registered with SAFE. On March 30, 2015, SAFE promulgated Hui Fa [2015] No.19, a notice regulating the conversion by a foreign-invested company of foreign currency into RMB. The foreign exchange capital, for which the monetary contribution has been confirmed by the foreign exchange authorities (or for which the monetary contribution has been registered for account entry) in the capital account of a foreign-invested enterprise may be settled at a bank as required by the enterprise's actual management needs. Foreign-invested enterprises with investment as their main business (including foreign-oriented companies, foreign-invested venture capital enterprises and foreign-invested equity investment enterprises) are allowed to, under the premise of authenticity and compliance of their domestic investment projects, carry out based on their actual investment scales direct settlement of foreign exchange capital or transfer the RMB funds in the foreign exchange settlement account for pending payment to the invested enterprises' accounts. On May 10, 2013, SAFE released Circular 21, which came into effect on May 13, 2013. According to Circular 21, SAFE has simplified the foreign exchange administration procedures with respect to the registration, account openings and conversions, settlements of FDI-related foreign exchange, as well as fund remittances. Circular 21 may significantly limit our ability to convert, transfer and use the net proceeds from the offering and any offering of additional equity securities in China, which may adversely affect our liquidity and our ability to fund and expand our business in the PRC. We may also decide to finance our subsidiaries by means of capital contributions. These capital contributions must be approved by MOFCOM or its local counterpart, which usually takes no more than 30 working days to complete. We may not be able to obtain these government approvals on a timely basis, if at all, with respect to future capital contributions by us to our PRC subsidiaries. If we fail to receive such approvals, we will not be able to capitalize our PRC operations, which could adversely affect our liquidity and our ability to fund and expand our business. 18 Governmental control of currency conversion may affect the value of your investment. The PRC government imposes controls on the convertibility of the RMB into foreign currencies and, in certain cases, the remittance of currency out of China. We receive substantially all of our revenues in RMB. Under our current corporate structure, our income is primarily derived from dividend payments from our PRC subsidiaries. Shortages in the availability of foreign currency may restrict the ability of our PRC subsidiaries to remit sufficient foreign currency to pay dividends or other payments to us, or otherwise satisfy their foreign currency denominated obligations. Under existing PRC foreign exchange regulations, payments of current account items, including profit distributions, interest payments and expenditures from trade-related transactions can be made in foreign currencies without prior approval from SAFE by complying with certain procedural requirements. However, approval from appropriate government authorities is required where RMB is to be converted into foreign currency and remitted out of China to pay capital expenses such as the repayment of loans denominated in foreign currencies. The PRC government may also at its discretion restrict access in the future to foreign currencies for current account transactions. If the foreign exchange control system prevents us from obtaining sufficient foreign currency to satisfy our currency demands, we may not be able to pay dividends in foreign currencies to our security-holders. We are a holding company and we rely on our subsidiaries for funding dividend payments, which are subject to restrictions under PRC laws. We are a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, and we operate our core businesses through our VIE and its subsidiary in the PRC. Therefore, the availability of funds for us to pay dividends to our shareholders and to service our indebtedness depends upon dividends received from our VIE and its subsidiary If our VIE and its subsidiary incur debt or losses, their ability to pay dividends or other distributions to us may be impaired. As a result, our ability to pay dividends and to repay our indebtedness will be restricted. PRC laws require that dividends be paid only out of the after-tax profit of our PRC Affiliated Entities calculated according to PRC accounting principles, which differ in many aspects from generally accepted accounting principles in other jurisdictions. PRC laws also require enterprises established in the PRC to set aside part of their after-tax profits as statutory reserves. These statutory reserves are not available for distribution as cash dividends. In addition, restrictive covenants in bank credit facilities or other agreements that we or our Affiliated Entities may enter into in the future may also restrict the ability of our Affiliated Entities to pay dividends to us. These restrictions on the availability of our funding may impact our ability to pay dividends to our shareholders and to service our indebtedness. Our business may be materially and adversely affected if any of our PRC subsidiaries declare bankruptcy or become subject to a dissolution or liquidation proceeding. The Enterprise Bankruptcy Law of the PRC, or the Bankruptcy Law, came into effect on June 1, 2007. The Bankruptcy Law provides that an enterprise will be liquidated if the enterprise fails to settle its debts as and when they fall due and if the enterprise's assets are, or are demonstrably, insufficient to clear such debts. Our PRC subsidiary holds certain assets that are important to our business operations. If our PRC subsidiary undergoes a voluntary or involuntary liquidation proceeding, unrelated third-party creditors may claim rights to some or all of these assets, thereby hindering our ability to operate our business, which could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. According to SAFE's Notice of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Further Improving and Adjusting Foreign Exchange Administration Policies for Direct Investment, effective on 17 December 2012, and the Provisions for Administration of Foreign Exchange Relating to Inbound Direct Investment by Foreign Investors, effective May 13, 2013, if any of our PRC subsidiaries undergoes a voluntary or involuntary liquidation proceeding, prior approval from SAFE for remittance of foreign exchange to our shareholders abroad is no longer required, but we still need to conduct a registration process with the SAFE local branch. It is not clear whether "registration" is a mere formality or involves the kind of substantive review process undertaken by SAFE and its relevant branches in the past. Substantial uncertainties exist with respect to the interpretation of the PRC Foreign Investment Law and how it may impact the viability of our current corporate structure, corporate governance and business operations. The Ministry of Commerce published a discussion draft of the proposed Foreign Investment Law in January 2015, or the 2015 FIL Draft, which expands the definition of foreign investment and introduces the principle of "actual control" in determining whether a company is considered a foreign-invested enterprise, or an FIE. Under the 2015 FIL Draft, VIEs that are controlled via contractual arrangement would also be deemed as foreign invested enterprises, if they are ultimately "controlled" by foreign investors. 19 On March 15, 2019, the National People's Congress approved the Foreign Investment Law of the PRC, or the FIL, which will come into effect on January 1, 2020, repealing simultaneously the Law of the PRC on Sino-foreign Equity Joint Ventures, the Law of the PRC on Wholly Foreign-owned Enterprises and the Law of the PRC on Sino-foreign Cooperative Joint Ventures, together with their implementation rules and ancillary regulations. Pursuant to the FIL, foreign investment refers to any investment activity directly or indirectly carried out by foreign natural persons, enterprises, or other organizations, including investment in new construction project, establishment of foreign funded enterprise or increase of investment, merger and acquisition, and investment in any other way stipulated under laws, administrative regulations, or provisions of the State Council. Although the FIL has deleted the particular reference to the concept of "actual control" and contractual arrangements compared to the 2015 FIL Draft, there is still uncertainty regarding whether our VIE would be identified as a FIE in the future. Even if our VIE were to be identified as a FIE in the future, we believe that our current business would not be adversely affected. However, if we were to engage in any business conduct involving third parties identified as prohibited or restricted on the Negative List, our VIE as well as its subsidiary may be subject to laws and regulations on foreign investment. In addition, our shareholders would also be prohibited or restricted to invest in certain sectors on the Negative List. However, even if our VIE were to be identified as a FIE, the validity of our contractual arrangements with Zhejiang Jiuzi and its shareholders as well as our corporate structure would not be adversely affected. We would still be able to receive benefits from our VIE in accordance with the contractual agreements. In addition, as the Chinese government has been updating the Negative List in recent years and reducing the sectors prohibited or restricted for foreign investment, it is probable in the future that, even if our VIE is identified as a FIE, it is still allowed to acquire or hold equity of enterprises in sectors currently prohibited or restricted for foreign investment. Furthermore, the PRC Foreign Investment Law provides that foreign invested enterprises established according to the existing laws regulating foreign investment may maintain their structure and corporate governance within five years after the implementing of the PRC Foreign Investment Law. In addition, the PRC Foreign Investment Law also provides several protective rules and principles for foreign investors and their investments in the PRC, including, among others, that a foreign investor may freely transfer into or out of China, in Renminbi or a foreign currency, its contributions, profits, capital gains, income from disposition of assets, royalties of intellectual property rights, indemnity or compensation lawfully acquired, and income from liquidation, among others, within China; local governments shall abide by their commitments to the foreign investors; governments at all levels and their departments shall enact local normative documents concerning foreign investment in compliance with laws and regulations and shall not impair legitimate rights and interests, impose additional obligations onto FIEs, set market access restrictions and exit conditions, or intervene with the normal production and operation activities of FIEs; except for special circumstances, in which case statutory procedures shall be followed and fair and reasonable compensation shall be made in a timely manner, expropriation or requisition of the investment of foreign investors is prohibited; and mandatory technology transfer is prohibited. Notwithstanding the above, the PRC Foreign Investment Law stipulates that foreign investment includes "foreign investors invest through any other methods under laws, administrative regulations or provisions prescribed by the State Council". Therefore, there are possibilities that future laws, administrative regulations or provisions prescribed by the State Council may regard contractual arrangements as a form of foreign investment, and then whether our contractual arrangement will be recognized as foreign investment, whether our contractual arrangement will be deemed to be in violation of the foreign investment access requirements and how the above-mentioned contractual arrangement will be handled are uncertain. 20 The Chinese government exerts substantial influence over the manner in which we must conduct our business activities. We are currently not required to obtain approval from Chinese authorities to list on U.S exchanges, however, if our VIE or the holding company were required to obtain approval in the future and were denied permission from Chinese authorities to list on U.S. exchanges, we will not be able to continue listing on U.S. exchange, which would materially affect the interest of the investors. The Chinese government has exercised and continues to exercise substantial control over virtually every sector of the Chinese economy through regulation and state ownership. Our ability to operate through our VIE in China may be harmed by changes in its laws and regulations, including those relating to taxation, environmental regulations, land use rights, property and other matters. The central or local governments of these jurisdictions may impose new, stricter regulations or interpretations of existing regulations that would require additional expenditures and efforts on our part to ensure our compliance with such regulations or interpretations. Accordingly, government actions in the future, including any decision not to continue to support recent economic reforms and to return to a more centrally planned economy or regional or local variations in the implementation of economic policies, could have a significant effect on economic conditions in China or particular regions thereof, and could require us to divest ourselves of any interest we then hold in Chinese properties. For example, the Chinese cybersecurity regulator announced on July 2 that it had begun an investigation of Didi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) and two days later ordered that the company's app be removed from smartphone app stores. As such, the Company's business segments may be subject to various government and regulatory interference in the provinces in which they operate. The Company could be subject to regulation by various political and regulatory entities, including various local and municipal agencies and government sub-divisions. The Company may incur increased costs necessary to comply with existing and newly adopted laws and regulations or penalties for any failure to comply. Furthermore, it is uncertain when and whether the Company will be required to obtain permission from the PRC government to list on U.S. exchanges in the future, and even when such permission is obtained, whether it will be denied or rescinded. Although the Company is currently not required to obtain permission from any of the PRC federal or local government to obtain such permission and has not received any denial to list on the U.S. exchange, our operations could be adversely affected, directly or indirectly, by existing or future laws and regulations relating to its business or industry, if we falsely and inadvertently conclude that such approvals are not required when they are, or applicable laws, regulations, or interpretations change and we are required to obtain approval in the future. Recently, the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the State Council jointly issued the Opinions on Severe and Lawful Crackdown on Illegal Securities Activities, which were available to the public on July 6, 2021. These opinions emphasized the need to strengthen the administration over illegal securities activities and the supervision on overseas listings by China-based companies. These opinions proposed to take effective measures, such as promoting the construction of relevant regulatory systems, to deal with the risks and incidents facing China-based overseas-listed companies and the demand for cybersecurity and data privacy protection. Moreover, the State Internet Information Office issued the Measures of Cybersecurity Review (Revised Draft for Comments, not yet effective) on July 10, 2021, which require operators with personal information of more than 1 million users who want to list abroad to file a cybersecurity review with the Office of Cybersecurity Review. The aforementioned policies and any related implementation rules to be enacted may subject us to additional compliance requirement in the future. While we believe that our operations are not affected by this, as these opinions were recently issued, official guidance and interpretation of the opinions remain unclear in several respects at this time. Therefore, we cannot assure you that we will remain fully compliant with all new regulatory requirements of these opinions or any future implementation rules on a timely basis, or at all. On December 24, 2021, the CSRC, together with other relevant government authorities in China issued the Provisions of the State Council on the Administration of Overseas Securities Offering and Listing by Domestic Companies (Draft for Comments), and the Measures for the Filing of Overseas Securities Offering and Listing by Domestic Companies (Draft for Comments) ("Draft Overseas Listing Regulations"). The Draft Overseas Listing Regulations requires that a PRC domestic enterprise seeking to issue and list its shares overseas ("Overseas Issuance and Listing") shall complete the filing procedures of and submit the relevant information to CSRC. The Overseas Issuance and Listing includes direct and indirect issuance and listing. Where an enterprise whose principal business activities are conducted in PRC seeks to issue and list its shares in the name of an overseas enterprise ("Overseas Issuer") on the basis of the equity, assets, income or other similar rights and interests of the relevant PRC domestic enterprise, such activities shall be deemed an indirect overseas issuance and listing ("Indirect Overseas Issuance and Listing") under the Draft Overseas Listing Regulations. Therefore, the offering would be deemed an Indirect Overseas Issuance and Listing under the Draft Overseas Listing Regulations. As such, the Company would be required to complete the filing procedures of and submit the relevant information to CSRC after the Draft Overseas Listing Regulations become effective. 21 Fluctuations in exchange rates could adversely affect our business and the value of our securities. Changes in the value of the RMB against the U.S. dollar, Euro and other foreign currencies are affected by, among other things, changes in China's political and economic conditions. Any significant revaluation of the RMB may have a material adverse effect on our revenues and financial condition, and the value of, and any dividends payable on our shares in U.S. dollar terms. For example, to the extent that we need to convert U.S. dollars we receive from the offering into RMB for our operations, appreciation of the RMB against the U.S. dollar would have an adverse effect on RMB amount we would receive from the conversion. Conversely, if we decide to convert our RMB into U.S. dollars for the purpose of paying dividends on our ordinary shares or for other business purposes, appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the RMB would have a negative effect on the U.S. dollar amount available to us. In addition, fluctuations of the RMB against other currencies may increase or decrease the cost of imports and exports, and thus affect the price-competitiveness of our products against products of foreign manufacturers or products relying on foreign inputs. Since July 2005, the RMB is no longer pegged to the U.S. dollar. Although the People's Bank of China regularly intervenes in the foreign exchange market to prevent significant short-term fluctuations in the exchange rate, the RMB may appreciate or depreciate significantly in value against the U.S. dollar in the medium to long term. Moreover, it is possible that in the future PRC authorities may lift restrictions on fluctuations in the RMB exchange rate and lessen intervention in the foreign exchange market. Increases in labor costs in the PRC may adversely affect our business and results of operations. The currently effective PRC Labor Contract Law, or the Labor Contract Law was first adopted on June 29, 2007 and later amended on December 28, 2012. The PRC Labor Contract Law has reinforced the protection of employees who, under the Labor Contract Law, have the right, among others, to have written employment contracts, to enter into employment contracts with no fixed term under certain circumstances, to receive overtime wages and to terminate or alter terms in labor contracts. Furthermore, the Labor Contract Law sets forth additional restrictions and increases the costs involved with dismissing employees. To the extent that we need to significantly reduce our workforce, the Labor Contract Law could adversely affect our ability to do so in a timely and cost-effective manner, and our results of operations could be adversely affected. In addition, for employees whose employment contracts include noncompetition terms, the Labor Contract Law requires us to pay monthly compensation after such employment is terminated, which will increase our operating expenses. We expect that our labor costs, including wages and employee benefits, will continue to increase. Unless we are able to pass on these increased labor costs to our vehicle buyers by increasing the prices of our products and services, our financial condition and results of operations would be materially and adversely affected. Part of our shareholders are not in compliance with the PRC's regulations relating to offshore investment activities by PRC residents, and as a result, the shareholders may be subject to penalties if we are not able to remediate the non-compliance. In July 2014, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange promulgated the Circular on Issues Concerning Foreign Exchange Administration over the Overseas Investment and Financing and Roundtrip Investment by Domestic Residents via Special Purpose Vehicles, or "Circular 37". According to Circular 37, prior registration with the local SAFE branch is required for Chinese residents to contribute domestic assets or interests to offshore companies, known as SPVs. Circular 37 further requires amendment to a PRC resident's registration in the event of any significant changes with respect to the SPV, such as an increase or decrease in the capital contributed by PRC individuals, share transfer or exchange, merger, division, or other material event. Further, foreign investment enterprises established by way of round-tripping shall complete the relevant foreign exchange registration formalities pursuant to the prevailing foreign exchange control provisions for direct investments by foreign investors, and disclose the relevant information such as actual controlling party of the shareholders truthfully. 22 Currently, two of our beneficial owners, who are PRC residents, have not completed the Circular 37 Registration. We have asked our shareholders who are Chinese residents to make the necessary applications and filings as required by Circular 37. We attempt to comply, and attempt to ensure that our shareholders who are subject to these rules comply, with the relevant requirements. We cannot, however, provide any assurances that all of our shareholders who are Chinese residents will comply with our request to make or obtain any applicable registration or comply with other requirements required by Circular 37 or other related rules. The Chinese resident shareholders' failure to comply with Circular 37 registration would not impose penalties on our Company, while it may result in restrictions being imposed on part of foreign exchange activities of the offshore special purpose vehicles, including restrictions on its ability to receive registered capital as well as additional capital from Chinese resident shareholders who fail to complete Circular 37 registration; and repatriation of profits and dividends derived from special purpose vehicles to China, by the Chinese resident shareholders who fail to complete Circular 37 registration, are also illegal. In addition, the failure of the Chinese resident shareholders to complete Circular 37 registration may subject each of the shareholders to fines less than RMB50,000. We cannot assure you that each of our Chinese resident shareholders will in the future complete the registration process as required by Circular 37. We may become subject to a variety of laws and regulations in the PRC regarding privacy, data security, cybersecurity, and data protection. We may be liable for improper use or appropriation of personal information provided by our customers. We may become subject to a variety of laws and regulations in the PRC regarding privacy, data security, cybersecurity, and data protection. These laws and regulations are continuously evolving and developing. The scope and interpretation of the laws that are or may be applicable to us are often uncertain and may be conflicting, particularly with respect to foreign laws. In particular, there are numerous laws and regulations regarding privacy and the collection, sharing, use, processing, disclosure, and protection of personal information and other user data. Such laws and regulations often vary in scope, may be subject to differing interpretations, and may be inconsistent among different jurisdictions. We expect to obtain information about various aspects of our operations as well as regarding our employees and third parties. We also maintain information about various aspects of our operations as well as regarding our employees. The integrity and protection of our customer, employee and company data is critical to our business. Our customers and employees expect that we will adequately protect their personal information. We are required by applicable laws to keep strictly confidential the personal information that we collect, and to take adequate security measures to safeguard such information. The PRC Criminal Law, as amended by its Amendment 7 (effective on February 28, 2009) and Amendment 9 (effective on November 1, 2015), prohibits institutions, companies and their employees from selling or otherwise illegally disclosing a citizen's personal information obtained during the course of performing duties or providing services or obtaining such information through theft or other illegal ways. On November 7, 2016, the Standing Committee of the PRC National People's Congress issued the Cyber Security Law of the PRC, or Cyber Security Law, which became effective on June 1, 2017. Pursuant to the Cyber Security Law, network operators must not, without users' consent, collect their personal information, and may only collect users' personal information necessary to provide their services. Providers are also obliged to provide security maintenance for their products and services and shall comply with provisions regarding the protection of personal information as stipulated under the relevant laws and regulations. The Civil Code of the PRC (issued by the PRC National People's Congress on May 28, 2020 and effective from January 1, 2021) provides main legal basis for privacy and personal information infringement claims under the Chinese civil laws. PRC regulators, including the Cyberspace Administration of China, MIIT, and the Ministry of Public Security have been increasingly focused on regulation in the areas of data security and data protection. The PRC regulatory requirements regarding cybersecurity are constantly evolving. For instance, various regulatory bodies in China, including the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Public Security and the SAMR, have enforced data privacy and protection laws and regulations with varying and evolving standards and interpretations. In April 2020, the Chinese government promulgated Cybersecurity Review Measures, which came into effect on June 1, 2020. According to the Cybersecurity Review Measures, operators of critical information infrastructure must pass a cybersecurity review when purchasing network products and services which do or may affect national security. In November 2016, the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress passed China's first Cybersecurity Law ("CSL"), which became effective in June 2017. The CSL is the first PRC law that systematically lays out the regulatory requirements on cybersecurity and data protection, subjecting many previously under-regulated or unregulated activities in cyberspace to government scrutiny. The legal consequences of violation of the CSL include penalties of warning, confiscation of illegal income, suspension of related business, winding up for rectification, shutting down the websites, and revocation of business license or relevant permits. In April 2020, the Cyberspace Administration of China and certain other PRC regulatory authorities promulgated the Cybersecurity Review Measures, which became effective in June 2020. Pursuant to the Cybersecurity Review Measures, operators of critical information infrastructure must pass a cybersecurity review when purchasing network products and services which do or may affect national security. On June 10, 2021, the Standing Committee of the NPC promulgated the PRC Data Security Law, which took effect on September 1, 2021. The Data Security Law also sets forth the data security protection obligations for entities and individuals handling personal data, including that no entity or individual may acquire such data by stealing or other illegal means, and the collection and use of such data should not exceed the necessary limits The costs of compliance with, and other burdens imposed by, CSL and any other cybersecurity and related laws may limit the use and adoption of our products and services and could have an adverse impact on our business. Further, if the enacted version of the Measures for Cybersecurity Review mandates clearance of cybersecurity review and other specific actions to be completed by companies like us, we face uncertainties as to whether such clearance can be timely obtained, or at all. 23 On July 10, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China issued a revised draft of the Measures for Cybersecurity Review for public comments (the "Review Measures"), and on December 28, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China jointly with the relevant authorities published Measures for Cybersecurity Review (2021) which will take effect on February 15, 2022 and replace the Review Measures, which required that, operators of critical information infrastructure purchasing network products and services, and data processors (together with the operators of critical information infrastructure, the "Operators") carrying out data processing activities that affect or may affect national security, shall conduct a cybersecurity review, any operator who controls more than one million users' personal information must go through a cybersecurity review by the cybersecurity review office if it seeks to be listed in a foreign country. Under the Data Security Law enacted on September 1, 2021 and the Measures for Cybersecurity Review (2021) implemented on February 15, 2022, since we are not an Operator, nor do we control more than one million users' personal information, we would not be required to apply for a cybersecurity review by the CAC. However, if the CSRC, CAC or other regulatory agencies later promulgate new rules or explanations requiring that we obtain their approvals for any follow-on offering, we may be unable to obtain such approvals and we may face sanctions by the CSRC, CAC or other PRC regulatory agencies for failure to seek their approval which could significantly limit or completely hinder our ability to offer or continue to offer securities to our investors and the securities currently being offered may substantially decline in value and be worthless. If the custodians or authorized users of our controlling non-tangible assets, including chops and seals, fail to fulfill their responsibilities, or misappropriate or misuse these assets, our business and operations may be materially and adversely affected Under PRC law, legal documents for corporate transactions, including agreements and contracts that our business relies on, are executed using the chop or seal of the signing entity or with the signature of a legal representative whose designation is registered and filed with the relevant local branch of the State Administration for Market Regulation ("SMAR"), formerly known as the State Administration for Industry and Commerce ("SAIC"). We generally execute legal documents by affixing chops or seals, rather than having the designated legal representatives sign the documents. We use two major types of chops: corporate chops and finance chops. Chops are seals or stamps used by a PRC company to legally authorize documents, often in place of a signature. We use corporate chops generally for documents to be submitted to government agencies, such as applications for changing business scope, directors or company name, and for legal letters. We use finance chops generally for making and collecting payments, including issuing invoices. Use of corporate chops must be approved by our legal department and administrative department, and use of finance chops must be approved by our finance department. The chops of our subsidiary are generally held by the relevant entities so that documents can be executed locally. Although we usually utilize chops to execute contracts, the registered legal representatives of our subsidiary have the apparent authority to enter into contracts on behalf of such entities without chops, unless such contracts set forth otherwise. In order to maintain the physical security of our chops, we generally have them stored in secured locations accessible only to the designated key employees of our legal, administrative or finance departments. Our designated legal representatives generally do not have access to the chops. Although we have approval procedures in place and monitor our key employees, including the designated legal representatives of our subsidiary, the procedures may not be sufficient to prevent all instances of abuse or negligence. In addition, we also separate the authorized user of chops from the keeper of keys to the storage room and install security camera for the storage room. There is a risk that our key employees or designated legal representatives could abuse their authority, for example, by binding our subsidiary with contracts against our interests, as we would be obligated to honor these contracts if the other contracting party acts in good faith in reliance on the apparent authority of our chops or signatures of our legal representatives. If any designated legal representative obtains control of the chop in an effort to obtain control over the relevant entity, we would need to have a shareholder or board resolution to designate a new legal representative to take legal action to seek the return of the chop, apply for a new chop with the relevant authorities, or otherwise seek legal remedies for the legal representative's misconduct. If any of the designated legal representatives obtains and misuses or misappropriates our chops and seals or other controlling intangible assets for whatever reason, we could experience disruption to our normal business operations. We may have to take corporate or legal action, which could involve significant time and resources to resolve the matter, while distracting management from our operations, and our business operations may be materially and adversely affected. Increases in labor costs in the PRC may adversely affect our business and results of operations. The currently effective PRC Labor Contract Law, or the Labor Contract Law was first adopted on June 29, 2007 and later amended on December 28, 2012. The PRC Labor Contract Law has reinforced the protection of employees who, under the Labor Contract Law, have the right, among others, to have written employment contracts, to enter into employment contracts with no fixed term under certain circumstances, to receive overtime wages and to terminate or alter terms in labor contracts. Furthermore, the Labor Contract Law sets forth additional restrictions and increases the costs involved with dismissing employees. To the extent that we need to significantly reduce our workforce, the Labor Contract Law could adversely affect our ability to do so in a timely and cost-effective manner, and our results of operations could be adversely affected. In addition, for employees whose employment contracts include noncompetition terms, the Labor Contract Law requires us to pay monthly compensation after such employment is terminated, which will increase our operating expenses. We expect that our labor costs, including wages and employee benefits, will continue to increase. Unless we are able to pass on these increased labor costs to our vehicle buyers by increasing the prices of our products and services, our financial condition and results of operations would be materially and adversely affected. 24 Part of our shareholders are not in compliance with the PRC's regulations relating to offshore investment activities by PRC residents, and as a result, the shareholders may be subject to penalties if we are not able to remediate the non-compliance. In July 2014, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange promulgated the Circular on Issues Concerning Foreign Exchange Administration over the Overseas Investment and Financing and Roundtrip Investment by Domestic Residents via Special Purpose Vehicles, or "Circular 37". According to Circular 37, prior registration with the local SAFE branch is required for Chinese residents to contribute domestic assets or interests to offshore companies, known as SPVs. Circular 37 further requires amendment to a PRC resident's registration in the event of any significant changes with respect to the SPV, such as an increase or decrease in the capital contributed by PRC individuals, share transfer or exchange, merger, division, or other material event. Further, foreign investment enterprises established by way of round-tripping shall complete the relevant foreign exchange registration formalities pursuant to the prevailing foreign exchange control provisions for direct investments by foreign investors, and disclose the relevant information such as actual controlling party of the shareholders truthfully. Currently, two of our beneficial owners, who are PRC residents, have not completed the Circular 37 Registration. We have asked our shareholders who are Chinese residents to make the necessary applications and filings as required by Circular 37. We attempt to comply, and attempt to ensure that our shareholders who are subject to these rules comply, with the relevant requirements. We cannot, however, provide any assurances that all of our shareholders who are Chinese residents will comply with our request to make or obtain any applicable registration or comply with other requirements required by Circular 37 or other related rules. The Chinese resident shareholders' failure to comply with Circular 37 registration would not impose penalties on our Company, while it may result in restrictions being imposed on part of foreign exchange activities of the offshore special purpose vehicles, including restrictions on its ability to receive registered capital as well as additional capital from Chinese resident shareholders who fail to complete Circular 37 registration; and repatriation of profits and dividends derived from special purpose vehicles to China, by the Chinese resident shareholders who fail to complete Circular 37 registration, are also illegal. In addition, the failure of the Chinese resident shareholders to complete Circular 37 registration may subject each of the shareholders to fines less than RMB50,000. We cannot assure you that each of our Chinese resident shareholders will in the future complete the registration process as required by Circular 37. We may become subject to a variety of laws and regulations in the PRC regarding privacy, data security, cybersecurity, and data protection. We may be liable for improper use or appropriation of personal information provided by our customers. We may become subject to a variety of laws and regulations in the PRC regarding privacy, data security, cybersecurity, and data protection. These laws and regulations are continuously evolving and developing. The scope and interpretation of the laws that are or may be applicable to us are often uncertain and may be conflicting, particularly with respect to foreign laws. In particular, there are numerous laws and regulations regarding privacy and the collection, sharing, use, processing, disclosure, and protection of personal information and other user data. Such laws and regulations often vary in scope, may be subject to differing interpretations, and may be inconsistent among different jurisdictions. Under the new PRC Data Security Law enacted in September 2021, we believe that we are not subject to the cybersecurity review by the CAC, given that: (i) our products and services are offered not directly to individual users but through our institutional customers; (ii) we do not possess a large amount of personal information in our business operations; and (iii) data processed in our business does not have a bearing on national security and thus may not be classified as core or important data by the authorities. However, there remains uncertainty as to how the Draft Measures will be interpreted or implemented and whether the PRC regulatory agencies, including the CAC, may adopt new laws, regulations, rules, or detailed implementation and interpretation related to the Draft Measures. If any such new laws, regulations, rules, or implementation and interpretation comes into effect, we will take all reasonable measures and actions to comply and to minimize the adverse effect of such laws on us. We cannot assure you that PRC regulatory agencies, including the CAC, would take the same view as we do, and there is no assurance that we can fully or timely comply with such laws. In the event that we are subject to any mandatory cybersecurity review and other specific actions required by the CAC, we face uncertainty as to whether any clearance or other required actions can be timely completed, or at all. Given such uncertainty, we may be further required to suspend our relevant business, shut down our website, or face other penalties, which could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. 25 We are not enrolled in the PRC's employee's housing funds program, and as a result, Zhejiang Jiuzi and its subsidiary may be subject to future additional requirements should local government regulations on housing funds change. Pursuant to the Social Security Law of the PRC, or the Social Security Law, which was promulgated by the SCNPC on October 28, 2010 and amended on December 29, 2018, employers shall pay the basic pension insurance, medical insurance, work-related injury insurance, unemployment insurance and maternity insurance for employees. We have been complying with local regulations regarding social security and employee insurance. We have not received any notification or warning from PRC authorities. We have not provided employees with housing funds. All our employees are located in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, where local government imposes no mandatory requirements on employers to provide housing funds to employees. However, central government promulgated rules regarding employees housing funds. For example, in accordance with the Regulations on Management of Housing Provident Fund (the "Regulations of HPF"), which were promulgated by the PRC State Council on April 3, 1999, and last amended on March 24, 2002, employers must register at the designated administrative centers and open bank accounts for employees' housing funds deposits. Employers and employees are also required to pay and deposit housing funds in an amount no less than 5% of the monthly average salary of each of the employees in the preceding year in full and on time. Zhejiang Jiuzi had not opened such bank accounts or deposited its employees' housing funds. We believe that we are currently not in violation of the housing funds regulations as it is not mandatory in Hangzhou city. If in the future, local government adopts new rules requiring employers to provide housing funds to employees, we will be required to provide housing funds to our employees, failing which we may be subject to administrative and monetary penalties. If we become directly subject to the recent scrutiny, criticism and negative publicity involving U.S.-listed Chinese companies, we may have to expend significant resources to investigate and resolve the matter which could harm our business operations, and our reputation and could result in a loss of your investment in our ordinary shares, especially if such matter cannot be addressed and resolved favorably. Recently, U.S. public companies that have substantially all of their operations in China, have been the subject of intense scrutiny, criticism and negative publicity by investors, financial commentators and regulatory agencies, such as the SEC. Much of the scrutiny, criticism and negative publicity has centered around financial and accounting irregularities, a lack of effective internal controls over financial accounting, inadequate corporate governance policies or a lack of adherence thereto and, in many cases, allegations of fraud. As a result of the scrutiny, criticism and negative publicity, the publicly traded stock of many U.S. listed Chinese companies has sharply decreased in value and, in some cases, has become virtually worthless. Many of these companies are now subject to shareholder lawsuits and SEC enforcement actions and are conducting internal and external investigations into the allegations. It is not clear what effect this sector-wide scrutiny, criticism and negative publicity will have on our Company, our business operations. If we become the subject of any unfavorable allegations, whether such allegations are proven to be true or untrue, we will have to expend significant resources to investigate such allegations and/or defend the Company. This situation may be a major distraction to our management. If such allegations are not proven to be groundless, our Company and business operations will be severely hampered and your investment in our ordinary shares could be rendered worthless. You may face difficulties in protecting your interests and exercising your rights as a stockholder since we conduct substantially all of our operations in China, and almost all of our officers and directors reside outside the U.S. Although we are incorporated in the Cayman Islands, we conduct substantially all of our operations in China. All of our current officers and almost all of our directors reside outside the U.S. and substantially all of the assets of those persons are located outside of the U.S. It may be difficult for you to conduct due diligence on the Company or such directors in your election of the directors and attend shareholders meeting if the meeting is held in China. We plan to have one shareholder meeting each year at a location to be determined, potentially in China. As a result of all of the above, our public shareholders may have more difficulty in protecting their interests through actions against our management, directors or major shareholders than would shareholders of a corporation doing business entirely or predominantly within the U.S. 26 Our financial and operatingperformance may be adversely affected by general economic conditions, natural catastrophic events, epidemics, public health crises, and a downturn in NEV purchase behavior. Our operating results will be subject to fluctuations based on general economic conditions, in particular those conditions that impact the NEV industry. Deterioration in economic conditions could cause decreases in both volume and reduce and/or negatively impact our short-term ability to grow our revenues. Further, any decreased collectability of accounts receivable or early termination of agreements due to deterioration in economic conditions could negatively impact our results of operations. Our business is subject to the impact of natural catastrophic events such as earthquakes, floods or power outages, political crises such as terrorism or war, and public health crises, such as disease outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics in the U.S. and global economies, our markets and business locations. Currently, the rapid spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) globally has resulted in increased travel restrictions and disruption and shutdown of businesses. Our franchisees may experience impacts from quarantines, market downturns and changes in customer behavior related to pandemic fears and impacts on the workforce if the virus becomes widespread in any of our markets. NEV sales is strongly influenced by changes in consumer behavior due to spread of pandemics, and therefore our industry is vulnerable to any pandemic event. Our vehicle buyers and franchisees may experience financial distress, file for bankruptcy protection, go out of business, or suffer disruptions in their business due to the coronavirus outbreak; as a result, our revenues may be impacted. The extent to which the coronavirus impacts our results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and will include emerging information concerning the severity of the coronavirus and the actions taken by governments and private businesses to attempt to contain the coronavirus, but is likely to result in a material adverse impact on our business, results of operations and financial condition at least for the near term. Similarly, natural disasters, wars (including the potential of war), terrorist activity (including threats of terrorist activity), social unrest and heightened travel security measures instituted in response, and travel-related accidents, as well as geopolitical uncertainty and international conflict, will affect travel volume and may in turn have a material adverse effect on our business and results of operations. In addition, we may not be adequately prepared in contingency planning or recovery capability in relation to a major incident or crisis, and as a result, our operational continuity may be adversely and materially affected, which in turn may harm our reputation. Given the rapidly expanding nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, and because substantially all of our business operations and our workforce are concentrated in China, we believe there is a risk that our business, results of operations, and financial condition will be adversely affected. Recently, there is an ongoing outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) first identified in China and has since spread rapidly globally. The pandemic has resulted in quarantines, travel restrictions, and the temporary closure of stores and business facilities globally for the past year. In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 to be a pandemic. Given the rapidly expanding nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, and because substantially all of our business operations and our workforce are concentrated in China, we believe there is a risk that our business, results of operations, and financial condition will be adversely affected. Potential impact to our results of operations will also depend on future developments and new information that may emerge regarding the duration and severity of the COVID-19 and the actions taken by government authorities and other entities to contain the COVID-19 or mitigate its impact, almost all of which are beyond our control. The impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition, and results of operations includes, but are not limited to, the following: ● Our franchisees temporally closed their stores to adhere to the local government policy beginning from the end of January 2020 to March 2020, as required by relevant PRC regulatory authorities. Our office and Shangli store reopened in April 2020 and our franchisees have reopened their stores. ● In the first half of 2020, we temporally suspended all in-person marketing and advertising activities and moved such activities online and adopted online training programs to prepare our franchisees for combating COVID-19 situations during the pandemic. As of June 2020, we have resumed in-person marketing and advertising activities. ● Our results of operations were negatively affected by the COVID-19 in the first half of 2020 but bounced back due to that the pandemic was effectively controlled in China in the second half of 2020. We received a total of $8,093,070 in initial franchise fees for the year ended October 31, 2021, as compared to $7,811,982 in 2020. In addition, we have received increased interest from investors who are interested in new energy automobile sectors and want to join us as franchisees. However, there is no assurance that we will be able to recruit new franchisees and continue to maintain or increase our current level of franchisee fees collection. 27 ● The pandemic has been effectively controlled in China. With the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines, we do not expect to the pandemic to continue into 2022. However, the situation may worsen if the COVID-19 outbreak continues. We will continue to closely monitor our operations throughout 2022. Because of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, the business disruption and the related financial impact related to the outbreak of and response to the coronavirus cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, proceeds from additional equity and debt financing and our anticipated cash flows from operations will be sufficient to meet our anticipated working capital requirements and capital expenditures for the next 12 months. We may, however, need additional capital in the future to fund our continuing operations. The issuance and sale of additional equity would result in further dilution to our shareholders. The incurrence of indebtedness would result in increased fixed obligations and could result in operating covenants that would restrict our operations. In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak was declared to be a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 10, 2020. Actions taken around the world to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 include restrictions on travel, and quarantines in certain areas, and forced closures for certain types of public places and businesses. The COVID-19 and actions taken to mitigate it are expected to continue to have an adverse impact on our planned operations. Such events could result in the complete or partial closure of our offices or the operations of our franchisees which could impact our operations. In addition, it could impact economies and financial markets, resulting in an economic downturn that could impact our ability to raise capital or slow down potential business opportunities. We cannot assure you that financing will be available in amounts or on terms acceptable to us, if at all. The recent joint statement by the SEC and PCAOB, proposed rule changes submitted by Nasdaq, and the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act all call for additional and more stringent criteria to be applied to emerging market companies upon assessing the qualification of their auditors, especially the non-U.S. auditors who are not inspected by the PCAOB. These developments could add uncertainties to our offering. On April 21, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and PCAOB Chairman William D. Duhnke III, along with other senior SEC staff, released a joint statement highlighting the risks associated with investing in companies based in or have substantial operations in emerging markets including China. The joint statement emphasized the risks associated with lack of access for the PCAOB to inspect auditors and audit work papers in China and higher risks of fraud in emerging markets. On May 18, 2020, Nasdaq filed three proposals with the SEC to (i) apply minimum offering size requirement for companies primarily operating in "Restrictive Market", (ii) adopt a new requirement relating to the qualification of management or board of director for Restrictive Market companies, and (iii) apply additional and more stringent criteria to an applicant or listed company based on the qualifications of the company's auditors. On May 20, 2020, the U.S. Senate passed the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act requiring a foreign company to certify it is not owned or controlled by a foreign government if the PCAOB is unable to audit specified reports because the company uses a foreign auditor not subject to PCAOB inspection. If the PCAOB is unable to inspect the company's auditors for three consecutive years, the issuer's securities are prohibited to trade on a national securities exchange or in the over the counter trading market in the U.S. On December 2, 2020, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. On December 18, 2020, the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act was signed into law. On March 24, 2021, the SEC announced that it had adopted interim final amendments to implement congressionally mandated submission and disclosure requirements of the Act. The interim final amendments will apply to registrants that the SEC identifies as having filed an annual report on Forms 10-K, 20-F, 40-F or N-CSR with an audit report issued by a registered public accounting firm that is located in a foreign jurisdiction and that the PCAOB has determined it is unable to inspect or investigate completely because of a position taken by an authority in that jurisdiction. The SEC will implement a process for identifying such a registrant and any such identified registrant will be required to submit documentation to the SEC establishing that it is not owned or controlled by a governmental entity in that foreign jurisdiction, and will also require disclosure in the registrant's annual report regarding the audit arrangements of, and governmental influence on, such a registrant. On June 22, 2021, the U.S. Senate passed a bill which, if passed by the U.S. House of Representatives and signed into law, would reduce the number of consecutive non-inspection years required for triggering the prohibitions under the HFCA Act from three years to two. 28 On September 22, 2021, the PCAOB adopted a final rule implementing the HFCAA, which provides a framework for the PCAOB to use when determining, as contemplated under the HFCAA, whether the PCAOB is unable to inspect or investigate completely registered public accounting firms located in a foreign jurisdiction because of a position taken by one or more authorities in that jurisdiction. On December 2, 2021, the SEC issued amendments to finalize rules implementing the submission and disclosure requirements in the HFCAA. The rules apply to registrants that the SEC identifies as having filed an annual report with an audit report issued by a registered public accounting firm that is located in a foreign jurisdiction and that PCAOB is unable to inspect or investigate completely because of a position taken by an authority in foreign jurisdictions. On December 16, 2021, SEC announced that the PCAOB designated China and Hong Kong as the jurisdictions where the PCAOB is not allowed to conduct full and complete audit inspections as mandated under the HFCAA. The Company's auditor, WWC, P.C., is based in San Mateo, California, and therefore is not affected by this mandate by the PCAOB. The lack of access to the PCAOB inspection in China prevents the PCAOB from fully evaluating audits and quality control procedures of the auditors based in China. As a result, the investors may be deprived of the benefits of such PCAOB inspections. The inability of the PCAOB to conduct inspections of auditors in China makes it more difficult to evaluate the effectiveness of these accounting firms' audit procedures or quality control procedures as compared to auditors outside of China that are subject to the PCAOB inspections, which could cause existing and potential investors in our stock to lose confidence in our audit procedures and reported financial information and the quality of our financial statements. Our auditor, the independent registered public accounting firm that issues the audit report included elsewhere in this annual report, as an auditor of companies that are traded publicly in the United States and a firm registered with the PCAOB, is subject to laws in the United States pursuant to which the PCAOB conducts regular inspections to assess our auditor's compliance with the applicable professional standards. Our auditor is headquartered in San Mateo, California, and is subject to inspection by the PCAOB on a regular basis with the last inspection in August 2020. However, the recent developments would add uncertainties to our offering and we cannot assure you whether Nasdaq or regulatory authorities would apply additional and more stringent criteria to us after considering the effectiveness of our auditor's audit procedures and quality control procedures, adequacy of personnel and training, or sufficiency of resources, geographic reach or experience as it relates to the audit of our financial statements. It remains unclear what the SEC's implementation process related to the March 2021 interim final amendments will entail or what further actions the SEC, the PCAOB or Nasdaq will take to address these issues and what impact those actions will have on U.S. companies that have significant operations in the PRC and have securities listed on a U.S. stock exchange (including a national securities exchange or over-the-counter stock market). In addition, the March 2021 interim final amendments and any additional actions, proceedings, or new rules resulting from these efforts to increase U.S. regulatory access to audit information could create some uncertainty for investors, the market price of our ordinary shares could be adversely affected, and we could be delisted if we and our auditor are unable to meet the PCAOB inspection requirement or being required to engage a new audit firm, which would require significant expense and management time. The M&A Rules and certain other PRC regulations establish complex procedures for some acquisitions of Chinese companies by foreign investors, which could make it more difficult for us to pursue growth through acquisitions in China. The Regulations on Mergers and Acquisitions of Domestic Companies by Foreign Investors, or the M&A Rules, adopted by six PRC regulatory agencies in August 2006 and amended in 2009, and some other regulations and rules concerning mergers and acquisitions established additional procedures and requirements that could make merger and acquisition activities by foreign investors more time consuming and complex, including requirements in some instances that the MOC be notified in advance of any change-of-control transaction in which a foreign investor takes control of a PRC domestic enterprise. For example, the M&A Rules require that MOFCOM be notified in advance of any change-of-control transaction in which a foreign investor takes control of a PRC domestic enterprise, if (i) any important industry is concerned, (ii) such transaction involves factors that impact or may impact national economic security, or (iii) such transaction will lead to a change in control of a domestic enterprise which holds a famous trademark or PRC time-honored brand. Moreover, the Anti-Monopoly Law promulgated by the SCNPC effective in 2008 requires that transactions which are deemed concentrations and involve parties with specified turnover thresholds (i.e., during the previous fiscal year, (i) the total global turnover of all operators participating in the transaction exceeds RMB10 billion and at least two of these operators each had a turnover of more than RMB400 million within China, or (ii) the total turnover within China of all the operators participating in the concentration exceeded RMB 2 billion, and at least two of these operators each had a turnover of more than RMB 400 million within China) must be cleared by MOFCOM before they can be completed. 29 Moreover, the Anti-Monopoly Law requires that the MOC shall be notified in advance of any concentration of undertaking if certain thresholds are triggered. In addition, the security review rules issued by the MOC that became effective in September 2011 specify that mergers and acquisitions by foreign investors that raise "national defense and security" concerns and mergers and acquisitions through which foreign investors may acquire de facto control over domestic enterprises that raise "national security" concerns are subject to strict review by the MOC, and the rules prohibit any activities attempting to bypass a security review, including by structuring the transaction through a proxy or contractual control arrangement. In the future, we may grow our business by acquiring complementary businesses. Complying with the requirements of the above-mentioned regulations and other relevant rules to complete such transactions could be time consuming, and any required approval processes, including obtaining approval from the MOC or its local counterparts may delay or inhibit our ability to complete such transactions, which could affect our ability to expand our business or maintain our market share. The approval of the China Securities Regulatory Commission may be required in connection with any overseas offering, and, if required, we cannot predict whether we will be able to obtain such approval. The Regulations on Mergers and Acquisitions of Domestic Companies by Foreign Investors, or the M&A Rules, adopted by six PRC regulatory agencies requires an overseas special purpose vehicle formed for listing purposes through acquisitions of PRC domestic companies and controlled by PRC companies or individuals to obtain the approval of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, or the CSRC, prior to the listing and trading of such special purpose vehicle's securities on an overseas stock exchange. Our PRC counsel has advised us based on their understanding of the current PRC laws, rules and regulations that the CSRC's approval is not required for the continued listing and trading of our ordinary shares on Nasdaq, given that: (i) our PRC subsidiary was incorporated as a wholly foreign-owned enterprise by means of direct investment rather than by merger or acquisition of equity interest or assets of a PRC domestic company owned by PRC companies or individuals as defined under the M&A Rules that are our beneficial owners; (ii) the CSRC currently has not issued any definitive rule or interpretation concerning whether offerings are subject to the M&A Rules; and (iii) no provision in the M&A Rules clearly classifies contractual arrangements as a type of transaction subject to the M&A Rules. However, our PRC counsel has further advised us that there remains some uncertainties as to how the M&A Rules will be interpreted or implemented in the context of an overseas offering and its opinions summarized above are subject to any new laws, rules and regulations or detailed implementations and interpretations in any form relating to the M&A Rules. We cannot assure you that relevant PRC government agencies, including the CSRC, would reach the same conclusion as we do. If it is determined that CSRC approval is required for the offering, we may face sanctions by the CSRC or other PRC regulatory agencies for failure to seek CSRC approval for the offering. These sanctions may include fines and penalties on our operations in the PRC, limitations on our operating privileges in the PRC, delays in or restrictions on the repatriation of the proceeds from the offering into the PRC, restrictions on or prohibition of the payments or remittance of dividends by our PRC subsidiary, or other actions that could have a material and adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, reputation and prospects, as well as the trading price of our ordinary shares. Furthermore, the CSRC or other PRC regulatory agencies may also take actions requiring us, or making it advisable for us, to halt the offering before the settlement and delivery of the ordinary shares that we are offering. Consequently, if you engage in market trading or other activities in anticipation of and prior to the settlement and delivery of the ordinary shares we are offering, you would be doing so at the risk that the settlement and delivery may not occur. Risks Related to Our Ordinary Shares Our Chief Executive Officer Shuibo Zhang has significant influence over us, including control over decisions that require the approval of shareholders, which could limit your ability to influence the outcome of matters submitted to shareholders for a vote. Shuibo Zhang beneficially owns 11,925,000 ordinary shares through Jiuzi One Limited, a British Virgin Islands company, which is 55.65% of our issued and outstanding ordinary shares as of the date hereof. 30 As long as Shuibo Zhang owns or control a significant amount of our outstanding voting power, she has the ability to exercise substantial control over all corporate actions requiring shareholder approval, irrespective of how our other shareholders may vote, including: ● the election and removal of directors and the size of our board of directors; ● any amendment of our memorandum or articles of association; or ● the approval of mergers, consolidations and other significant corporate transactions, including a sale of substantially all of our assets. Moreover, beneficial ownership of our ordinary shares by Shuibo Zhang may also adversely affect the trading price for our ordinary shares to the extent investors perceive disadvantages in owning shares of a company with a controlling shareholder. Because we do not expect to pay dividends in the foreseeable future, you must rely on a price appreciation of the ordinary shares for a return on your investment. We currently intend to retain most, if not all, of our available funds and any future earnings to fund the development and growth of our business. As a result, we do not expect to pay any cash dividends in the foreseeable future. Therefore, you should not rely on an investment in the ordinary shares as a source for any future dividend income. The trading price of the ordinary shares is volatile, which could result in substantial losses to investors. The trading price of the ordinary shares is volatile and could fluctuate widely due to factors beyond our control. This may happen because of broad market and industry factors, including the performance and fluctuation of the market prices of other companies with operations located mainly in China that have listed their securities in the United States. In addition to market and industry factors, the price and trading volume for the ordinary shares may be highly volatile for factors specific to our own operations, including the following: ● variations in our net revenue, earnings and cash flows; ● announcements of new investments, acquisitions, strategic partnerships or joint ventures by us or our competitors; ● announcements of new offerings and expansions by us or our competitors; ● changes in financial estimates by securities analysts; ● detrimental adverse publicity about us, our shareholders, affiliates, directors, officers or employees, our business model, our services or our industry; ● announcements of new regulations, rules or policies relevant for our business; ● additions or departures of key personnel; ● release of lock-up or other transfer restrictions on our outstanding equity securities or sales of additional equity securities; ● and potential litigation or regulatory investigations. 31 Any of these factors may result in large and sudden changes in the volume and price at which the ordinary shares will trade. In the past, shareholders of public companies have often brought securities class action suits against those companies following periods of instability in the market price of their securities. If we were involved in a class action suit, it could divert a significant amount of our management's attention and other resources from our business and require us to incur significant expenses to defend the suit, which could harm our results of operations. Any such class action suit, whether or not successful, could harm our reputation and restrict our ability to raise capital in the future. In addition, if a claim is successfully made against us, we may be required to pay significant damages, which could materially adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations. The sale or availability for sale of substantial amounts of ordinary shares could adversely affect their market price. Sales of substantial amounts of the ordinary shares in the public market in the future, or the perception that these sales could occur, could adversely affect the market price of the ordinary shares and could materially impair our ability to raise capital through equity offerings in the future. Shares held by our existing shareholders may also be sold in the public market in the future subject to the restrictions in Rule 144 and Rule 701 under the Securities Act and the applicable lockup agreements. Techniques employed by short sellers may drive down the market price of the ordinary shares. Short selling is the practice of selling securities that the seller does not own but rather has borrowed from a third party with the intention of buying identical securities back at a later date to return to the lender. The short seller hopes to profit from a decline in the value of the securities between the sale of the borrowed securities and the purchase of the replacement shares, as the short seller expects to pay less in that purchase than it received in the sale. As it is in the short seller's interest for the price of the security to decline, many short sellers publish, or arrange for the publication of, negative opinions regarding the relevant issuer and its prospects to create negative market momentum and generate profits for themselves after selling a security short. These short attacks have, in the past, led to selling of shares in the market. Public companies that have substantially all of their operations in China have been the subject of short selling. Much of the scrutiny and negative publicity has centered on allegations of a lack of effective internal control over financial reporting resulting in financial and accounting irregularities and mistakes, inadequate corporate governance policies or a lack of adherence thereto and, in many cases, allegations of fraud. As a result, many of these companies are now conducting internal and external investigations into the allegations and, in the interim, are subject to shareholder lawsuits and/or SEC enforcement actions. It is not clear what effect such negative publicity could have on us. If we were to become the subject of any unfavorable allegations, whether such allegations are proven to be true or untrue, we could have to expend significant resources to investigate such allegations and/or defend ourselves. While we would strongly defend against any such short seller attacks, we may be constrained in the manner in which we can proceed against the relevant short seller by principles of freedom of speech, applicable state law or issues of commercial confidentiality. Such a situation could be costly and time-consuming, and could distract our management from growing our business. Even if such allegations are ultimately proven to be groundless, allegations against us could severely impact our business, and any investment in the ordinary shares could be greatly reduced or even rendered worthless. If securities or industry analysts do not publish research or publish inaccurate or unfavorable research about our business, the market price for the ordinary shares and trading volume could decline. The trading market for the ordinary shares will depend in part on the research and reports that securities or industry analysts publish about us or our business. If research analysts do not establish and maintain adequate research coverage or if one or more of the analysts who covers us downgrades the ordinary shares or publishes inaccurate or unfavorable research about our business, the market price for the ordinary shares would likely decline. If one or more of these analysts ceases coverage of our company or fails to publish reports on us regularly, we could lose visibility in the financial markets, which, in turn, could cause the market price or trading volume for the ordinary shares to decline. 