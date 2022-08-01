Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. JK Tyre & Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    530007   INE573A01042

JK TYRE & INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(530007)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
117.95 INR   +0.21%
03:24aJK TYRE & INDUSTRIES : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)
PU
02:34aJK TYRE & INDUSTRIES : Annual General Meeting
PU
07/07JK Tyre & Industries Names New President (India)
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JK Tyre & Industries : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)

08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report

Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)

Section A: General Disclosures

  1. Details of the listed entity
  1. Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Listed Entity
  2. Name of the Listed Entity
  3. Year of incorporation
  4. Registered office address
  5. Corporate address
  6. E-mail
  7. Telephone
  8. Website
  9. Financial year for which reporting is being done
  10. Name of the Stock Exchange(s) where shares are listed
  11. Paid-upCapital
  12. Name and contact details (telephone, email address) of the person who may be contacted in case of any queries on the BRSR report

L67120RJ1951PLC045966

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

1951

Jaykaygram, PO - Tyre Factory, Kankroli - 313 342 (Rajasthan)

3, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi- 110 002

investorjktyre@jkmail.com

02952-233400/ 233000

www.jktyre.com

2021-22

BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

`49.25 Crore

Shri Arun K. Bajoria

Director & President-International Operations Tel. Number- +91 11 68201106

E-mail id: akbajoria@jkmail.com

13. Reporting boundary - Are the disclosures under this report

The disclosures under this report are made on a standalone basis

made on a standalone basis (i.e. only for the entity) or on a

consolidated basis (i.e. for the entity and all the entities which

form a part of its consolidated financial statements, taken

together)

  1. Products/services

14. Details of business activities (accounting for 90% of the turnover):

S.

Description of Main Activity

Description of Business Activity

% of Turnover of the entity

No.

1.

Manufacturing

Manufacturing and Sale of Automotive Tyre, Tubes & Flaps and ancillary services.

99.62%

15. Products/Services sold by the entity (accounting for 90% of the entity's Turnover):

S.

Product/Service

NIC Code

% of total Turnover contributed

No.

1. Automotive Tyres, tube and Flaps

22111*

*As per National Industrial Classification (2008)

99.62 %

  1. Operations

16. Number of locations where plants and/or operations/offices of the entity are situated:

Location

Number of plants

Number of offices

Total

National

6 (at 4 locations)

181

187

International

NIL

3

3

17. Markets served by the entity:

  1. Number of locations

Locations

Number

National (No. of States)

International (No. of Countries)

29 States/ PAN India

100+ Countries

1

JK Tyre & Industries Limited

  1. What is the contribution of exports as a percentage of the total turnover of the entity? Exports from India - `1,566.15 crores
    % to Total Turnover - 19.42%
  2. A brief on types of customers:
    Company serves Automobile Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Truck fleets, Smart fleet buses including State Transport Undertakings, Cars-private owned/fleets, Farm equipment, Earthmovers, Construction equipment, 2-3wheeler makers, Replacement markets and also Exports its products.

IV. Employees

18. Details as at the end of Financial Year:

  1. Employees and workers (including differently abled):
  1. Particulars
    No.
  1. Permanent (D)
  2. Other than
  3. Total employees (D + E)
  4. Permanent (F)
  5. Other than Permanent (G)
  6. Total workers (F + G)

Total (A)

Male

Female

No. (B)

% (B / A)

No. (C)

% (C / A)

EMPLOYEES

1920

1881

97.97%

39

2.03%

241

239

99.17%

2

0.83%

Permanent (E)

2161

2120

98.10%

41

1.90%

WORKERS

3975

3968

99.82%

7

0.18%

5189

5125

98.77%

64

1.33%

9164

9093

99.22%

71

0.78%

  1. Differently abled Employees and workers:
  1. Particulars
    No.
  1. Permanent (D)
  2. Other than Permanent (E)
  3. Total differently abled employees (D + E)
  4. Permanent (F)
  5. Other than Permanent (G)
  6. Total differently abled workers (F + G)

Total (A)

Male

Female

No. (B)

% (B / A)

No. (C)

% (C / A)

