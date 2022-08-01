JK Tyre & Industries : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)

BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
`49.25 Crore
Shri Arun K. Bajoria
Director & President-International Operations Tel. Number- +91 11 68201106
E-mail id: akbajoria@jkmail.com
13. Reporting boundary - Are the disclosures under this report
The disclosures under this report are made on a standalone basis
made on a standalone basis (i.e. only for the entity) or on a
consolidated basis (i.e. for the entity and all the entities which
form a part of its consolidated financial statements, taken
together)
Products/services
14. Details of business activities (accounting for 90% of the turnover):
S.
Description of Main Activity
Description of Business Activity
% of Turnover of the entity
No.
1.
Manufacturing
Manufacturing and Sale of Automotive Tyre, Tubes & Flaps and ancillary services.
99.62%
15. Products/Services sold by the entity (accounting for 90% of the entity's Turnover):
S.
Product/Service
NIC Code
% of total Turnover contributed
No.
1. Automotive Tyres, tube and Flaps
22111*
*As per National Industrial Classification (2008)
99.62 %
Operations
16. Number of locations where plants and/or operations/offices of the entity are situated:
Location
Number of plants
Number of offices
Total
National
6 (at 4 locations)
181
187
International
NIL
3
3
17. Markets served by the entity:
Number of locations
Locations
Number
National (No. of States)
International (No. of Countries)
29 States/ PAN India
100+ Countries
1
JK Tyre & Industries Limited
What is the contribution of exports as a percentage of the total turnover of the entity?Exports from India - `1,566.15 crores
% to Total Turnover - 19.42%
A brief on types of customers:
Company serves Automobile Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Truck fleets, Smart fleet buses including State Transport Undertakings, Cars-private owned/fleets, Farm equipment, Earthmovers, Construction equipment, 2-3wheeler makers, Replacement markets and also Exports its products.
IV. Employees
18. Details as at the end of Financial Year:
Employees and workers (including differently abled):
Particulars
No.
Permanent (D)
Other than
Total employees (D + E)
Permanent (F)
Other than Permanent (G)
Total workers (F + G)
Total (A)
Male
Female
No. (B)
% (B / A)
No. (C)
% (C / A)
EMPLOYEES
1920
1881
97.97%
39
2.03%
241
239
99.17%
2
0.83%
Permanent (E)
2161
2120
98.10%
41
1.90%
WORKERS
3975
3968
99.82%
7
0.18%
5189
5125
98.77%
64
1.33%
9164
9093
99.22%
71
0.78%
Differently abled Employees and workers:
Particulars
No.
Permanent (D)
Other than Permanent (E)
Total differently abled employees (D + E)
Permanent (F)
Other than Permanent (G)
Total differently abled workers (F + G)
Total (A)
Male
Female
No. (B)
% (B / A)
No. (C)
% (C / A)
1
1
100%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
1
100%
-
-
DIFFERENTLY ABLED WORKERS
10
10
100%
-
-
0
0
-
-
-
10
10
100%
-
-
19. Participation/Inclusion/Representation of women
Board of Directors
Key Management Personnel*
*Including three Executive Directors
Total (A)
No. and percentage of Females
No. (B)
% (B / A)
12
2
16.66%
5
0
NIL
2
Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report
20. Turnover rate for permanent employees and workers (Disclose trends for the past 3 years)
FY 2021-22
FY 2020-21
FY 2019-20
(Turnover rate in the year prior to
(Turnover rate in current FY)
(Turnover rate in previous FY)
the previous FY)
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total
Permanent Employees
199
7
206
172
2
174
227
5
232
(9.4%)
(0.3%)
(9.71%)
(7.88%)
(0%)
(7.97%)
(10.12%)
(0.2%)
(10.34%)
Permanent Workers
161
-
161
97
-
97
115
4
119
(4.38%)
(4.38%)
(2.53%)
(2.53%)
(2.73%)
(0.09%)
(2.82%)
Holding, Subsidiary and Associate Companies (including joint ventures)
Name of the holding / subsidiary / associate companies/ No. joint ventures (A)
Indicate whether
holding/
% of shares held by listed
Does the entity indicated at column A, participate
Subsidiary/
in the Business Responsibility initiatives of the
Associate/ Joint
entity @
listed entity? (Yes/No)
Venture
1
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.
