  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Jiyuan Packaging Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    8488   KYG5140K1085

JIYUAN PACKAGING HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8488)
  Report
Jiyuan Packaging : Announcement on the high liquidity assets, short-term debt and long-term liabilities due within 1 year of January 2022.

02/18/2022 | 02:31am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Jiyuan Packaging Holdings Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/18 Time of announcement 15:15:15
Subject 
 Announcement on the high liquidity assets, short-term
debt and long-term liabilities due within 1 year of
January 2022.
Date of events 2022/02/18 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/18
2.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to the TWSE letter dated 22 May, 2020.
3.Financial information date:2022/01
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000): 355,101
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current
  (Unit:NT'000):0
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income-current (Unit:NT'000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
  unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000): 962,586
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):56,780
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):0
12.Countermeasures:The company has a good relationship with various banks
and is handled in accordance with the terms of the contract.
The bank line is sufficient to meet the needs of operating working capital,
and there are monthly accounts and notes receivable that can be quickly
cashed to meet the requirements of repayment.
Therefore, the company is no funding gap.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Jiyuan Packaging Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 07:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