1

1

100%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

1

100%

-

-

DIFFERENTLY ABLED WORKERS

10

10

100%

-

-

0

0

-

-

-

10

10

100%

-

-

19. Participation/Inclusion/Representation of women

Board of Directors

Key Management Personnel*

*Including three Executive Directors

Total (A)

No. and percentage of Females

No. (B)

% (B / A)

12

2

16.66%

5

0

NIL

2

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report

20. Turnover rate for permanent employees and workers (Disclose trends for the past 3 years)

FY 2021-22

FY 2020-21

FY 2019-20

(Turnover rate in the year prior to

(Turnover rate in current FY)

(Turnover rate in previous FY)

the previous FY)

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Total

Permanent Employees

199

7

206

172

2

174

227

5

232

(9.4%)

(0.3%)

(9.71%)

(7.88%)

(0%)

(7.97%)

(10.12%)

(0.2%)

(10.34%)

Permanent Workers

161

-

161

97

-

97

115

4

119

(4.38%)

(4.38%)

(2.53%)

(2.53%)

(2.73%)

(0.09%)

(2.82%)

  1. Holding, Subsidiary and Associate Companies (including joint ventures)

21. (a) Names of holding / subsidiary / associate companies / joint ventures

  1. Name of the holding / subsidiary / associate companies/ No. joint ventures (A)

Indicate whether

holding/

% of shares held by listed

Does the entity indicated at column A, participate

Subsidiary/

in the Business Responsibility initiatives of the

Associate/ Joint

entity @

listed entity? (Yes/No)

Venture

1

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.

Holding

52.80%

NO

2

J. K. International Ltd.

Subsidiary

100%

These are foreign entities. Hence, they follow

the laws of their respective countries/regions.

3

J. K. Asia Pacific Ltd.

Subsidiary

100%

4

J. K. Asia Pacific (S) Pte. Ltd.

Subsidiary

100%

5

3D Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Subsidiary

100%

NO

6

Cavendish Industries Ltd.

Subsidiary

87.46%

YES

7

Lankros Holdings Ltd.

Subsidiary

100%

These are foreign entities. Hence, they follow

the laws of their respective countries/regions.

8

Sarvi Holdings Switzerland AG

Subsidiary

100%

9

JK Tornel, S.A. de C.V

Subsidiary

99.98%

10

Comercializadora América Universal, S.A. de C.V

Subsidiary

99.98%

11

Compañía Hulera Tacuba S.A. de C.V

Subsidiary

99.98%

12

Compañía Hulera Tornel, S.A. de C.V

Subsidiary

99.98%

13

Compañía Inmobiliaria Norida, S.A. de C.V.

Subsidiary

99.98%

14

General de Inmuebles Industriales, S.A. de C.V

Subsidiary

99.98%

15

Gintor Administración, S.A. de C.V

Subsidiary

99.98%

16

Hules Y Procesos Tornel S.A. de C.V.

Subsidiary

99.98%

17

Valiant Pacific LLC

Associate

49%

18

Western Tire Holdings, Inc.

Associate

40%

19

Hari Shankar Singhania Elastomer & Tyre Research

Associate

24%

YES

Institute #

20

Dwarkesh Energy Ltd.

Associate

35%

NO

(OCCRPS -33.33% **)

21

Treel Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Associate

26%

YES

@ Percentage of shares held represents aggregate % of shares held by the Company and/or its subsidiaries, wherever applicable ** OCCRPS - Optionally Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares

# Hari Shankar Singhania Elastomer and Tyre Research Institute, is an approved Scientific and Research Institute which cannot distribute Equity Dividend to its shareholders being a Company licensed under Section 25 of the Companies Act, 1956.