32 Our memorandum and articles of association contain anti-takeover provisions that could materially adversely affect the rights of holders of our ordinary shares. We have adopted an amended and restated memorandum and articles of association that contains provisions to limit the ability of others to acquire control of our company or cause us to engage in change-of-control transactions. These provisions could deprive our shareholders of an opportunity to sell their shares at a premium over prevailing market prices by discouraging third parties from seeking to obtain control of our company in a tender offer or similar transaction. Our board of directors has the authority, subject to any resolution of the shareholders to the contrary, to issue preferred shares in one or more series and to fix their designations, powers, preferences, privileges, and relative participating, optional or special rights and the qualifications, limitations or restrictions, including dividend rights, conversion rights, voting rights, terms of redemption and liquidation preferences, any or all of which may be greater than the rights associated with our ordinary shares. Preferred shares could be issued quickly with terms calculated to delay or prevent a change in control of our company or make removal of management more difficult. If our board of directors decides to issue preferred shares, the price of our ordinary shares may fall and the voting and other rights of the holders of our ordinary shares may be materially adversely affected. We are an emerging growth company within the meaning of the Securities Act and may take advantage of certain reduced reporting requirements. We are an "emerging growth company," as defined in the JOBS Act, and we may take advantage of certain exemptions from requirements applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, most significantly, not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 for so long as we remain an emerging growth company. As a result, if we elect not to comply with such auditor attestation requirements, our investors may not have access to certain information they may deem important. We are a foreign private issuer within the meaning of the rules under the Exchange Act, and as such we are exempt from certain provisions applicable to U.S. domestic public companies. Because we qualify as a foreign private issuer under the Exchange Act, we are exempt from certain provisions of the securities rules and regulations in the United States that are applicable to U.S. domestic issuers, including: ● the rules under the Exchange Act requiring the filing with the SEC of quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or current reports on Form 8-K; ● the sections of the Exchange Act regulating the solicitation of proxies, consents or authorizations in respect of a security registered under the Exchange Act; ● the sections of the Exchange Act requiring insiders to file public reports of their stock ownership and trading activities and liability for insiders who profit from trades made in a short period of time; ● and the selective disclosure rules by issuers of material nonpublic information under Regulation FD. We are required to file an annual report on Form 20-F within four months of the end of each fiscal year. In addition, we intend to publish our results on a quarterly basis as press releases, distributed pursuant to the rules and regulations of Nasdaq. Press releases relating to financial results and material events will also be furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K. However, the information we are required to file with or furnish to the SEC will be less extensive and less timely compared to that required to be filed with the SEC by U.S. domestic issuers. As a result, you may not be afforded the same protections or information that would be made available to you were you investing in a U.S. domestic issuer. 33 There can be no assurance we will not be a passive foreign investment company ("PFIC"), for any taxable year, which could result in adverse U.S. federal income tax consequences to U.S. investors in our ordinary shares. In general, a non-U.S. corporation is a PFIC for U.S. federal income tax purposes for any taxable year in which (i) 75% or more of its gross income consists of passive income or (ii) 50% or more of the average value of its assets (generally determined on a quarterly basis) consists of assets that produce, or are held for the production of, passive income. For purposes of the above calculations, we will be treated as owning our proportionate share of the assets and earning our proportionate share of the income of any other corporation in which we own, directly or indirectly, 25% (by value) of the stock. Based upon the manner in which we currently operate our business through our VIE, the expected composition of our income and assets and the value of our assets, we do not expect to be a PFIC for the current taxable year or in the foreseeable future. However, this is a factual determination that must be made annually after the close of each taxable year, and the application of the PFIC rules is subject to uncertainty in several respects. The value of our assets for purposes of the PFIC determination will generally be determined by reference to the market price of our ordinary shares, which could fluctuate significantly. In addition, our PFIC status will depend on the manner we operate our workspace business (and the extent to which our income from workspace membership continues to qualify as active for PFIC purposes). Furthermore, it is not entirely clear how the contractual arrangements between us, our VIE and its nominal shareholders will be treated for purposes of the PFIC rules, and we may be or become a PFIC if our VIE is not treated as owned by us. Because of these uncertainties, there can be no assurance we will not be a PFIC for the current taxable year, or will not be a PFIC in the future. If we were a PFIC for any taxable year during which a U.S. investor owns our ordinary shares, certain adverse U.S. federal income tax consequences could apply to such U.S. investor. We are a "controlled company" within the meaning of the Nasdaq listing requirements and, as a result, will qualify for, and intend to rely on, exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements. You will not have the same protections afforded to stockholders of companies that are subject to such requirements. We are a "controlled company" as defined under the rules of the Nasdaq since our directors and officers beneficially own, when combined, more than 50% of our total voting power. For so long as we remain a controlled company under this definition, we are permitted to elect to rely on certain exemptions from corporate governance rules, including: ● an exemption from the rule that a majority of our board of directors must be independent directors; ● an exemption from the rule that the compensation of our chief executive officer must be determined or recommended solely by independent directors; ● and an exemption from the rule that our director nominees must be selected or recommended solely by independent directors. Although we currently do not intend to rely on the "controlled company" exemptions under the Nasdaq listing rules, we could elect to rely on those exemptions in the future. As a result, you may not have the same protection afforded to shareholders of companies that are subject to these corporate governance requirements. The Financial Action Task Force's Increased Monitoring of the Cayman Islands. In February 2021, the Cayman Islands was added to the Financial Action Task Force ("FATF") list of jurisdictions whose anti-money laundering practices are under increased monitoring, commonly referred to as the "FATF grey list." When the FATF places a jurisdiction under increased monitoring, it means the country has committed to resolve swiftly the identified strategic deficiencies within agreed timeframes and is subject to increased monitoring during that timeframe. It is unclear how long this designation will remain in place and what ramifications, if any, the designation will have for the Company. Compensation of Directors and Officers. Under Cayman Islands law, the Company is not required to disclose compensation paid to our senior management on an individual basis and the Company has not otherwise publicly disclosed this information elsewhere. The executive officers, directors and management of the Company receive fixed and variable compensation. They also receive benefits in line with market practice. The fixed component of their compensation is set on market terms and adjusted annually. The variable component consists of cash bonuses and awards of shares (or the cash equivalent). Cash bonuses are paid to executive officers and members of management based on previously agreed targets for the business. Shares (or the cash equivalent) are awarded under share options. 34 We have a limited trading history. On May 20, 2021, our ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Prior to that, there was no public market for our ordinary shares. Our trading history might never improve in terms of price or volume. We cannot guarantee that our ordinary shares will remain quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market. ITEM 4. INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY 4.A. History and development of the company Corporate History Jiuzi Holdings Inc. is a Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated on October 10, 2019. We conduct our business in China through our Affiliated Entities. The consolidation of our Company and our Affiliated Entities has been accounted for at historical cost and prepared on the basis as if the aforementioned transactions had become effective as of the beginning of the first period presented in the accompanying consolidated financial statements. Jiuzi HK was incorporated on October 25, 2019 under the law of Hong Kong SAR. Jiuzi HK is our wholly-owned subsidiary and is currently not engaging in any active business and merely acting as a holding company. Jiuzi WFOE was incorporated on June 5, 2020 under the laws of the People's Republic of China. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jiuzi HK and a wholly foreign-owned entity under the PRC laws. The registered principal activity of the company is new energy vehicle retail, new energy vehicle component sales, new energy vehicle battery sales, vehicle audio equipment and electronics sales, vehicle ornament sales, technology service and development, marketing planning, vehicle rentals, etc. Jiuzi WFOE had entered into contractual arrangements with Zhejiang Jiuzi and its shareholders. Zhejiang Jiuzi was incorporated on May 26, 2017 under the laws of the People's Republic of China. Its registered business scope includes wholesale and retail of NEVs and NEV components, vehicle maintenance products, technology development of NEVs, Marketing and consulting regarding NEV products, vehicle rentals, event organization, client services regarding vehicle registration, and online business technology. Shangli Jiuzi was incorporated on May 10, 2018 under the laws of the People's Republic of China. Its registered business scope is to engage in retailing NEVs, NEV components, NEV batteries, NEV marketing, vehicle maintenance, used vehicle sales, and car rentals. Zhejiang Jiuzi is the beneficial owner of 59% equity interest of Shangli Jiuzi. Corporate Information Our principal executive office is located at No.168 Qianjiang Nongchang Gengwen Road, Suite 1501, 15th Floor, Economic and Technological Development Zone, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China 310000. The telephone number of our principal executive offices is +86-0571-82651956. Our registered agent in the Cayman Islands is Osiris International Cayman Limited. Our registered office and our registered agent's office in the Cayman Islands are both located at Suite #4-210, Governors Square, 23 Lime Tree Bay Avenue, PO Box 32311, Grand Cayman KY1-1209, Cayman Islands. Our agent for service of process in the United States is Cogency Global Inc. The SEC maintains an internet site at http://www.sec.gov that contains reports, information statements, and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. 35 4.B. Business overview We, through our VIE,franchise and operate retail stores under brand name "Jiuzi", which sell new energy vehicles, or NEVs, in third-fourth tier cities in China. Almost all of the NEVs we sell are battery-operated electric vehicles. We also sell a few plug-in electric vehicles on demand from vehicle buyers. As of the date hereof, we have 31 operating franchise stores and one company-owned store in China. The business relationship between Jiuzi and its independent franchisees is supported by adhering to standards and policies and is of fundamental importance to the overall performance and protection of the "Jiuzi" brand. Primarily a franchisor, our franchising model enables an individual to be its own employer and maintain control over all employment-related matters, marketing and pricing decisions, while also benefiting from our Jiuzi brand, resources and operating system. In collaboration with franchisees, we are able to further develop and refine our operating standards, marketing concepts and product and pricing strategies. Our revenues consist of (i) NEVs sales in our company-owned store and NEVs sales supplied to our franchisees; (ii) initial franchisee fees of RMB 4,000,000, or approximately US$575,500, for each franchise store, payable over time based on performance obligations of the parties, from our franchisees; and (iii) on-going royalties based on 10% percent of net incomes from our franchisees. These fees, along with operating rights, are stipulated in our franchise agreements. We source NEVs through more than twenty NEV manufacturers, including BYD, Geely, and Chery, as well as battery/component manufacturers such as Beijing Zhongdian Boyu, Shenzhen Jishuchongke and Youbang Electronics which focus on manufacturing charging piles, and Guoxuan Gaoke, and Futesi in battery production. We are able to access more brands and obtain more competitive pricing to attract potential franchisees and to meet customer demands. On the capital side, we introduce franchisees to various capital platforms including Beijing Tianjiu Xingfu Control Group and Qinghua Qidi Zhixing, through which our franchisees and their vehicle buyers can obtain financing. Our business partners help us in providing a variety of products and extend our geographic reach. Benefiting from favorable state policies subsidizing the NEV industry, China's NEVs production started flourishing around 2015 and 2016, pursuant to the 2016-2020 New Energy Vehicle Promotion Fiscal Support Guidance and Notice regarding "the Thirteenth Five-year Plan" New Energy Vehicles Battery Infrastructure Support Policy. In 2016, China released a series of financial subsidy policies targeted at NEV production. We conducted market research in 2016 and eventually launched our business in 2017. We have built a full-scale modern business management operation, supported by our operations department and marketing department. We aim to build an online-offline operating system in which our headquarters effectively empowers our franchisees with our brand recognition, client source, financial support, operating and transportation assistance through the online platform. Our fully-developed supply chain will provide solid support for store location expansion. Our franchisees' conformity to Jiuzi's standards will help us in our business expansion and implementation of our growth strategy. We plan to adopt an innovative one-stop vehicle sales model for our vehicle buyers, who is expected to have access to more brands, better services and more affordable pricing. Our current business model is focused on vehicle selection and purchase, which provides buyers with multi-brand price comparison and test-driving experience. Through the online platform, we are currently developing, we expect to provide a multi-dimensional service platform and a one-stop experience covering online vehicle selection and purchase and off-line vehicle delivery and maintenance. Our app will provide potential buyers with information on various car brands and models, as well as services to register vehicles, make appointments for maintenance, repairs, and remote error diagnosis services, etc. Industry Overview Growth Trends in China's Automotive Industry Currently China is the world's largest automobile market as measured by sales volume. According to a new research from Canalys, a record 1.3 million NEVs were sold in China in 2020. The 1.3 million NEVs sold in China in 2020 represented 41% of global NEV sales, just behind Europe with 42% of global NEV sales. China is still far ahead of the US for NEV share - in the US, NEV sales represented just 2.4% of sales in 2020. Canalys forecasts 1.9 million EVs will be sold in China in 2021, representing a growth of 51% and a 9% share of all cars sold in China. (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005461/en/Canalys-China%E2%80%99s-electric-vehicle-sales-to-grow-by-more-than-50-in-2021-after-modest-2020) 36 In the past 5 years, sales of NEVs in China have been increasing drastically, from 50,115 in 2014, to 176,378 in 2015, 322,833 in 2016, 547,564 in 2017 and 801,654 in 2018 (Source: https://cleantechnica.com/2019/02/24/china-ev-forecast-50-ev-market-share-by-2025-part-1/). Such fast growth was due to supportive governmental policy, better public acceptance of the concept of NEVs, and more developed battery station infrastructure. Among all above factors, governmental policy is crucial to the industry growth and to some extent determines consumers' choice in this field. Without the price competitiveness made possible by governmental subsidies, NEV sales will likely drop. Meanwhile, competition from international NEV brands could also add difficulty to China's local brands' expansion. Prospects for NEVs Franchising Business Today, more and more consumers are shifting from traditional fuel-driven vehicles to NEVs. This provides a favorable market for NEV franchising businesses and franchisees. The current average price for mini electrical vehicle in China ranges between RMB 20,000 and 50,000 (approximately $3,000 to $7,000), which is much lower than regular fuel-driven vehicles. Most vehicle buyers of affordable NEVs live in third/fourth/fifth tier cities, where the average household income is relatively low. Most dealerships in the country have been pursuing the 4S model, a full-service approach that brings together sales, service, spare parts and surveys (customer feedback). Traditional automobile 4S stores mainly operate single-brand vehicles, serving automobile manufacturers, selling vehicles for the manufacturers and collecting payments. Traditional 4S stores have a difficult time flourishing in third- and fourth- tier cities due to their higher initial investment costs, and it being more difficult to update or transform an existing 4S store's operating system. The initial investment cost for 4S stores ranges between a few million RMB and several hundred million RMB, excluding land purchase or rental costs. Roughly 20% of the profit generated by 4S stores is from sales and the remaining 80% is from after-market services. Essentially, 4S stores are service-oriented. Most 4S stores charge higher prices for components compared to manufacturers, and charge higher service fees compared to regular vehicle after-sale service providers. As a result, car buyers tend not to choose 4S stores for after-sale services once their cars are out of the warranty period with 4S stores. To maintain their customers, traditional 4S stores have to raise marketing expenses and attract customers, and provide customers with the contacts of insurance companies, which usually charge higher premiums compared to what customers would have chosen. Therefore, 4S stores are becoming less and less of a cost-effective choice for car buyers at a time when consumers have more price transparency in the market. Additionally, 4S stores face more regulatory challenges from local governments, such as land use noncompliance. As a result, car manufacturers are shifting their business partners and finding smaller and flexible car retailers more favorable. (Source: https://auto.gasgoo.com/News/2019/04/12075107517I70098777C302.shtml). 37 Compared to a traditional 4S store, an NEV franchise store has the following advantages: ● Multiple brands of NEVs: traditional automobile 4S stores mainly operate single-brand vehicles while our franchise stores provide multi-brands for consumers to choose from at competitive pricing; ● Less vehicle costs: traditional automobile 4S stores are serving as the sales agent for the automobile manufacturers and generally required to purchase certain number of cars from the manufacturers directly. For our NEV franchise stores, Jiuzi will purchase the vehicles on behalf of the stores and distributed to each store based on market demand. ● Less initial investment costs and operational costs: as of the above factors, the NEV franchise store will have less vehicle backlog and lower cash flow requirement, which result in less initial investment costs and operational costs. This shift has brought opportunities to the NEV franchising business. In addition, compared to traditional fuel vehicles, sales of NEVs generate higher profit margins because NEVs are still considerably new in China and the pricing has more upside potential. NEV retailers generate more profit from after-sale services, which also face competition from professional car maintenance service providers. A mature NEV franchise can have franchisees located conveniently in major residential neighborhoods, where car buyers can easily access. The franchisees can also provide a full range of after-sale services. This business model requires much less initial investment, while providing more convenient and instant vehicle services to consumers. In the past, average car owners typically have fewer than two cars per household. This trend is changing rapidly as more households prefer to have multiple vehicles. As a result, car buyers have more diverse needs for their vehicles, and value the unique and easy shopping experience afforded by the supermarket sales model adopted by Jiuzi franchisees. (Source: https://auto.gasgoo.com/News/2019/04/12075107517I70098777C302.shtml) Our Growth Strategies We, through our VIE, aim to build an operating system in which the headquarters effectively empowers franchisees with our brand recognition, client source, financial support, operating and transportation assistance. Our growth strategies include the following: ● Continue brand building and franchise stores expansion We continue building our brand recognition through existing franchise stores and opening new ones. Our focus is in China's third-fourth-fifth tier cities. Our franchisees in these small cities are expected to mainly serve as NEVs outlets, where large quantities of fragmented transactions are conducted with NEVs sales to mostly consumers in towns, communities and neighborhoods through word of mouth. We have few competitors in these small cities in our size. Our franchisees are expected to expand their customer base in these locations and enhance brand recognition in communities. We have been in discussion with existing and potential franchisees to roll out more franchise stores, depending on the market post COVID-19. ● Convert existing 4S stores to our franchise stores Generally, 4S stores are operating under heavy financial pressures and regulatory burdens given their bigger size and less flexible business models. 4S stores are largely located in first-tier and second-tier cities, and have higher monthly operation cost. Many 4S stores suffer operating loss and some may even go out of business. We plan to enter into agreements with such struggling 4S stores, under which we will convert them into Jiuzi franchise stores. The initial franchise fees for the converted franchise stores will be lower than the fees for newly established franchise stores because these 4S stores already have their existing operations and store spaces. ● Develop online-offline technology platform and sales channel We are developing an online technology platform and planning to build an online-offline business model, as well as using data-driven technologies to deliver an improved shopping experience for consumers and an enhanced operational efficiency for suppliers. Our franchisees can utilize both online and offline channels to acquire consumers. Utilizing our future online platform, the vehicle buyers will have access to abundant vehicle information that is tailored to individual customer needs. Vehicle buyers can browse within the APP and place their order online. 38 ● Establish display centers and distribution centers In first- and second-tier cities, we plan to set up showrooms of high-end NEVs to convey a message of living a green and environmentally-friendly lifestyle. We are not planning to use a franchise model in these locations; instead, we will build our own distribution centers by taking advantage of the cities' well-established transportation infrastructure. We plan to have our distribution centers serving as the vehicle distribution centers to franchise stores in surrounding cities, as China's current road transportation network is very developed, and logistics and transportation networks are relatively concentrated, which provides us with strong infrastructure support for the establishment of a distribution center. In addition, we plan to establish a data system to conduct regular statistical analysis on the brand, model, configuration, quantity, production data, invoices and even vehicle color of the vehicles in the distribution center. By monitoring the sales data of all surrounding stores, we can analyze the popular vehicles in the local area where each store is located, and thereby adjust the vehicle storage in the distribution center on a real-time basis. We expect potential vehicle buyers to see and try the vehicles in the showroom and then make their purchases online or by using our online platform. We will cooperate with logistic companies to transport vehicles from distribution centers to franchise stores in third- and fourth-tier cities. At present, we do not have a specific or immediate plan to construct the vehicle display centers and distribution centers as our priority is to continue to market the Jiuzi brand, expand franchise stores and develop the online-offline platform. The construction of the display and distribution centers, such as the number of vehicle distribution centers, the vehicle capacity for the centers and the size of the geographic area, will be dependent on the number of franchise stores we have and the number of vehicles to be sold in the franchise stores. ● Reduce overall costs for our operations In light of the intensive competition in the NEVs industry and COVID-19 outbreak, we intend to reduce our overall costs through better vehicles sourcing channels, in order to strengthen our short-term cash flows. We plan to source more vehicles from 4S stores as compared to other suppliers such as NEVs manufacturers and battery/component factories, as 4S stores usually require smaller deposit payments for the vehicles and provide flexible return policy, while the other two sources require full payment for the vehicles and no return policy. ● Strengthen our brand recognition through Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Life Club Our club members mainly consist of vehicle buyers and their families, as well as potential vehicle buyers who are interested in learning and buying NEVs. We regularly arrange social activities among buyers and their families, including outdoor activities, movie nights, test driving events, vehicle owner cultural events, and charity events. We are devoted to enhancing member relations and an active lifestyle, through which we promote NEVs and strengthen our brand recognition. Franchise Arrangement and Business Model The Company, through our VIE, owns 1.25% of the shares in each of its franchise stores. Initially, the franchisees are established with the Company being a 51% owner solely for the purpose of allowing the franchisees to register their business names to include "Jiuzi" with the local business bureau. However, the Company had no having actual control over the management of franchisees other than conforming to the "Jiuzi" business model. The requirement has been changed over time and currently the franchisees are able to register their business names to include "Jiuzi" as long as the Company has some ownership interest (without any specific equity interest being specified) in the franchise business. The Company and the franchisees agreed to designate 1.25% of the equity interests in the franchisees to the Company. Such ownership interest entitles the Company's right as a minority shareholder, including the right to inspect the franchisees' books and records so that the Company can collect royalties as discussed below. 39 Under our franchise arrangement, the Company is responsible for interior renovation, décor and signs in the store location agreed to by the parties, providing training and assistance to franchisees in launching franchise stores. Franchisees are responsible for securing the lease on the land and building for the store location, operating and managing the business, providing capital to develop and open new stores. On average, it takes about ten months from entering into the franchise agreement, determining store location, completing renovations, and training new staff to eventually launching the franchise store. The size of our franchise stores ranges from 5,000 to 12,000 square feet. The Company requires franchisees to meet rigorous standards, including operation procedures and customer services. The business relationship with franchisees is designed to facilitate consistency and quality at all of Jiuzi's franchise stores. Franchisees may exercise discretion in making some business decisions within the parameters established by our operating procedures, marketing concepts and vehicle pricing strategies. For example, in terms of marketing strategy, we will regularly set up a unified activity plan or marketing plan to promote the franchisees. Franchisees have the discretion to decide whether to participate, or set up their own marketing plan to promote their franchise stores and sales. In terms of vehicle pricing, we usually provide franchisees two pricings, one is the vehicle cost or the manufacturing price, and the other is the suggested sales price. The franchisees have the discretion to set up their own sales price; however, if the sales price is lower than the vehicle cost or the manufacturing price, the franchisees are required to make up the difference to us. The Company generally does not invest any capital other than payment of rent in the first year. Our revenue sources comprise (i) NEV sales in our Company-owned store and NEV sales supplied to our franchisees; (ii) initial franchise fees of RMB 4,000,000, or approximately US$575,500, for each franchise store, payable over time based on the performance obligations of the parties, from our franchisees, as disclosed above, and (iii) on-going royalties based on 10% percent of the net incomes from our franchisees. This structure enables us to generate significant and predictable levels of cash flow. For the year ended October 31, 2021, 85% of our revenues was generated through initial franchise fees while 15% was generated through NEV sales. For the year ended October 31, 2020, 95% of our revenues was generated through initial franchise fees while 5% was generated through NEV sales. We have not generated any revenue from the franchisees' royalties. The franchise fee of an aggregate of RMB 4,000,000, or approximately US$575,500, is payable to us as franchisor in installments as follows: ● Pre-launching first trimester: It takes approximately two months to finalize franchising contracts with our franchisees and start the site preparation. Meanwhile, our franchisees will obtain governmental permits for the business and receive marketing training. The total franchise fee payable for this period is RMB 600,000, or approximately US$86,320. ● Pre-launching second trimester: It takes approximately three months for this period. We hold marketing events, have franchisees visit existing franchise stores and start industry knowledge and product training. We start marketing in industry magazines and connect financial agencies to the franchisees. The total franchise fee payable for this period is RMB 400,000, or approximately US$57,550. ● Pre-launching third trimester: It takes approximately two months to finalize this pre-launching step. Franchisees will determine the final locations of the stores. We will start pre-operation training, prepare promotional materials, hire and train crucial staff. The total franchise fee payable for this period is RMB 400,000, or approximately US$57,550. ● Preliminary store operation period: It takes approximately three months to finalize the authorization of Jiuzi brand and trademark usage in the franchise store, complete core staff recruitment and sales training, complete construction and/or renovation of the stores, and trial operation, etc. The total franchise fee payable for this period is RMB 1,800,000, or approximately US$258,980. Official operation period: we will introduce franchisees to various agencies for their insurance needs and financial needs, connect franchisees to after-sales service companies and continue staff and sales training, as well as provide marketing support. The total franchise fee payable for this period is RMB 800,000, or approximately US$115,100. Pursuant to the franchise agreement, we provide up to RMB 1,000,000 (or approximately US$147,260) interest-free loan advances to the franchisees as pre-launching capital on a needed basis. The term of the loans is 18 months. If the franchisee fails to repay the advances within three months of the maturity date, we have the right to unilaterally terminate the franchise agreement. However, the franchisee may apply for an additional loan advance or extend the repayment period, subject to our approval. We do not provide financing to franchisees other than the loan advancements. 40 We source NEVs through various automobile manufacturers, including BYD, Geely, Ruichi, Jimai,Leapmotor, Reading and battery/component factories such as Beijing Zhongdian Boyu, Shenzhen Jishuchongke, Guoxuan Gaoke, and Futesi, for vehicle supplies. We are able to access more brands and obtain more affordable pricing to attract potential franchisees and to meet customer demands. On the capital side, we introduce franchisees to various capital platforms including Beijing Tianjiu Xingfu Control Group and Qinghua Qidi Zhixing. We also partner with multiple established financial service providers, through which our vehicle buyers may receive financing services. The financing arrangement will be negotiated and stipulated between the borrower and the financial service provider. Our business partners help us in providing a comprehensive range of products, broad operating regions and full-scale services. Geographically, our business is focused in third- and fourth-tier cities due to: (i) increased demand for NEVs because of their affordability, choice of vehicle selections and lower travel costs of NEVs as compared to traditional fuel vehicles; (ii) third- and fourth-tier cities vehicle buyers mostly using the NEVs to travel locally and battery recharging is convenient locally; (iii) the marketing and promotional costs are lower in third- and fourth-tier cities, and we can develop greater brand awareness in a shorter time; (iv) we being able to attract more franchisees as initial investment costs are lower as a result of more affordable leases and vehicles, lower overall costs in the construction of franchise stores, employee training and salaries in third- and fourth-tier cities; and (v) less competition in NEV sales in third- and fourth-tier cities compared to first- and second-tier cities, which are more established with traditional fuel vehicles and more well-known brands. Supply Chain We source vehicles through cooperation with various parties including manufacturers, battery factories and 4S stores, etc. and then distribute them to franchisees to meet local vehicle buyers' demands. We enter into letter of intents, or LOIs, for cooperation on sales and services of NEVs with automobile manufacturers which become binding when we pay the deposit (usually between approximately US$7,000 to US$15,000) within seven business days of the execution of the LOI. The non-exclusive LOI usually has a one-year term and can be extended as negotiated by the parties. Under the LOI, we are permitted to sell the NEVs from such manufacturer in the permitted geographic area on a non-exclusive basis. We are committed to renovating the franchise stores and training the staff pursuant to such manufacturer's standards and requirements. For the specific number of vehicles, brands and models, we will reach an oral agreement with such manufacturer based on market demand. If we fail to take steps to construct the stores, meet the construction standard as agreed to by the parties, or delay on payment, the automobile manufacturers are entitled to terminate the LOI. We do not have written agreements with battery factories and 4S stores for the supply of NEVs. We obtain vehicle ownership when we purchase NEVs from our suppliers, and subsequently place vehicles to our franchisees' market channels. End vehicle buyers will be responsible for title transfer, insurance and financing, if applicable. When the vehicles are sold, the franchisees will pay back to us the costs for the vehicles. We generate a small amount of revenues through the sales of NEVs supplied to the Company's franchisees. NEV Manufacturers: Manufacturers usually provide the most favorable pricing. However, they usually require the purchase of a larger quantity of vehicles at a time. We cannot return unsold vehicles to manufacturers. We will source more vehicles from NEVs manufacturers in the future if we have more franchise stores and increased vehicle demand. Battery/Component Factories: Battery or other component factories usually have NEVs in stock because NEVs manufacturers routinely enter into agreements with battery factories where battery factories supply batteries to NEVs manufacturers. Some NEVs manufacturers with temporary cashflow difficulties use NEVs as payments to battery factories. We purchase such NEVs from battery factories at favorable prices that are lower than prices offered by 4S stores. However, we will need to make full payment for vehicles procured through this source, and we do not have the option to return unsold vehicles to battery/component factories. 4S Stores: Traditional 4S stores have reputable quality vehicles and relatively friendly refund policies. We only need to pay security deposits for the vehicles, which is usually 30%-50% of the full price. Their return policy is usually more flexible and we can return the unsold vehicles to 4S stores. We source selected vehicles from 4S stores as they usually require a smaller advance and have flexible return policies. We are usually able to purchase the vehicles from the 4S stores at the base cost of the vehicles. In this case, our sales strategy is to sell at a price higher than the purchase price and slightly lower than the selling price at the 4S stores. Therefore, our pricing is still competitive to the 4S stores. 41 Marketing and Branding We, through our VIE, focus our marketing efforts in third-fourth-fifth tier cities in China, where the NEV market is still relatively unexplored. We build our brand image by connecting the concept of NEVs to our brand name, focusing on a broad selection of brands and affordable pricing. We use online advertising platforms to promote our brand image, such as WeChat, Weibo and Tik Tok. We also partner with a variety of marketing companies including Qidizhixing and Tianjiuxingfu Holdings, who help us find the right platform for our marketing. To strengthen our brand recognition, we use a uniformed storefront image and set of store interior designs. In addition, we promote our brand through our Jiuzi New Energy Vehicle Life Club. Our club members mainly consist of vehicle buyers and their families as well as general public who are interested in NEVs. We regularly arrange social activities among members, including outdoor activities, movie nights, test driving event, vehicle owner cultural events and charity events, etc. We are devoted to enhancing member relations and promoting an active lifestyle, through which we strengthen our brand recognition. We also hold seminars for the public about the economic and environmental benefits of NEVs. We value our brand reputation. Part of the sales in our Shangli store and franchisees' stores are depending on word-of-mouth and referral from existing vehicle buyers. We have adopted a series of brand image maintenance approaches. We regularly dispatch training staff specializing in NEVs information to provide training to our franchisees on topics including NEVs performance and customer service experience. Franchisees will not be charged additional fees for the training services. Competitive Advantages Competition in the automotive industry is intense and evolving. We believe the impact of new regulatory requirements for occupant safety and vehicle emissions, technological advances in powertrain and consumer electronic components, and shifting customer demands and expectations are causing the industry to evolve in the direction of electric-based vehicles. We believe our primary competitive factors are: ● We entered the industry at a relatively early point and have gradually developed brand awareness through marketing and promotional events, and consumer acceptance due to our competitive pricing and large selections of NEVs in third-fourth tier cities. We received "2018 Zhejiang Business New Project" from Zhejiang Province Trade and Business Industry Association in 2018, and "Best Investment Potential" award from Leading Capital Summit for Mid to Small Business in 2019; ● We have a large number of franchisees and strong customer demand, which add to our leverage over supply chains in terms of selections and pricing; ● Our franchise stores have more space (5,000-12,000 square feet) compared to our competitors and we have a wide range of business partners, both of which help us provide better customer experiences; and ● The cost of launching a new franchisee is relatively low as compared to traditional 4S stores (4S refers to sales, service, spare parts and services), and it is easier to expand our franchise stores to cover geographical areas and lower the advertisement cost for our franchisees. The 4S model is a full-service approach that brings together sales, services, spare parts and surveys (customer feedback). 4S stores generate most of their profits from after-market services and require higher initial investment as compared to our franchise stores. In comparison to traditional 4S stores, our franchisees are also able to carry multiple brands of NEVs. Intellectual Property Our trademark "Jiuzi New Energy" was registered with China's trademark Bureau on June 28, 2018 under international category 12 (vehicles, electrical vehicles etc.) and international category 37 (vehicle maintenance service, vehicle cleaning services etc.), and international category 39 (transportation, driver services, car rental, etc.). The trademark will be valid for ten years until June 27, 2028. We also have 13 software copyrights that are registered with China's National Copyright Administration. Regulation This section sets forth a summary of the principal PRC laws and regulations relevant to our business and operations in China. 42 Guidance Catalogue of Industries for Foreign Investment Investment activities in the PRC by foreign investors are subject to the Catalogue for the Guidance of Foreign Investment Industry, or the Catalogue, which was promulgated and is amended from time to time by the MOFCOM and the NDRC. The Foreign Investment Catalogue, which was promulgated jointly by MOFCOM and the NDRC on June 28, 2017 and became effective on July 28, 2017, classifies industries into three categories with regard to foreign investment: (1) "encouraged," (2) "restricted," and (3) "prohibited." The latter two categories are included in a negative list, which was first introduced into the Foreign Investment Catalog in 2017 and specified the restrictive measures for the entry of foreign investment. On June 28, 2018, MOFCOM and NDRC jointly promulgated the Special Administrative Measures (Negative List) for Foreign Investment Access, or the Negative List (Edition 2018), which replaced the negative list attached to the Foreign Investment Catalogue in 2017. On June 30, 2019, MOFCOM and NDRC jointly issued the Special Administrative Measures (Negative List) for Foreign Investment Access, or the Negative List (Edition 2019), which replaced the Negative List (Edition 2018), and the Catalogue of Industries for Encouraging Foreign Investment (Edition 2019), or the Encouraging Catalogue (Edition 2019), which replaced the encouraged list attached to the Foreign Investment Catalogue in 2017. On July 23, 2020, MOFCOM and NDRC jointly promulgated the Special Administrative Measures (Negative List) for Foreign Investment Access, or the Negative List (Edition 2020), which replaced the negative list attached to the Foreign Investment Catalogue in 2017. The latest version of the Negative List (Edition 2021) was issued on December 27, 2021, which took effect on January 1, 2022 and superseded the previous lists. Pursuant to the Negative List (Edition 2021), any industry that is not listed in any of the restricted or prohibited categories is classified as a permitted industry for foreign investment. Establishment of wholly foreign-owned enterprises is generally allowed for industries outside of the Negative List. For the restricted industries within the Negative List, some are limited to equity or contractual joint ventures, while in some cases Chinese partners are required to hold the majority interests in such joint ventures. Industries not listed in the Negative List are generally open to foreign investment unless specifically restricted by other PRC regulations. In addition, restricted category projects are subject to higher-level government approvals and certain special requirements. Foreign investors are not allowed to invest in industries in the prohibited category. The Negative List (Edition 2021) further provides that where a domestic enterprise engaged in the business in the prohibited category seeks to issue and list its shares overseas, it shall complete the examination process and obtain approval of the relevant competent authorities of the State Council. In October 2016, the MOFCOM issued the Interim Measures for Record-filing Administration of the Establishment and Change of Foreign-invested Enterprises or FIE Record-filing Interim Measures, which was revised in June 2018. Pursuant to FIE Record-filing Interim Measures, the establishment and change of FIE are subject to record-filing procedures, instead of prior approval requirements, provided that the establishment or change does not involve special entry administration measures. If the establishment or change of FIE matters involves the special entry administration measures, the approval of the MOFCOM or its local counterparts is still required. Pursuant to the Announcement [2016] No. 22 of the NDRC and the MOFCOM dated October 8, 2016, the special entry administration measures for foreign investment apply to restricted and prohibited categories specified in the Catalogue, and the encouraged categories are subject to certain requirements relating to equity ownership and senior management under the special entry administration measures. The PRC Foreign Investment Law On March 15, 2019, the National People's Congress approved the Foreign Investment Law, which took effect on January 1, 2020 and replaced three existing laws on foreign investments in China, namely, the PRC Sino-foreign Equity Joint Venture Law, the PRC Sino-foreign Cooperative Joint Venture Law and the PRC Wholly Foreign-owned Enterprise Law, together with their implementation rules and ancillary regulations. On December 26, 2019, the Regulation on the Implementation of the Foreign Investment Law of the People's Republic of China, was issued by the State Council and came into force on January 1, 2020. The form of organization, organizational structures and activities of foreign-invested enterprises shall be governed, among others, by the PRC Company Law and the PRC Partnership Enterprise Law. Foreign-invested enterprises established before the implementation of the Foreign Investment Law may retain the original business organization and so on within five years after the implementation of this law. The Foreign Investment Law embodies an expected PRC regulatory trend to rationalize its foreign investment regulatory regime in line with prevailing international practice and the legislative efforts to unify the corporate legal requirements for both foreign and domestic invested enterprises in China. The Foreign Investment Law establishes the basic framework for the access to, and the promotion, protection and administration of foreign investments in view of investment protection and fair competition. 43 According to the Foreign Investment Law, "foreign investment" refers to investment activities directly or indirectly conducted by one or more natural persons, business entities, or otherwise organizations of a foreign country (collectively referred to as "foreign investor") within China, and the investment activities include the following situations: (i) a foreign investor, individually or collectively with other investors, establishes a foreign-invested enterprise within China; (ii) a foreign investor acquires stock shares, equity shares, shares in assets, or other like rights and interests of an enterprise within China; (iii) a foreign investor, individually or collectively with other investors, invests in a new project within China; and (iv) investments in other means as provided by laws, administrative regulations, or the State Council. According to the Foreign Investment Law, the State Council will publish or approve to publish the "negative list" for special administrative measures concerning foreign investment. The Foreign Investment Law grants national treatment to foreign-invested entities, or FIEs, except for those FIEs that operate in industries deemed to be either "restricted" or "prohibited" in the "negative list." The Foreign Investment Law provides that FIEs operating in foreign restricted or prohibited industries will require market entry clearance and other approvals from relevant PRC governmental authorities. If a foreign investor is found to invest in any prohibited industry in the "negative list," such foreign investor may be required to, among other aspects, cease its investment activities, dispose of its equity interests or assets within a prescribed time limit and have its income confiscated. If the investment activity of a foreign investor is in breach of any special administrative measure for restrictive access provided for in the "negative list," the relevant competent department shall order the foreign investor to make corrections and take necessary measures to meet the requirements of the special administrative measure for restrictive access. On July 23, 2020, MOFCOM and NDRC jointly promulgated the Special Administrative Measures (Negative List) for Foreign Investment Access, or the Negative List (Edition 2020), which replaced the negative list attached to the Foreign Investment Catalogue in 2017. The latest version of the Negative List (Edition 2021) was issued on December 27, 2021, which took effect on January 1, 2022 and superseded the previous lists. See "Regulations - Regulations relating to Foreign Investment-The Guidance Catalogue of Industries for Foreign Investment." Besides, the PRC government will establish a foreign investment information reporting system, according to which foreign investors or foreign-invested enterprises shall submit investment information to the competent department for commerce concerned through the enterprise registration system and the enterprise credit information publicity system, and a security review system under which the security review shall be conducted for foreign investment affecting or likely affecting the state security. Furthermore, the Foreign Investment Law provides that foreign invested enterprises established according to the existing laws regulating foreign investment before the implementation of the Foreign Investment Law may maintain their structure and corporate governance within five years after the implementing of the Foreign Investment Law. In addition, the Foreign Investment Law also provides several protective rules and principles for foreign investors and their investments in the PRC, including, among others, that a foreign investor may freely transfer into or out of China, in Renminbi or a foreign currency, its contributions, profits, capital gains, income from disposition of assets, royalties of intellectual property rights, indemnity or compensation lawfully acquired, and income from liquidation, among others, within China; local governments shall abide by their commitments to the foreign investors; governments at all levels and their departments shall enact local normative documents concerning foreign investment in compliance with laws and regulations and shall not impair legitimate rights and interests, impose additional obligations onto FIEs, set market access restrictions and exit conditions, or intervene with the normal production and operation activities of FIEs; except for special circumstances, in which case statutory procedures shall be followed and fair and reasonable compensation shall be made in a timely manner, expropriation or requisition of the investment of foreign investors is prohibited; and mandatory technology transfer is prohibited. 44 Regulations on Information Security and Privacy Protection Internet information in China is regulated and restricted from a national security standpoint. The PRC government has enacted laws and regulations with respect to internet information security and protection of personal information from any abuse or unauthorized disclosure. The National People's Congress, or the NPC, promulgated the Decisions on Preserving Internet Security in December 2000 and amended in August 2009, which subject violators to potential criminal punishment in China for any effort to: (i) gain improper entry into a computer or system of strategic importance; (ii) disseminate politically disruptive information; (iii) leak state secrets; (iv) spread false commercial information; or (v) infringe intellectual property rights. In addition, the Ministry of Public Security has promulgated measures prohibiting use of the internet in ways which result in a leak of state secrets or a spread of socially destabilizing content, among other things. If an internet information service provider violates any of these measures, competent authorities may revoke its operating license and shut down its websites. In recent years, PRC government authorities have enacted laws and regulations on internet use to protect personal information from any unauthorized disclosure. The ICP Measures, promulgated by the State Council requires internet information service providers to maintain an adequate system that protects the security of user information. In December 2005, the Ministry of Public Security, or the MPS, promulgated the Regulations on Technical Measures of Internet Security Protection, requiring internet service providers to utilize standard technical measures for internet security protection. Under the Several Provisions on Regulating the Market Order of Internet Information Services, issued by the MIIT in December 2011 and effective March 2012, an internet information service provider may not collect any personal information on a user or provide any such information to third parties without the user's consent. It must expressly inform the user of the method, content and purpose of the collection and processing of such user's personal information and may only collect information to the extent necessary provide its services. An internet information service provider is also required to properly maintain users' personal information, and in case of any leak or likely leak of such information, it must take immediate remedial measures and, in the event of a serious leak, report to the telecommunication's regulatory authority immediately. Pursuant to the Decision on Strengthening the Protection of Online Information, issued by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress in December 2012, and the Order for the Protection of Telecommunication and Internet User Personal Information, issued by the MIIT in July 2013, any collection and use of a user's personal information must be subject to the consent of the user, be legal, rational and necessary and be limited to specified purposes, methods and scopes. An internet information service provider must also keep such information strictly confidential, and is further prohibited from divulging, tampering or destroying any such information, or selling or providing such information to other parties. An internet information service provider is required to take technical and other measures to prevent the collected personal information from any unauthorized disclosure, damage or loss. Any violation of these laws and regulations may subject the internet information service provider to warnings, fines, confiscation of illegal gains, revocation of licenses, cancelation of filings, closedown of websites or even criminal liabilities. Pursuant to the Ninth Amendment to the PRC Criminal Law, issued by the SCNPC on August 29, 2015 and became effective on November 1, 2015, any internet service provider that fails to fulfil its obligations related to internet information security administration as required under applicable laws and refuses to rectify upon orders shall be subject to criminal penalty. In addition, Interpretations of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate on Several Issues Concerning the Application of Law in the Handling of Criminal Cases Involving Infringement of Personal Information, issued on May 8, 2017 and effective as of June 1, 2017, clarified certain standards for the conviction and sentencing of the criminals in relation to personal information infringement. In addition, on May 28, 2020, the National People's Congress adopted the PRC Civil Code, which came into effect on January 1, 2021. Pursuant to the PRC Civil Code, the personal information of a natural person shall be protected by the law. Any organization or individual shall legally obtain such personal information of others when necessary and ensure the safety of such information, and shall not illegally collect, use, process or transmit personal information of others, or illegally purchase or sell, provide or make public personal information of others. 45 Moreover, pursuant to the PRC Criminal Law lastly amended in November 2017, any individual or entity that (i) sells or discloses any citizen's personal information to others in a way violating the applicable law, or (ii) steals or illegally obtains any citizen's personal information, shall be subject to criminal penalty in severe situation. Any internet service provider that fails to fulfill the obligations related to internet information security administration as required by applicable laws and refuses to rectify upon orders, shall be subject to criminal penalty for the result of (i) any dissemination of illegal information in large scale; (ii) any severe effect due to the leakage of the client's information; (iii) any serious loss of criminal evidence; or (iv) other severe situation. In addition, the Interpretations of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate of the PRC on Several Issues Concerning the Application of Law in Handling Criminal Cases of Infringing Personal Information, promulgated in May 2017 and effective June 2017, clarified certain standards for the conviction and sentencing of the criminals in relation to personal information infringement. Further, the NPC promulgated a new National Security Law, effective July 2015, to replace the former National Security Law and covers various types of national security including technology security and information security. In recent years, PRC government authorities have enacted legislation on internet use to protect personal information from any unauthorized disclosure. PRC law does not prohibit internet product and service provision operators from collecting and analyzing personal information from their users. However, the Internet Measures prohibits an internet product and service provision operator from insulting or slandering a third party or infringing the lawful rights and interests of a third party. The Several Provisions on Regulating the Market Order of Internet Information Services, promulgated by the MIIT on December 29, 2011 and became effective on March 15, 2012, stipulates that internet product and service provision operators must not, without user consent, collect user personal information, which is defined as user information that can be used alone or in combination with other information to identify the user, and may not provide any such information to third parties without prior user consent. Internet product and service provision operators may only collect user personal information necessary to provide their services and must expressly inform the users of the method, product and service and purpose of the collection and processing of such user personal information. In addition, an internet product and service provision operator may only use such user personal information for the stated purposes under the internet product and service provision operator's scope of service. Internet product and service provision operators are also required to ensure the proper security of user personal information, and take immediate remedial measures if user personal information is suspected to have been disclosed. If the consequences of any such disclosure are expected to be serious, ICP operators must immediately report the incident to the telecommunications regulatory authority and cooperate with the authorities in their investigations. On July 16, 2013, the MIIT issued the Order for the Protection of Telecommunication and Internet User Personal Information. Most requirements under the order that are relevant to internet product and service provision operators are consistent with pre-existing requirements but the requirements under the order are often more stringent and have a wider scope. If an internet product and service provision operator wish to collect or use personal information, it may do so only if such collection is necessary for the services it provides. Further, it must disclose to its users the purpose, method and scope of any such collection or use, and must obtain consent from its users whose information is being collected or used. Internet product and service provision operators are also required to establish and publish their rules relating to personal information collection or use, keep any collected information strictly confidential, and take technological and other measures to maintain the security of such information. Internet product and service provision operators are required to cease any collection or use of the user personal information, and de-register the relevant user account, when a given user stops using the relevant internet service. Internet product and service provision operators are further prohibited from divulging, distorting or destroying any such personal information, or selling or providing such information unlawfully to other parties. 46 The PRC Cybersecurity Law imposes certain data protection obligations on network operators, including that network operators may not disclose, tamper with, or damage users' personal information that they have collected, and are obligated to delete unlawfully collected information and to amend incorrect information. Moreover, internet operators may not provide users' personal information to others without consent. Exempted from these rules is information irreversibly processed to preclude identification of specific individuals. Also, the PRC Cybersecurity Law imposes breach notification requirements that will apply to breaches involving personal information. On January 23, 2019, the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, the MIIT, the Ministry of Public Security, and the SAMR jointly issued the Notice on Special Governance of Illegal Collection and Use of Personal Information via Apps, which restates the requirement of legal collection and use of personal information, encourages app operators to conduct security certifications, and encourages search engines and APP stores to clearly mark and recommend those certified Apps. On March 13, 2019, the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission and the SAMR jointly issued the Notice on App Security Certification and the Implementation Rules on Security Certification of Mobile Internet Application, which encourages mobile application operators to voluntarily obtain app security certification, and search engines and app stores are encouraged to recommend certified applications to users. On August 22, 2019, the CAC issued the Regulation on Cyber Protection of Children's Personal Information, effective on October 1, 2019. Network operators are required to establish special policies and user agreements to protect children's personal information, and to appoint special personnel in charge of protecting children's personal information. Network operators who collect, use, transfer or disclose personal information of children are required to, in a prominent and clear way, notify and obtain consent from children's guardians. On November 28, 2019, the CAC, MIIT, the Ministry of Public Security and SAMR jointly issued the Measures to Identify Illegal Collection and Usage of Personal Information by Apps, which lists six types of illegal collection and usage of personal information, including "not publishing rules on the collection and usage of personal information" and "not providing privacy rules." For the further purposes of regulating data processing activities, safeguarding data security, promoting data development and utilization, protecting the lawful rights and interests of individuals and organizations, and maintaining national sovereignty, security, and development interests, on June 10, 2021, Standing Committee of the PRC National People's Congress published the Data Security Law of the People's Republic of China, which will take effect on September 1, 2021. Any organization or individual collecting data shall adopt lawful and proper methods and shall not steal or obtain data by other illegal methods. On July 10, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China issued the Measures for Cybersecurity Review (Revision Daft for Comments). According to Article 6 of the Measures, operators who possess personal information of over a million users shall apply to the Cybersecurity Review Office for cybersecurity reviews before listing abroad. Besides, where any activities affect or may endanger national security during the purchase of network products and services by key information infrastructure operators or the data processing by data workers, cybersecurity reviews should be conducted in accordance with these Measures. 47 Regulations on Commercial Franchise The commercial franchise in China is principally governed by the Regulation on the Administration of Commercial Franchises, which was adopted by the State Council on January 31, 2007, and became effective on May 1, 2007. Pursuant to the regulation, a franchisor engages in franchise activities shall have at least two direct sales stores, and have undertaken the business for more than a year, also known as "two stores, one year" rule. The regulation further stipulates that a franchisor shall, within 15 days after having concluded a franchise contract for the first time, report it to the commercial administrative department for archival filing. If a franchisor does not comply with the "two stores, one year" rule, the commercial administrative department shall order it to make a correction, confiscate its illegal proceeds, impose a fine of more than RMB 100,000 but less than RMB 500,000 on it, and make an announcement about it. In case a franchisor fails to put itself on the archives of the commercial administrative department according to Article 8 of this Regulation, the commercial administrative department shall order it to do so within a time limit, and impose a fine of more than RMB 10,000 but less than RMB 50,000 on it; and if it fails to do so within the time limit, it shall be fined more than RMB 50,000 but less than RMB 100,000, and an announcement shall also be made. Regulations on Automobile Sales Pursuant to the Administrative Measures on Automobile Sales promulgated by the Ministry of Commerce, or the MOFCOM on April 5, 2017, which became effective on July 1, 2017, automobile suppliers and dealers are required to file with relevant authorities through the information system for the national automobile circulation operated by the competent commerce department within 90 days after the receipt of a business license. Where there is any change to the information concerned, automobile suppliers and dealers must update such information within 30 days after such change. Regulations on the Recall of Defective Automobiles On October 22, 2012, the State Council promulgated the Administrative Provisions on Defective Automotive Product Recalls, which became effective on January 1, 2013. The product quality supervision department of the State Council is responsible for the supervision and administration of recalls of defective automotive products nationwide. Pursuant to the administrative provisions, manufacturers of automobile products are required to take measures to eliminate defects in products they sell. A manufacturer must recall all defective automobile products. Failure to recall such products may result in an order to recall the defective products from the quality supervisory authority of the State Council. If any operator conducting sales, leasing, or repair of vehicles discovers any defect in automobile products, it must cease to sell, lease or use the defective products and must assist manufacturers in the recall of those products. Manufacturers must recall their products through publicly available channels and publicly announce the defects. Manufacturers must take measures to eliminate or cure defects, including rectification, identification, modification, replacement or return of the products. Manufacturers that attempt to conceal defects or do not recall defective automobile products in accordance with relevant regulations will be subject to penalties, including fines, forfeiture of any income earned in violation of law and revocation of licenses. Pursuant to the Implementation Rules on the Administrative Provisions on Defective Automotive Product Recalls which waspromulgated by the QSIQ on November 27, 2015 and became effective on January 1, 2016, if a manufacturer is aware of any potential defect in its automobiles, it must investigate in a timely manner and report the results of such investigation to the QSIQ. Where any defect is found during the investigations, the manufacturer must cease to manufacture, sell, or import the relevant automobile products and recall such products in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Regulations on Product Liability Pursuant to the Product Quality Law of PRC promulgated on February 22, 1993 and amended on July 8, 2000 and August 27, 2009, it is prohibited from producing or selling products that do not meet applicable standards and requirements for safeguarding human health and ensuring human and property safety. Products must be free from unreasonable dangers threatening human and property safety. Where a defective product causes physical injury to a person or property damage, the aggrieved party may make a claim for compensation from the producer or the seller of the product. Producers and sellers of non-compliant products may be ordered to cease the production or sale of the products and could be subject to confiscation of the products and/or fines. Earnings from sales in contravention of such standards or requirements may also be confiscated, and in severe cases, an offender's business license may be revoked. 