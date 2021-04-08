Jiyi : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF THE PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF THE
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Jiyi Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 8 April 2021, the address of the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong, has been changed to:
Unit 912, 9/F Tai Yau Building 181 Johnston Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong
By order of the Board
Jiyi Holdings Limited
Hou Wei
Chairlady
Hong Kong, 8 April 2021
As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Hou Wei, Mr. Liu Xianxiu and Mr. Yang Baikang are the executive directors of the Company, Mr. Hou Bo is the non-executive director of the Company, and Mr. Ye Yihui, Mr. Ho Hin Yip and Mr. Hou Lianchang are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.
