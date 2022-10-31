Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JZXN   KYG514001026

JIUZI HOLDINGS, INC.

(JZXN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57 2022-10-31 pm EDT
0.2751 USD   -8.24%
10/10Jiuzi Holdings Inc.to Launch its First Custom-Made Electric MPV by Dongfeng Fengon
PR
09/27Jiuzi : Floor Price Reset of Certain Convertible Debentures - Form 6-K
PU
09/26Jiuzi Holdings Inc. Launches New Corporate Website
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jiuzi : Home Country Exemption Letter - Form 6-K

10/31/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Our ref ELR/776654-000001/25175125v1
Direct tel +852 3690 7424
Email everton.robertson@maples.com

Listing Qualifications

The Nasdaq Stock Market

9600 Blackwell Road

Rockville, MD 20850

31 October 2022

Dear Sir or Madam

Jiuzi Holdings Inc.

We act as Cayman Islands counsel to Jiuzi Holdings Inc., an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands (the "Company").

We understand that the Nasdaq Stock Market Marketplace Rules which are in force and effect on the date of this letter contain the following requirements:

1. Rule 5620(a) requires that each company listing common stock or voting preferred stock, and their equivalents, shall hold an annual meeting of shareholders no later than one year after the end of the company's fiscal year-end.

We are instructed that the Company would like to follow its home country practice in lieu of the provisions of Rule 5620(a).

The Companies Act (As Revised) of the Cayman Islands does not require the Company to follow or comply with the requirements of Rule 5620(a), and the Company's non-compliance with Rule 5620(a) will not breach any law, public rule or regulation applicable to the Company currently in force in the Cayman Islands.

Based upon our review of the amended and restated memorandum and articles of association of the Company as adopted by special resolution passed on 31 October 2020 (the "Memorandum and Articles"), the Memorandum and Articles do not prohibit the Company from following its home country practice in lieu of the requirements of Rule 5620(a).

We have made no investigation of and express no opinion in relation to the laws, rules or regulations of any jurisdiction other than those of the Cayman Islands. Specifically, we have made no independent investigation of the laws of the State of New York or the Nasdaq Stock Market Marketplace Rules, and we express no opinion as to the meaning, validity or effect of the Nasdaq Stock Market Marketplace Rules. This advice is to be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Cayman Islands and is limited to and is given on the basis of the current law and practice in the Cayman Islands. This advice is issued solely for your benefit and is not to be relied upon by any other person, firm or entity or in respect of any other matter.

The Company has advised us that, as required by Rule 5615(a)(3), the Company intends to disclose in its annual report on Form 20-F each requirement of the Rule 5600 Series that it does not follow and describe the home country practice followed in lieu of such requirements.

Yours faithfully

/s/ Maples and Calder (Hong Kong) LLP

Maples and Calder (Hong Kong) LLP

Disclaimer

Jiuzi Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 20:34:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JIUZI HOLDINGS, INC.
10/10Jiuzi Holdings Inc.to Launch its First Custom-Made Electric MPV by Dongfeng Fengon
PR
09/27Jiuzi : Floor Price Reset of Certain Convertible Debentures - Form 6-K
PU
09/26Jiuzi Holdings Inc. Launches New Corporate Website
PR
09/09Jiuzi Unit Enters Into EV Purchase Agreement With Dongfeng Sokon Motor Unit; Jiuzi Shar..
MT
09/09Jiuzi Holdings Inc.to Debut First Custom EV and Signs Purchase Agreement with DFSK Moto..
PR
09/06Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended April 30, 2022
CI
08/02Jiuzi Holdings Receives Non-Compliance Notification From Nasdaq
MT
08/01Jiuzi Holdings Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency
PR
08/01Jiuzi : Holds Business Conference and Acquires Prospective Franchisees - Form 6-K
PU
07/27Jiuzi Holdings Inc. Recruits Five New Franchisees in Guangxi
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9,54 M - -
Net income 2021 0,81 M - -
Net cash 2021 7,85 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,42 M 6,42 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart JIUZI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JIUZI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shui Bo Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francis Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Qi Zhang Chief Operating Officer & Vice President-Marketing
Junjun Ge Independent Director
Jehn Ming Lim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JIUZI HOLDINGS, INC.-79.61%6
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-49.01%9 497
D'IETEREN GROUP-1.86%8 950
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.3.21%7 890
AUTONATION, INC.-9.20%5 260
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-9.15%3 473