48 Government Policies Relating to New Energy Vehicles in the PRC The 13th Five-year Plan was ratified by the National People's Congress in March 2016 to guide the development over the next five years. New energy vehicle industry was lay out as one of the key targets to enhance China's innovation, productivity, quality, digitization, and efficiency. The 13th Five-year Plan targets this industry as a key sector that needs additional government support. Government Subsidies for Purchasers of NEVs On April 22, 2015, the Ministry of Finance, or the MOF, the Ministry of Science and Technology, or the MOST, the MIIT and the NDRC jointly issued the Circular on the Financial Support Policies on the Promotionand Application of New Energy Vehicles in 2016-2020, or the Financial Support Circular, which took effect on the same day. The Financial Support Circular provides that those who purchase NEVs specified in the Catalogue of Recommended New Energy Vehicle Models for Promotion and Application by the MIIT may obtain subsidies from the PRC national government. Pursuant to the Financial Support Circular, a purchaser may purchase a new energy vehicle from a seller by paying the original price minus the subsidy amount, and the seller may obtain the subsidy amount from the government after such new energy vehicle is sold to the purchaser. On December 29, 2016, the MOF, the MOST, the MIIT and the NDRC jointly issued the Circular on Adjusting the Subsidy Policy for the Promotion and Application of New Energy Vehicles, or the Circular on Adjusting the Subsidy Policy, which took effect on January 1, 2017, to adjust the existing subsidy standards for purchasers of NEVs. The Circular on Adjusting the Subsidy Policy capped the local subsidies at 50% of the national subsidy amount, and further specified that national subsidies for purchasers purchasing certain NEVs (except for fuel cell vehicles) from 2019 to 2020 will be reduced by 20% as compared to 2017 subsidy standards. The Circular on Adjusting and Improving the Subsidy Policies for the Promotion the Application of New Energy Vehicles, which was jointly promulgated by the MOF, the MOST, the MIIT and the NDRC on February 12, 2018 and became effective on the same day further adjusted and improved the existing national subsidy standards for purchasers of NEVs. Following the issuance of the foregoing circulars and other relevant regulations, a number of local governments, including, among others, Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Nanjing, Hangzhou and Wuhan, have issued policies on local subsidies for purchasers of NEVs, and have adjusted the local subsidy standards annually according to the national subsidy standard. For example, on January 31, 2018, the Development and Reform Commission of Shanghai together with other six local authorities jointly issued the Implementation Rules on Encouraging the Purchase and Use of New Energy Vehicles in Shanghai, pursuant to which local governments may provide local subsidies equal to 50% of the national subsidy amount to the purchaser of qualified pure electric passenger vehicles. According to the 2018 regulations, the pure electric vehicle subsidy amount is divided into "four gears" with a cruising range of 150 to 200 kilometers, 200 to 250 kilometers, 250 to 300 kilometers, 300 to 400 kilometers and above, except for vehicles under 150 kilometers. The subsidy amounts are respectively RMB 15,000, RMB 24,000, RMB 34,000 and RMB 45,000. In 2019, the threshold for pure electric vehicles has been raised to 250 kilometers. Pure electric new energy vehicles with a cruising range between 250 and 400 kilometers can enjoy a subsidy of RMB 18,000; pure electric new energy vehicles with a cruising range of more than 400 kilometers can enjoy a subsidy of RMB 25,000. At the same time, the subsidy amount for plug-in hybrid models with a mileage of more than 50 kilometers in pure electric state has also been reduced from RMB 12,000 in 2018 to RMB 10,000. See https://theicct.org/sites/default/files/publications/ICCT_China_Nev_Subsidy_20190618.pdf. On April 23, 2020, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Development and Reform Commission jointly issued the "Notice on Improving the Financial Subsidy Policy for the Promotion and Application of New Energy Vehicles," extending the implementation period of the financial subsidy policy for the promotion and application of new energy vehicles to the end of 2022. In principle, the subsidy standard for 2020-2022 will be reduced by 10%, 20%, and 30% on the basis of the previous year and the threshold for pure electric vehicles has been raised to 300 kilometers. For example, in 2020, pure electric new energy vehicles with a cruising range between 300 and 400 kilometers can enjoy a subsidy of RMB 16,200; pure electric new energy vehicles with a cruising range of more than 400 kilometers can enjoy a subsidy of RMB 22,500. At the same time, the subsidy amount for plug-in hybrid models with a mileage of more than 50 kilometers in pure electric state can enjoy a subsidy of RMB 8,500. In addition, the annual subsidy limit is about 2 million vehicles. According to the latest "Report on the Implementation of China's Fiscal Policy in the First Half of 2020," before the end of 2022, when subsidies have completely declined, subsidies for new energy vehicles will be steadily reduced, maintaining a certain impetus for the development of new energy vehicles. According to this policy, by 2022, the scale benefit of the new energy automobile industry and the comprehensive cost performance of products are expected to be further improved. The industry can gradually transition to market-oriented development without subsidy eventually. 49 On July 15, 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and the Ministry of Commerce jointly issued the Notice of the General Office of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the General Office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on the Development of New Energy Vehicles to the Countryside, which jointly organize new energy vehicles to the countryside, in order to promote the promotion and application of new energy vehicles in rural areas, guide rural residents to upgrade their travel modes, and assist in the construction of beautiful villages and rural revitalization strategies. We believe that the above policies have effectively promoted the development of the new energy vehicle industry. In particular, the new energy vehicles to the countryside policy jointly promoted by the three departments will effectively enhance the recognition and understanding of new energy vehicles by consumers in third- and fourth-tier cities. Exemption of Vehicle Purchase Tax On December 26, 2017, the MOF, the State Administration of Taxation, or the SAT, the MIIT and the MOST jointly issued the Announcement on Exemption of Vehicle Purchase Tax for New Energy Vehicle, or the Announcement on Exemption of Vehicle Purchase Tax, pursuant to which, from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2020, the vehicle purchase tax which is applicable for ICE vehicles is not imposed on purchases of qualified NEVs listed in the Catalogue of New Energy Vehicle Models Exempt from Vehicle Purchase Tax, or the Catalogue, issuedby the MIIT. Such announcement provides that the policy on exemption of vehicle purchase tax is also applicable to NEVs added to the Catalogue prior to December 31, 2017. On April 22, 2020, the Ministry of Finance, the State Administration of Taxation, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology jointly issued the "Announcement on Policies Concerning the Exemption of Vehicle Purchase Tax on New Energy Vehicles" to support the development of the new energy vehicle industry and promote automobile consumption. From January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022, the purchase of new energy vehicles will be exempted from vehicle purchase tax. Non-imposition of Vehicle and Vessel Tax The Preferential Vehicle and Vessel Tax Policies for Energy-saving and New Energy Vehicles and Vessels, which was jointly promulgated by the MOF, the SAT and MIIT on May 7, 2015, clarifies that pure electric passenger vehicles are not subject to vehicle and vessel tax. New Energy Vehicle License Plate In recent years, in order to control the number of motor vehicles on the road, certain local governments have issued restrictions on the issuance of vehicle license plates. These restrictions generally do not apply to the issuance of license plates for NEVs, which makes it easier for purchasers of NEVs to obtain automobile license plates. For example, pursuant to the Implementation Measures on EncouragingPurchase and Use of New Energy Vehicles in Shanghai, local authorities will issue new automobile license plates to qualified purchasers of NEVs without requiring such qualified purchasers to go through certain license-plate bidding processes and to pay license-plate purchase fees as compared with purchasers of ICE vehicles. Policies Relating to Incentives for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure On January 11, 2016, the MOF, the MOST, the MIIT, the NDRC and the National Energy Administration, or the NEA, jointly promulgated the Circular on Incentive Policies on the Charging Infrastructures of New Energy Vehicles and Strengthening the Promotion and Application of New Energy Vehicles during the 13th Five-year Plan Period, which became effective on January 1, 2016. Pursuant to such circular, the central finance department is expected to provide certain local governments with funds and subsidies for the construction and operation of charging facilities and other relevant charging infrastructure. 50 On November 29, 2016, the State Council promulgated Notice on the National Strategic Emerging Industry Plan during the 13th Five-year Plan. The State Council further encouraged the application of new energy and new energy vehicles, and intended to develop and construct these industries as pillar industries of the nation. Pursuant to the Notice, municipal governments include Anhui, Henan, and Sichuan Province, released development plans to promote the development of new energy vehicle industry. These measures range from constructing charging infrastructures to encouraging expansion of new energy sales market and sales of new energy vehicles. Certain local governments have also implemented incentive policies for the construction and operation of charging infrastructure. For example, pursuant to the Supporting Measures on Encouraging the Development of Charging Infrastructures of the Electric Vehicles in Shanghai, builders of certain non-self-use charging infrastructure may be eligible for subsidies for up to 30% of its investment cost, and the operator of certain non-self-use charging infrastructure may be eligible for subsidies calculated based on electricity output. All the above incentives are expected to facilitate acceleration of development of public charging infrastructure, which will consequently offer more accessible and convenient EV charging solutions to purchasers of electric vehicles. Policies Relating to Credits for New Electric Vehicles On September 27, 2017, the MIIT, the MOF, the MOFCOM, the General Administration of Customs of PRC and the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of the PRC jointly promulgated the Measure for the Parallel Administration of the Corporate Average Fuel Consumption and New Energy Vehicle Credits of Passenger Vehicle Enterprises, or the Parallel Credits Measure, which took effect on April 1, 2018. Under the Parallel Credits Measure, among other requirements, each of the vehicle manufacturers and vehicle importers above a certain scale is required to maintain its NEVs credits, or the NEVs credits, above zero, regardless of whether NEVs or ICE vehicles are manufactured or imported by it, and NEVs credits can be earned only by manufacturing or importing NEVs. Therefore, NEVs manufacturers will enjoy preferences in obtaining and calculating of NEVs credits. NEVs credits equal to the aggregate actual scores of a vehicle manufacturer or a vehicle importer minus its aggregate targeted scores. The targeted scores shall be the product obtained by multiplying annual production/import volume of fuel energy vehicles of a vehicle manufacturer or a vehicle importer by the NEVs credit ratio set by MIIT, while the actual scores are to be the product obtained by multiplying the score of each NEVs type by respective NEVs production/import volume. Excess positive NEVs credits are tradable and may be sold to other enterprises through a credit management system established by the MIIT. Negative NEVs credits can be offset by purchasing excess positive NEVs credits from other manufacturers or importers. As a manufacturer that will only manufacture NEVs, after we obtain our own manufacturing license, we will be able to earn NEVs credits by manufacturing NEVs through our future manufacturing plant on each vehicle manufactured, and may sell our excess positive NEVs credits to other vehicle manufacturers or importers. Regulations on Consumer Rights Protection Our business is subject to a variety of consumer protection laws, including the PRC Consumer Rights and Interests Protection Law, as amended and effective as of March 15, 2014, which imposes stringent requirements and obligations on business operators. Failure to comply with these consumer protection laws could subject us to administrative sanctions, such as the issuance of a warning, confiscation of illegal income, imposition of fines, an order to cease business operations, revocation of business licenses, as well as potential civil or criminal liabilities. Regulations on Internet Information Security and Privacy Protection In November 2016, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, or the SCNPC, promulgated the Cyber Security Law of the PRC, or the Cyber Security Law, which became effective on June 1, 2017. The Cyber Security Law requires that a network operator, which includes, among others, internet information services providers, take technical measures and other necessary measures in accordance with applicable laws and regulations and the compulsory requirements of the national and industrial standards to safeguard the safe and stable operation of its networks. We are subject to such requirements as we are operating website and mobile application and providing certain internet services mainly through our mobile application. The Cyber Security Law further requires internet information service providers to formulate contingency plans for network security incidents, report to the competent departments immediately upon the occurrence of any incident endangering cyber security and take corresponding remedial measures. 51 Internet information service providers are also required to maintain the integrity, confidentiality and availability of network data. The Cyber Security Law reaffirms the basic principles and requirements specified in other existing laws and regulations on personal data protection, such as the requirements on the collection, use, processing, storage and disclosure of personal data, and internet information service providers being required to take technical and other necessary measures to ensure the security of the personal information they have collected and prevent the personal information from being divulged, damaged or lost. Any violation of the Cyber Security Law may subject the internet information service provider to warnings, fines, confiscation of illegal gains, revocation of licenses, cancellation of filings, shutdown of websites or criminal liabilities. Regulations on Environmental Protection and Work Safety Regulations on Environmental Protection Pursuant to the Environmental Protection Law of the PRC promulgated by the SCNPC, on December 26, 1989, amended on April, 24, 2014 and effective on January 1, 2015, any entity which discharges or will discharge pollutants during course of operations or other activities must implement effective environmental protection safeguards and procedures to control and properly treat waste gas, waste water, waste residue, dust, malodorous gases, radioactive substances, noise vibrations, electromagnetic radiation and other hazards produced during such activities. Environmental protection authorities impose various administrative penalties on persons or enterprises in violation of the Environmental Protection Law. Such penalties include warnings, fines, orders to rectify within the prescribed period, orders to cease construction, orders to restrict or suspend production, orders to make recovery, orders to disclose relevant information or make an announcement, imposition of administrative action against relevant responsible persons, and orders to shut down enterprises. Any person or entity that pollutes the environment resulting in damage could also be held liable under the Tort Law of the PRC. In addition, environmental organizations may also bring lawsuits against any entity that discharges pollutants detrimental to the public welfare. Regulations on Work Safety Under relevant construction safety laws and regulations, including the Work Safety Law of the PRC which was promulgated by the SCNPC on June 29, 2002, amended on August 27, 2009, August 31, 2014, and effective as of December 1, 2014, production and operating business entities must establish objectives and measures for work safety and improve the working environment and conditions for workers in a planned and systematic way. A work safety protection scheme must also be set up to implement the work safety job responsibility system. In addition, production and operating business entities must arrange work safety training and provide the employees with protective equipment that meets the national standards or industrial standards. Automobile and components manufacturers are subject to the aforementioned environment protection and work safety requirements. PRC Laws and Regulations on Foreign Investment Investment in the PRC by foreign investors and foreign-invested enterprises shall comply with the Catalogue for the Guidance of Foreign Investment Industries (2017 Revision) (the "Catalogue"), which was last amended and issued by MOFCOM and NDRC on June 28, 2017 and became effective since July 28, 2017, and the Special Management Measures for Foreign Investment Access (2019 version), or the Negative List, which came into effect on July 30, 2019. The Catalogue and the Negative List contains specific provisions guiding market access for foreign capital and stipulates in detail the industry sectors grouped under the categories of encouraged industries, restricted industries and prohibited industries. Any industry not listed on the Negative List is a permitted industry unless otherwise prohibited or restricted by other PRC laws or regulations. On March 15, 2019, the National People's Congress approved the Foreign Investment Law of the PRC, or the Foreign Investment Law, which will come into effect on January 1, 2020, repealing simultaneously the Law of the PRC on Sino-foreign Equity Joint Ventures, the Law of the PRC on Wholly Foreign-owned Enterprises and the Law of the PRC on Sino-foreign Cooperative Joint Ventures. The Foreign Investment Law adopts the management system of pre-establishment national treatment and negative list for foreign investment. Policies in support of enterprises shall apply equally to foreign-funded enterprises according to laws and regulations. Foreign investment enterprises shall be guaranteed that they could equally participate in the setting of standards, and the compulsory standards formulated by the State shall be equally applied. Fair competition for foreign investment enterprises to participate in government procurement activities shall be protected. The Foreign Investment Law also stipulates the protection on intellectual property rights and trade secrets. The State also establishes information reporting system and national security review system according to the Foreign Investment Law. 52 PRC Laws and Regulations on Wholly Foreign-owned Enterprises The establishment, operation and management of corporate entities in China are governed by the PRC Company Law, which was promulgated by the SCNPC on December 29, 1993 and became effective on July 1, 1994. It was last amended on October 26, 2018 and the amendments became effective on October 26, 2018. Under the PRC Company Law, companies are generally classified into two categories, namely, limited liability companies and joint stock limited companies. The PRC Company Law also applies to limited liability companies and joint stock limited companies with foreign investors. Where there are otherwise different provisions in any law on foreign investment, such provisions shall prevail. The Law of the PRC on Wholly Foreign-invested Enterprises was promulgated and became effective on April 12, 1986, and was last amended and became effective on October 1, 2016. The Implementing Regulations of the PRC Law on Foreign-invested Enterprises were promulgated by the State Council on October 28, 1990. They were last amended on February 19, 2014 and the amendments became effective on March 1, 2014. The Provisional Measures on Administration of Filing for Establishment and Change of Foreign Investment Enterprises were promulgated by MOFCOM and became effective on October 8, 2016, and were last amended on July 20, 2017 with immediate effect. The above-mentioned laws form the legal framework for the PRC Government to regulate Foreign-invested Enterprises. These laws and regulations govern the establishment, modification, including changes to registered capital, shareholders, corporate form, merger and split, dissolution and termination of Foreign-invested Enterprises. According to the above regulations, a Foreign-invested Enterprise should get approval by MOFCOM before its establishment and operation. Jiuzi WFOE is a Foreign-invested Enterprise since established, and has obtained the approval of the local administration of MOFCOM. Its establishment and operation are in compliance with the above-mentioned laws. Zhejiang Jiuzi is a PRC domestic company, and it is not subject to the record-filling or examination applicable to Foreign-invested Enterprises. PRC Laws and Regulations on Trademarks The Trademark Law of the PRC was adopted at the 24th meeting of the SCNPC on August 23, 1982. Three amendments were made on February 22, 1993, October 27, 2001 and August 30, 2013. The last amendment was implemented on May 1, 2014. The Regulations on the Implementation of the Trademark Law of the PRC were promulgated by the State Council of the People's Republic of China on August 3, 2002, which took effect on September 15, 2002. It was revised on April 29, 2014 and became effective as of May 1, 2014. According to the Trademark Law and the implementing regulations, a trademark which has been approved and registered by the trademark office is a registered trademark, including a trademark of goods, services, collective trademark and certification trademark. The trademark registrant shall enjoy the exclusive right to use the trademark and shall be protected by law. The trademark law also specifies the scope of registered trademarks, procedures for registration of trademarks and the rights and obligations of trademark owners. We are currently holding 9 registered trademarks in China and enjoy the corresponding rights. PRC Laws and Regulations on Foreign Exchange General Administration of Foreign Exchange The principal regulation governing foreign currency exchange in the PRC is the Administrative Regulations of the PRC on Foreign Exchange (the "Foreign Exchange Regulations"), which were promulgated on January 29, 1996, became effective on April 1, 1996 and were last amended on August 5, 2008. Under these rules, Renminbi is generally freely convertible for payments of current account items, such as trade- and service-related foreign exchange transactions and dividend payments, but not freely convertible for capital account items, such as capital transfer, direct investment, investment in securities, derivative products or loans unless prior approval by competent authorities for the administration of foreign exchange is obtained. Under the Foreign Exchange Regulations, foreign-invested enterprises in the PRC may purchase foreign exchange without the approval of SAFE to pay dividends by providing certain evidentiary documents, including board resolutions, tax certificates, or for trade- and services-related foreign exchange transactions, by providing commercial documents evidencing such transactions. 53 Registration of Foreign Investment Enterprises Pursuant to the Notice of State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Promulgation of the Provisions on Foreign Exchange Control on Direct Investments in China by Foreign Investors promulgated by the SAFE, or the Notice, upon establishment of a foreign investment enterprise pursuant to the law, registration formalities shall be completed with the foreign exchange bureau. Upon completion of registration formalities by the entities involved in direct investments in China, the entities may open accounts for direct investments in China such as preliminary expense account, capital fund account and asset realization account, etc. with the bank based on the actual needs. Upon completion of such registration formalities, foreign investment enterprises could also conduct settlement when contributing foreign exchange funds, and remit funds overseas in the event of capital reduction, liquidation, advance recovery of investment, profit distribution, etc. As of the date hereof, our WFOE has completed the foreign exchange registration formalities upon establishment. Subsequently, Jiuzi HK, the sole shareholder of WFOE, is able to contribute capital to or receive distributions and dividends from WFOE. Circular No. 37 and Circular No. 13 Circular 37 was released by SAFE on July 4, 2014 and abolished Circular 75 which had been in effect since November 1, 2005. Pursuant to Circular 37, a PRC resident should apply to SAFE for foreign exchange registration of overseas investments before it makes any capital contribution to a special purpose vehicle, or SPV, using his or her legitimate domestic or offshore assets or interests. SPVs are offshore enterprises directly established or indirectly controlled by domestic residents for the purpose of investment and financing by utilizing domestic or offshore assets or interests they legally hold. Following any significant change in a registered offshore SPV, such as capital increase, reduction, equity transfer or swap, consolidation or division involving domestic resident individuals, the domestic individuals shall amend the registration with SAFE. Where an SPV intends to repatriate funds raised after completion of offshore financing to the PRC, it shall comply with relevant PRC regulations on foreign investment and foreign debt management. A foreign-invested enterprise established through return investment shall complete relevant foreign exchange registration formalities in accordance with the prevailing foreign exchange administration regulations on foreign direct investment and truthfully disclose information on the actual controller of its shareholders. If any shareholder who is a PRC resident (as determined by Circular No. 37) holds any interest in our SPV and fails to fulfil the required foreign exchange registration with the local SAFE branches, capital contribution to the SPV by the shareholder failing to comply with Circular No.37, as well as the distribution of profits and dividends derived from the SPV to such shareholder may be prohibited. However, even if such shareholder fails to fulfil the required foreign exchange registration with the local SAFE branches, Jiuzi Holdings Inc. and Jiuzi HK are not restricted in their ability to contribute additional capital to WFOE. Since Zhejiang Jiuzi and its subsidiaries are only controlled by WFOE through contractual arrangements, and since WFOE is not a shareholder of Zhejiang Jiuzi, neither Zhejiang Jiuzi nor any of its subsidiaries have any obligations to contribute capital to WFOE, nor have they any rights to receive distributions or dividends from WFOE. Only capital contributions to a special purpose vehicle by its shareholders failing to comply with Circular 37, as well as the repatriation of profits and dividends derived from such special purpose vehicle to China by its shareholders are limited. Our WFOE is not prohibited from distributing its profits and dividends to Jiuzi Holdings Inc. or Jiuzi HK or from carrying out other subsequent cross-border foreign exchange activities because WFOE has completed the foreign exchange registration formalities as required upon its establishment. Where a domestic resident fails to complete relevant foreign exchange registration as required, fails to truthfully disclose information on the actual controller of the enterprise involved in the return investment or otherwise makes false statements, the foreign exchange administration authority may order them to take remedial actions, issue a warning, and impose a fine of less than RMB 300,000 on an institution or less than RMB 50,000 on an individual. Circular 13 was issued by SAFE on February 13, 2015, and became effective on June 1, 2015. Pursuant to Circular 13, a domestic resident who makes a capital contribution to an SPV using his or her legitimate domestic or offshore assets or interests is no longer required to apply to SAFE for foreign exchange registration of his or her overseas investments. Instead, he or she shall register with a bank in the place where the assets or interests of the domestic enterprise in which he or she has interests are located if the domestic resident individually seeks to make a capital contribution to the SPV using his or her legitimate domestic assets or interests; or he or she shall register with a local bank at his or her permanent residence if the domestic resident individually seeks to make a capital contribution to the SPV using his or her legitimate offshore assets or interests. 54 As of the date hereof, five shareholders of Jiuzi, whose shares account for 100% of the total shares of Jiuzi shareholders who have executed the VIE Agreements, have completed registrations in accordance with Circular 37. Two indirect beneficial owners of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., who are PRC residents, have not completed the Circular 37 Registration. We have asked our shareholders who are Chinese residents to make the necessary applications and filings as required by Circular 37. The failure of our beneficial shareholders to comply with the registration procedures may subject each of our beneficial shareholders to fines of less than RMB 50,000 (approximately US$7,199). Shareholders of offshore SPV who are PRC residents and who have not completed their registrations in accordance with Circular 37 are subject to certain absolute restrictions, under which they cannot contribute any registered or additional capital to such SPV for offshore financing purposes. In addition, these shareholders cannot repatriate any profits and dividends from the SPV to China either. Shareholders who have completed the Circular 37 registration would not be adversely affected and are allowed to contribute assets into the offshore special purpose vehicle and repatriate profits and dividends from them. Since our WFOE has completed its foreign exchange registration as a foreign investment enterprise, its ability to receive capital contribution, make distributions and pay dividends is not restricted. Circular 19 and Circular 16 Circular 19 was promulgated by SAFE on March 30, 2015, and became effective on June 1, 2015. According to Circular 19, the foreign exchange capital in the capital account of foreign-invested enterprises, meaning the monetary contribution confirmed by the foreign exchange authorities or the monetary contribution registered for account entry through banks, shall be granted the benefits of Discretional Foreign Exchange Settlement ("Discretional Foreign Exchange Settlement"). With Discretional Foreign Exchange Settlement, foreign capital in the capital account of a foreign-invested enterprise for which the rights and interests of monetary contribution have been confirmed by the local foreign exchange bureau, or for which book-entry registration of monetary contribution has been completed by the bank, can be settled at the bank based on the actual operational needs of the foreign-invested enterprise. The allowed Discretional Foreign Exchange Settlement percentage of the foreign capital of a foreign-invested enterprise has been temporarily set to be 100%. The Renminbi converted from the foreign capital will be kept in a designated account and if a foreign-invested enterprise needs to make any further payment from such account, it will still need to provide supporting documents and to complete the review process with its bank. Furthermore, Circular 19 stipulates that foreign-invested enterprises shall make bona fide use of their capital for their own needs within their business scopes. The capital of a foreign-invested enterprise and the Renminbi it obtained from foreign exchange settlement shall not be used for the following purposes: ● directly or indirectly used for expenses beyond its business scope or prohibited by relevant laws or regulations; ● directly or indirectly used for investment in securities unless otherwise provided by relevant laws or regulations; ● directly or indirectly used for entrusted loan in Renminbi (unless within its permitted scope of business), repayment of inter-company loans (including advances by a third party) or repayment of bank loans in Renminbi that have been sub-lent to a third party; or ● directly or indirectly used for expenses related to the purchase of real estate that is not for self-use (except for foreign-invested real estate enterprises). Circular 16 was issued by SAFE on June 9, 2016. Pursuant to Circular 16, enterprises registered in the PRC may also convert their foreign debts from foreign currency to Renminbi on a self-discretionary basis. Circular 16 provides an integrated standard for conversion of foreign exchange capital items (including but not limited to foreign currency capital and foreign debts) on a self-discretionary basis applicable to all enterprises registered in the PRC. Circular 16 reiterates the principle that an enterprise's Renminbi capital converted from foreign currency-denominated capital may not be directly or indirectly used for purposes beyond its business scope or purposes prohibited by PRC laws or regulations, and such converted Renminbi capital shall not be provided as loans to non-affiliated entities. 55 PRC Laws and Regulations on Taxation Enterprise Income Tax The Enterprise Income Tax Law of the People's Republic of China (the "EIT Law") was promulgated by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on March 16, 2007 and became effective on January 1, 2008, and was later amended on February 24, 2017. The Implementation Rules of the EIT Law (the "Implementation Rules") were promulgated by the State Council on December 6, 2007 and became effective on January 1, 2008. According to the EIT Law and the Implementation Rules, enterprises are divided into resident enterprises and non-resident enterprises. Resident enterprises shall pay enterprise income tax on their incomes obtained in and outside the PRC at the rate of 25%. Non-resident enterprises setting up institutions in the PRC shall pay enterprise income tax on the incomes obtained by such institutions in and outside the PRC at the rate of 25%. Non-resident enterprises with no institutions in the PRC, and non-resident enterprises whose incomes having no substantial connection with their institutions in the PRC, shall pay enterprise income tax on their incomes obtained in the PRC at a reduced rate of 10%. The Arrangement between the PRC and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for the Avoidance of Double Taxation the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income (the "Arrangement") was promulgated by the State Administration of Taxation ("SAT") on August 21, 2006 and came into effect on December 8, 2006. According to the Arrangement, a company incorporated in Hong Kong will be subject to withholding tax at the lower rate of 5% on dividends it receives from a company incorporated in the PRC if it holds a 25% interest or more in the PRC company. The Notice on the Understanding and Identification of the Beneficial Owners in the Tax Treaty (the "Notice") was promulgated by SAT and became effective on October 27, 2009. According to the Notice, a beneficial ownership analysis will be used based on a substance-over-form principle to determine whether or not to grant tax treaty benefits. Zhejiang Jiuzi and its subsidiaries are resident enterprises and pay EIT tax at the rate of 25% in the PRC. It is more likely than not that the Company and its offshore subsidiary would be treated as a non-resident enterprise for PRC tax purposes. Value-added Tax Pursuant to the Provisional Regulations on Value-added Tax of the PRC, or the VAT Regulations, which were promulgated by the State Council on December 13, 1993, took effect on January 1, 1994, and were amended on November 10, 2008, February 6, 2016, and November 19, 2017, respectively, and the Rules for the Implementation of the Provisional Regulations on Value-added Tax of the PRC, which were promulgated by the MOF on December 25, 1993, and were amended on December 15, 2008, and October 28, 2011, respectively, entities and individuals that sell goods or labor services of processing, repair or replacement, sell services, intangible assets, or immovables, or import goods within the territory of the People's Republic of China are taxpayers of value-added tax. The VAT rate is 17% for taxpayers selling goods, labor services, or tangible movable property leasing services or importing goods, except otherwise specified; 11% for taxpayers selling services of transportation, postal, basic telecommunications, construction and lease of immovable, selling immovable, transferring land use rights, selling and importing other specified goods including fertilizers; 6% for taxpayers selling services or intangible assets. According to the Notice on the Adjustment to the Value-added Tax Rates issued by the SAT and the MOF on April 4, 2018, where taxpayers make VAT taxable sales or import goods, the applicable tax rates shall be adjusted from 17% to 16% and from 11% to 10%, respectively. Subsequently, the Notice on Policies for Deepening Reform of Value-added Tax was issued by the SAT, the MOF and the General Administration of Customs on March 30, 2019 and took effective on April 1, 2019, which further adjusted the applicable tax rate for taxpayers making VAT taxable sales or importing goods. The applicable tax rates shall be adjusted from 16% to 13% and from 10% to 9%, respectively. Dividend Withholding Tax The Enterprise Income Tax Law provides that since January 1, 2008, an income tax rate of 10% will normally be applicable to dividends declared to non-PRC resident investors that do not have an establishment or place of business in the PRC, or that have such establishment or place of business but the relevant income is not effectively connected with the establishment or place of business, to the extent such dividends are derived from sources within the PRC. 56 Pursuant to an Arrangement Between the Mainland of China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Taxes on Incomes ("Double Tax Avoidance Arrangement") and other applicable PRC laws, if a Hong Kong resident enterprise is determined by the competent PRC tax authority to have satisfied the relevant conditions and requirements under such Double Tax Avoidance Arrangement and other applicable laws, the 10% withholding tax on the dividends the Hong Kong resident enterprise receives from a PRC resident enterprise may be reduced to 5%. However, based on the Circular on Certain Issues with Respect to the Enforcement of Dividend Provisions in Tax Treaties (the "SAT Circular 81") issued on February 20, 2009 by SAT, if the relevant PRC tax authorities determine, in their discretion, that a company benefits from such reduced income tax rate due to a structure or arrangement that is primarily tax-driven, such PRC tax authorities may adjust the preferential tax treatment. According to the Circular on Several Questions regarding the "Beneficial Owner" in Tax Treaties, which was issued on February 3, 2018 by the SAT and took effect on April 1, 2018, when determining the applicant's status of the "beneficial owner" regarding tax treatments in connection with dividends, interests or royalties in the tax treaties, several factors, including without limitation, whether the applicant is obligated to pay more than 50% of his or her income in twelve months to residents in third country or region, whether the business operated by the applicant constitutes the actual business activities, and whether the counterparty country or region to the tax treaties does not levy any tax or grant tax exemption on relevant incomes or levy tax at an extremely low rate, will be taken into account, and it will be analyzed according to the actual circumstances of the specific cases. This circular further provides that applicants who intend to prove his or her status of the "beneficial owner" shall submit the relevant documents to the relevant tax bureau according to the Announcement on Issuing the Measures for the Administration of Non-Resident Taxpayers' Enjoyment of the Treatment under Tax Agreements. We have not commenced the application process for a Hong Kong tax resident certificate from the relevant Hong Kong tax authority, and there is no assurance that we will be granted such a Hong Kong tax resident certificate. We have not filed required forms or materials with the relevant PRC tax authorities to prove that we should enjoy the 5% PRC withholding tax rate. PRC Laws and Regulations on Employment and Social Welfare Labor Law of the PRC Pursuant to the Labor Law of the PRC, which was promulgated by the Standing Committee of the NPC on July 5, 1994 with an effective date of January 1, 1995 and was last amended on August 27, 2009 and the Labor Contract Law of the PRC, which was promulgated on June 29, 2007, became effective on January 1, 2008 and was last amended on December 28, 2012, with the amendments coming into effect on July 1, 2013, enterprises and institutions shall ensure the safety and hygiene of a workplace, strictly comply with applicable rules and standards on workplace safety and hygiene in China, and educate employees on such rules and standards. Furthermore, employers and employees shall enter into written employment contracts to establish their employment relationships. Employers are required to inform their employees about their job responsibilities, working conditions, occupational hazards, remuneration and other matters with which the employees may be concerned. Employers shall pay remuneration to employees on time and in full accordance with the commitments set forth in their employment contracts and with the relevant PRC laws and regulations. Zhejiang Jiuzi and its subsidiary company have entered into written employment contracts with all the employees and performed their obligations under the relevant PRC laws and regulations. Social Insurance and Housing Fund Pursuant to the Social Insurance Law of the PRC, which was promulgated by the Standing Committee of the NPC on October 28, 2010 and became effective on July 1, 2011, employers in the PRC shall provide their employees with welfare schemes covering basic pension insurance, basic medical insurance, unemployment insurance, maternity insurance, and occupational injury insurance. Zhejiang Jiuzi have been complying to local regulations regarding social security and employee insurance. We have not received any notification or warning from PRC authorities. In accordance with the Regulations on Management of Housing Provident Fund, which were promulgated by the State Council on April 3, 1999 and last amended on March 24, 2002, employers must register at the designated administrative centers and open bank accounts for depositing employees' housing funds. Employers and employees are also required to pay and deposit housing funds, with an amount no less than 5% of the monthly average salary of the employee in the preceding year in full and on time. Zhejiang Jiuzi has not provided employees with housing funds. All our employees are located in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, where local government imposes no mandatory requirements on employers to provide housing funds to employees. We intend to provide the employees with housing funds if the local government requires it in the future. 4.C. Organizational structure We are incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company with no material operations of our own, we conduct our operations in China through our variable interest entity, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd., or Zhejiang Jiuzi. Neither we nor our subsidiaries own any share in Zhejiang Jiuzi. Instead, we control and receive the economic benefits of Zhejiang Jiuzi's business operation through a series of contractual agreements, or the VIE Agreements. The VIE Agreements are designed to provide our wholly-foreign owned entity ("WFOE"), Zhejiang Navalant New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd., with the power, rights and obligations equivalent in all material respects to those it would possess as the principal equity holder of Zhejiang Jiuzi, including absolute control rights and the rights to the assets, property and revenue of Zhejiang Jiuzi. As a result of our indirect ownership in the WFOE and the VIE Agreements, we are regarded as the primary beneficiary of our VIE "Risk Factors - Risks Related to Our Corporate Structure" and "Risk Factors - Risks Related to Doing Business in China." 57 The following diagram illustrates the corporate structure of our subsidiaries and VIE: Direct and indirect subsidiaries Jiuzi Holdings Inc. is a Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated on October 10, 2019. We conduct our business in China through our Affiliated Entities. The consolidation of our Company and our Affiliated Entities has been accounted for at historical cost and prepared on the basis as if the aforementioned transactions had become effective as of the beginning of the first period presented in the accompanying consolidated financial statements. Jiuzi HK was incorporated on October 25, 2019 under the law of Hong Kong SAR. Jiuzi HK is our wholly-owned subsidiary and is currently not engaging in any active business and merely acting as a holding company. Jiuzi WFOE was incorporated on June 5, 2020 under the laws of the People's Republic of China. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jiuzi HK and a wholly foreign-owned entity under the PRC laws. The registered principal activity of the company is new energy vehicle retail, new energy vehicle component sales, new energy vehicle battery sales, vehicle audio equipment and electronics sales, vehicle ornament sales, technology service and development, marketing planning, vehicle rentals, etc. Jiuzi WFOE had entered into contractual arrangements with Zhejiang Jiuzi and its shareholders. 58 Zhejiang Jiuzi was incorporated on May 26, 2017 under the laws of the People's Republic of China. Its registered business scope includes wholesale and retail of NEVs and NEV components, vehicle maintenance products, technology development of NEVs, Marketing and consulting regarding NEV products, vehicle rentals, event organization, client services regarding vehicle registration, and online business technology. Its registered capital amount is approximately $304,893 (RMB 2,050,000). Shangli Jiuzi was incorporated on May 10, 2018 under the laws of the People's Republic of China. Its registered business scope is to engage in retailing NEVs, NEV components, NEV batteries, NEV marketing, vehicle maintenance, used vehicle sales, and car rentals. Zhejiang Jiuzi is the beneficial owner of 59% equity interest of Shangli Jiuzi. Shangli Jiuzi's registered capital amount is approximately $1,412,789 (RMB 10,000,000). Hangzhou Zhitongche was incorporated on February 2, 2018 under the laws of the People's Republic of China. Its registered business scope is technical service, technology development, consultation and exchange, and NEV sales and leasing. On October 28, Zhejiang Jiuzi purchased 100% equity interest of Hangzhou Zhitongche from its shareholders for a nominal consideration, and became the its beneficial owner. Hangzhou Zhitongche's registered capital amount is RMB 30,000,000. Jiuzi New Energy was incorporated on July 1, 2021 under the laws of the People's Republic of China. Its registered business scope is software outsourcing services, industrial internet data services, network and information security software development, artificial intelligence application software development, and cloud computing equipment technical services, among others. Zhejiang Jiuzi is the beneficial owner of 100% equity interest of Jiuzi New Energy. Jiuzi New Energy's registered capital amount is RMB 10,000,000. Guangxi Zhitongche was incorporated on December 31, 2021 under the laws of the People's Republic of China. Its registered business scope is technical service, technology development, consultation and exchange, and NEV sales and leasing, auto parts retail, business management consulting and planning, among others. Hangzhou Zhitongche is the beneficial owner of 90% equity interest of Guangxi Zhitongche. Guangxi Zhitongche's registered capital amount is approximately RMB1,000,000. Contractual Arrangements between Jiuzi WFOE and Zhejiang Jiuzi Due to PRC legal restrictions on foreign ownership, neither we nor our subsidiaries own any direct equity interest in Zhejiang Jiuzi. Instead, we control and receive the economic benefits of Zhejiang Jiuzi's business operation through a series of contractual arrangements. Jiuzi WFOE, Zhejiang Jiuzi and the Zhejiang Jiuzi Shareholders entered into a series of contractual arrangements, also known as VIE Agreements, on June 15, 2020. The VIE agreements are designed to provide Jiuzi WFOE with the power, rights and obligations equivalent in all material respects to those it would possess as the sole equity holder of Zhejiang Jiuzi, including absolute control rights and the rights to the assets, property and revenue of Zhejiang Jiuzi. Each of the VIE Agreements is described in detail below: Exclusive Option Agreement Under the Exclusive Option Agreement, the shareholders of Zhejiang Jiuzi irrevocably granted Jiuzi WFOE (or its designee) an exclusive right to purchase, to the extent permitted under PRC law, once or at multiple times, at any time, a portion or whole of the equity interests or assets in Zhejiang Jiuzi held by the Zhejiang Jiuzi Shareholders. The purchase price is RMB 10 and subject to any appraisal or restrictions required by applicable PRC laws and regulations. The agreement takes effect upon parties signing the agreement, and remains effective for 10 years, extendable upon Jiuzi WFOE or its designee's discretion. Exclusive Business Cooperation Agreement Pursuant to the Exclusive Business Cooperation Agreement between Zhejiang Jiuzi and Jiuzi WFOE, Jiuzi WFOE provides Zhejiang Jiuzi with technical support, consulting services and other management services relating to its day-to-day business operations and management, on an exclusive basis, utilizing its advantages in technology, business management and information. For services rendered to Zhejiang Jiuzi by Jiuzi WFOE under this agreement, Jiuzi WFOE is entitled to collect a service fee that shall be calculated based upon service hours and multiple hourly rates provided by Jiuzi WFOE. The service fee should approximately equal to Zhejiang Jiuzi's net profit. 59 The Exclusive Business Cooperation Agreement shall remain in effect for ten years unless earlier terminated upon written confirmation from both Jiuzi WFOE and Zhejiang Jiuzi before expiration. Otherwise, this agreement can only be extended by Jiuzi WFOE and Zhejiang Jiuzi does not have the right to terminate the agreement unilaterally. Share Pledge Agreement Under the Share Pledge Agreement between Jiuzi WFOE and certain shareholders of Zhejiang Jiuzi together holding 1,000,000 shares, or 100% of the equity interests, of Zhejiang Jiuzi ("Zhejiang Jiuzi Shareholders"), the Zhejiang Jiuzi Shareholders pledged all of their equity interests in Zhejiang Jiuzi to Jiuzi WFOE to guarantee the performance of Zhejiang Jiuzi's obligations under the Exclusive Business Cooperation Agreement. Under the terms of the Share Pledge Agreement, in the event that Zhejiang Jiuzi breaches its contractual obligations under the Exclusive Business Cooperation Agreement, Jiuzi WFOE, as pledgee, will be entitled to certain rights, including, but not limited to, the right to dispose of dividends generated by the pledged equity interests. The Zhejiang Jiuzi Shareholders also agreed that upon occurrence of any event of default, as set forth in the Share Pledge Agreement, Jiuzi WFOE is entitled to dispose of the pledged equity interest in accordance with applicable PRC laws. The Zhejiang Jiuzi Shareholders further agree not to dispose of the pledged equity interests or take any actions that would prejudice Jiuzi WFOE's interest. The Share Pledge Agreement shall be effective until the full payment of the service fees under the Business Cooperation Agreement has been made and upon termination of Zhejiang Jiuzi's obligations under the Business Cooperation Agreement. The purposes of the Share Pledge Agreement are to (1) guarantee the performance of Zhejiang Jiuzi's obligations under the Exclusive Business Cooperation Agreement, (2) ensure the shareholders of Zhejiang Jiuzi do not transfer or assign the pledged equity interests, or create or allow any encumbrance that would prejudice Jiuzi WFOE's interests without Jiuzi WFOE's prior written consent and (3) provide Jiuzi WFOE control over Zhejiang Jiuzi. Currently, two of our beneficial owners, who are PRC residents, have not completed the Circular 37 Registration. We have asked our shareholders who are Chinese residents to make the necessary applications and filings as required by Circular 37. However, we cannot assure you that each of our shareholders who are PRC residents will in the future complete the registration process as required by Circular 37. Shareholders of offshore SPV who are PRC residents and who have not completed their registrations in accordance with Circular 37 are subject to certain absolute restrictions, under which they cannot contribute any registered or additional capital to such SPV for offshore financing purposes. In addition, these shareholders cannot repatriate any profits and dividends from the SPV to China either. Please see "Risk Factors-Part of our shareholders are not in compliance with the PRC's regulations relating to offshore investment activities by PRC residents, and as a result, the shareholders may be subject to penalties if we are not able to remediate the non-compliance." Shareholders who have completed the Circular 37 registration would not be adversely affected and are allowed to contribute assets into the offshore special purpose vehicle and repatriate profits and dividends from them. Since Jiuzi WFOE has completed its foreign exchange registration as a foreign investment enterprise, its ability to receive capital contribution, make distributions and pay dividends is not restricted. Although we took every precaution available to effectively enforce the contractual and corporate relationship above, these contractual arrangements may still be less effective than direct ownership and that the Company may incur substantial costs to enforce the terms of the arrangements. For example, our VIE and its shareholders could breach their contractual arrangements with us by, among other things, failing to conduct their operations in an acceptable manner or taking other actions that are detrimental to our interests. If we had direct ownership of our VIE, we would be able to exercise our rights as a shareholder to effect changes in the board of directors of our VIE, which in turn could implement changes, subject to any applicable fiduciary obligations, at the management and operational level. However, under the current contractual arrangements, we rely on the performance by our VIE and its shareholders of their obligations under the contracts to exercise control over our VIE. The shareholders of our consolidated VIE may not act in the best interests of our company or may not perform their obligations under these contracts. In addition, failure of our VIE shareholders to perform certain obligations could compel the Company to rely on legal remedies available under PRC laws, including seeking specific performance or injunctive relief, and claiming damages, which may not be effective. 60 All of these contractual arrangements are governed by PRC law and provide for the resolution of disputes through arbitration in the PRC. The legal environment in the PRC is not as developed as in some other jurisdictions, such as the United States. As a result, uncertainties in the PRC legal system could limit our ability to enforce these contractual arrangements. In the event we are unable to enforce these contractual arrangements, we may not be able to exert effective control over our operating entities and we may be precluded from operating our business, which would have a material adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations. In addition, there is uncertainty as to whether the courts of the Cayman Islands or the PRC would recognize or enforce judgments of U.S. courts against us or such persons predicated upon the civil liability provisions of the securities laws of the United States or any state. For a detailed description of the certainties of the VIE arrangements, see "Risk Factors - Risks Relating to Our Corporate Structure." 4.D. Property, plants and equipment Our principal office is located at No.168 Qianjiang Nongchang Gengwen Road, 15th Floor, Economic and Technological Development Zone, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China 310000. The office space is approximately 2,393 square meters and the lease for this facility is RMB1,353,772, or approximately US$211,825, per year, expiring on July 31, 2026. Our Shangli Jiuzi store is located at Building 5, Units 101-103, Yidu International Business Center, Yingbin Road, Shangli Town, Shangli County, Pingxiang City, Jiangxi Province, China. The store space is approximately 925 square meters. The lease for this facility is RMB 3,930, or US$560, per month. This lease started from March 1, 2019 and expires in February 2023. ITEM 4A. UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS None. ITEM 5. OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS You should read the following description of our results of operations and financial condition in conjunction with the consolidated audited financial statements the years ended October 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019. Overview We franchise and operate retail stores under brand name "Jiuzi", which sell new energy vehicles, or NEVs, in third-fourth tier cities in China. Almost all of the NEVs we sell are battery-operated electric vehicles. We also sell a few plug-in electric vehicles on demand from vehicle buyers. As of the date of this prospectus, we have 52 operating franchise stores and one company-owned store in China. The business relationship between Jiuzi and its independent franchisees is supported by adhering to standards and policies and is of fundamental importance to the overall performance and protection of the "Jiuzi" brand. Primarily a franchisor, our franchising model enables an individual to be its own employer and maintain control over all employment-related matters, marketing and pricing decisions, while also benefiting from our Jiuzi brand, resources and operating system. In collaboration with franchisees, we are able to further develop and refine our operating standards, marketing concepts and product and pricing strategies. Our revenues consist of (i) NEV sales in our company-owned store and NEV sales supplied to our franchisees; (ii) initial franchisee fees of RMB 4,000,000, or approximately US$618,238, for each franchise store, payable over time based on performance obligations of the parties, from our franchisees; and (iii) on-going royalties based on 10% percent of net incomes from our franchisees. These fees, along with operating rights, are stipulated in our franchise agreements. We source NEVs through more than twenty NEV manufacturers, including BYD, Geely, and Chery, as well as battery/component manufacturers such as Beijing Zhongdian Boyu, Shenzhen Jishuchongke and Youbang Electronics which focus on manufacturing charging piles, and Guoxuan Gaoke, and Futesi in battery production. We are able to access more brands and obtain more competitive pricing to attract potential franchisees and to meet customer demands. On the capital side, we introduce franchisees to various capital platforms including Qinghua Qidi Zhixing, through which our franchisees and their vehicle buyers can obtain financing. Our business partners help us in providing a variety of products and extend our geographic reach. Benefiting from favorable state policies subsidizing the NEV industry, China's NEV production started flourishing around 2015 and 2016, pursuant to the 2016-2020 and 2021-2035 New Energy Vehicle Promotion Fiscal Support Guidance and Notice regarding "the Thirteenth Five-year Plan" New Energy Vehicles Battery Infrastructure Support Policy. In 2016, China released a series of financial subsidy policies targeted at NEV production. We conducted market research in 2016 and eventually launched our business in 2017. We have built a full-scale modern business management operation, supported by our operations department and marketing department. We aim to build an online-offline operating system in which our headquarters effectively empowers our franchisees with our brand recognition, client source, financial support, operating and transportation assistance through the online platform. Our fully-developed supply chain will provide solid support for store location expansion. Our franchisees' conformity to Jiuzi's standards will help us in our business expansion and implementation of our growth strategy. 61 We plan to adopt an innovative one-stop vehicle sales model for our vehicle buyers, who are expected to have access to more brands, better services and more affordable pricing. Our current business model is focused on vehicle selection and purchases, which provides buyers with a multi-brand price comparison and test-driving experience. We intend to develop an online platform (the "Platform") to provide a multi-dimensional service platform and one-stop experience covering online vehicle selection and purchases and off-line vehicle delivery and maintenance. The accompanying app to this Platform will provide potential buyers with information on various car brands and models, as well as the ability to make vehicle registrations, appointments for maintenance and repairs, and remote error diagnosis services, etc. At present, the functions of customer management and vehicle management have been developed and are expected to be put into use next year. By the end of 2022, the Platform is expected to serve all the Jiuzi franchise stores and the entire operation systems, and the estimated cost is about US$2,000,000. On May 20, 2021, we issued 5,200,000 ordinary shares to the investors in connection with the closing of the initial public offering at the offering price of $5.00 per share. Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update Recently, there is an ongoing outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) first identified in China and has since spread rapidly globally. The pandemic has resulted in quarantines, travel restrictions, and the temporary closure of stores and business facilities globally for the past year. In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 to be a pandemic. Given the rapidly expanding nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, and because substantially all of our business operations and our workforce are concentrated in China, we believe there is a risk that our business, results of operations, and financial condition will be adversely affected. Potential impact to our results of operations will also depend on future developments and new information that may emerge regarding the duration and severity of the COVID-19 and the actions taken by government authorities and other entities to contain the COVID-19 or mitigate its impact, almost all of which are beyond our control. The pandemic has been effectively controlled in China. With the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines, we do not expect to the pandemic to continue into 2022. However, the situation may worsen if the COVID-19 outbreak continues. We will continue to closely monitor our operations throughout 2022. Results of Operations For the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 The following table sets forth a summary of the Company's consolidated results of operations for the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020. The historical results presented below are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any future period. For the years ended October 31, Changes 2021 2020 Amount % Net revenue $ 9,536,987 $ 8,210,595 $ 1,326,392 16.15 % Cost of revenue 4,909,704 2,190,768 2,718,936 124.11 % Gross profit 4,627,283 6,019,827 -1,392,544 -23.13 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,310,148 1,649,012 1,661,136 100.74 % Income from operations 1,317,135 4,370,815 -3,053,680 -69.87 % Interest income (expense), net 5,734 (3,490 ) 9,224 -264.30 % Other income 1,993 30,610 -28,617 -93.49 % Income before income tax provision 1,324,862 4,397,935 -3,073,073 -69.88 % Provision for income taxes 546,825 974,393 -427,568 -43.88 % Net income 778,037 3,423,542 -2,645,505 -77.27 % 62 Net Revenue The following table lists the calculation methods of gross profit and gross profit margin of each type of revenue: For the years ended October 31, Changes 2021 2020 Amount % New energy vehicle sales Net revenue $ 1,443,917 $ 398,613 1,045,304 262.24 % Cost of revenue 1,400,211 366,523 1,033,688 282.03 % Gross profit $ 43,706 $ 32,090 11,616 36.20 % Gross profit margin 3.03 % 8.05 % -5.02 % -62.40 % Franchise initial fees Net revenue $ 8,093,070 $ 7,811,982 281,088 3.60 % Cost of revenue 3,509,493 1,824,245 1,685,248 92.38 % Gross profit $ 4,583,577 $ 5,987,737 -1,404,160 -23.45 % Gross profit margin 56.64 % 76.65 % -20.01 % -26.11 % Franchisees' royalties Net revenue - $ - - - Cost of revenue - - - - Gross profit - $ - - - Gross profit margin - - - - Total Net revenue $ 9,536,987 $ 8,210,595 1,326,392 16.15 % Cost of revenue 4,909,704 2,190,768 2,718,936 124.11 % Gross profit $ 4,627,283 $ 6,019,827 -1,392,544 -23.13 % Gross profit margin 48.52 % 73.32 % -24.80 % -33.82 % For the years ended October 31, Changes 2020 2019 Amount % New energy vehicle sales Net revenue $ 398,613 $ 1,343,515 (944,902 ) -70.33 % Cost of revenue 366,523 1,346,436 (979,913 ) -72.78 % Gross profit $ 32,090 $ (2,921 ) 35,011 - % Gross profit margin 8.05 % -0.22 % 8.27 % - % Franchise initial fees Net revenue $ 7,811,982 $ 6,634,584 1,177,398 17.75 % Cost of revenue 1,824,245 1,769,740 54,505 3.08 % Gross profit $ 5,987,737 $ 4,864,844 1,122,893 23.08 % Gross profit margin 76.65 % 73.33 % 3.32 % 4.53 % Franchisees' royalties Net revenue - $ Cost of revenue - Gross profit - $ Gross profit margin - Total Net revenue $ 8,210,595 $ 7,978,099 232,496 2.91 % Cost of revenue 2,190,768 3,116,176 (925,408 ) -29.70 % Gross profit $ 6,019,827 $ 4,861,923 1,157,904 23.82 % Gross profit margin 73.32 % 60.94 % 12.38 % 20.31 % Our net revenues were $9,536,987 for year ended October 31, 2021 as compared to $8,210,595 in 2020, an increase of $1,326,392, or 16.15%. The increase was mostly due to the pandemic has been effectively controlled in China, the initial franchise fee revenue increased, and the NEVs sales market gradually recovered. 63 New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sales Our NEVs sales include the sales of NEVs in our Shangli store and sales of NEVs to our franchisees. For years ended October 31, 2021, our NEVs sales increased by $1,045,304 or 262.24%, from $398,613 for years ended October 31, 2020 to $1,443,917 for years ended October 31, 2021. The increase was mostly due to the COVID-19 the pandemic has been effectively controlled in China, the NEVs sales market gradually recovered. On the other hand, after our listing, the strength of the company has been further enhanced, our talent team has been growing, and the number of automobile brands we cooperate with has gradually increased. Cost of revenue was $1,400,211 for years ended October 31, 2021, an increase of $1,033,688 or 282.03%, from $366,523 for years ended October 31, 2020 which resulted from the growth in sales of new energy vehicles. Gross profit and gross profit margin were $43,706 and 3.03% for years ended October 31, 2021 as compared to $32,090 and 8.05% for the same period in 2020, respectively. The decrease of gross profit margin was resulted from that the COVID-19 has been effectively controlled in China, NEV suppliers have raised the prices of new energy vehicles to make up for losses caused by the epidemic. In order to accelerate the expansion of the market, we did not increase the price synchronously, thus resulting in a relatively lower gross margin. Franchisees initial fees The initial franchise fee revenue increased by $281,088 or 3.60% from $7,811,982 for years ended October 31, 2020 to $8,093,070 for years ended October 31, 2021. As of October 31, 2021 and 2020 we have entered into franchise agreements with 87 and 60 franchisees, respectively. The increase was mostly due to the pandemic has been effectively controlled in China,and people's interest in investment and consumption has generally increased. At the same time, the new energy vehicle sector has renewed investor interest in market and companies. we have received more and more attention from investors. As of Oct 31, 2021, we have entered into franchise agreements with 87 franchisees. Cost of revenue was $3,509,493 for years ended October 31, 2021, an increase of $1,685,248 or 92.38% from $1,824,245 for years ended October 31, 2020. The increase was due to corresponding increase in the number of franchise stores. Gross profit and gross profit margin were $ 4,583,577and 56.64% for years ended October 31, 2021 as compared to $5,987,737and 76.65% for the same period in 2020, respectively. Such change was the result of the combination of the changes as discussed above. Franchisees' royalties We may collect royalties based on 10% of net incomes from our franchisees. As of October 31, 2021, we did not generate any revenues through franchisees' royalties as our franchisees have yet to generate net income for the period. The revenues from our franchisees are dependent on the sales of the NEVs which were still small as they mostly just started operation in these two years and comparably large expenses such as administrative and overhead expenses. Due to COVID-19, the franchisees temporally closed their stores and the revenues decreased significantly in the first half of 2021. Currently the market has gradually picked up and we expect that some franchisees may be able to achieve profit by the end of 2022, and we expect to receive part of franchisees' royalties as a result. However, there is no assurance that our franchisees will achieve any profits. If our franchisees are not able to achieve profits, we will not be able to collect franchisees' royalties. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses We incurred selling, general and administrative expenses of $3,310,148 for years ended October 31, 2021, as compared to $1,649,012 for years ended October 31, 2020, an increase of $1,661,136, or 100.74%. The increase is due to the salaries, conference fees, travel and advertising expenses increased after we went public, while we took out executive insurance and rented new office space. Interest Expenses Interest charges and bank charges are mainly from bank transfer charges and deposit interest offset. Interest income for the year October 31, 2021 and interest expense for October 31, 2020 was approximately $5,734 and $3,490, respectively. Provision for Income Taxes Provision for income tax was $546,825 during years ended October 31, 2021, a decrease of $427,568 or 44 %, as compared to $974,393 for years ended October 31, 2020. Under the Income Tax Laws of the PRC, companies are generally subject to income tax at a rate of 25%. The decrease in provision for income taxes was mainly due to the decrease in income before income tax provision which was $1,324,862 for the year ended October 31, 2021, as compared to $4,397,935 for year ended October 31, 2020. Net Income Our net income decreased by $2,645,505 or 77.27%, to $778,037 for year ended October 31, 2021, from $3,423,542 for year ended October 31, 2020. Such change was the result of the combination of the changes as discussed above. 64 For the years ended October 31, 2020 and 2019 The following table sets forth a summary of the Company's consolidated results of operations for the years ended October 31, 2020 and 2019. The historical results presented below are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any future period. For the years ended

