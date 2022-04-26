Log in
    JZXN   KYG514001026

JIUZI HOLDINGS, INC.

(JZXN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/26 10:15:10 am EDT
1.705 USD   +29.17%
10:03aJiuzi Shares Jump 56% After Subsidiary Buys Equity Interest in Service Shop Operator
DJ
08:01aJiuzi Holdings, Inc. Enters into an Equity Acquisition Agreement to Acquire Automobile Sales Serviceshop Operator Under Top China Automaker Geely Auto's Premium Electronic Vehicle Brand Geometry
PR
04/15JIUZI : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 20-F/A)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jiuzi Shares Jump 56% After Subsidiary Buys Equity Interest in Service Shop Operator

04/26/2022 | 10:03am EDT
By Chris Wack


Jiuzi Holdings Inc. shares rose 56% to $2.06 after the company said its Hangzhou Jiuyao New Energy Automobile Technology Co. subsidiary is buying a 72.05% equity interest in Huizhou Jiwo Automobile from Guangdong Huarui Automobile Sales Service Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Geely Auto Group.

Huizhou, an automobile sales service shop operator, is the sole authorized dealer for Geely's Geometry EVs in Huizhou city in Guangdong province.

It is also a repair center for vehicles participating in online hailing services, and provides integrated auto services such as EV sales and after-sale maintenance.

Huizhou sold more than 1,000 EVs in 2021.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-22 1002ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.70% 11.2 Delayed Quote.-49.30%
JIUZI HOLDINGS, INC. 32.51% 1.77 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
