MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Jiyi Holdings Limited    1495   KYG5139R1065

JIYI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1495)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 04/07
0.66 HKD   0.00%
0.66 HKD   0.00%
04/08/2021 | 12:04am EDT
JIYI  : Change of address of the principal place of business in hong kong
PU
04/05JIYI  : ' Profit, Revenue Drop in 2020
MT
03/26JIYI  : Update on profit warning
PU
Jiyi : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF THE PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

04/08/2021 | 12:04am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF THE

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Jiyi Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 8 April 2021, the address of the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong, has been changed to:

Unit 912, 9/F Tai Yau Building 181 Johnston Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong

By order of the Board

Jiyi Holdings Limited

Hou Wei

Chairlady

Hong Kong, 8 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Hou Wei, Mr. Liu Xianxiu and Mr. Yang Baikang are the executive directors of the Company, Mr. Hou Bo is the non-executive director of the Company, and Mr. Ye Yihui, Mr. Ho Hin Yip and Mr. Hou Lianchang are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

Jiyi Household International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 04:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 447 M 68,3 M 68,3 M
Net income 2020 9,91 M 1,52 M 1,52 M
Net Debt 2020 222 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 43,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 452 M 69,1 M 69,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 22,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yi Yi Deng Chief Executive Officer
Wai Siu Lo Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Wei Hou Chairman
Yi Hui Ye Independent Non-Executive Director
Hin Yip Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JIYI HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.94%69
ASSA ABLOY AB25.98%32 779
SAINT-GOBAIN36.27%32 202
MASCO CORPORATION11.23%15 851
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.14.75%13 642
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED20.55%13 248