October 31, Changes 2020 2019 Amount % Net revenue $ 8,210,595 $ 7,978,099 $ 232,496 2.91 % Cost of revenue 2,190,768 3,116,176 (925,408 ) (29.70 )% Gross profit 6,019,827 4,861,923 1,157,904 23.82 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,649,012 1,142,138 506,874 44.38 % Income from operations 4,370,815 3,719,785 651,030 17.50 % Interest income (expense), net (3,490 ) 10,130 (13,620 ) (134.45 )% Other income 30,610 17,134 13,476 78.65 % Income before income tax provision 4,397,935 3,747,049 650,886 17.37 % Provision for income taxes 974,393 540,782 433,611 80.18 % Net income 3,423,542 3,206,267 217,275 6.78 % Net Revenue The following table lists the calculation methods of gross profit and gross profit margin of each type of revenue: For the years ended

October 31, Changes 2020 2019 Amount % New energy vehicle sales Net revenue $ 398,613 1,343,515 (944,902 ) (70.33 )% Cost of revenue 366,523 1,346,436 (979,913 ) (72.78 )% Gross profit $ 32,090 (2,921 ) 35,011 (1198.60 )% Gross profit margin 8.05 % (0.22 )% 8.27 % (3802.79 )% Franchise initial fees Net revenue $ 7,811,982 6,634,584 1,177,398 17.75 % Cost of revenue 1,824,245 1,769,740 54,505 3.08 % Gross profit $ 5,429,337 4,864,844 1,122,893 23.08 % Gross profit margin 76.65 % 73.33 % 3.32 % 4.52 % Franchisees' royalties Net revenue $ - - Cost of revenue - - Gross profit $ - - Gross profit margin - - Total Net revenue $ 8,210,595 7,978,099 232,496 2.91 % Cost of revenue 2,190,768 3,116,176 (925,408 ) (29.70 )% Gross profit $ 6,019,827 4,861,923 1,157,904 23.82 % Gross profit margin 73.32 % 60.94 % 12.38 % 20.31 % Our net revenues were $8,210,595 for year ended October 31, 2020 as compared to $7,978,099 in 2019, an increase of $232,496, or 2.91%. The increase was mostly due to that in the second half of 2020, COVID-19 in China was effectively controlled, and the NEVs sales market gradually recovered. After the pandemic eased, there was increased investment and consumption in general. Our total revenue increased in the second half of 2020 due to the above reasons. 65 New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sales Our NEVs sales include the sales of NEVs in our Shangli store and sales of NEVs to our franchisees. For years ended October 31, 2020, our NEVs sales decreased by $944,902 or 70.33%, from $1,343,515 for years ended October 31, 2019 to $398,613 for years ended October 31, 2020. The decrease was mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result, deduction of vehicle buyers. In addition, with the increase in the total number of franchise stores, a large number of staff need to go to physical stores for training. This year, the function positioning of Shangli store has changed from car sales to sales training, from pure sales to a sales-and-training model. At the same time, due to the epidemic, Shangli store only resumed business in April 2020, and sales of NEVs began to gradually resume in June and July in 2020. Cost of revenue was $366,523 for years ended October 31, 2020, a decrease of $979,913 or 72.78%, from $1,346,436 for years ended October 31, 2019 which resulted from decrease of rents and reduction of Company staff during the pandemic. Gross profit and gross profit margin were $32,090 and 8.05% for years ended October 31, 2020 as compared to $-2,921 and -0.22% for the same period in 2019, respectively. The increase was resulted from that in the first half of 2020, the upper-tier suppliers accumulated a large amount of inventory, and in the second half of 2020, the sales price of cars to the Company fell due to the destocking. Franchisees initial fees The initial franchise fee revenue increased by $1,177,398 or 17.75% from $6,634,584 for years ended October 31, 2019 to $7,811,982 for years ended October 31, 2020. As of October 31, 2020 and 2019 we have entered into franchise agreements with 60 and 37 franchisees, respectively. Due to the pandemic in the first half of 2020, the Company was unable to recruit new franchisees and the Company could not prepare for the opening of new franchise stores. Such restrictions have caused the decline in franchise fee revenue for the period. However, in the second half of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic in China was effectively controlled. There were increased interests in investments and consumption in general. In the meantime, the NEV industry sector elicited renewed interest in the stock market and companies. Consequently, we received increased interest from investors who are interested in new energy automobile sectors and want to join us as franchisees. As of January 31, 2021, we have entered into franchise agreements with 72 franchisees. Cost of revenue was $1,824,245 for years ended October 31, 2020, an increase of $54,505 or 3.08% from $1,769,740 for years ended October 31, 2019. The increase was due to corresponding increase in the number of franchise stores. Gross profit and gross profit margin were $5,429,337 and 76.65% for years ended October 31, 2020 as compared to $4,864,844 and 73.33% for the same period in 2019, respectively. Such change was the result of the combination of the changes as discussed above. Franchisees' royalties We may collect royalties based on 10% of net incomes from our franchisees. As of October 31, 2020, we did not generate any revenues through franchisees' royalties as our franchisees have yet to generate net income for the period. The revenues from our franchisees are dependent on the sales of the NEVs which were still small as they mostly just started operation in these two years and comparably large expenses such as administrative and overhead expenses. Due to COVID-19, the franchisees temporally closed their stores and the revenues decreased significantly in the first half of 2020. Currently the market has gradually picked up and we expect that some franchisees may be able to achieve profit by the end of 2021, and we expect to receive part of franchisees' royalties as a result. However, there is no assurance that our franchisees will achieve any profits. If our franchisees are not able to achieve profits, we will not be able to collect franchisees' royalties. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses We incurred selling, general and administrative expenses of 1,649,012 for years ended October 31, 2020, as compared to $1,142,138 for years ended October 31, 2019, an increase of $506,874, or 44.38%. The increase is due to the epidemic, our franchisees temporally closed their stores to adhere to the local government policy beginning from the end of January 2020 to March 2020. As a result, employees' travel expenses, performance bonuses and basic social insurance have been reduced in the first half of 2020. However, in the second half of 2020, our franchisees have reopened their stores. As a result, employees' travel expenses, performance bonuses and basic social insurance have been increased. Interest Expenses Interest charges and bank charges are mainly from bank transfer charges and deposit interest offset. Interest expense as of October 31, 2020 and 2019 was approximately $-3,880 and $-1,765, respectively. Provision for Income Taxes Provision for income tax was $974,393 during years ended October 31, 2020, an increase of $433,611 or 80.18%, as compared to $540,782 for years ended October 31, 2019. Under the Income Tax Laws of the PRC, companies are generally subject to income tax at a rate of 25%. The increase in provision for income taxes was mainly due to the increase in income before income tax provision which was $4,397,935. for years ended October 31, 2020 as compared to $3,747,049 for years ended October 31, 2019. Net Income Our net income increased by $217,275 or 6.78%, to $3,423,542 for years ended October 31, 2020, from $3,206,267 for years ended October 31, 2019. Such change was the result of the combination of the changes as discussed above. 66 Liquidity and Capital Resources As of October 31, 2021, we had $7,372,895 in cash. The Company's working capital and other capital needs mainly come from shareholders' equity contribution and operating cash flow. Cash is needed to pay for inventory, wages, sales expenses, rent, income taxes, other operating expenses, and purchases to service debts. Although the Company's management believes that cash generated from operations will be sufficient to meet the Company's normal working capital requirements, its ability to service its current debt will depend on its future realization of its current assets for at least the next 12 months. Management took into account historical experience, the economy, trends in the automotive industry, the collectability of accounts receivable as of October 31, 2021, and the realization of inventory. Based on these considerations, the Company's management believes that the Company has sufficient funds to meet its working capital requirements and debt obligations, as they will be due at least 12 months from the date of financial reporting. However, there is no guarantee that management's plan will succeed. There are a number of factors that can arise and cause the company's plans to fall short, such as demand for NEV vehicles, economic conditions, competitive pricing in the industry, and the continued support of banks and suppliers. If future cash flow from operations and other capital resources are insufficient to meet its liquidity needs, the Company may be forced to reduce or delay its anticipated expanding plans, sell assets, acquire additional debt or equity capital, or refinance all or part of its debt. The following table summarizes the company's cash flow data as of October 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019: For the years ended

