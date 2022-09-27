Jiuzi : Floor Price Reset of Certain Convertible Debentures - Form 6-K

Floor Price Reset of Certain Convertible Debentures

On December 2, 2021, Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (the "Company") entered into a securities purchase agreement with an accredited investor (the "Debenture Holder") to place Convertible Debentures (the "Debentures," each, a "Debenture") with a maturity date of twelve months after the issuance thereof in the aggregate principal amount of up to $6,000,000 (the "Transaction"). The Debentures bear an interest rate of 5% per annum. On December 3, 2021, the Company issued a first Debenture in the principal amount of $2,500,000. On January 3, 2022, the Company issued a second Debenture in the principal amount of $2,500,000.

On September 22, 2022, pursuant to the Section(1)(c) of the Debentures, the Company issued a floor reset notice(the "Notice") to the Purchaser to reset the floor price to $0.30 (the "Floor Price") in respect of all of the Debentures.

This report shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities, nor shall there be a sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.