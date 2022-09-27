Advanced search
    JZXN   KYG514001026

JIUZI HOLDINGS, INC.

(JZXN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-09-27 pm EDT
0.3809 USD   +6.52%
05:56pJiuzi : Floor Price Reset of Certain Convertible Debentures - Form 6-K
PU
09/26Jiuzi Holdings Inc. Launches New Corporate Website
PR
09/09Jiuzi Unit Enters Into EV Purchase Agreement With Dongfeng Sokon Motor Unit; Jiuzi Shares Rise
MT
Jiuzi : Floor Price Reset of Certain Convertible Debentures - Form 6-K

09/27/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
Floor Price Reset of Certain Convertible Debentures

On December 2, 2021, Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (the "Company") entered into a securities purchase agreement with an accredited investor (the "Debenture Holder") to place Convertible Debentures (the "Debentures," each, a "Debenture") with a maturity date of twelve months after the issuance thereof in the aggregate principal amount of up to $6,000,000 (the "Transaction"). The Debentures bear an interest rate of 5% per annum. On December 3, 2021, the Company issued a first Debenture in the principal amount of $2,500,000. On January 3, 2022, the Company issued a second Debenture in the principal amount of $2,500,000.

On September 22, 2022, pursuant to the Section(1)(c) of the Debentures, the Company issued a floor reset notice(the "Notice") to the Purchaser to reset the floor price to $0.30 (the "Floor Price") in respect of all of the Debentures.

This report shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities, nor shall there be a sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Disclaimer

Jiuzi Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 21:55:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9,54 M - -
Net income 2021 0,81 M - -
Net cash 2021 7,85 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,66 M 7,66 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 39,4%
Managers and Directors
Shui Bo Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francis Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Qi Zhang Chief Operating Officer & Vice President-Marketing
Junjun Ge Independent Director
Jehn Ming Lim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JIUZI HOLDINGS, INC.-75.67%8
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-47.45%9 803
D'IETEREN GROUP-16.84%7 358
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-9.96%7 163
AUTONATION, INC.-8.46%5 898
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-12.71%3 337