October 31, 2021 2020 2019 Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities $ (4,811,137 ) $ 515,297 $ (1,082,855 ) Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities (1,485,306 ) (26,288 ) (10,197 ) Net cash generated by (used in) financing activities 12,848,156 (164,056 ) 386,137 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 6,551,713 $ 324,953 (706,915 ) Operating Activities Net cash used in operating activities consists primarily of net income adjusted for non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization, accounts receivable and contractual liabilities, and is adjusted for the impact of changes in working capital. Net cash used in operations as of October 31, 2021 was $(4,811,137), representing a decrease of $5,326,434 compared to net cash generated by operating activities of $515,297 for years ended October 31, 2020. The increase in cash used in operating activities was due to the cost of franchisees and administrative expenses increased. Net cash used in operations as of October 31, 2020 was $515,297, representing an increase of $1,598,152, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $-1,082,855 for years ended October 31, 2019. The Company had limited operations during the period in the first half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, in the second half of 2020, the pandemic in China has been effectively controlled, the NEVs sales market has gradually recovered, the number of franchisees has increased, and franchise fee income has increased, which resulted in the increase in cash used in operations. Investing Activities Net cash used in investing activities was approximately $1,485,306 for years ended October 31, 2021, an increase of $1,459,018 as compared to $26,288 net cash used in investing activities for years ended October 31, 2020. The increase in cash used in investing activities was due to the office renovation costs, asset purchases, and short-term financial product purchases. Net cash used in investing activities was approximately $-26,288 for years ended October 31, 2020, a decrease of $16,091 as compared to -$10,197 net cash used in investing activities for years ended October 31, 2019. Financing Activities Net cash provided by financing activities was approximately $12,848,156 for years ended October 31, 2021, an increase of $13,012,212, or 7,931.57%, as compared to $-164,056 net cash used in financing activities for years ended October 31, 2020. The increase in cash provided by financing activities was due to the fund raising in capital market. Net cash used in financing activities was approximately $-164,056 for years ended October 31, 2020, a decrease of $550,193, or 142.49%, as compared to $386,137 net cash provided by financing activities for years ended October 31, 2019. The decrease in cash used was due to that we open seven (7) new franchise store for the year ended October 31, 2020. 67 Contractual Obligations The Company has one operating leases for its corporate office and retail store. The current lease agreement was signed to cover the lease for the period from August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2026. The company will receive the subsidy from PRC government. Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities are recognized at commencement date based on the present value of lease payments over the lease term. The discount rate used to calculate present value is incremental borrowing rate or, if available, the rate implicit in the lease. The Company determines the incremental borrowing rate for each lease based primarily on its lease term in PRC which is approximately 4.75%. Operating lease expenses were $83,639 and $55,265 for the years ended October 31, 2021and 2020, respectively. As of October 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020, the outstanding operating leases are below the Company's threshold for capitalizing assets. As such, no right of use assets and liabilities were recognized under ASU 842. The components of lease expense and supplemental cash flow information related to leases for the period are as follows: Year Ended October 31,