Holding
52.80%
NO
2
J. K. International Ltd.
Subsidiary
100%
These are foreign entities. Hence, they follow
the laws of their respective countries/regions.
3
J. K. Asia Pacific Ltd.
Subsidiary
100%
4
J. K. Asia Pacific (S) Pte. Ltd.
Subsidiary
100%
5
3D Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
Subsidiary
100%
NO
6
Cavendish Industries Ltd.
Subsidiary
87.46%
YES
7
Lankros Holdings Ltd.
Subsidiary
100%
These are foreign entities. Hence, they follow
the laws of their respective countries/regions.
8
Sarvi Holdings Switzerland AG
Subsidiary
100%
9
JK Tornel, S.A. de C.V
Subsidiary
99.98%
10
Comercializadora América Universal, S.A. de C.V
Subsidiary
99.98%
11
Compañía Hulera Tacuba S.A. de C.V
Subsidiary
99.98%
12
Compañía Hulera Tornel, S.A. de C.V
Subsidiary
99.98%
13
Compañía Inmobiliaria Norida, S.A. de C.V.
Subsidiary
99.98%
14
General de Inmuebles Industriales, S.A. de C.V
Subsidiary
99.98%
15
Gintor Administración, S.A. de C.V
Subsidiary
99.98%
16
Hules Y Procesos Tornel S.A. de C.V.
Subsidiary
99.98%
17
Valiant Pacific LLC
Associate
49%
18
Western Tire Holdings, Inc.
Associate
40%
19
Hari Shankar Singhania Elastomer & Tyre Research
Associate
24%
YES
Institute #
20
Dwarkesh Energy Ltd.
Associate
35%
NO
(OCCRPS -33.33% **)
21
Treel Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Associate
26%
YES
@ Percentage of shares held represents aggregate % of shares held by the Company and/or its subsidiaries, wherever applicable ** OCCRPS - Optionally Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares
# Hari Shankar Singhania Elastomer and Tyre Research Institute, is an approved Scientific and Research Institute which cannot distribute Equity Dividend to its shareholders being a Company licensed under Section 25 of the Companies Act, 1956.
VI. CSR Details
22. (i) Whether CSR is applicable as per section 135 of Companies Act, 2013: (Yes/ No)
(ii)
Turnover (in `)
8,062.26 crores
(iii)
Net worth (in `)
2,526.10 crores
3
JK Tyre & Industries Limited
VII. Transparency and Disclosures Compliances
23. Complaints/Grievances on any of the principles (Principles 1 to 9) under the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct:
The Company has a dedicated Manager level employee who regularly keeps a track of the complaints received from shareholders and promptly responds (say 2 to 3 days) to the complainant to ensure that the complaint is resolved immediately to the satisfaction of the shareholder without any delay. All the complaints of shareholders received during a quarter, if any and actions taken thereon are placed before a Board Level Committee, constituted under Regulation 20 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.
# Web link of the Policy is not available, only policy is available - "SAMADHAN" at Kankroli Tyre Plant..
24. Overview of the entity's material responsible business conduct issues.
Please indicate material responsible business conduct and sustainability issues pertaining to environmental and social matters that present a risk or an opportunity to your business, rationale for identifying the same, approach to adapt or mitigate the risk along-with its financial implications, as per the following format
S.
Indicate whether risk or
Rationale for identifying the
In case of risk,
Financial implications of the risk or
Material issue identified
approach
to adapt
opportunity (Indicate positive or
No.
opportunity (R/O)
risk / opportunity
or mitigate
negative implications)
Please refer the "Materiality section" of our Integrated Annual Report 2021-22
Section B: Management and Process Disclosures
This section is aimed at helping businesses demonstrate the structures, policies and processes put in place towards adopting the NGRBC Principles and Core Elements.
Disclosure Questions
Policy and management processes
a. Whether your entity's policy/policies cover each principle and its core elements of the NGRBCs. (Yes/No)
Has the policy been approved by the Board? (Yes/ No)-NOTE 1
Web Link of the Policies, if available-Note 2
Whether the entity has translated the policy into procedures. (Yes / No)
P 1
P 2
P 3
P 4
P 5
P 6
P 7
P 8
P 9
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
4
