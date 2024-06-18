JK Tyre Becomes First Indian Tyre Manufacturer with ISCC Plus Certification for its Chennai Plant

Chennai, June 17, 2024: Indian tyre industry major, JK Tyre & Industries has been recognized as the first tyre manufacturer in the country to receive the prestigious International Sustainability & carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus for its Chennai plant. This certification underscores the company's commitment to integrating sustainability into the manufacturing processes and promoting an environmentally conscious future.

Achieving ISCC Plus certification requires compliance with numerous criteria, including the traceability of raw materials, adherence to environmental regulations, preservation of ecosystems, upholding labour and human rights, and promoting sustainable economic development. The comprehensive final audit for this certification was conducted by the Indian counterpart of the certification body based in Kolkata.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), JK Tyre, said, "Green manufacturing embodies our commitment to sustainable development. By reducing our carbon footprint and utilizing resources judiciously, we have consistently set industry standards over the years. This recognition is a significant milestone for JK Tyre and motivates us to continue our dedication to sustainable practices."

JK Tyre aims to become a carbon-neutral brand by 2050 and reduce its carbon intensity by 50% by 2030. The Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) has validated the company's commitment to lowering overall greenhouse gas emissions.

The JK Tyre Chennai plant, certified as a zero-liquid discharge facility in 2021, also earned the title of "National Energy Leader" at the 21st National Award for Excellence in Energy Management in 2020. In 2017, it was recognized by the International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM) for its sustainability and green manufacturing techniques. Additionally, the facility has received the "Excellent Energy Efficient Unit" award from CII for six consecutive years since 2015.

The ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) Plus is a voluntary certification scheme for bio-based and circular (recycled) raw materials. The certification is granted following a rigorous verification process ensuring compliance with ISCC requirements, including the traceability of certified materials throughout the entire supply chain, from origin to finished product.