2021 Lease Cost Operating lease cost (included in general and administrative expenses in the Company's statement of operations) $ 48,332 Other Information Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities for the year ended December 31, 2020 $ - Weighted average remaining lease term - operating leases (in years) 4.75 Average discount rate - operating lease 4.75 % The supplemental balance sheet information related to leases for the period is as follows: As of October 31,

2021 Operating leases Right-of-use assets $ 846,200 Operating lease liabilities $ 700,580 The undiscounted future minimum lease payment schedule as follows: For the years ending October 31, 2022 194,160 2023 194,160 2024 194,160 2025 194,160 Total 776,640 68 Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements Other than as disclosed elsewhere in this prospectus, we have not entered into any financial guarantees or other commitments to guarantee the payment obligations of any third parties. We have not entered into any derivative contracts that are indexed to its shares and classified as shareholder's equity or that are not reflected in its consolidated financial statements. Furthermore, we do not have any retained or contingent interest in assets transferred to an unconsolidated entity that serves as credit, liquidity or market risk support to such entity. We do not have any variable interest in any unconsolidated entity that provides financing, liquidity, market risk or credit support to us or that engages in leasing, hedging or research and development services with us. Critical Accounting Policies The discussion and analysis of the Company's financial condition and results of operations are based upon its financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP. These principles require the Company's management to make estimates and judgments that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, sales and expenses, cash flow and related disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities. The estimates include, but are not limited to, accounts receivable, revenue recognition, inventory realization, impairment of long-lived assets and income taxes. The Company bases its estimates on historical experience and on various other assumptions that it believes to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may differ from these estimates. To the extent that there are material differences between these estimates and the actual results, future financial statements will be affected. The Company's management believes that among their significant accounting policies, which are described in Note 2 to the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company included in this Registration Statement, the following accounting policies involve a greater degree of judgment and complexity. Accordingly, the Company's management believes these are the most critical to fully understand and evaluate its financial condition and results of operations. Use of Estimates The preparation of financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenue, and expenses. Actual results and outcomes may differ from management's estimates and assumptions. In particular, the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and the resulting adverse impacts to global economic conditions, as well as our operations, may impact future estimates including, but not limited to, our allowance for loan losses, inventory valuations, fair value measurements, asset impairment charges and discount rate assumptions. Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. Amounts and percentages may not total due to rounding. Accounts Receivable Accounts receivable are recorded at the net value less estimates for expected credit losses. Management regularly reviews outstanding accounts and provides an allowance for doubtful accounts. When collection of the original invoice amounts is no longer probable, the Company will either partially or fully write-off the balance against the allowance for doubtful accounts. Loans Receivable Loans receivable are recorded at origination at the fair value less estimates for expected credit losses. Management regularly reviews outstanding accounts and provides an allowance for credit losses. When collection of the original amounts is no longer probable, the Company will either partially or fully write-off the balance against the allowance for credit losses. 69 Revenue Recognition In 2014, the FASB issued guidance on revenue recognition ("ASC 606"), with final amendments issued in 2016. The underlying principle of ASC 606 is to recognize revenue to depict the transfer of goods or services to customers at the amount expected to be collected. ASC 606 creates a five- step model that requires entities to exercise judgment when considering the terms of contracts, which includes (1) identifying the contracts or agreements with a customer, (2) identifying our performance obligations in the contract or agreement, (3) determining the transaction price, (4) allocating the transaction price to the separate performance obligations, and (5) recognizing revenue as each performance obligation is satisfied. The Company only applies the five-step model to contracts when it is probable that the Company will collect the consideration it is entitled to in exchange for the services it transfers to its clients. The Company has concluded that the new guidance did not require any significant change to its revenue recognition processes. The Company's revenues consist of sales of vehicle by the Company's own corporate retail store to third party customers, sales of vehicle to franchisees as a supplier, and fees from retail stores operated by franchisees. Revenues from franchised stores include initial franchise fees and annual royalties based on a percent of net incomes. The Company recognizes sales of vehicle revenues at the point in time when the Company has transferred physical possession of the goods to the customer and the customer has accepted the goods, therefore, indicating as control of the goods has been transferred to the customer. The transaction price is determined and allocated to the product prior to the transfer of the goods to the customer. The initial franchise services include a series of performance obligations and an indefinite license to use the Company's trademark. The series of performance obligations are specific services and deliverables that are set forth in the agreement and are billed and receivable as delivered and accepted by the franchisee. These services and deliverables may be customized and are not transferable to other third parties. The royalty revenues are distinct from the initial franchise services. The Company recognizes royalty revenues only when the franchisee has generated positive annual net income, at which point the Company has the contractual right to request for payment of the royalty. The royalty is calculated as a percentage of the franchisees' annual net income. The Company estimates potential returns and records such estimates against its gross revenue to arrive at its reported net sales revenue. The Company has not experienced any sales returns. Inventory Inventories, which are primarily comprised of finished goods for sale, are stated at the lower of cost or net realizable value, using the first-in first-out method. The Company evaluates the need for reserves associated with obsolete, slow-moving and non-salable inventory by reviewing net realizable values on a periodic basis. Only defects products can be return to our suppliers. Income Taxes Income taxes are provided in accordance with ASC No. 740, Accounting for Income Taxes. A deferred tax asset or liability is recorded for all temporary differences between financial and tax reporting and net operating loss carry-forwards. Deferred tax expense (benefit) results from the net change during the years of deferred tax assets and liabilities. Deferred tax assets are reduced by a valuation allowance when, in the opinion of management, it is more likely than not that some portion of all of the deferred tax assets will be realized. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are adjusted for the effects of changes in tax laws and rates on the date of enactment. A tax benefit from an uncertain tax position may be recognized only if it is more likely than not that the tax position will be sustained on examination by the taxing authorities. The determination is based on the technical merits of the position and presumes that the relevant taxing authority that has full knowledge of all relevant information will examine each uncertain tax position. Although the Company believes the estimates are reasonable, no assurance can be given that the final outcome of these matters will not be different than what is reflected in the historical income tax provisions and accruals. Property and Equipment & Depreciation Property and equipment are stated at historical cost net of accumulated depreciation. Repairs and maintenance are expensed as incurred. Property and equipment are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the following periods: Equipment 5 years Furniture and fixtures 5 years Motor vehicles 10 years 70 Impairment of Long-lived assets The Company accounts for impairment of property and equipment and amortizable intangible assets in accordance with ASC 360, "Accounting for Impairment of Long-Lived Assets and Long-Lived Assets to be Disposed Of", which requires the Company to evaluate a long-lived asset for recoverability when there is event or circumstance that indicate the carrying value of the asset may not be recoverable. An impairment loss is recognized when the carrying amount of a long-lived asset or asset group is not recoverable (when carrying amount exceeds the gross, undiscounted cash flows from use and disposition) and is measured as the excess of the carrying amount over the asset's (or asset group's) fair value. New Accounting Pronouncements In February of 2016, the FASB issued Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-02 (ASU 2016-02) "Leases (Topic 842)". ASU 2016-02 requires a lessee to recognize in the statement of financial position a liability to make lease payments (the lease liability) and a right-of-use asset representing its right to use the underlying asset for the lease term. ASU 2016-02 is effective for interim and annual reporting periods beginning after December 15, 2018. Early adoption is permitted. For finance leases, a lessee is required to do the following: ● Recognize a right-of-use asset and a lease liability, initially measured at the present value of the lease payments, in the statement of financial position ● Recognize interest on the lease liability separately from amortization of the right-of-use asset in the statement of comprehensive income ● Classify repayments of the principal portion of the lease liability within financing activities and payments of interest on the lease liability and variable lease payments within operating activities in the statement of cash flows. For operating leases, a lessee is required to do the following: ● Recognize a right-of-use asset and a lease liability, initially measured at the present value of the lease payments, in the statement of financial position ● Recognize a single lease cost, calculated so that the cost of the lease is allocated over the lease term on a generally straight-line basis ● Classify all cash payments within operating activities in the statement of cash flows. In July, 2018, the FASB issued Accounting Standards Update No. 2018-11 (ASU 2018-11), which amends ASC 842 so that entities may elect not to recast their comparative periods in transition (the "Comparatives Under 840 Option"). ASU 2018-11 allows entities to change their date of initial application to the beginning of the period of adoption. In doing so, entities would: ● Apply ASC 840 in the comparative periods. ● Provide the disclosures required by ASC 840 for all periods that continue to be presented in accordance with ASC 840. ● Recognize the effects of applying ASC 842 as a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings for the period of adoption. In addition, the FASB also issued a series of amendments to ASU 2016-02 that address the transition methods available and clarify the guidance for lessor costs and other aspects of the new lease standard. The management will review the accounting pronouncements and plan to adopt the new standard on November 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective method of adoption. The transition method expedient which allows entities to initially apply the requirements by recognizing a cumulative-effect adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings in the period of adoption. As a result of electing this transition method, prior periods will not be restated. The adoption of this ASU will result in the recording of additional lease assets and liabilities each with no effect to opening balance of retained earnings as the Company. In June 2016, the FASB issued an accounting pronouncement (FASB ASU 2016-13) related to the measurement of credit losses on financial instruments. This pronouncement, along with subsequent ASUs issued to clarify certain provisions of ASU 2016-13, changes the impairment model for most financial assets and will require the use of an "expected loss" model for instruments measured at amortized cost. Under this model, entities will be required to estimate the lifetime expected credit loss on such instruments and record an allowance to offset the amortized cost basis of the financial asset, resulting in a net presentation of the amount expected to be collected on the financial asset. In developing the estimate for lifetime expected credit loss, entities must incorporate historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts. This pronouncement is effective for fiscal years, and for interim periods within those fiscal years, beginning after December 15, 2019. The management is currently evaluating the impact of this update to the consolidated financial statements. Management will evaluate if the current design for the allowance for loan loss methodology would comply with these new requirements. 71 In October 2018, the FASB issued an accounting pronouncement (FASB ASU 2018-17) related to related party guidance for variable interest entities. The amendments in this pronouncement are effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2019 and early adoption is permitted. Management does not expect it to have a material effect on the consolidated financial statements. In December 2019, the FASB issued an accounting pronouncement (FASB ASU 2019-12) related to simplifying the accounting for income taxes. The pronouncement is effective for fiscal years, and for interim periods within those fiscal years, beginning after December 15, 2020, with early adoption permitted. Management does not expect it to have a material effect on the consolidated financial statements. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk Credit risk Cash deposits with banks are held in financial institutions in China, which deposits are not federally insured. Accordingly, the Company has a concentration of credit risk related to the uninsured part of bank deposits. The Company has not experienced any losses in such accounts and believes it is not exposed to significant credit risk. Concentration The Company has a concentration risk related to suppliers and customers. Failure to maintain existing relationships with the suppliers or customers to establish new relationships in the future could negatively affect the Company's ability to obtain goods sold to customers in a price advantage and timely manner. If the Company is unable to obtain ample supply of goods from existing suppliers or alternative sources of supply, the Company may be unable to satisfy the orders from its customers, which could materially and adversely affect revenues. The concentration on sales revenues generated by customer type comprised of the following: Years Ended October 31,

2021 October 31,

2020 October 31,

2019 Third party sales revenues 1,355,066 15 % 258,833 3 % 839,744 11 % Related party sales revenues 88,851 1 % 139,780 2 % 503,771 6 % Third party franchise revenues 251,359 3 % - - % - - % Related party franchise revenues 7,841,711 81 % 7,811,982 95 % 6,634,584 83 % Total 9,536,987 100 % 8,210,595 100 % 7,978,099 100 % The concentration of sales revenues generated by third-party customers comprised of the following: Years Ended October 31, October 31, October 31, 2021 2020 2019 Customer A - - 24,842 10 % Customer B - - 20,453 8 % Customer C - - 20,425 8 % Customer D - - 20,393 8 % Customer E - - 102,940 12 % Customer F - - 79,740 9 % Customer G - - 53,864 7 % Customer H 408,577 30 % Customer I 799,865 59 % Customer J 72,513 5 % Total 1,280,955 94 % 86,113 34 % 236,544 28 % 72 ITEM 6. DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES 6.A. Directors and Management Set forth below is information concerning our directors, director nominees, executive officers and other key employees as of the date of this annual report. Name Age Position(s) Shuibo Zhang 36 Chief Executive Officer and Director and Chairman of the Board Francis Zhang 42 Chief Financial Officer Qi Zhang 29 Chief Operating Officer Kezhen Li 56 Director Richard Chen(1)(2)(3) 43 Independent Director, Chair of Audit Committee Junjun Ge(1)(2)(3) 41 Independent Director, Chair of Compensation Committee Jehn Min Lim(1)(2)(3) 41 Independent Director, Chair of Nomination Committee (1) Member of the Audit Committee (2) Member of the Compensation Committee (3) Member of the Nominating Committee The business address of each of the officers and directors is No.168 Qianjiang Nongchang Gengwen Road, Suite 1501, 15th Floor, Economic and Technological Development Zone, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China 310000. Shuibo Zhang, Chief Executive Officer and Director and Chairman of the Board Mr. Shuibo Zhang has been our Chief Executive Officer and Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors since our incorporation. He has served as Chairman of the Board for Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicle Co., Ltd. since May 2017. From April 2016 to May 2017, Mr. Zhang had served as Chairman of the Board for Shandong Ruixing New Energy Vehicles Company Limited. Mr. Zhang was an active investor in several emerging companies in China, such as Manhattan Restaurant Chain Company, Anhui Hengshenguang Electronics Technology Company, and Shandong Caozhou Culture Media Company in 2014 to 2015. He also serves as the Vice President of Shandong Chamber of Commerce. Francis Zhang, Chief Financial Officer Mr. Zhang has been our Chief Financial Officer since August 2020. He was the Executive Director of Shanghai Qianzhe Consulting Co., Ltd and was mainly responsible for overseas M&A projects, and follow-on investments and management of newly formed financial holding groups. Prior to that, he served as the Deputy General Manager of Tebon Innovation Capital Co., Ltd and was responsible for its business development and asset management. From May 2012 to May 2013, he was the Senior Manager of the Investment Department at Sanhua Holding Group, during which he was in charge of overseas M&A projects, new financial investments, and post-investment management. From May 2010 through May 2012, Mr. Zhang was the Investment & Asset Management Supervisor at China Calxon Group Co., Ltd.'s Capital Management Centre. He handled private placement of newly listed companies, took charge of other capital market financing access, and reviewed and appraised operating investment projects. Prior to that, he served as the Assistant Manager of the Investment Banking Department of KPMG Advisory (China) Limited from August 2006 to May 2010. He engaged in several auditing and financial advisory projects, which included public-listed companies and IPO projects. Mr. Zhang earned an MBA degree from the University of Birmingham in 2005, his Master of Science in Finance with honors from Leeds Metropolitan University in 2004, and his bachelor's degree in Economy from Zhejiang University of Technology in 2003. Qi Zhang, Chief Operating Officer Mr. Zhang has served as our Chief Operating Officer since May 2020, and is mainly responsible for executing the Company's strategic plans, expanding the Company's partnerships, strategic resource scheduling and matching, and implementing solutions for franchisees. From May 2017 to May 2020, he served as assistant to the chairman of Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicle Co., Ltd., and strategic director of the public relations department, responsible for marketing development. From May 2015 to April 2016, Mr. Zhang worked at Heze College and One Model Education and Training Co., Ltd. as a corporate training project manager, responsible for assisting in the formulation and implementation of corporate consulting programs for over twenty companies in the automotive industry, real estate industry and wine travel industry. Mr. Zhang graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology from Heze College in 2016. 73 Kezhen Li, Director Ms. Li has served as our Director since November 2019 and has been the financial controller and a member of the board of directors of Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicle Co., Ltd. since March 2019. From November 2017 to February 2019, she served as deputy general manager and financial controller of Hangzhou Jiandu Environmental Engineering Co., Ltd. From November 2011 to October 2017, she served as chief financial officer of Ningbo Tashan Cultural Industry and deputy general manager of Hangzhou Branch. Ms. Li was at the Weifang Branch of Bank of Communications from January 1996 to October 2011, serving as section chief and deputy general manager of the Information Technology Department, deputy general manager of the Personal Financial Business Department, director of the Financial Management Center, and president of Yuhe Road Sub-branch. She also worked at the Weifang Huaguang Group Phototypesetting Institute and Phototypesetting Equipment Factory from July 1988 to December 1995. Ms. Li graduated with a bachelor of science degree from the Department of Mathematics at Shandong University in 1988. Richard Chen, Independent Director, Chair of Audit Committee Mr. Chen served as the Chief Financial Officer of Fuqin Fintech Limited from February 2017 to January 2020. He was the partner of CLC LLP in USA from 2015 to 2017 and from 2020 onward. From 2008 to January 2015, Mr. Chen was the Senior Manager at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP, Beijing office, where he was involved in many Chinese companies' U.S. IPO processes. From 2003 to 2008, he was the Senior Tax Consultant at Grant Thornton LLP, Los Angeles office. Mr. Chen graduated from University of California Riverside with his bachelor's degree in Business Economics in 2003. Junjun Ge, Independent Director, Chair of Compensation Committee Mr. Ge has been the managing partner of Jiangsu Junjin law firm since December 2016 and the legal adviser of many listed companies, private investment funds and real estate enterprises in China. Mr. Ge has provided extensive legal services in the capital market, including private equity investments for start-ups, private placements, public offerings in China and abroad, corporate bond issuance for a number of overseas listed companies, securities compliance of listed companies, mergers and acquisitions, and overall legal services of real estate group projects. He has also acted as the legal adviser for domestic well-known private equity investment funds. Mr. Ge's professional ability and professionalism are well received by clients. From 2005 to December 2016, Mr. Ge worked as an associate attorney in Jiangsu BeiSiTe Law Firm. In 2011, he was rated as one of the top ten lawyers in Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province. He served as a consultant to several government agencies such as Wuxi Municipal Government and Wuxi Binhu District Government. Mr. Ge graduated from Jiangsu University with Bachelor of Laws degree in 2005. Jehn Ming Lim. Independent Director, Chair of Nomination Committee Mr. Lim has over 15 years' experience in providing financial accounting and advisory services to public and private companies in the United States. He has been the Chief Financial Officer of Kandi Technologies, Corp. since May 2020. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Takung Art Co., Ltd. from February 2019 to May 2020. From January 2013 to February 2019, he was the Managing Director of a U.S.-based financial consulting firm, Albeck Financial Services, and was mainly responsible for overseeing SEC reporting, GAAP technical consultation, financial statement audit preparation, due diligence and internal controls compliance services. He has overseen and completed more than 10 public listing applications for U.S. listed companies in China (through Forms S-1 and F-1, SPAC and Form 10 reverse merger transactions), and managed multiple projects for U.S. GAAP consulting, SOX 404, pre-audit process, SEC financial reporting, development of financial forecasting models, and due diligence for IPO and M&A transactions. He also has extensive experience in auditing private and public companies in his stints as audit manager and senior auditor of two regional accounting firms in the United States from October 2008 through December 2012 and from September 2006 through October 2008, respectively and as an auditor at Ernst & Young in the United States from September 2004 through to July 2006. Mr. Lim graduated with High Honors from the University of California, Santa Barbara, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Economics. None of the events listed in Item 401(f) of Regulation S-K has occurred during the past ten years that is material to the evaluation of the ability or integrity of any of our directors, director nominees or executive officers. 74 Family Relationships There are no family relationships among any of our directors, director nominees or executive officers as defined in Item 401 of Regulation S-K. 6.B. Compensation Director Compensation All directors hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders at which their respective class of directors is re-elected and until their successors have been duly elected and qualified. Officers are elected by and serve at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Employee directors do not receive any compensation for their services. Non-employee directors are entitled to receive an as-yet undetermined cash fee for serving as directors and may receive option grants from our company. In addition, non-employee directors are entitled to receive compensation for their actual travel expenses for each Board of Directors meeting attended. Executive Compensation The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors determined the compensation to be paid to our executive officers based on our financial and operating performance and prospects, and contributions made by the officers to our success. And our compensation committee approved our salary and benefit plans. Each of the named officers will be measured by a series of performance criteria by the board of directors, or the compensation committee on a yearly basis. Such criteria will be set forth based on certain objective parameters such as job characteristics, required professionalism, management skills, interpersonal skills, related experience, personal performance and overall corporate performance. Summary Compensation Table The following table sets forth certain information with respect to compensation for the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020, earned by or paid to our chief executive officer and principal executive officer, our principal financial officer, and our other most highly compensated executive officers whose total compensation exceeded US$100,000 (the "named executive officers"). Stock All Other Salary Bonus Awards Compensation Total Name and Principal Position Fiscal Year ($)(1) ($) ($) ($) ($) Shuibo Zhang, 2021 $ 17,335 - - - $ 17,335 CEO 2020 $ 28,029 - - - $ 28,029 Francis Zhang, 2021 $ 17,335 - - - $ 17,335 CFO 2020 $ 9,000 - - - $ 9,000 Qi Zhang, 2021 $ 17,335 - - - $ 17,335 COO 2020 $ 22,774 - - - $ 22,774 Employment Agreements Our employment agreements with our officers generally provide for employment for a specific term and pay annual salary, health insurance, pension insurance, and paid vacation and family leave time. The agreement may be terminated by either party as permitted by law. In the event of a breach or termination of the agreement by our company, we may be obligated to pay the employee twice the ordinary statutory rate. In the event of a breach or termination causing loss to our company by the employee, the employee may be required to indemnify us against loss. 75 6.C. Board Practices Board of Directors and Board Committees Our board of directors consists of five directors, three of whom are independent as such term is defined by the Nasdaq Capital Market. We have determined that Richard Chen, Jehn Ming Lim and Junjun Ge satisfy the "independence" requirements under NASDAQ Rule 5605. The directors will be up for re-election at our annual general meeting of shareholders. A director is not required to hold any shares in our company by way of qualification. A director who is in any way, whether directly or indirectly, interested in a contract or proposed contract with our company is required to declare the nature of his interest at a meeting of our directors. A director may vote with respect to any contract, proposed contract or arrangement notwithstanding that he may be interested therein, and if he does so his vote shall be counted and he may be counted in the quorum at any meeting of our directors at which any such contract or proposed contract or arrangement is considered. Our directors may exercise all the powers of our company to borrow money, mortgage or charge its undertaking, property and uncalled capital, and to issue debentures or other securities whenever money is borrowed or as security for any debt, liability or obligation of our company or of any third party. Board Committees We have established three committees under the board of directors: an audit committee, a compensation committee and a nominating committee, and adopted a charter for each of the three committees. Copies of our committee charters will be posted on our corporate investor relations website prior to our listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Each committee's members and functions are described below. Audit Committee. Our audit committee consists of Richard Chen, Junjun Ge and Jehn Ming Lim. Richard Chen is the chair of our audit committee. The audit committee will oversee our accounting and financial reporting processes and the audits of the financial statements of our company. The audit committee will be responsible for, among other things: ● appointing the independent auditors and pre-approving all auditing and non-auditing services permitted to be performed by the independent auditors; ● reviewing with the independent auditors any audit problems or difficulties and management's response; ● discussing the annual audited financial statements with management and the independent auditors; ● reviewing the adequacy and effectiveness of our accounting and internal control policies and procedures and any steps taken to monitor and control major financial risk exposures; ● reviewing and approving all proposed related party transactions; ● meeting separately and periodically with management and the independent auditors; and ● monitoring compliance with our code of business conduct and ethics, including reviewing the adequacy and effectiveness of our procedures to ensure proper compliance. Compensation Committee. Our compensation committee consists of Junjun Ge, Jehn Ming Lim and Richard Chen. Junjun Ge is the chair of our compensation committee. The compensation committee will be responsible for, among other things: ● reviewing and approving, or recommending to the board for its approval, the compensation for our chief executive officer and other executive officers; ● reviewing and recommending to the shareholders for determination with respect to the compensation of our directors; ● reviewing periodically and approving any incentive compensation or equity plans, programs or similar arrangements; and ● selecting compensation consultant, legal counsel or other adviser only after taking into consideration all factors relevant to that person's independence from management. 76 Nominating Committee. Our nominating committee consists of Jehn Ming Lim, Richard Chen and Junjun Ge. Jehn Ming Lim is the chair of our nominating committee. The nominating committee will assist the board of directors in selecting individuals qualified to become our directors and in determining the composition of the board and its committees. The nominating committee will be responsible for, among other things: ● selecting and recommending to the board nominees for election by the shareholders or appointment by the board; ● reviewing annually with the board the current composition of the board with regards to characteristics such as independence, knowledge, skills, experience and diversity; ● making recommendations on the frequency and structure of board meetings and monitoring the functioning of the committees of the board; and ● advising the board periodically with regards to significant developments in the law and practice of corporate governance as well as our compliance with applicable laws and regulations, and making recommendations to the board on all matters of corporate governance and on any remedial action to be taken. Duties of Directors Under Cayman Islands law, our directors owe fiduciary duties to our company, including a duty of loyalty, a duty to act honestly and a duty to act in what they consider in good faith to be in our best interests. Our directors must also exercise their powers only for a proper purpose. Our directors also owe to our company a duty to act with skill and care. It was previously considered that a director need not exhibit in the performance of his duties a greater degree of skill than may reasonably be expected from a person of his knowledge and experience. However, English and Commonwealth courts have moved towards an objective standard with regard to the required skill and care and these authorities are likely to be followed in the Cayman Islands. In fulfilling their duty of care to us, our directors must ensure compliance with our memorandum and articles of association, as amended and restated from time to time. Our company has the right to seek damages if a duty owed by our directors is breached. In limited exceptional circumstances, a shareholder may have the right to seek damages in our name if a duty owed by our directors is breached. In accordance with our amended and restated articles of association, the functions and powers of our board of directors include, among others, (i) convening shareholders' annual general meetings and reporting its work to shareholders at such meetings, (ii) declaring dividends, (iii) appointing officers and determining their terms of offices and responsibilities, and (iv) approving the transfer of shares of our company, including the registering of such shares in our share register. Interested Transactions A director may vote, attend a board meeting or sign a document on our behalf with respect to any contract or transaction in which he or she is interested. A director must promptly disclose the interest to all other directors after becoming aware of the fact that he or she is interested in a transaction we have entered into or are to enter into. A general notice or disclosure to the board or otherwise contained in the minutes of a meeting or a written resolution of the board or any committee of the board that a director is a shareholder, director, officer or trustee of any specified firm or company and is to be regarded as interested in any transaction with such firm or company will be sufficient disclosure, and, after such general notice, it will not be necessary to give special notice relating to any particular transaction. Remuneration and Borrowing The directors may receive such remuneration as our board of directors may determine from time to time. Each director is entitled to be repaid or prepaid all traveling, hotel and incidental expenses reasonably incurred or expected to be incurred in attending meetings of our board of directors or committees of our board of directors or shareholder meetings or otherwise in connection with the discharge of his or her duties as a director. The compensation committee will assist the directors in reviewing and approving the compensation structure for the directors. Our board of directors may exercise all the powers of the company to borrow money and to mortgage or charge our undertakings and property or any part thereof, to issue debentures, debenture stock and other securities whenever money is borrowed or as security for any debt, liability or obligation of the company or of any third party. 77 Terms of Directors and Officers Our directors may be elected by a resolution of our board of directors, or by an ordinary resolution of our shareholders. Our directors are not subject to a term of office and hold office until such time as they are removed from office by ordinary resolution of the shareholders. A director will cease to be a director if, among other things, the director (i) becomes bankrupt or makes any arrangement or composition with his creditors; (ii) dies or is found by our company to be or becomes of unsound mind, (iii) resigns his office by notice in writing to the company, or (iv) without special leave of absence from our board, is absent from three consecutive board meetings and our directors resolve that his office be vacated. Our officers are elected by and serve at the discretion of the board of directors. Involvement in Certain Legal Proceedings To the best of our knowledge, none of our directors or officers has been convicted in a criminal proceeding, excluding traffic violations or similar misdemeanors, nor has any been a party to any judicial or administrative proceeding during the past five years that resulted in a judgment, decree or final order enjoining the person from future violations of, or prohibiting activities subject to, federal or state securities laws, or a finding of any violation of federal or state securities laws, except for matters that were dismissed without sanction or settlement. Except as set forth in our discussion below in "Related Party Transactions," our directors and officers have not been involved in any transactions with us or any of our affiliates or associates which are required to be disclosed pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. 6.D. Employees We had 64 full-time employees as of the date of this annual report. As of the date of this annual report, none of our full-time employees were located outside of China. The following table sets forth a breakdown of our employees by function as of the date of this annual report: Number of Department Employees % of Total Management 11 17 % Marketing and Sales 43 67 % Administrative 10 16 % Total 64 100 % Our employees are not represented by a labor organization or covered by a collective bargaining agreement. We believe that we maintain a good working relationship with our employees and we have not experienced any significant labor disputes. We are required under PRC law to make contributions to employee benefit plans at specified percentages of the salaries, bonuses and certain allowances of our employees, up to a maximum amount specified by the local government from time to time. As required by regulations in China and according to local government's requirements, we participate in various employee social security plans that are organized by local governments. We pay social insurance for some of our employees, covering all five types of social insurance, including pension, medical insurance, work-related injury insurance, unemployment insurance, and maternity insurance. 6.E. Share Ownership The following tables sets forth information regarding the beneficial ownership of our ordinary shares as of the date hereof by: ● each person known to us to beneficially own more than 5% of our ordinary shares; ● each of our officers and directors; and ● all of our officers and directors as a group. Beneficial ownership is determined in accordance with SEC rules and includes voting or investment power with respect to securities. Except as indicated by the footnotes below, we believe, based on the information furnished to it, that the persons and entities named in the table below will have, immediately after the completion of this annual report, sole voting and investment power with respect to all stock that they beneficially own, subject to applicable community property laws. All our ordinary shares subject to options or warrants exercisable within 60 days of the completion of this annual report are deemed to be outstanding and beneficially owned by the persons holding those options or warrants for the purpose of computing the number of shares beneficially owned and the percentage ownership of that person. They are not, however, deemed to be outstanding and beneficially owned for the purpose of computing the percentage ownership of any other person. 78 The calculations in the table below are based on 21,426,844 ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof. Amount of Beneficial Percentage Principal Shareholders Ownership Ownership Directors and Named Executive Officers: Shuibo Zhang (1) 11,925,000 55.65 % Francis Zhang - - % Qi Zhang - - % Kezhen Li (2) 1,050,000 4.90 % Richard Chen - - % Junjun Ge - - % Jehn Ming Lim - - % All directors and executive officers as a group (7 persons) 12,975,000 60.55 % 5% Beneficial Owners: Jiuzi One Limited (1) 11,925,000 55.65 % (1) Through Jiuzi One Limited which is controlled by Shuibo Zhang. (2) Through Jiuzi Nine Limited which is controlled by Kezhen Li. ITEM 7. MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS 7.A. Major Shareholders Please refer to "Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees - 6.E. Share Ownership." The company's major shareholders do have different voting rights than the other shareholders. 7.B. Related Party Transactions (FS footnote) a. Accounts receivable from related franchisees comprised of the following: October 31,

2021 October 31,

2020 Pingxiang Jiuzi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd 2,490 163,310 Yichun Jiuzi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd 167,468 294,547 Puyang Guozheng New Energy Vehicle Sales Co., Ltd 54,144 51,752 Wanzai Jiuzi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd 78,384 179,515 Xinyu Jiuzi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd 151,253 308,934 Liuyang Jiuzi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd - 133,501 Yudu Jiuzi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd - 84,393 Gao'an Jiuzi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd 36,847 35,219 Jiujiang Jiuzi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd - 52,720 Pingjiang Jiuzi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd - 37,587 Quanzhou Jiuzi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd 20,135 34,188 Loudi Jiuzi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd - 89,728 Huaihua Jiuzi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd - 7,471 Xuzhou Jiuzi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd - 17,184 Dongming Jiuzi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd 9,849 59,560 Yulin Jiuzi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd 27,295 22,382 Total 547,865 1,571,991 Accounts receivables above derived from sales of vehicles supplied to the Company's franchisees without any special payment terms. Sales revenues from related parties' franchisees were $88,851, $139,780 and $ 503,711 for the years ended October 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 79 b. Loan to related franchisees is comprised of the following: October 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 Gross Discount Net Gross Discount Net Jiangsu Changshu $ 268,886 $ 31,587 $ 237,299 $ 293,197 $ 34,442 $ 258,755 Shandong Dongming 596,145 70,030 526,115 359,627 42,246 317,381 Jiangxi Gao'an 495,861 58,250 437,611 338,048 39,711 298,337 Hunan Huaihua 294,331 34,575 259,756 259,255 30,455 228,800 Jiangxi Jiujiang 446,122 52,407 393,715 333,037 39,122 293,915 Hunan Liuyang 580,250 68,163 512,087 344,683 40,490 304,193 Hunan Loudi 583,945 68,597 515,348 312,224 36,677 275,547 Hunan Pingjiang 564,977 66,369 498,608 334,655 39,312 295,343 Jiangxi Pingxiang 694,826 81,622 613,204 368,137 43,246 324,891 Henan Puyang 982,189 115,379 866,810 432,805 50,842 381,963 Fujian Quanzhou 439,717 51,654 388,063 383,604 45,063 338,541 Jiangxi Wanzai 557,532 65,494 492,038 228,316 26,821 201,495 Jiangxi Xinyu 1,191,815 140,004 1,051,811 363,489 42,700 320,789 Jiangxi Yichun 102,590 12,051 90,539 380,070 44,647 335,423 Jiangxi Yudu 555,343 65,236 490,107 234,770 27,579 207,191 Guangxi Rongxian - - - 353,381 41,512 311,869 Guangdong Zengcheng 544,391 63,950 480,441 516,780 60,707 456,073 Jiangxi Shanggao 425,216 49,950 375,266 107,165 14,344 92,821 Shandong Heze 750,382 88,148 662,234 401,660 43,091 358,569 Jiangxi Ganzhou 122,834 14,429 108,405 117,406 12,037 105,369 Anhui Fuyang 31,266 3,672 27,594 30,132 3,540 26,592 Hunan Liling 75,443 8,862 66,581 - - - Hunan Zhuzhou 109,828 12,902 96,926 78,826 9,260 69,566 Hunan Changsha - - - 3,404 400 3,004 Guangxi Guilin - - - 1,420 167 1,253 Hunan Xiangtan - - - - - - Hunan Chenzhou 556,864 65,416 491,448 237,035 27,845 209,190 Jiangxi Ji'an 513,019 60,265 452,754 326,525 38,357 288,168 Guangxi Nanning 183,322 21,535 161,787 164,762 19,355 145,407 Hunan Leiyang 316,450 37,174 279,276 283,849 33,344 250,505 Guangxi Liuzhou - - - 8,995 1,057 7,938 Hunan Ningxiang - - - 4,602 541 4,061 Guangdong Dongguan Changping 262,089 30,788 231,301 210,863 24,770 186,093 Hunan Changsha County 70,348 8,264 62,084 129,668 15,232 114,436 Henan Zhengzhou - - - 1,420 167 1,253 Guangdong Dongguan Nancheng - - - 6,784 797 5,987 Anhui Huaibei - - - 3,452 405 3,047 Guangdong Humen - - - 1,674 197 1,477 Guizhou Zunyi 174,745 20,528 154,217 130,415 15,320 115,095 Jiangsu Xuzhou 264,134 31,028 233,106 311,006 36,534 274,472 Henan Xinxiang - - - 2,690 316 2,374 Henan Anyang - - - 5,248 617 4,631 Jiangxi Nanchang - - - 8,997 1,057 7,940 Zhejiang Lishui - - - 2,962 348 2,614 Jiangxi Shangrao - - - 14,105 1,657 12,448 Hubei Macheng - - - 9,025 1,060 7,965 Hunan Yongxing 229,312 26,938 202,374 289,310 33,986 255,324 Hunan Hengyang 96,830 11,375 85,455 74,711 8,776 65,935 Anhui Haozhou - - - 7,860 923 6,937 Anhui Suzhou - - - 6,395 751 5,644 Anhui Bengbu - - - 5,065 595 4,470 Hunan Xiangxiang - - - 4,483 527 3,956 Fujian Fuzhou - - - 2,660 312 2,348 Hunan Changsha Furong - - - 2,630 309 2,321 Hainan Sanya 83,542 9,814 73,728 7,172 843 6,329 Hunan Changsha Yuhua 281,393 33,056 248,337 118,163 13,881 104,282 Hunan Yongfeng - - - 13,448 1,580 11,868 Anhui Suixi - - - 10,101 1,187 8,914 Shandong Liangshan - - - 47,098 5,533 41,565 Shandong Dingtao 312,659 36,728 275,931 47,098 5,533 41,565 Shandong Yuncheng 406,457 47,747 358,710 241,346 28,351 212,995 Shandong Heze Gaoxin 62,532 7,346 55,186 7,860 923 6,937 Shandong Zouping 56,279 6,611 49,668 47,098 5,533 41,565 Hunan Yongzhou - - - 7,860 923 6,937 Shandong Juye 470,114 55,225 414,889 312,859 36,752 276,107 Shandong Juancheng 434,596 51,053 383,543 39,238 4,609 34,629 Shandong Shanxian 329,855 38,749 291,106 - - - Jiangxi Zhangshu 45,336 5,326 40,010 173,358 20,365 152,993 Guangdong Guangzhou Baiyun - - - - - - Guangdong Foshan 110,447 12,974 97,473 60,740 7,135 53,605 Anhui Suzhou Dangshan - - - - - - Jiangxi Jingdezhen 18,760 2,204 16,556 7,855 920 6,935 Jiangxi Tonggu - - - - - - Guangxi Yulin 398,554 46,819 351,735 - - - Shandong Heze Cao County 500,254 58,766 441,488 - - - Total $ 16,591,780 $ 1,949,060 $ 14,642,720 $ 9,974,576 $ 1,167,634 $ 8,806,942 80 c. Accounts payable to related parties' franchisees comprised of the following: October 31,

2021 October 31,

2020 Guangzhou - 16,228 Hunan Liling - 1,108 Hunan Xiangtan - 5,588 Jiangxi Tonggu - 206 Shandong Shanxian - 5,588 Hunan Yiyang - 5,588 Guangdong Guangzhou Zengcheng No.2 - 5,588 Guangdong Guangzhou Baiyun - 5,588 Anhui Suzhou Dangshan - 5,588 Hunan Liuyang 13,898 25,058 Jiangxi Wanzai 8,754 8,368 Hunan Huaihua 18,744 17,915 Jiangxi Xinyu 2,970 - Total 44,366 102,411 d. Contract liability - related party comprised of the following: October 31,

2021 October 31,

2020 Deferred revenues-franchisees 81,474 614,449 Deferred revenues-deposit 83,330 - Total, net 164,804 614,449 The deferred revenues above derived from initial franchise fees payments received in advance for services which have not yet been performed and deposit received in advance for purchase car from related franchisees. 81 e. Deferred revenues from related franchisees for services which have not yet been performed comprised of the following: October 31,

2021 October 31,

2020 Jiangxi Yichun - 14,942 Henan Puyang - 10,460 Jiangxi Shanggao 66,642 Jiangxi Ganzhou 1,494 Hunan Zhuzhou 2,690 Hunan Chenzhou Yongxing 5,977 Jiangxi Ji'an 86,665 Jiangxi Ji'an Yongfeng 1,195 Guangxi Nanning 5,977 Hunan Leiyang 13,448 Dongguan Changping 127,009 Dongguan Humen 897 Guizhou Zunyi 1,644 Hunan Changsha 3,437 Hunan Changsha County 3,313 Dongguan Nancheng 1,195 Anhui Huaibei 12,701 Hunan Hengyang 2,391 Guangxi Beihai 7,471 Hainan Haikou - 22,413 Henan Xinxiang - 7,471 Henan Anyang - 14,942 Henan Wenxian - 75 Hunan Liling - 7,023 Zhejiang Lishui - 23,160 Guangxi Liuzhou - 3,736 Hunan Miluo - 4,483 Guangzhou Panyu - 7,471 Hunan Shaoyang - 44,827 Hunan Wangcheng - 15,839 Hainan Sanya 48,462 1,494 Hunan Xiangxiang - 37,355 Hunan Changsha Furong 4,299 1,195 Guangdong Foshan - 2,988 Anhui Suzhou - 1,270 Anhui Suzhou Dangshan - 299 Anhui Suixi - 1,195 Anhui Bengbu - 1,195 Hunan Zhangjiajie - 18,678 Hunan Yueyang 4,299 7,471 Fujian Fuzhou - 897 Shandong Heze Yuncheng - 7,471 Shandong Juancheng - 4,184 Jiangxi Zhangshu - 1,494 Jiangxi Shangrao - 6,275 Hunan Jishou 1,563 - Zhejiang Hangzhou Xiaoshan 4,220 - Hunan Yueyang Xiangyin 4,299 - Guangdong Zhongshan 14,332 - Total 81,474 614,449 82 f. Advances received from related franchisees for purchase car deposits comprised of the following: October 31,

2021 October 31,

2020 Guangxi Yulin 46,898 - Hunan Huaihua 36,432 - Total, net 83,330 - g. Related parties receivables comprised of the following: October 31,

