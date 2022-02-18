Jiyuan Packaging : Announcement on the high liquidity assets, short-term debt and long-term liabilities due within 1 year of January 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/18 2.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to the TWSE letter dated 22 May, 2020. 3.Financial information date:2022/01 4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000): 355,101 5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current (Unit:NT'000):0 6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income-current (Unit:NT'000):0 7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):0 8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000): 962,586 9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):0 10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):56,780 11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):0 12.Countermeasures:The company has a good relationship with various banks and is handled in accordance with the terms of the contract. The bank line is sufficient to meet the needs of operating working capital, and there are monthly accounts and notes receivable that can be quickly cashed to meet the requirements of repayment. Therefore, the company is no funding gap. 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None