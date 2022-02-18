Jiyuan Packaging : Announcement on the high liquidity assets, short-term debt and long-term liabilities due within 1 year of January 2022.
02/18/2022 | 02:31am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Jiyuan Packaging Holdings Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/18
Time of announcement
15:15:15
Subject
Announcement on the high liquidity assets, short-term
debt and long-term liabilities due within 1 year of
January 2022.
Date of events
2022/02/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/18
2.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to the TWSE letter dated 22 May, 2020.
3.Financial information date:2022/01
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000): 355,101
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current
(Unit:NT'000):0
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income-current (Unit:NT'000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000): 962,586
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):56,780
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):0
12.Countermeasures:The company has a good relationship with various banks
and is handled in accordance with the terms of the contract.
The bank line is sufficient to meet the needs of operating working capital,
and there are monthly accounts and notes receivable that can be quickly
cashed to meet the requirements of repayment.
Therefore, the company is no funding gap.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Jiyuan Packaging Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 07:30:03 UTC.