2021 October 31,

2020 Mr. Shuibo Zhang 296,252 147,593 Mr. Qi Zhang 38,806 26,050 Mr. Ruchun Huang 32,491 - Total 367,549 173,643 As of October 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company has an outstanding receivable of $296,252 and $147,593, respectively, from Mr. Shuibo Zhang, the Company's shareholder, director, and office. The amount was advanced to Mr. Zhang for business purposes. The advances were considered due on demand in nature and have not been formalized by a promissory note and are non-interest bearing. As of October 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company has an outstanding receivable of $38,806 and $26,050, respectively, from Mr. Qi Zhang, the vice president of marketing department. The amount was advanced to Mr. Zhang for business purposes. The advances were considered due on demand in nature and have not been formalized by a promissory note and are non-interest bearing and due on demand without a specified maturity date. As of October 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company has an outstanding receivable of $32,491 and $0, respectively, from Mr. Ruchun Huang, the Shangli Jiuzi New Energy Vehicle Co., Ltd.'s legal representative. The amount was advanced to Mr. Huang for business purposes. The advances were considered due on demand in nature and have not been formalized by a promissory note and are non-interest bearing. 83 Terms of Directors and Officers See "Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees-6.C. Board Practices-Terms of Directors and Officers." Contractual Arrangements with Our VIEs and Our VIEs' Respective Shareholders See "Item 4. Information on the Company-4.C. Organizational Structure - Contractual Arrangements between Jiuzi WFOE and Zhejiang Jiuzi." Employment Agreements and Indemnification Agreements See "Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees-6.B. Compensation-Employment Agreements." Other Related Party Transactions During the year ended October 31, 2021, other than disclosed in elsewhere (including the financial statements for the fiscal years ended 2020 and accompanying footnotes), we did not have any other related party transactions. ITEM 8. FINANCIAL INFORMATION 8.A. Consolidated Statements and Other Financial Information Please refer to Item 18. Legal and Administrative Proceedings Please refer to "Item 6. Involvement in Certain Legal Proceedings." Dividend Policy We intend to keep any future earnings to finance the expansion of our business. We do not anticipate that any cash dividends will be paid in the foreseeable future. Under Cayman Islands law, a Cayman Islands company may pay a dividend on its shares out of either profit or share premium amount, provided that in no circumstances may a dividend be paid if this would result in the company being unable to pay its debts due in the ordinary course of business. If we determine to pay dividends on any of our ordinary shares in the future, as a holding company, we will be dependent on receipt of funds from Jiuzi WFOE, Zhejiang Jiuzi, or Shangli Jiuzi. Current Chinese regulations permit our China Operating Companies to pay dividends to Jiuzi WFOE only out of their accumulated profits, if any, determined in accordance with Chinese accounting standards and regulations. Current PRC regulations permit our indirect PRC subsidiaries to pay dividends to Jiuzi HK only out of their accumulated profits, if any, determined in accordance with Chinese accounting standards and regulations. In addition, each of our subsidiaries in China is required to set aside at least 10% of its after-tax profits each year, if any, to fund a statutory reserve until such reserve reaches 50% of its registered capital. Although the statutory reserves can be used, among other ways, to increase the registered capital and eliminate future losses in excess of retained earnings of the respective companies, the reserve funds are not distributable as cash dividends except in the event of liquidation. 84 The PRC government also imposes controls on the conversion of RMB into foreign currencies and the remittance of currencies out of the PRC. Therefore, we may experience difficulties in completing the administrative procedures necessary to obtain and remit foreign currency for the payment of dividends from our profits, if any. Furthermore, if our subsidiaries and affiliates in the PRC incur debt on their own in the future, the instruments governing the debt may restrict their ability to pay dividends or make other payments. If we or our subsidiaries are unable to receive all of the revenues from our operations through the current contractual arrangements, we may be unable to pay dividends on our ordinary shares. Cash dividends, if any, on our ordinary shares will be paid in U.S. dollars. Jiuzi HK may be considered a non-resident enterprise for tax purposes, so that any dividends WFOE pays to Jiuzi HK may be regarded as China-sourced income and as a result may be subject to PRC withholding tax at a rate of up to 10%. In order for us to pay dividends to our shareholders, we will rely on payments made from Zhejiang Jiuzi to Jiuzi WFOE, pursuant to contractual arrangements between them, and the distribution of such payments to Jiuzi HK as dividends from WFOE. Certain payments from Zhejiang Jiuzi to Jiuzi WFOE are subject to PRC taxes, including VAT, urban maintenance and construction tax, educational surcharges. In addition, if Zhejiang Jiuzi or its subsidiaries or branches incur debt on their own behalf in the future, the instruments governing the debt may restrict its ability to pay dividends or make other distributions to us. Pursuant to the Arrangement between Mainland China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and Tax Evasion on Income, or the Double Tax Avoidance Arrangement, the 10% withholding tax rate may be lowered to 5% if a Hong Kong resident enterprise owns no less than 25% of a PRC project. However, the 5% withholding tax rate does not automatically apply and certain requirements must be satisfied, including without limitation that (a) the Hong Kong project must be the beneficial owner of the relevant dividends; and (b) the Hong Kong project must directly hold no less than 25% share ownership in the PRC project during the 12 consecutive months preceding its receipt of the dividends. 8.B. Significant Changes We have not experienced any significant changes since the date of our audited consolidated financial statements included in this annual report. ITEM 9. THE OFFER AND LISTING 9.A. Offer and listing details Our ordinary shares have been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since May 18, 2021 under the symbol "JZXN." 9.B. Plan of distribution Not applicable for annual reports on Form 20-F. 9.C. Markets Our ordinary shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "JZXN." 9.D. Selling shareholders Not applicable for annual reports on Form 20-F. 85 9.E. Dilution Not applicable for annual reports on Form 20-F. 9.F. Expenses of the issue Not applicable for annual reports on Form 20-F. ITEM 10. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 10.A. Share capital Founding Transaction On October 10, 2019, we issued 15,000,000 ordinary shares to six shareholders in connection with the incorporation of the Company. The transactions were not registered under the Securities Act in reliance on an exemption from registration set forth in Section 4(a)(2) promulgated thereunder as a transaction by the Company not involving any public offering. Share Subdivision On October 31, 2020, pursuant to a special resolution adopted by its shareholders to amend and restate the memorandum and articles of associations, the Company conducted a subdivision of its par value (the "Share Subdivision"). Immediately following the Share Subdivision, the authorized share capital of the Company was $50,000 divided into 50,000,000 shares of a par value of $0.001 each, and the total issued and outstanding shares were 5,000,000. Subsequent to the Share Subdivision, the Company increased its authorized share capital from 50,000,000 shares to 150,000,000 shares with a par value of $0.001 per share, and issued a stock dividend on 2 for 1 on post-Share Subdivision basis, whereby each shareholder holding 1 share of the 5,000,000 shares outstanding immediately preceding this stock dividend was issued an additional 2 shares; therefore, a total of 10,000,000 shares were issued; immediately following this transaction, there were a total of 15,000,000 shares issued and outstanding. Initial Public Offering On May 20, 2021, the Company completed an initial public offering pursuant to which it sold 5,200,000 ordinary shares to the investors for $5.00 per shares for an aggregate offering proceed of $26,000,000. We received net proceeds of approximately $22 million (after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering fees and expenses) from the offering. Private Placements - Convertible Debentures Securities Purchase Agreement dated December 3, 2021 On December 3, 2021, the Company entered into a securities purchase agreement with an accredited investor (the "Debenture Holder") to place a Convertible Debenture (the "Debenture") with a maturity date of twelve months after the issuance thereof in the aggregate principal amount of up to $2,500,000, provided that in case of an event of default, the Debenture may become at the Debenture Holder's election immediately due and payable. In addition, the Company paid to an affiliate of the Debenture Holder a fee equal to 5.0% of the amount of the Debenture and a one-time due diligence and structuring fee of $15,000 at the closing. The Debenture was issued on December 3, 2021. 86 The Debenture Holder may convert the Debenture in its sole discretion into the Company's common shares at any time at the lower of $2.75 or 92.5% of the of the lowest daily VWAP during the 10 consecutive trading days immediately preceding the conversion date or other date of determination, provided that the conversion price may not be less than $1.00 (the "Floor Price"). The Debenture Holder may not convert any portion of a Debenture if such conversion would result in the Debenture Holder beneficially owning more than 4.99% of Company's then issued and common shares, provided that such limitation may be waived by the Debenture Holder with 65 days' notice. Any time after the issuance of the Debenture that the daily VWAP is less than $1.00 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days in a period of 15 consecutive trading day period (each such occurrence, a "Triggering Event") and only for so long as such conditions exist after a Triggering Event, the Company shall make monthly payments beginning on the last calendar day of the month when the Triggering Date occurred. Each monthly payment shall be in an amount equal to the sum of (i) the principal amount outstanding as of the date of the Triggering Event divided by the number of such monthly payments until maturity, (ii) a redemption premium of 10% of such principal amount and (iii) accrued and unpaid interest hereunder as of each payment date. The issuance of convertible debentures and the ordinary shares upon conversion are exempted from the registration requirements of the Securities Act under Rule 506(b) of Regulation D promulgated by the SEC under the Securities Act. 10.B. Memorandum and articles of association The following are summaries of the material provisions of our memorandum and articles of association and the Cayman Islands Companies Act, insofar as they relate to the material terms of our ordinary shares. Copies of our memorandum and articles of association are filed as exhibits to this annual report. As a convenience to potential investors, we provide the below description of Cayman Islands law and our Articles of Association. General Each Ordinary Share in the Company confers upon the shareholder: ● the right to one vote at a meeting of the shareholders of the Company or on any resolution of shareholders; ● the right to an equal share in any dividend paid by the Company; and ● the right to an equal share in the distribution of the surplus assets of the Company on its liquidation. All of our issued ordinary shares are fully paid and non-assessable. Certificates representing the ordinary shares are issued in registered form. Our shareholders may freely hold and vote their ordinary shares. Listing Our ordinary shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "JZXN." Transfer Agent and Registrar The transfer agent and registrar for our ordinary shares is Transhare Corporation. 87 Dividends Subject to the provisions of the Cayman Islands Companies Act and any rights attaching to any class or classes of shares under and in accordance with the Articles: (a) the directors may declare dividends or distributions out of our funds which are lawfully available for that purpose; and (b) the Company's shareholders may, by ordinary resolution, declare dividends but no such dividend shall exceed the amount recommended by the directors. Subject to the requirements of the Cayman Islands Companies Act regarding the application of a company's share premium account and with the sanction of an ordinary resolution, dividends may also be declared and paid out of our profits, realized or unrealized, or from any reserve set aside from profits which our board of directors determine is no longer needed. Under the laws of the Cayman Islands, our company may pay a dividend out of either profit or share premium account, provided that in no circumstances may a dividend be paid if this would result in our company being unable to pay its debts as they fall due in the ordinary course of business. The directors when paying dividends to shareholders may make such payment either in cash or in specie. Unless provided by the rights attached to a share, no dividend shall bear interest. Voting Rights Subject to any rights or restrictions as to voting attached to any shares, unless any share carries special voting rights, on a show of hands every shareholder who is present in person and every person representing a shareholder by proxy shall have one vote. On a poll, every shareholder who is present in person and every person representing a shareholder by proxy shall have one vote for each share of which he or the person represented by proxy is the holder. In addition, all shareholders holding shares of a particular class are entitled to vote at a meeting of the holders of that class of shares. Votes may be given either personally or by proxy. Variation of Rights of Shares Whenever our capital is divided into different classes of shares, the rights attaching to any class of share (unless otherwise provided by the terms of issue of the shares of that class) may be varied either with the consent in writing of the holders of not less than two-thirds of the issued shares of that class, or with the sanction of a resolution passed by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the holders of shares of the class present in person or by proxy at a separate general meeting of the holders of shares of that class. Unless the terms on which a class of shares was issued state otherwise, the rights conferred on the shareholder holding shares of any class shall not be deemed to be varied by the creation or issue of further shares ranking pari passu with the existing shares of that class or subsequent to them or the redemption or purchase of any shares of any class by our company. The rights conferred upon the holders of the shares of any class issued shall not be deemed to be varied by the creation or issue of shares with preferred or other rights including, without limitation, the creation of shares with enhanced or weighted voting rights. Alteration of Share Capital Subject to the Cayman Islands Companies Act, our shareholders may, by ordinary resolution: (a) increase our share capital by new shares of the amount fixed by that ordinary resolution and with the attached rights, priorities and privileges set out in that ordinary resolution; (b) consolidate and divide all or any of our share capital into shares of larger amount than our existing shares; (c) convert all or any of our paid up shares into stock, and reconvert that stock into paid up shares of any denomination; (d) sub-divide our shares or any of them into shares of an amount smaller than that fixed, so, however, that in the sub-division, the proportion between the amount paid and the amount, if any, unpaid on each reduced share shall be the same as it was in case of the share from which the reduced share is derived; and 88 (e) cancel shares which, at the date of the passing of that ordinary resolution, have not been taken or agreed to be taken by any person and diminish the amount of our share capital by the amount of the shares so cancelled or, in the case of shares without nominal par value, diminish the number of shares into which our capital is divided. Subject to the Cayman Islands Companies Act and to any rights for the time being conferred on the shareholders holding a particular class of shares, our shareholders may, by special resolution, reduce its share capital in any way. Calls on Shares and Forfeiture Subject to the terms of allotment, the directors may make calls on the shareholders in respect of any monies unpaid on their shares including any premium and each shareholder shall (subject to receiving at least 14 clear days' notice specifying when and where payment is to be made), pay to us the amount called on his shares. Shareholders registered as the joint holders of a share shall be jointly and severally liable to pay all calls in respect of the share. If a call remains unpaid after it has become due and payable the person from whom it is due and payable shall pay interest on the amount unpaid from the day it became due and payable until it is paid at the rate fixed by the terms of allotment of the share or in the notice of the call or if no rate is fixed, at the rate of 6 percent per annum. The directors may, at their discretion, waive payment of the interest wholly or in part. We have a first and paramount lien on all shares (whether fully paid up or not) registered in the name of a shareholder (whether solely or jointly with others). The lien is for all monies payable to us by the shareholder or the shareholder's estate: (a) either alone or jointly with any other person, whether or not that other person is a shareholder; and (b) whether or not those monies are presently payable. At any time the directors may declare any share to be wholly or partly exempt from the lien on shares provisions of the articles. We may sell, in such manner as the directors may determine, any share on which the sum in respect of which the lien exists is presently payable, if due notice that such sum is payable has been given (as prescribed by the articles) and, within 14 days of the date on which the notice is deemed to be given under the articles, such notice has not been complied with. Unclaimed Dividend A dividend that remains unclaimed for a period of six years after it became due for payment shall be forfeited to, and shall cease to remain owing by, the company. Forfeiture or Surrender of Shares If a shareholder fails to pay any call the directors may give to such shareholder not less than 14 clear days' notice requiring payment and specifying the amount unpaid including any interest which may have accrued, any expenses which have been incurred by us due to that person's default and the place where payment is to be made. The notice shall also contain a warning that if the notice is not complied with, the shares in respect of which the call is made will be liable to be forfeited. If such notice is not complied with, the directors may, before the payment required by the notice has been received, resolve that any share the subject of that notice be forfeited (which forfeiture shall include all dividends or other monies payable in respect of the forfeited share and not paid before such forfeiture). 89 A forfeited share may be sold, re-allotted or otherwise disposed of on such terms and in such manner as the directors determine and at any time before a sale, re-allotment or disposition the forfeiture may be cancelled on such terms as the directors think fit. A person whose shares have been forfeited shall cease to be a shareholder in respect of the forfeited shares, but shall, notwithstanding such forfeit, remain liable to pay to us all monies which at the date of forfeiture were payable by him to us in respect of the shares, together with all expenses and interest from the date of forfeiture or surrender until payment, but his liability shall cease if and when we receive payment in full of the unpaid amount. A declaration, whether statutory or under oath, made by a director or the secretary shall be conclusive evidence that the person making the declaration is a director or secretary of us and that the particular shares have been forfeited or surrendered on a particular date. Subject to the execution of an instrument of transfer, if necessary, the declaration shall constitute good title to the shares. Share Premium Account The directors shall establish a share premium account and shall carry the credit of such account from time to time to a sum equal to the amount or value of the premium paid on the issue of any share or capital contributed or such other amounts required by the Cayman Islands Companies Act. Redemption and Purchase of Own Shares Subject to the Cayman Islands Companies Act and any rights for the time being conferred on the shareholders holding a particular class of shares, we may by our directors: (a) issue shares that are to be redeemed or liable to be redeemed, at our option or the shareholder holding those redeemable shares, on the terms and in the manner its directors determine before the issue of those shares; (b) with the consent by special resolution of the shareholders holding shares of a particular class, vary the rights attaching to that class of shares so as to provide that those shares are to be redeemed or are liable to be redeemed at our option on the terms and in the manner which the directors determine at the time of such variation; and (c) purchase all or any of our own shares of any class including any redeemable shares on the terms and in the manner which the directors determine at the time of such purchase. We may make a payment in respect of the redemption or purchase of its own shares in any manner authorized by the Cayman Islands Companies Act, including out of any combination of capital, our profits and the proceeds of a fresh issue of shares. When making a payment in respect of the redemption or purchase of shares, the directors may make the payment in cash or in specie (or partly in one and partly in the other) if so authorized by the terms of the allotment of those shares or by the terms applying to those shares, or otherwise by agreement with the shareholder holding those shares. 90 Transfer of Ordinary Shares Provided that a transfer of ordinary shares complies with applicable rules of the Nasdaq, a shareholder may transfer ordinary shares to another person by completing an instrument of transfer in a common form or in a form prescribed by Nasdaq or in any other form approved by the directors, executed: (a) where the ordinary shares are fully paid, by or on behalf of that shareholder; and (b) where the ordinary shares are partly paid, by or on behalf of that shareholder and the transferee. The transferor shall be deemed to remain the holder of an ordinary share until the name of the transferee is entered into the register of members of the Company. Where the ordinary shares in question are not listed on or subject to the rules of Nasdaq, our board of directors may, in its absolute discretion, decline to register any transfer of any ordinary share that has not been fully paid up or is subject to a company lien. Our board of directors may also decline to register any transfer of such ordinary share unless: (a) the instrument of transfer is lodged with us, accompanied by the certificate for the ordinary shares to which it relates and such other evidence as our board of directors may reasonably require to show the right of the transferor to make the transfer; (b) the instrument of transfer is in respect of only one class of ordinary share; (c) the instrument of transfer is properly stamped, if required; (d) the ordinary share transferred is fully paid and free of any lien in favor of us; (e) any fee related to the transfer has been paid to us; and (f) the transfer is not to more than four joint holders. If our directors refuse to register a transfer, they are required, within one month after the date on which the instrument of transfer was lodged, to send to each of the transferor and the transferee notice of such refusal. The registration of transfers may, on 14 calendar days' notice being given by advertisement in such one or more newspapers or by electronic means, be suspended and our register of members closed at such times and for such periods as our board of directors may from time to time determine. The registration of transfers, however, may not be suspended, and the register may not be closed, for more than 30 calendar days in any year Inspection of books and records Holders of our ordinary shares will have no general right under the Cayman Islands Companies Act to inspect or obtain copies of our register of members or our corporate records (other than copies of our memorandum and articles of association and register of mortgages and charges, and any special resolutions passed by our shareholders). Under Cayman Islands law, the names of our current directors can be obtained from a search conducted at the Registrar of Companies. Our directors have discretion under our articles of association to determine whether or not, and under what conditions, our corporate records may be inspected by our shareholders, but are not obliged to make them available to our shareholders. This may make it more difficult for you to obtain the information needed to establish any facts necessary for a shareholder motion or to solicit proxies from other shareholders in connection with a proxy contest. 91 General Meetings As a Cayman Islands exempted company, we are not obligated by the Cayman Islands Companies Act to call shareholders' annual general meetings; accordingly, we may, but shall not be obliged to, in each year hold a general meeting as an annual general meeting. Any annual general meeting held shall be held at such time and place as may be determined by our board of directors. All general meetings other than annual general meetings shall be called extraordinary general meetings. The directors may convene general meetings whenever they think fit. General meetings shall also be convened on the written requisition of one or more of the shareholders entitled to attend and vote at our general meetings who (together) hold not less than 10 percent of the rights to vote at such general meeting in accordance with the notice provisions in the articles, specifying the purpose of the meeting and signed by each of the shareholders making the requisition. If the directors do not convene such meeting for a date not later than 21 clear days' after the date of receipt of the written requisition, the requisitionists, or any of them representing more than one-half of the total voting rights of all of the requisitionists, may themselves convene a general meeting, but any meeting so convened shall be held no later than the day which falls three months after the expiration of the said twenty-one day period. At least five clear days' notice (exclusive of the day on which notice is served or deemed to be served, but inclusive of the day for which notice is given) of general meeting shall be given to shareholders entitled to attend and vote at such meeting. The notice shall specify the place, the day and the hour of the meeting and the general nature of that business. In addition, if a resolution is proposed as a special resolution, the text of that resolution shall be given to all shareholders. Notice of every general meeting shall also be given to the directors and our auditors. A quorum shall consist of the presence (whether in person or represented by proxy) of at least one third of the Company's outstanding voting shares. If, within half an hour from the time appointed for the general meeting, or at any time during the meeting, a quorum is not present, the meeting, if convened upon the requisition of shareholders, shall be dissolved. In any other case it shall stand adjourned to the same day in the next week at the same time and/or place or to such other day, time and/or place as the Directors may determine. The chairman may, with the consent of a meeting at which a quorum is present, adjourn the meeting. When a meeting is adjourned for seven days or more, notice of the adjourned meeting shall be given in accordance with the articles. At any general meeting a resolution put to the vote of the meeting shall be decided on a show of hands, unless a poll is (before, or on, the declaration of the result of the show of hands) demanded by the chairman of the meeting or by any other shareholder or shareholders collectively present in person or by proxy (or in the case of a corporation or other non-natural person, by its duly authorised representative or proxy) and holding at least ten percent. in par value of the shares giving a right to attend and vote at the meeting. Unless a poll is so demanded, a declaration by the chairman as to the result of a resolution and an entry to that effect in the minutes of the meeting, shall be conclusive evidence of the outcome of a show of hands, without proof of the number or proportion of the votes recorded in favor of, or against, that resolution. If a poll is duly demanded it shall be taken in such manner as the chairman directs and the result of the poll shall be deemed to be the resolution of the meeting at which the poll was demanded. In the case of an equality of votes, whether on a show of hands or on a poll, the chairman of the meeting at which the show of hands takes place or at which the poll is demanded, shall be entitled to a second or casting vote. Directors We may by ordinary resolution, from time to time, fix the maximum and minimum number of directors to be appointed. Under the Articles, we are required to have a minimum of one director and the maximum number of Directors shall be unlimited. 92 A director may be appointed by ordinary resolution or by the directors. Any appointment may be to fill a vacancy or as an additional director. Unless the remuneration of the directors is determined by the shareholders by ordinary resolution, the directors shall be entitled to such remuneration as the directors may determine. The shareholding qualification for directors may be fixed by our shareholders by ordinary resolution and unless and until so fixed no share qualification shall be required. A director may be removed by ordinary resolution. A director may at any time resign or retire from office by giving us notice in writing. Unless the notice specifies a different date, the director shall be deemed to have resigned on the date that the notice is delivered to us. Subject to the provisions of the articles, the office of a director may be terminated forthwith if: (a) he is prohibited by the law of the Cayman Islands from acting as a director; (b) he is made bankrupt or makes an arrangement or composition with his creditors generally; (c) he resigns his office by notice to us; (d) he only held office as a director for a fixed term and such term expires; (e) in the opinion of a registered medical practitioner by whom he is being treated he becomes physically or mentally incapable of acting as a director; (f) he is given notice by the majority of the other directors (not being less than two in number) to vacate office (without prejudice to any claim for damages for breach of any agreement relating to the provision of the services of such director); (g) he is made subject to any law relating to mental health or incompetence, whether by court order or otherwise; or (h) without the consent of the other directors, he is absent from meetings of directors for continuous period of six months. Each of the compensation committee and the nominating and corporate governance committee shall consist of at least three directors and the majority of the committee members shall be independent within the meaning of the NASDAQ corporate governance rules. The audit committee shall consist of at least three directors, all of whom shall be independent within the meaning of the NASDAQ corporate governance rules and will meet the criteria for independence set forth in Rule 10A-3 or Rule 10C-1 of the Exchange Act. Election of directors Under the Delaware General Corporation Law, cumulative voting for elections of directors is not permitted unless the corporation's certificate of incorporation specifically provides for it. Cumulative voting potentially facilitates the representation of minority shareholders on a board of directors since it permits the minority shareholder to cast all the votes to which the shareholder is entitled on a single director, which increases the shareholder's voting power with respect to electing such director. As permitted under the Cayman Islands Companies Act, our articles do not provide for cumulative voting. As a result, our shareholders are not afforded any less protections or rights on this issue than shareholders of a Delaware corporation. 93 Powers and Duties of Directors Subject to the provisions of the Cayman Islands Companies Act and our amended and restated memorandum and articles, our business shall be managed by the directors, who may exercise all our powers. No prior act of the directors shall be invalidated by any subsequent alteration of our amended and restated memorandum or articles of association. However, to the extent allowed by the Cayman Islands Companies Act, shareholders may by special resolution validate any prior or future act of the directors which would otherwise be in breach of their duties. The directors may delegate any of their powers to any committee consisting of one or more persons who need not be shareholders and may include non-directors so long as the majority of those persons are directors; any committee so formed shall in the exercise of the powers so delegated conform to any regulations that may be imposed on it by the directors. Our board of directors have established an audit committee, compensation committee, and nomination and corporate governance committee. The board of directors may establish any local or divisional board of directors or agency and delegate to it its powers and authorities (with power to sub-delegate) for managing any of our affairs whether in the Cayman Islands or elsewhere and may appoint any persons to be members of a local or divisional board of directors, or to be managers or agents, and may fix their remuneration. The directors may from time to time and at any time by power of attorney or in any other manner they determine appoint any person, either generally or in respect of any specific matter, to be our agent with or without authority for that person to delegate all or any of that person's powers. The directors may from time to time and at any time by power of attorney or in any other manner they determine appoint any person, whether nominated directly or indirectly by the directors, to be our attorney or our authorized signatory and for such period and subject to such conditions as they may think fit. The powers, authorities and discretions, however, must not exceed those vested in, or exercisable, by the directors under the articles. The board of directors may remove any person so appointed and may revoke or vary the delegation. The directors may exercise all of our powers to borrow money and to mortgage or charge its undertaking, property and assets both present and future and uncalled capital or any part thereof, to issue debentures and other securities whether outright or as collateral security for any debt, liability or obligation of ours or our parent undertaking (if any) or any subsidiary undertaking of us or of any third party. A director shall not, as a director, vote in respect of any contract, transaction, arrangement or proposal in which he has an interest which (together with any interest of any person connected with him) is a material interest (otherwise then by virtue of his interests, direct or indirect, in shares or debentures or other securities of, or otherwise in or through, us) and if he shall do so his vote shall not be counted, nor in relation thereto shall he be counted in the quorum present at the meeting, but (in the absence of some other material interest than is mentioned below) none of these prohibitions shall apply to: (a) the giving of any security, guarantee or indemnity in respect of: (i) money lent or obligations incurred by him or by any other person for our benefit or any of our subsidiaries; or (ii) a debt or obligation of ours or any of our subsidiaries for which the director himself has assumed responsibility in whole or in part and whether alone or jointly with others under a guarantee or indemnity or by the giving of security; (b) where we or any of our subsidiaries is offering securities in which offer the director is or may be entitled to participate as a holder of securities or in the underwriting or sub-underwriting of which the director is to or may participate; 94 (c) any contract, transaction, arrangement or proposal affecting any other body corporate in which he is interested, directly or indirectly and whether as an officer, shareholder, creditor or otherwise howsoever, provided that he (together with persons connected with him) does not to his knowledge hold an interest representing one percent or more of any class of the equity share capital of such body corporate (or of any third body corporate through which his interest is derived) or of the voting rights available to shareholders of the relevant body corporate; (d) any act or thing done or to be done in respect of any arrangement for the benefit of the employees of us or any of our subsidiaries under which he is not accorded as a director any privilege or advantage not generally accorded to the employees to whom such arrangement relates; or (e) any matter connected with the purchase or maintenance for any director of insurance against any liability or (to the extent permitted by the Cayman Islands Companies Act) indemnities in favor of directors, the funding of expenditure by one or more directors in defending proceedings against him or them or the doing of anything to enable such director or directors to avoid incurring such expenditure. A director may, as a director, vote (and be counted in the quorum) in respect of any contract, transaction, arrangement or proposal in which he has an interest which is not a material interest or as described above. Shareholders' Suits In principle, we will normally be the proper plaintiff to sue for a wrong done to us as a company and as a general rule, a derivative action may not be brought by a minority shareholder. However, based on English law authorities, which would in all likelihood be of persuasive authority in the Cayman Islands, the Cayman Islands courts can be expected to follow and apply the common law principles (namely the rule in Foss v. Harbottle and the exceptions thereto) so that a non-controlling shareholder may be permitted to commence a class action against or derivative actions in the name of the company to challenge: ● a company acts or proposes to act illegally or ultra vires; ● the act complained of, although not ultra vires, could only be effected duly if authorized by more than a simple majority vote that has not been obtained; and ● those who control the company are perpetrating a "fraud on the minority." Dissolution; Winding Up Under the Delaware General Corporation Law, unless the board of directors approves the proposal to dissolve, dissolution must be approved by shareholders holding 100% of the total voting power of the corporation. Only if the dissolution is initiated by the board of directors may it be approved by a simple majority of the corporation's outstanding shares. Delaware law allows a Delaware corporation to include in its certificate of incorporation a supermajority voting requirement in connection with dissolutions initiated by the board of directors. Under the Cayman Islands Companies Act and our articles, the Company may be wound up by a special resolution of our shareholders, or if the winding up is initiated by our board of directors, by either a special resolution of our members or, if our company is unable to pay its debts as they fall due, by an ordinary resolution of our members. In addition, a company may be wound up by an order of the courts of the Cayman Islands. The court has authority to order winding up in a number of specified circumstances including where it is, in the opinion of the court, just and equitable to do so. 95 Capitalization of Profits The directors may resolve to capitalize: (a) any part of our profits not required for paying any preferential dividend (whether or not those profits are available for distribution); or (b) any sum standing to the credit of our share premium account or capital redemption reserve, if any. The amount resolved to be capitalized must be appropriated to the shareholders who would have been entitled to it had it been distributed by way of dividend and in the same proportions. Liquidation Rights If we are wound up, the shareholders may, subject to the articles and any other sanction required by the Cayman Islands Companies Act, pass a special resolution allowing the liquidator to do either or both of the following: (a) to divide in specie among the shareholders the whole or any part of our assets and, for that purpose, to value any assets and to determine how the division shall be carried out as between the shareholders or different classes of shareholders; and (b) to vest the whole or any part of the assets in trustees for the benefit of shareholders and those liable to contribute to the winding up. The directors have the authority to present a petition for our winding up to the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands on our behalf without the sanction of a resolution passed at a general meeting. Register of Members Under the Cayman Islands Companies Act, we must keep a register of members and there should be entered therein: ● the names and addresses of our shareholders, together with a statement of the shares held by each shareholder, such statement shall confirm (i) the amount paid or agreed to be considered as paid, on the shares of each shareholder; (ii) the number and category of shares held by each member, and (iii) whether each relevant category of shares held by a member carries voting rights under the articles of association of the company, and if so, whether such voting rights are conditional; ● the date on which the name of any person was entered on the register as a shareholder; and ● the date on which any person ceased to be a shareholder. 10.C. Material contracts We have not entered into any material contracts other than in the ordinary course of business and otherwise described elsewhere in this annual report. 10.D. Exchange controls Regulations on Foreign Currency Exchange The principal regulations governing foreign currency exchange in China are the Foreign Exchange Administration Regulations, most recently amended in August 2008. Under the PRC foreign exchange regulations, payments of current account items, such as profit distributions, interest payments and trade and service-related foreign exchange transactions, can be made in foreign currencies without prior approval from SAFE by complying with certain procedural requirements. By contrast, approval from or registration with appropriate government authorities is required where RMB is to be converted into foreign currency and remitted out of China to pay capital account items, such as direct investments, repayment of foreign currency-denominated loans, repatriation of investments and investments in securities outside of China. 96 In November 2012, SAFE promulgated the Circular of Further Improving and Adjusting Foreign Exchange Administration Policies on Foreign Direct Investment, which substantially amends and simplifies the current foreign exchange procedure. Pursuant to this circular, the opening of various special purpose foreign exchange accounts, such as pre-establishment expenses accounts, foreign exchange capital accounts and guarantee accounts, the reinvestment of RMB proceeds derived by foreign investors in the PRC, and remittance of foreign exchange profits and dividends by a foreign-invested enterprise to its foreign shareholders no longer require the approval or verification of SAFE, and multiple capital accounts for the same entity may be opened in different provinces, which was not possible previously. In addition, SAFE promulgated another circular in May 2013, which specifies that the administration by SAFE or its local branches over direct investment by foreign investors in the PRC must be conducted by way of registration and banks must process foreign exchange business relating to the direct investment in the PRC based on the registration information provided by SAFE and its branches. On February 28, 2015, SAFE promulgated the Notice on Further Simplifying and Improving the Administration of the Foreign Exchange Concerning Direct Investment, or SAFE Notice 13. After SAFE Notice 13 became effective on June 1, 2015, instead of applying for approvals regarding foreign exchange registrations of foreign direct investment and overseas direct investment from SAFE, entities and individuals may apply for such foreign exchange registrations from qualified banks. The qualified banks, under the supervision of SAFE, may directly review the applications and conduct the registration. On March 30, 2015, SAFE promulgated Circular 19, which expands a pilot reform of the administration of the settlement of the foreign exchange capitals of foreign-invested enterprises nationwide. Circular 19 came into force and replaced both previous Circular 142 and Circular 36 on June 1, 2015. On June 9, 2016, SAFE promulgated Circular 16 to further expand and strengthen such reform. Under Circular 19 and Circular 16, foreign-invested enterprises in the PRC are allowed to use their foreign exchange funds under capital accounts and RMB funds from exchange settlement for expenditure under current accounts within its business scope or expenditure under capital accounts permitted by laws and regulations, except that such funds shall not be used for (i) expenditure beyond the enterprise's business scope or expenditure prohibited by laws and regulations; (ii) investments in securities or other investments than banks' principal-secured products; (iii) granting of loans to non-affiliated enterprises, except where it is expressly permitted in the business license; and (iv) construction or purchase of real estate for purposes other than self-use (except for real estate enterprises). In January 2017, SAFE promulgated the Circular on Further Improving Reform of Foreign Exchange Administration and Optimizing Genuineness and Compliance Verification, or SAFE Circular 3, which stipulates several capital control measures with respect to the outbound remittance of profit from domestic entities to offshore entities, including (i) under the principle of genuine transaction, banks shall check board resolutions regarding profit distribution, the original version of tax filing records and audited financial statements; and (ii) domestic entities shall hold income to account for previous years' losses before remitting the profits. Further, according to SAFE Circular 3, domestic entities shall make detailed explanations of the sources of capital and utilization arrangements, and provide board resolutions, contracts and other proof when completing the registration procedures in connection with an outbound investment. Regulations on Foreign Exchange Registration of Overseas Investment by PRC Residents SAFE issued SAFE Circular on Relevant Issues Relating to Domestic Resident's Investment and Financing and Roundtrip Investment through Special Purpose Vehicles, or SAFE Circular 37, that became effective in July 2014, replacing the previous SAFE Circular 75. SAFE Circular 37 regulates foreign exchange matters in relation to the use of special purpose vehicles, or SPVs, by PRC residents or entities to seek offshore investment and financing or conduct round trip investment in China. Under SAFE Circular 37, a SPV refers to an offshore entity established or controlled, directly or indirectly, by PRC residents or entities for the purpose of seeking offshore financing or making offshore investment, using legitimate onshore or offshore assets or interests, while "round trip investment" refers to direct investment in China by PRC residents or entities through SPVs, namely, establishing foreign-invested enterprises to obtain the ownership, control rights and management rights. SAFE Circular 37 provides that, before making contribution into an SPV, PRC residents or entities are required to complete foreign exchange registration with SAFE or its local branch. SAFE promulgated the Notice on Further Simplifying and Improving the Administration of the Foreign Exchange Concerning Direct Investment in February 2015, which took effect on June 1, 2015. This notice has amended SAFE Circular 37 requiring PRC residents or entities to register with qualified banks rather than SAFE or its local branch in connection with their establishment or control of an offshore entity established for the purpose of overseas investment or financing. 97 PRC residents or entities who had contributed legitimate onshore or offshore interests or assets to SPVs but had not obtained registration as required before the implementation of the SAFE Circular 37 must register their ownership interests or control in the SPVs with qualified banks. An amendment to the registration is required if there is a material change with respect to the SPV registered, such as any change of basic information (including change of the PRC residents, name and operation term), increases or decreases in investment amount, transfers or exchanges of shares, and mergers or divisions. Failure to comply with the registration procedures set forth in SAFE Circular 37 and the subsequent notice, or making misrepresentation on or failure to disclose controllers of the foreign-invested enterprise that is established through round-trip investment, may result in restrictions being imposed on the foreign exchange activities of the relevant foreign-invested enterprise, including payment of dividends and other distributions, such as proceeds from any reduction in capital, share transfer or liquidation, to its offshore parent or affiliate, and the capital inflow from the offshore parent, and may also subject relevant PRC residents or entities to penalties under PRC foreign exchange administration regulations. We are aware that our PRC resident beneficial owners subject to these registration requirements have registered with the Beijing SAFE branch and/or qualified banks to reflect the recent changes to our corporate structure. 10.E. Taxation Jiuzi Holdings Inc. is an exempted company incorporated in Cayman Islands which is not currently subject to any Cayman Islands taxes. Jiuzi HK is subject to Hong Kong law. Jiuzi WFOE, Zhejiang Jiuzi, Shangli Jiuzi are subject to PRC laws. The following sets forth the material Cayman Islands, Chinese and U.S. federal income tax consequences related to an investment in our ordinary shares. People's Republic of China Taxation Unless otherwise noted in the following discussion, this section is the opinion of Capital Equity Legal Group, our PRC counsel, insofar as it relates to legal conclusions with respect to matters of People's Republic of China Enterprise Taxation below. The following brief description of Chinese enterprise laws is designed to highlight the enterprise-level taxation on our earnings, which will affect the amount of dividends, if any, we are ultimately able to pay to our shareholders. See "Dividend Policy." We are an exempted holding company incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability and we gain income by way of dividends paid to us from our PRC subsidiaries. The EIT Law and its implementation rules provide that China-sourced income of foreign enterprises, such as dividends paid by a PRC subsidiary to its equity holders that are non-resident enterprises, will normally be subject to PRC withholding tax at a rate of 10%, unless any such foreign investor's jurisdiction of incorporation has a tax treaty with China that provides for a preferential tax rate or a tax exemption. Under the EIT Law, an enterprise established outside of China with a "de facto management body" within China is considered a "resident enterprise," which means that it is treated in a manner similar to a Chinese enterprise for enterprise income tax purposes. Although the implementation rules of the EIT Law define "de facto management body" as a managing body that actually, comprehensively manage and control the production and operation, staff, accounting, property and other aspects of an enterprise, the only official guidance for this definition currently available is set forth in SAT Notice 82, which provides guidance on the determination of the tax residence status of a Chinese-controlled offshore incorporated enterprise, defined as an enterprise that is incorporated under the laws of a foreign country or territory and that has a PRC enterprise or enterprise group as its primary controlling shareholder. Although Jiuzi does not have a PRC enterprise or enterprise group as our primary controlling shareholder and is therefore not a Chinese-controlled offshore incorporated enterprise within the meaning of SAT Notice 82, in the absence of guidance specifically applicable to us, we have applied the guidance set forth in SAT Notice 82 to evaluate the tax residence status of Jiuzi and its subsidiaries organized outside the PRC. 98 According to SAT Notice 82, a Chinese-controlled offshore incorporated enterprise will be regarded as a PRC tax resident by virtue of having a "de facto management body" in China and will be subject to PRC enterprise income tax on its worldwide income only if all of the following criteria are met: (i) the places where senior management and senior management departments that are responsible for daily production, operation and management of the enterprise perform their duties are mainly located within the territory of China; (ii) financial decisions (such as money borrowing, lending, financing and financial risk management) and personnel decisions (such as appointment, dismissal and salary and wages) are decided or need to be decided by organizations or persons located within the territory of China; (iii) main property, accounting books, corporate seal, the board of directors and files of the minutes of shareholders' meetings of the enterprise are located or preserved within the territory of China; and (iv) one half (or more) of the directors or senior management staff having the right to vote habitually reside within the territory of China. Currently, we are not aware of any offshore holding companies with a corporate structure similar to ours that has been deemed a PRC "resident enterprise" by the PRC tax authorities. Accordingly, we believe that Jiuzi and its offshore subsidiaries should not be treated as a "resident enterprise" for PRC tax purposes if the criteria for "de facto management body" as set forth in SAT Notice 82 were deemed applicable to us. However, as the tax residency status of an enterprise is subject to determination by the PRC tax authorities and uncertainties remain with respect to the interpretation of the term "de facto management body" as applicable to our offshore entities, we will continue to monitor our tax status. The implementation rules of the EIT Law provide that, (i) if the enterprise that distributes dividends is domiciled in the PRC or (ii) if gains are realized from transferring equity interests of enterprises domiciled in the PRC, then such dividends or gains are treated as China-sourced income. It is not clear how "domicile" may be interpreted under the EIT Law, and it may be interpreted as the jurisdiction where the enterprise is a tax resident. Therefore, if we are considered as a PRC tax resident enterprise for PRC tax purposes, any dividends we pay to our overseas shareholders which are non-resident enterprises as well as gains realized by such shareholders from the transfer of our shares may be regarded as China-sourced income and as a result become subject to PRC withholding tax at a rate of up to 10%. We are unable to provide a "will" opinion because Capital Equity Legal Group, our PRC counsel, believes that it is more likely than not that the Company and its offshore subsidiaries would be treated as a non-resident enterprise for PRC tax purposes because we are not aware of any offshore holding companies with a corporate structure similar to ours that has been deemed a PRC "resident enterprise" by the PRC tax authorities. Therefore, we believe that it is possible but highly unlikely that the income received by our overseas shareholders will be regarded as China-sourced income. See "Risk Factors - Risks Related to Doing Business in China" - Under the PRC Enterprise Income Tax Law, or the EIT Law, we may be classified as a "resident enterprise" of China, which could result in unfavorable tax consequences to us and our non-PRC shareholders. Our company pays an EIT rate of 25% for WFOE and its subsidiaries. The EIT is calculated based on the entity's global income as determined under PRC tax laws and accounting standards. If the PRC tax authorities determine that we are a PRC resident enterprise for enterprise income tax purposes, we may be required to withhold a 10% withholding tax from dividends we pay to our shareholders that are non-resident enterprises. In addition, non-resident enterprise shareholders may be subject to a 10% PRC withholding tax on gains realized on the sale or other disposition of our ordinary share, if such income is treated as sourced from within the PRC. It is unclear whether our non-PRC individual shareholders would be subject to any PRC tax on dividends or gains obtained by such non-PRC individual shareholders in the event we are determined to be a PRC resident enterprise. If any PRC tax were to apply to dividends or gains realized by non-PRC individuals, it would generally apply at a rate of 20% unless a reduced rate is available under an applicable tax treaty. However, it is also unclear whether non-PRC shareholders of the Company would be able to claim the benefits of any tax treaties between their country of tax residence and the PRC in the event that the Company is treated as a PRC resident enterprise. There is no guidance from the PRC government to indicate whether or not any tax treaties between the PRC and other countries would apply in circumstances where a non-PRC company was deemed to be a PRC tax resident, and thus there is no basis for expecting how tax treaty between the PRC and other countries may impact non-resident enterprises. Hong Kong Taxation Entities incorporated in Hong Kong are subject to profits tax in Hong Kong at the rate of 16.5% for each of the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020. Cayman Islands Taxation The Cayman Islands currently levies no taxes on individuals or corporations based upon profits, income, gains or appreciation and there is no taxation in the nature of inheritance tax or estate duty. There are no other taxes likely to be material to the Company levied by the Government of the Cayman Islands except for stamp duties which may be applicable on instruments executed in, or, after execution, brought within the jurisdiction of the Cayman Islands. The Cayman Islands is not party to any double tax treaties that are applicable to any payments made to or by our company. There are no exchange control regulations or currency restrictions in the Cayman Islands. Payments of dividends and capital in respect of our ordinary shares will not be subject to taxation in the Cayman Islands and no withholding will be required on the payment of a dividend or capital to any holder of our ordinary shares, as the case may be, nor will gains derived from the disposal of our ordinary shares be subject to Cayman Islands income or corporation tax. 99 United States Federal Income Taxation It is directed to U.S. Holders (as defined below) of our ordinary shares and is based upon laws and relevant interpretations thereof in effect as of October 31 2021 all of which are subject to change. This description does not deal with all possible tax consequences relating to an investment in our ordinary shares, such as the tax consequences under state, local and other tax laws. The following brief description applies only to U.S. Holders (defined below) that hold ordinary shares as capital assets and that have the U.S. dollar as their functional currency. This brief description is based on the tax laws of the United States in effect as of October 31, 2021 and on U.S. Treasury regulations in effect or, in some cases, proposed, as of October 31, 2021 as well as judicial and administrative interpretations thereof available on or before such date. All of the foregoing authorities are subject to change, which change could apply retroactively and could affect the tax consequences described below. The brief description below of the U.S. federal income tax consequences to "U.S. Holders" will apply to you if you are a beneficial owner of shares and you are, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, ● an individual who is a citizen or resident of the United States; ● a corporation (or other entity taxable as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes) organized under the laws of the United States, any state thereof or the District of Columbia; ● an estate whose income is subject to U.S. federal income taxation regardless of its source; or ● a trust that (1) is subject to the primary supervision of a court within the United States and the control of one or more U.S. persons for all substantial decisions or (2) has a valid election in effect under applicable U.S. Treasury regulations to be treated as a U.S. person. Taxation of Dividends and Other Distributions on our ordinary share Subject to the passive foreign investment company (PFIC) rules (defined below) discussed below, the gross amount of distributions made by us to you with respect to the ordinary shares (including the amount of any taxes withheld therefrom) will generally be includable in your gross income as dividend income on the date of receipt by you, but only to the extent that the distribution is paid out of our current or accumulated earnings and profits (as determined under U.S. federal income tax principles). With respect to corporate U.S. Holders, the dividends will not be eligible for the dividends-received deduction allowed to corporations in respect of dividends received from other U.S. corporations. With respect to non-corporate U.S. Holders, including individual U.S. Holders, dividends will be taxed at the lower capital gains rate applicable to qualified dividend income, provided that (1) the ordinary shares are readily tradable on an established securities market in the United States, or we are eligible for the benefits of an approved qualifying income tax treaty with the United States that includes an exchange of information program, (2) we are not a PFIC (defined below) for either our taxable year in which the dividend is paid or the preceding taxable year, and (3) certain holding period requirements are met. Because there is no income tax treaty between the United States and the Cayman Islands, clause (1) above can be satisfied only if the ordinary shares are readily tradable on an established securities market in the United States. Under U.S. Internal Revenue Service authority, ordinary shares are considered for purpose of clause (1) above to be readily tradable on an established securities market in the United States if they are listed on certain exchanges, which presently include the NASDAQ. You are urged to consult your tax advisors regarding the availability of the lower rate for dividends paid with respect to our ordinary share, including the effects of any change in law. Dividends will constitute foreign source income for foreign tax credit limitation purposes. If the dividends are taxed as qualified dividend income (as discussed above), the amount of the dividend taken into account for purposes of calculating the foreign tax credit limitation will be limited to the gross amount of the dividend, multiplied by the reduced rate divided by the highest rate of tax normally applicable to dividends. The limitation on foreign taxes eligible for credit is calculated separately with respect to specific classes of income. For this purpose, dividends distributed by us with respect to our ordinary share will constitute "passive category income" but could, in the case of certain U.S. Holders, constitute "general category income." 100 To the extent that the amount of the distribution exceeds our current and accumulated earnings and profits (as determined under U.S. federal income tax principles), it will be treated first as a tax-free return of your tax basis in your ordinary share, and to the extent the amount of the distribution exceeds your tax basis, the excess will be taxed as capital gain. We do not intend to calculate our earnings and profits under U.S. federal income tax principles. Therefore, a U.S. Holder should expect that a distribution will be treated as a dividend even if that distribution would otherwise be treated as a non-taxable return of capital or as capital gain under the rules described above. Taxation of Dispositions of ordinary share Subject to the passive foreign investment company rules discussed below, you will recognize taxable gain or loss on any sale, exchange or other taxable disposition of a share equal to the difference between the amount realized (in U.S. dollars) for the share and your tax basis (in U.S. dollars) in the ordinary share. The gain or loss will be capital gain or loss. If you are a non-corporate U.S. Holder, including an individual U.S. Holder, who has held the ordinary shares for more than one year, you will generally be eligible for reduced tax rates. The deductibility of capital losses is subject to limitations. Any such gain or loss that you recognize will generally be treated as United States source income or loss for foreign tax credit limitation purposes which will generally limit the availability of foreign tax credits. Passive Foreign Investment Company ("PFIC") A non-U.S. corporation is considered a PFIC, as defined in Section 1297(a) of the US Internal Revenue Code, for any taxable year if either: ● at least 75% of its gross income for such taxable year is passive income; or ● at least 50% of the value of its assets (based on an average of the quarterly values of the assets during a taxable year) is attributable to assets that produce or are held for the production of passive income (the "asset test"). Passive income generally includes dividends, interest, rents and royalties (other than rents or royalties derived from the active conduct of a trade or business) and gains from the disposition of passive assets. We will be treated as owning our proportionate share of the assets and earning our proportionate share of the income of any other corporation in which we own, directly or indirectly, at least 25% (by value) of the stock. In determining the value and composition of our assets for purposes of the PFIC asset test, (1) the cash we raise will generally be considered to be held for the production of passive income and (2) the value of our assets must be determined based on the market value of our ordinary share from time to time, which could cause the value of our non-passive assets to be less than 50% of the value of all of our assets on any particular quarterly testing date for purposes of the asset test. Although the law in this regard is unclear, we intend to treat our VIE (including any subsidiaries) as being owned by us for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and we treat it that way, not only because we exercise effective control over the operation of such entity but also because we are entitled to substantially all of its economic benefits, and, as a result, we consolidate its results of operations in our consolidated financial statements. Assuming that we are the owner of our VIE (including its subsidiaries) for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and based on our operations and the composition of our assets we do not expect to be treated as a PFIC under the current PFIC rules. However, we must make a separate determination each year as to whether we are a PFIC, and there can be no assurance with respect to our status as a PFIC for our current taxable year or any future taxable year. Depending on the amount of cash we raise, together with any other assets held for the production of passive income, it is possible that, for our current taxable year or for any subsequent taxable year, more than 50% of our assets may be assets held for the production of passive income. We will make this determination following the end of any particular tax year. Although the law in this regard is unclear, we are treating Zhejiang Jiuzi as being owned by us for United States federal income tax purposes, not only because we control their management decisions, but also because we are entitled to the economic benefits associated with Zhejiang Jiuzi, and as a result, we are treating Zhejiang Jiuzi as our wholly-owned subsidiary for U.S. federal income tax purposes. If we are not treated as owning Zhejiang Jiuzi for United States federal income tax purposes, we would likely be treated as a PFIC. In addition, because the value of our assets for purposes of the asset test will generally be determined based on the market price of our ordinary share and because cash is generally considered to be an asset held for the production of passive income, our PFIC status will depend in large part on the market price of our ordinary share and the amount of cash. 101 Accordingly, fluctuations in the market price of the ordinary shares may cause us to become a PFIC. In addition, the application of the PFIC rules is subject to uncertainty in several respects and the composition of our income and assets will be affected by how, and how quickly, we spend the cash we raise. We are under no obligation to take steps to reduce the risk of our being classified as a PFIC, and as stated above, the determination of the value of our assets will depend upon material facts (including the market price of our ordinary share from time to time and the amount of cash we raise) that may not be within our control. If we are a PFIC for any year during which you hold ordinary share, we will continue to be treated as a PFIC for all succeeding years during which you hold ordinary share. However, if we cease to be a PFIC and you did not previously make a timely "mark-to-market" election as described below, you may avoid some of the adverse effects of the PFIC regime by making a "purging election" (as described below) with respect to the ordinary share. If we are a PFIC for your taxable year(s) during which you hold ordinary share, you will be subject to special tax rules with respect to any "excess distribution" that you receive and any gain you realize from a sale or other disposition (including a pledge) of the ordinary share, unless you make a "mark-to-market" election as discussed below. Distributions you receive in a taxable year that are greater than 125% of the average annual distributions you received during the shorter of the three preceding taxable years or your holding period for the ordinary shares will be treated as an excess distribution. Under these special tax rules: ● the excess distribution or gain will be allocated ratably over your holding period for the ordinary share; ● the amount allocated to your current taxable year, and any amount allocated to any of your taxable year(s) prior to the first taxable year in which we were a PFIC, will be treated as ordinary income, and ● the amount allocated to each of your other taxable year(s) will be subject to the highest tax rate in effect for that year and the interest charge generally applicable to underpayments of tax will be imposed on the resulting tax attributable to each such year. The tax liability for amounts allocated to years prior to the year of disposition or "excess distribution" cannot be offset by any net operating losses for such years, and gains (but not losses) realized on the sale of the ordinary shares cannot be treated as capital, even if you hold the ordinary shares as capital assets. A U.S. Holder of "marketable stock" (as defined below) in a PFIC may make a mark-to-market election under Section 1296 of the US Internal Revenue Code for such stock to elect out of the tax treatment discussed above. If you make a mark-to-market election for first taxable year which you hold (or are deemed to hold) ordinary share and for which we are determined to be a PFIC, you will include in your income each year an amount equal to the excess, if any, of the fair market value of the ordinary shares as of the close of such taxable year over your adjusted basis in such ordinary share, which excess will be treated as ordinary income and not capital gain. You are allowed an ordinary loss for the excess, if any, of the adjusted basis of the ordinary shares over their fair market value as of the close of the taxable year. However, such ordinary loss is allowable only to the extent of any net mark-to-market gains on the ordinary shares included in your income for prior taxable years. Amounts included in your income under a mark-to-market election, as well as gain on the actual sale or other disposition of the ordinary share, are treated as ordinary income. Ordinary loss treatment also applies to any loss realized on the actual sale or disposition of the ordinary share, to the extent that the amount of such loss does not exceed the net mark-to-market gains previously included for such ordinary share. Your basis in the ordinary shares will be adjusted to reflect any such income or loss amounts. If you make a valid mark-to-market election, the tax rules that apply to distributions by corporations which are not PFICs would apply to distributions by us, except that the lower applicable capital gains rate for qualified dividend income discussed above under "- Taxation of Dividends and Other Distributions on our ordinary share" generally would not apply. The mark-to-market election is available only for "marketable stock," which is stock that is traded in other than de minimis quantities on at least 15 days during each calendar quarter ("regularly traded") on a qualified exchange or other market (as defined in applicable U.S. Treasury regulations), including the NASDAQ. If the ordinary shares are regularly traded on the Nasdaq and if you are a holder of ordinary shares, the mark-to-market election would be available to you were we to be or become a PFIC. 102 Alternatively, a U.S. Holder of stock in a PFIC may make a "qualified electing fund" election under Section 1295(b) of the US Internal Revenue Code with respect to such PFIC to elect out of the tax treatment discussed above. A U.S. Holder who makes a valid qualified electing fund election with respect to a PFIC will generally include in gross income for a taxable year such holder's pro rata share of the corporation's earnings and profits for the taxable year. However, the qualified electing fund election is available only if such PFIC provides such U.S. Holder with certain information regarding its earnings and profits as required under applicable U.S. Treasury regulations. We do not currently intend to prepare or provide the information that would enable you to make a qualified electing fund election. If you hold ordinary share in any taxable year in which we are a PFIC, you will be required to file U.S. Internal Revenue Service Form 8621 in each such year and provide certain annual information regarding such ordinary share, including regarding distributions received on the ordinary shares and any gain realized on the disposition of the ordinary share. If you do not make a timely "mark-to-market" election (as described above), and if we were a PFIC at any time during the period you hold our ordinary share, then such ordinary share will continue to be treated as stock of a PFIC with respect to you even if we cease to be a PFIC in a future year, unless you make a "purging election" for the year we cease to be a PFIC. A "purging election" creates a deemed sale of such ordinary share at their fair market value on the last day of the last year in which we are treated as a PFIC. The gain recognized by the purging election will be subject to the special tax and interest charge rules treating the gain as an excess distribution, as described above. As a result of the purging election, you will have a new basis (equal to the fair market value of the ordinary shares on the last day of the last year in which we are treated as a PFIC) and holding period (which new holding period will begin the day after such last day) in your ordinary share for tax purposes. You are urged to consult your tax advisors regarding the application of the PFIC rules to your investment in our ordinary share and the elections discussed above. Information Reporting and Backup Withholding Dividend payments with respect to our ordinary share and proceeds from the sale, exchange or redemption of our ordinary share may be subject to information reporting to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and possible U.S. backup withholding under Section 3406 of the US Internal Revenue Code with at a current flat rate of 24%. Backup withholding will not apply, however, to a U.S. Holder who furnishes a correct taxpayer identification number and makes any other required certification on U.S. Internal Revenue Service Form W-9 or who is otherwise exempt from backup withholding. U.S. Holders who are required to establish their exempt status generally must provide such certification on U.S. Internal Revenue Service Form W-9. U.S. Holders are urged to consult their tax advisors regarding the application of the U.S. information reporting and backup withholding rules. Backup withholding is not an additional tax. Amounts withheld as backup withholding may be credited against your U.S. federal income tax liability, and you may obtain a refund of any excess amounts withheld under the backup withholding rules by filing the appropriate claim for refund with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and furnishing any required information. We do not intend to withhold taxes for individual shareholders. However, transactions effected through certain brokers or other intermediaries may be subject to withholding taxes (including backup withholding), and such brokers or intermediaries may be required by law to withhold such taxes. Under the Hiring Incentives to Restore Employment Act of 2010, certain U.S. Holders are required to report information relating to our ordinary share, subject to certain exceptions (including an exception for ordinary share held in accounts maintained by certain financial institutions), by attaching a complete Internal Revenue Service Form 8938, Statement of Specified Foreign Financial Assets, with their tax return for each year in which they hold ordinary share. 10.F. Dividends and paying agents Not applicable for annual reports on Form 20-F. 103 10.G. Statement by experts Not applicable for annual reports on Form 20-F. 10.H. Documents on display We are subject to the information requirements of the Exchange Act. In accordance with these requirements, the Company files reports and other information with the SEC. You may read and copy any materials filed with the SEC at the Public Reference Room at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. You may obtain information on the operation of the Public Reference Room by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330. The SEC also maintains a web site at http://www.sec.gov that contains reports and other information regarding registrants that file electronically with the SEC. 10.I. Subsidiary Information Not applicable. ITEM 11. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK See "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects - Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" ITEM 12. DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES OTHER THAN EQUITY SECURITIES 12.A. Debt Securities Not applicable. 12.B. Warrants and Rights Not applicable. 12.C. Other Securities Not applicable. 12.D. American Depositary Shares Not applicable.

