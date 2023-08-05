JK Paper Limited is an India-based producer of papers and paper boards. The Company offers various products office documentation papers, uncoated paper & board, coated paper & board, and packaging board. It offers a range of office documentation papers from economy to premium grades. The product includes photocopy and multi-purpose papers for use in desktop, inkjet and laser printers, fax machines, photocopiers and multi-functional devices. It offers a range of such uncoated writing & printing paper for varied needs, including the super bright JK Maplitho. Its Uncoated Paper & Board products include JK Bond, JK MICR Cheque Paper, JK Parchment Paper, JK SS Pulpboard, JK ELEKTRA, JK FINESSE, JK LUMINA and JK SHB. Its Coated Paper & Board products include JK Cote (Matt/Gloss), JK Superkote / JK Cote Premium (Gloss) and JK Cote Chromo (Matt/Gloss). Its Packaging Board products include JK Ultima, JK TuffCote, JK TuffPac, JK Endura, JK IV Board, JK Club Card, JK FBL, JK FBU and other.

Sector Paper Products