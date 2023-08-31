Jiyuan Packaging Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Jiyuan Packaging Holdings Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was TWD 909.86 million compared to TWD 728.96 million a year ago. Net loss was TWD 36.73 million compared to TWD 23.49 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.54 compared to TWD 0.35 a year ago. Basic loss per share was TWD 0.54 compared to TWD 0.35 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was TWD 1,755.6 million compared to TWD 1,770.88 million a year ago. Net loss was TWD 64.22 million compared to TWD 21.72 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.95 compared to TWD 0.32 a year ago. Basic loss per share was TWD 0.95 compared to TWD 0.32 a year ago.