104 PART II ITEM 13. DEFAULTS, DIVIDEND ARREARAGES AND DELINQUENCIES We do not have any material defaults in the payment of principal, interest, or any installments under a sinking or purchase fund. ITEM 14. MATERIAL MODIFICATIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF SECURITIES HOLDERS AND USE OF PROCEEDS 14.A. - 14.D. Material Modifications to the Rights of Security Holders There have been no material modifications to the rights of our security holders. 14.E. Use of Proceeds Not applicable for annual reports on Form 20-F. ITEM 15. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES (a) Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures. As of October 31, 2021, the end of the fiscal year covered by this report, our management, under the supervision and with the participation of our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, performed an evaluation of the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures. Based on the evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer concluded that, as of October 31, 2021, our disclosure controls and procedures were ineffective. Such conclusion is due to the presence of material weakness in internal control over financial reporting as described below. (b) Management's annual report on internal control over financial reporting. Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting. We assessed the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of October 31, 2021. In making its assessment, management used the 2013 Internal Control-Integrated Framework issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (the "2013 COSO Framework"). The 2013 COSO Framework outlines the 17 underlying principles and the following fundamental components of a company's internal control: (i) control environment, (ii) risk assessment, (iii) control activities, (iv) information and communication, and (v) monitoring. Our management has implemented and tested our internal control over financial reporting based on these criteria and identified certain material weaknesses set forth below. Based on the assessment, management determined that, as of October 31, 2021, we did not maintain effective internal control over financial reporting due to the existence of the following material weaknesses: ● The Company does not have sufficient accounting and finance personnel with U.S.-GAAP experience As a result, the Company plans to develop remedial actions to strengthen its accounting and financial reporting functions. To strengthen the Company's internal control over financial reporting, the Company plans to put design, implement, and test internal control over financial reporting. In addition to the foregoing efforts, the Company expects to implement the following remedial actions: ● Hire addition personnel with experience in US GAAP financial reporting and control procedures; and Despite the material weaknesses and deficiencies reported above, our management believes that our consolidated financial statements included in this report fairly present in all material respects our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows for the periods presented and that this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report. 105 (c) Attestation report of the registered public accounting firm. Not applicable. (d) Changes in internal control over financial reporting. There have been no changes in our internal controls over financial reporting occurred during the twelve months ended October 31, 2021, that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. Item 16. [Reserved] ITEM 16A. AUDIT COMMITTEE FINANCIAL EXPERT The Company's board of directors has determined that Richard Chen qualifies as an "audit committee financial expert" in accordance with applicable Nasdaq Capital Market standards. The Company's board of directors has also determined that members of the Audit Committee are all "independent" in accordance with the applicable Nasdaq Capital Market standards. ITEM 16B. CODE OF ETHICS The Company has adopted a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics that applies to the Company's directors, officers, employees and advisors. The Code of Business Conduct and Ethics is attached as an exhibit to this annual report. Copy of the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics is also available on our website at http://m.zjjzxny.cn/. ITEM 16C. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT FEES AND SERVICES Effective June 21, 2021 WWC, P.C. ("WWC") was appointed by the Company to serve as its new independent registered public accounting firm to audit and review the Company's financial statements for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020, whichincluded the examination of the consolidated financial statements of the Company, and services related to periodic filings made with the SEC. Fees Paid To Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Audit Fees WWC's fee for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 was $200,000; for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 was $108,000. Audit-Related Fees There was no audit-related service fees incurred from WWC, for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2021, 2020 or 2019. Tax Fees There was no tax service fees incurred from WWC for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2021, 2020 or 2019. 106 All Other Fees There was no other service fees incurred from WWC in fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. There was no other service fees incurred from WWC in fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. There was no other service fee from WWC in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. Audit Committee Pre-Approval Policies WWC's engagement by the Company to render audit or non-audit services was approved and ratified by the Company's audit committee. All services rendered by WWC have been so approved and ratified. ITEM 16D. EXEMPTIONS FROM THE LISTING STANDARDS FOR AUDIT COMMITTEES Not applicable. ITEM 16E. PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES BY THE ISSUER AND AFFILIATED PURCHASERS Neither the Company nor any affiliated purchaser has purchased any shares or other units of any class of the Company's equity securities registered by the Company pursuant to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act during the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021. ITEM 16F. CHANGE IN REGISTRANT'S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT Not applicable. ITEM 16G. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE As a company listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, we are subject to the Nasdaq corporate governance listing standards. However, Nasdaq rules permit a foreign private issuer like us to follow the corporate governance practices of its home country. Certain corporate governance practices in the Cayman Islands, which is our home country, may differ significantly from the Nasdaq corporate governance listing standards. We currently follow and intend to continue to follow Cayman Islands corporate governance practices in lieu of the corporate governance requirements of the Nasdaq that listed companies must obtain its shareholders' approval of all equity compensation plans and any material amendments to such plans. To the extent we choose to follow home country practice in the future, our shareholders may be afforded less protection than they otherwise would under the Nasdaq corporate governance listing standards applicable to U.S. domestic issuers. See "Item 3. Key Information-D. Risk Factors-Risks Related to Our Ordinary Shares-As a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, we are permitted to adopt certain home country practices in relation to corporate governance matters that differ significantly from the Nasdaq corporate governance listing standards. These practices may afford less protection to shareholders than they would enjoy if we complied fully with the Nasdaq corporate governance listing standards." ITEM 16H. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURE Not applicable. ITEM 16I. DISCLOSURE REGARDING FOREIGN JURISDICTIONS THAT PREVENT INSPECTIONS Not applicable. 107 PART III ITEM 17. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS See Item 18. ITEM 18. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Our consolidated financial statements are included at the end of this annual report, beginning with page F-1. ITEM 19. Exhibit No. Description

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Opinion on the Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its variable interest entities (collectively the "Company") as of October 31, 2021 and 2020 and the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for each of the years in the three-year period ended October 31, 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the financial statements). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of October 31, 2021 and 2020, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the years in the three-year period ended October 31, 2021, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Basis for Opinion These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ WWC, P.C. WWC, P.C. Certified Public Accountants (PCAOB ID # 1171) We have served as the Company's auditor since October 9, 2019. San Mateo, California March 15, 2022, except for Note 3 and Note 17 for which the date is April 15, 2022. F-1 Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets As of October 31, 2021 and 2020 October 31, October 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 7,372,895 764,492 Short-term investment 1,180,772 - Accounts receivable 6,566 14,875 Accounts receivable - related party 529,407 1,518,264 Due from related parties 367,549 173,643 Inventories 266,106 154,586 Advances to suppliers 1,594,278 569,023 Loans receivable from related parties, net 9,673,893 2,999,261 Other receivables and other current assets 1,228,738 280,789 Total current assets 22,220,204 6,474,933 Non-current Assets Property, plant and equipment, net 373,108 101,877 Intangible assets, net 18,053 16,436 Other non-current assets 558,702 2,349 Operating lease right of use asset 846,200 - Loans receivable from related parties, net 4,136,657 5,308,919 Total non-current assets 5,932,720 5,429,581 TOTAL ASSETS 28,152,924 11,904,514 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accruals and other payables 595,364 82,182 Accounts payable - related party 44,366 102,411 Accounts payable 15,695 872 Taxes payable 2,923,987 2,772,447 Operating lease liabilities - current 163,148 - Contract liability 114,916 116,977 Contract liability - related party 164,804 614,449 Total current liabilities 4,022,280 3,689,338 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities - non-current 537,432 - Deferred income 1,263,840 - Total non-current liabilities 1,801,272 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,823,552 3,689,338 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES - - Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares (150,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.001, 21,426,844 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2021)* 21,427 15,000 Additional paid in capital 13,150,667 308,939 Statutory reserve 891,439 690,624 Retained earnings 7,459,539 6,846,609 Accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss) 541,615 (60,426 ) Total equity attributable to Jiuzi 22,064,687 7,800,746 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 264,685 414,430 Total Stockholders' equity 22,329,372 8,215,176 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 28,152,924 11,904,514 * Giving retroactive effect for the Share Subdivision and 2-for-1 stock dividend on post-Share Subdivision basis See accompanying notes to financial statements. F-2 Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income For the years ended October 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 For the

Year ended For the

Year ended For the

Year ended October 31, October 31, October 31, 2021 2020 2019 Revenues, net 1,606,425 258,834 839,744 Revenues - related party, net 7,930,562 7,951,761 7,138,355 Total Revenues 9,536,987 8,210,595 7,978,099 Cost of revenues 1,370,829 217,807 857,097 Cost of revenues - related party 3,538,875 1,972,961 2,259,079 Total cost of revenues 4,909,704 2,190,768 3,116,176 Gross profit 4,627,283 6,019,827 4,861,923 Selling expense 17,542 29,887 40,723 General and administrative expenses 3,292,606 1,619,125 1,101,415 Operating income (loss) 1,317,135 4,370,815 3,719,785 Non-operating income (expense) items: Other income (expense), net 1,993 30,610 17,134 Interest income 5,734 390 11,895 Interest expense - (3,880 ) (1,765 ) 7,727 27,120 27,264 Earnings (Loss) before tax 1,324,862 4,397,935 3,747,049 Income tax 546,825 974,393 540,782 Net income (loss) 778,037 3,423,542 3,206,267 Less: loss attributable to non-controlling interest (35,708 ) (27,385 ) (33,790 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Jiuzi 813,745 3,450,927 3,240,057 Earnings (Loss) per share Basic 0.04 0.23 0.22 Diluted 0.04 0.23 0.22 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding* Basic 17,580,461 15,000,000 15,000,000 Diluted 17,580,461 15,000,000 15,000,000 Net income (loss) 778,037 3,423,542 3,206,267 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation (loss) income 607,057 146,303 (116,437 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) 1,385,094 3,569,845 3,089,830 * Giving retroactive effect for the Share Subdivision and 2-for-1 stock dividend on post-Share Subdivision basis See accompanying notes to financial statements. F-3 Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the years ended October 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 Common Stock Additional Accumulated

other Equity Non- Number of

Shares Amount Paid-in

Capital Statutory

Reserve Retained

Earnings Comprehensive

Income attributable

to Jiuzi Controlling

interest Total

Equity Balance, November 1, 2018 15,000,000 15,000 74,947 97,508 748,741 -90,292 845,904 509,485 1,355,389 (Distribution) / Contribution in capital - - 224,946 - - - 224,946 - 224,946 Net income - - - - 3,240,057 - 3,240,057 -33,790 3,206,267 Appropriations to statutory reserves - - - 328,906 -328.906 - - - - Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - -116,437 -116,437 -15,068 -131,505 Balance, October 31, 2019 15,000,000 15,000 299,893 426,414 3,659,892 -206,729 4,194,470 460,627 4,655,097 Balance at November 1, 2019 15,000,000 $ 15,000 299,893 426,414 3,659,892 -206,729 4,194,470 460,627 4,655,097 Contribution in capital - - 9,046 - - - 9,046 -7,795 1,251 Net income - - - - 3,450,927 - 3,450,927 -27,385 3,423,542 Appropriations to statutory reserves - - - 264,210 -264,210 - - - - Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - 146,303 146,303 -11,017 135,286 Balance at October 31, 2020 15,000,000 15,000 308,939 690,624 6,846,609 -60,426 7,800,746 414,430 8,215,176 Balance at November 1, 2020 15,000,000 15,000 308,939 690,624 6,846,609 -60,426 7,800,746 414,430 8,215,176 Contribution in capital - - 38,915 - - - 38,915 -119,053 -80,138 Shared issued for cash 6,426,844 6,427 12,802,813 - - - 12,809,240 - 12,809,240 Net income 200,815 612,930 813,745 -35,708 778,037 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - 602,041 602,041 5,016 607,057 Balance at October 31, 2021 21,426,844 21,427 13,150,667 891,439 7,459,539 541,615 22,064,687 264,685 22,329,372 * Giving retroactive effect for the Share Subdivision and 2-for-1 stock dividend on post-Share Subdivision basis See accompanying notes to financial statements. F-4 Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended October 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 For the

Year ended For the

Year ended For the

Year ended October 31, October 31, October 31, 2021 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income 778,037 3,423,542 3,206,267 Depreciation and amortization 55,243 20,182 8,582 Provision for doubtful accounts (13,931 ) 11,474 32,717 Amortization of right-of-use asset 40,286 - - Provision for credit losses 309,024 305,128 61,277 Imputed interest expense 724,338 762,113 35,812 Loss from disposal of assets 4,082 - - Changes in assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable 8,958 37,809 (25,367 ) (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable - related party 1,092,111 (488,494 ) (299,062 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories (103,928 ) 73,001 104,986 (Increase) decrease in loans to related parties (6,129,775 ) (4,982,838 ) (37,917 ) (Increase) decrease in due from related parties (185,084 ) - - (Increase) decrease in other current assets (1,949,313 ) 10,435 (164,659 ) (Increase) decrease in other non-current assets (553,867 ) - - (Decrease) increase in accrued and other liabilities 507,206 22,843 (15,540 ) (Decrease) increase in account payable 14,720 (10,306 ) - (Decrease) increase in accounts payable - related party (62,511 ) 91,841 1,422 (Decrease) increase in taxes payable 23,271 1,474,958 992,328 (Decrease) increase in contract liability (7,437 ) 20,370 (4,925 ) (Decr