VI. CSR Details

22. (i) Whether CSR is applicable as per section 135 of Companies Act, 2013: (Yes/ No)

(ii)

Turnover (in `)

8,062.26 crores

(iii)

Net worth (in `)

2,526.10 crores

3

JK Tyre & Industries Limited

VII. Transparency and Disclosures Compliances

23. Complaints/Grievances on any of the principles (Principles 1 to 9) under the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct:

Grievance Redressal

Stakeholder group from whom

Mechanism in Place (Yes/No)

complaint is received

(If Yes, then provide web-link

for grievance redress policy)

FY 2021-22

FY 2020-21

Current Financial Year

Previous Financial Year

Number of

Number of Remarks

Number of

Number of

Remarks

complaints

complaints

complaints

complaints

filed during

pending

filed during

pending

the year

resolution at

the year

resolution at

close of the

close of the

year

year

Communities

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Investors (other than shareholders)

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Shareholders

Yes**

4

0

**

2

0

**

www.jktyre.com

Employees and workers

Yes#

0

0

-

0

0

-

Customers

Yes

2397

0

-

1840

0

-

www.jktyre.com

Value Chain Partners

Yes

0

0

-

0

0

-

www.jktyre.com

Others-Local community

Yes

0

Regular connect with

0

0

-

www.jktyre.com

Local communities

through various need-

based CSR interventions

  • The Company has a dedicated Manager level employee who regularly keeps a track of the complaints received from shareholders and promptly responds (say 2 to 3 days) to the complainant to ensure that the complaint is resolved immediately to the satisfaction of the shareholder without any delay. All the complaints of shareholders received during a quarter, if any and actions taken thereon are placed before a Board Level Committee, constituted under Regulation 20 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.

# Web link of the Policy is not available, only policy is available - "SAMADHAN" at Kankroli Tyre Plant..

24. Overview of the entity's material responsible business conduct issues.

Please indicate material responsible business conduct and sustainability issues pertaining to environmental and social matters that present a risk or an opportunity to your business, rationale for identifying the same, approach to adapt or mitigate the risk along-with its financial implications, as per the following format

S.

Indicate whether risk or

Rationale for identifying the

In case of risk,

Financial implications of the risk or

Material issue identified

approach

to adapt

opportunity (Indicate positive or

No.

opportunity (R/O)

risk / opportunity

or mitigate

negative implications)

Please refer the "Materiality section" of our Integrated Annual Report 2021-22

Section B: Management and Process Disclosures

This section is aimed at helping businesses demonstrate the structures, policies and processes put in place towards adopting the NGRBC Principles and Core Elements.

Disclosure Questions

Policy and management processes

  1. a. Whether your entity's policy/policies cover each principle and its core elements of the NGRBCs. (Yes/No)
    1. Has the policy been approved by the Board? (Yes/ No)- NOTE 1
    2. Web Link of the Policies, if available- Note 2
  3. Whether the entity has translated the policy into procedures. (Yes / No)

P 1

P 2

P 3

P 4

P 5

P 6

P 7

P 8

P 9

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JK Tyre & Industries Limited published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JK TYRE & INDUSTRIES LIMITED
03:24aJK TYRE & INDUSTRIES : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)
PU
02:34aJK TYRE & INDUSTRIES : Annual General Meeting
PU
07/07JK Tyre & Industries Names New President (India)
MT
07/07JK Tyre & Industries Limited Appoints Anuj Kathuria as President
CI
06/27India Ratings & Research Affirms JK Tyre & industries Unit's Rating at A-; Lowers Outlo..
MT
06/20India Ratings & Research Affirms JK Tyre & Industries Rating at A; Raises Outlook to St..
MT
05/22JK Tyre & Industries' Consolidated Profit Slumps in Fiscal Q4
MT
05/20JK Tyre & Industries Limited Recommends Dividend for Financial Year Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/20JK Tyre & Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31,..
CI
02/16CCI Imposes Penalty Of INR 17.88 Billion On Five Tyre Manufacturers For Cartelisation
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 136 B 1 719 M 1 719 M
Net income 2023 2 503 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
Net Debt 2023 46 388 M 585 M 585 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 1,19%
Capitalization 29 043 M 366 M 366 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 5 938
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart JK TYRE & INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JK Tyre & Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JK TYRE & INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 117,95 INR
Average target price 145,25 INR
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raghupati Singhania Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Bharat Hari Singhania Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Anshuman Singhania Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Anuj Kathuria President
Sanjeev Aggarwal Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JK TYRE & INDUSTRIES LIMITED-15.30%366
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.-21.42%6 227
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-0.47%5 627
MRF LIMITED14.31%4 479
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-31.11%4 292
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-1.80%3 824